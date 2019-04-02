Starkey's Mashed Potato Pizza

Mashed potato pizza is a pizza using mashed potatoes instead of sauce. I modeled it after a pizza I had at Willoughby Brewing Company, if you like this one, try the original! You can use any toppings you like on your baked potatoes, this is how I like it. Bon Appetite!
I expected to love this, but really didn't. I expected to need a bit more seasoning than I would usually put in mashed potatoes, and added it. But the taste was still somehow way too bland for us. I tried adding some corn & spinach to the second batch (like I said, we had expected to love it), but it didn't help either. I think I would have to put on some type of savory white sauce under the potato layer, or pour something over the top to give it some kind of spark.
This is a great recipe. I use to get something similar at a nearby pizza place when I was in college. I add green onions to mine for extra zing.
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2008
OMG! My friend made this last night (we did appetizers for the game) and it was awesome. Everyone loved it and so easy to make! As we watched her make it (thinking she was insane) the only suggestion she had, was to buy the pizza dough from the pizzeria, as it taste better then store bought. She even makes this as a regular dinner, as her husband and kids (6 & 4) love it! And I can see why!
It was ok but not great. I was hoping it would have tasted like the Pierogi Pizza I used to get at home but it was lacking something. I added browned onions on top but still needed something. I will try again after I get a recipe for the filling for Pierogies.
I used a Boboli crust, brushed it with olive oil and spinkled a little garlic powder on it. I topped this with regular mashed potatoes. Sauted some onion and added that with the bacon. I used Monteray Jack cheese on top. I used a pizza stone that had already heated and broiled it for about 7 minutes. I thought it was okay, but my SO loved it. Next time I would not use the olive oil - it made the potatoes hard to spread over the crust. Also, I'd use a little more cheese. Will probably make again at my SO's request.
I needed a last minute snack for a card party one night and this couldn't have been easier or tastier! I used a prepared pizza crust, a pack of 4-cheese instant mashed potatoes, a pack of crumbled bacon, and some shredded cheese. I whipped it together in about as much time as it took to prepare the instant mashed potatoes. It was a hit at the card party and even more so with my husband.
This pizza is a veritable "starch-a-palooza!" I didn't use all the potato called for (about half), and just had to have my tomato sauce (I choose a sweeter variety with red pepper and mushroom). I mixed it into the potatoes and it did look a little funny (like Playdough), but tasted great once I added the toppings. Used Jalapeno Monterey Jack cheese and skipped the bacon, opting for chopped olives, peppers, mushroom and red onion toppings instead. Next time I'll skip the tomato (maybe use it sundried, as a topping, however), and mix some creamed spinach into the potatoes. Our neighborhood Bertucci's pizza place sells their dough but it doesn't come out quite the same. That probably has to do with the heat capabilities of my oven vs. a commercial, wood fired one. I cut a nice, gluteney sourdough bouille in half, trimmed the bottom to make the sides flat, and brushed the top and bottom with olive oil and broiled lightly in the oven; just until slightly browned; then added the toppings as directed and reheated until cheese was melty.
This is delicious! I used refrigerated pizza dough, precooked crumbled bacon, a shredded cheese blend and leftover garlic mashed potatoes. Only thing I didn't use was the sour cream and that's because I don't like it. This would be a great breakfast/brunch dish!
I used boxed flavored mashed potato's (sour cream and chive) 1-1 1/2 cups, 1/2 to 3/4 cups of small broccoli pcs, 1 pkg. of bacon (crispy) 1 1/2 to 2 cups of Mozz. chz. also 1 1/2 cups cheddar chz. No need to salt this way. Very filling.
I made this for 5 teenagers and it was gone within 10 min. they loved it!
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2010
Excellent, easy and economical! I added green onions like others suggested and a few jalapenos on one side for my spice loving husband. My husband and son were not terribly enthused when I brought it to the table, but once they tasted it (the maple bacon bits helped) they thought it was great. Thanks so much for the good recipe!
Bought a crust from wegmans pizza shop, sauced it up moderately with honey bbq sauce, whipped up mashed potatoes (used butter potatoes and added a good amount of garlic salt for extra zing), shredded some cheddar, fried the bacon and chopped up a whole sprig of green onion. Holy smokes.... this was delicious! Would have been bland without the bbq sauce. Will try a hot sauce like Frank's red hot next time and see how that tastes. A fun summer meal for my 4 teenagers who don't mind carb-loading ~
The first time it was too bland so the second time I made it my way. I used a store bought pre-baked crust, and layered in this order; mashed potatoes, bacon, sausage, caramelized onions, honey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and French fried onions. Perfect for us.
