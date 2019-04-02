Starkey's Mashed Potato Pizza

27 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 11
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Mashed potato pizza is a pizza using mashed potatoes instead of sauce. I modeled it after a pizza I had at Willoughby Brewing Company, if you like this one, try the original! You can use any toppings you like on your baked potatoes, this is how I like it. Bon Appetite!

By Eric Starkey

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pizza
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cook bacon in a large deep skillet over medium heat until crisp. Drain, crumble and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Spread the pizza dough out on a lightly greased baking sheet. Spread mashed potatoes over the dough, leaving a small crust around the outside if you want. Sprinkle the cheese and bacon evenly over the potatoes.

  • Bake the pizza in the preheated oven until the cheese is melted and bubbly, about 20 minutes. Let cool for 2 minutes, then slice into wedges and top each one with a small dollop of sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 10g; cholesterol 23.6mg; sodium 608.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/21/2022