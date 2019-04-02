Starkey's Mashed Potato Pizza

This pizza is a veritable "starch-a-palooza!" I didn't use all the potato called for (about half), and just had to have my tomato sauce (I choose a sweeter variety with red pepper and mushroom). I mixed it into the potatoes and it did look a little funny (like Playdough), but tasted great once I added the toppings. Used Jalapeno Monterey Jack cheese and skipped the bacon, opting for chopped olives, peppers, mushroom and red onion toppings instead. Next time I'll skip the tomato (maybe use it sundried, as a topping, however), and mix some creamed spinach into the potatoes. Our neighborhood Bertucci's pizza place sells their dough but it doesn't come out quite the same. That probably has to do with the heat capabilities of my oven vs. a commercial, wood fired one. I cut a nice, gluteney sourdough bouille in half, trimmed the bottom to make the sides flat, and brushed the top and bottom with olive oil and broiled lightly in the oven; just until slightly browned; then added the toppings as directed and reheated until cheese was melty.