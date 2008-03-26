Strawberry Pie II

This was one of two pies I made for my dad’s b-day; it disappeared so quickly that he didn’t even get a piece! I used ¾ c. sugar and mashed ¼ of the strawberries, but next time I may mash the recommended amount. I make all my crusts from scratch, but this was my first time making a pie where the actual pie filling didn’t need to be baked but the crust still did. Baking a pie crust w/o the filling inside is called pre-baking or blind baking. I did some research on this: when pre-baking a crust, it will need to be weighted so that the edges of the crust don’t fall down while baking. To pre-bake an unfilled pie crust place the crust in the pie pan, grease one side of a large piece of aluminum foil, and place the foil into the pan with the greased side down. Make sure the foil is large enough so that several inches of overhang are left around the pan edges; leave enough so that the foil can be grabbed and pulled out of the pan later. Next, weight the crust by filling the foil-lined pan with dry beans or rice, making sure to fill the pan all the way up. Bake at 450° for 8 to 10 minutes until the crust has firmed up, then remove the foil and beans or rice. To completely bake a pie crust whose filling will spend no time in the oven, continue baking the unweighted crust for 10 to 15 minutes more, or until golden brown. To just pre-bake a crust that will go back in the oven later, bake the weighted crust as above, remove the foil and beans or rice, and only bake 5 minutes more.