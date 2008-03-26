Strawberry Pie II
This is my favorite pie. It is very easy to make. I got the recipe many years ago in North Jersey. It is from the Sussex County Strawberry Farms.
We loved this pie for Easter. I used more strawberries in the sauce than it called for. The clencher that took it over the top was after the shell was baked I melted about 2 oz. of semi-sweet chocolate chips in the microwave and "painted" the inside of the crust with the melted chocolate! Unbelievably awesome! Strawberry pies are notorious for getting soggy - with the painted chocolate crust that was avoided. After you paint the crust be sure to put it in the refrigerator and let the chocolate set up before you fill it.Read More
I use a very similar recipe to this from a Farm Journals Pie Book (from 1965). Mine just calls for more berries (1 1/2 qts.) and less water (only 1/2 cup). You crush 1 cup worth of berries and add the water to that. Mix the sugar and cornstarch together (will blend much better) and then bring the whole thing to a boil. Let it boil for 2 minutes until thick and translucent. Add 1 tbs. butter and let it cool before adding to the crust. I find that it avoids getting a soggy crust that way. I would highly (highly, highly, highly) advise never to use store bought strawberries. If you have a farmers market or a pick-your-own place just use those. You'll never get the true flavor of the pie otherwise. I just made this yesterday for Father's Day (made a 10-inch version) and there's none left. Also good to try this with other fruit (I've done raspberries and peaches)
For a great taste, use gingerale instead of water. What it does for the flavor is unbelievable.
I've made a silimar version of this pie for several years and the priamry differences are: I use fewer mashed strawberries and incorporated them into the simple syrup I made. For the simple syrup I used 1 cup water, 2 tablespoons corn starch and I cup sugar. Cook this mixture over meduim heat until thick and clear. Remove from heat and add 2 tablespoons strawberry Jell-O powder. Add mashed strawberries and proceed as directed. This give flavor and color to the pie.
I was rushing when I made this recipe the first time, and accidently dumped the 1/2 cup of whipping cream in with the mashed (or in my case, blended) strawberries, sugar, water, and cornstarch. It was FANTASTIC! I have made this recipe without the extra whipping cream, and I prefer the creamy version. Cream or no, it is a fabulous and easy recipe. My guests have left raving about it.
8/8/06: A marvelous pie to take advantage of red, ripe strawberry season! Although it is definitely a plan-ahead pie, as mine needed a full 24 hours in the fridge to completely set. I sliced it at 12 hours and the interior was not yet firm (but maybe my strawberries were not completely dry from rinsing). Taking a cue from other reviewers who found this pie too sweet, I used 3/4 cup sugar and found that it was just the right sweetness to complement the tart fresh strawberries. After mashing, I used a hand mixer to puree the strawberries and liked the results. It was delicious with a dollop of whipped cream on top, but I might even prefer a layer of vanilla custard on the bottom. I think I'll try that next time. Thanks for a wonderful New Jersey recipe! UPDATE 5/13/07: I've made this pie several more times, and I have decided the vanilla custard, while a nice addition, actually gets lost amongst the strong berry flavor. The pie has never been as firm as I would like it to be, but the taste is consistently a big hit. I have found that reserving some sliced strawberries to sink into the top after your pour the filling is a nice way to create an impressive presentation (the strawberries have to be covered by a little bit of the glaze so they do not dry out).
This was one of two pies I made for my dad’s b-day; it disappeared so quickly that he didn’t even get a piece! I used ¾ c. sugar and mashed ¼ of the strawberries, but next time I may mash the recommended amount. I make all my crusts from scratch, but this was my first time making a pie where the actual pie filling didn’t need to be baked but the crust still did. Baking a pie crust w/o the filling inside is called pre-baking or blind baking. I did some research on this: when pre-baking a crust, it will need to be weighted so that the edges of the crust don’t fall down while baking. To pre-bake an unfilled pie crust place the crust in the pie pan, grease one side of a large piece of aluminum foil, and place the foil into the pan with the greased side down. Make sure the foil is large enough so that several inches of overhang are left around the pan edges; leave enough so that the foil can be grabbed and pulled out of the pan later. Next, weight the crust by filling the foil-lined pan with dry beans or rice, making sure to fill the pan all the way up. Bake at 450° for 8 to 10 minutes until the crust has firmed up, then remove the foil and beans or rice. To completely bake a pie crust whose filling will spend no time in the oven, continue baking the unweighted crust for 10 to 15 minutes more, or until golden brown. To just pre-bake a crust that will go back in the oven later, bake the weighted crust as above, remove the foil and beans or rice, and only bake 5 minutes more.
Without hesitation, this pie deserves more than a 5 star rating. It is delicious. If you really want to impress your guests, this is the way to do it. Look forward to making this pie with fresh strawberries from my garden this year. By the way, I'm originally from North Jersey, Bergen County. Now live in Upstate New York, been married to my husband, a dairy farmer, for 30+ years. We have two children, and two grandsons. I do miss my hometown where I grew up and hope to visit there this summer. Thank you for this recipe, and thanks for listening!! God Bless.
My family really liked this pie. I used the ingredient's quantities as listed on the recipe and it was perfect. The strawberries were large so I cut them in half. I also used 3/4 of strawberries in the shell and the remainder for the sauce. After the sauce had cooked I put it in a food processor till it was silky smooth. I carefully spooned it over the strawberries in the shell so as not to overdo it, being sure to get it into all the crevices.
This has been my go-to recipe for Strawberry pie for the past 6 years and is one that friends and family look forward to each spring. I made it for the first few years as written, and was disappointed that sometimes, the thickened glaze did not encorporate evenly with the strawberries in the pie. Now, I fold the uncooked strawberries into the glaze and add the whole thing to the pie. It just works better!
Wow! This pie was fantastic! I made a few minor changes based on other's reviews. The recipe called for 4 cups (1 quart) of strawberries. I placed 3 cups (instead of 2 cups) of strawberries in the pie shell, and mashed the other 1 cup. I decreased the water to 1/2 cup, and decreased the sugar to 2/3 cup. (The sugar should be adjusted to the sweetness of the berries. The berries I used were fairly tart, and even 2/3 cup sugar was a little on the sweet side). I kept the cornstarch at 3 tbsp and cooked the mashed strawberry mixture for about 4 minutes until the cornstarchy "taste and look" disappeared. The color was a lovely rose-red. It was completely set up in the fridge within 2 hours, and 6 servings were devoured within 5 minutes. My family loved it! Definitely a keeper!
This was a great recipe. Very easy to make, though took some time to prep all fruit and layers. I added a layer of vanilla pudding on the bottom as well - made for nice texture to tart strawberries!
This pie had a really good flavor but I could not get it to thicken. My pie was nothing but strawberries swimming in pink liquid. I followed the directions, adding the right amount of cornstarch and refrigerating for over 5 hours so I don't understand what went wrong.
The only thing I can add is to suggest spreading melted chocolate on the crust prior to adding the berries. White or dark chocolate adds an amazing accompaniment and keeps the glaze from leaking through.
Make this pie whenever strawberry is in season; better than the ones I use to buy from a pie specialty restaurant. Tips: Start with more fruit than the recipe calls for; perhaps 1 1/2 times. Cut all the strawberries in halves and save the pretty ones for arranging (enough to fill the crust) and use the not-so-pretty for the sauce. Arrange one layer of fresh berry halves on your favorite baked crust, then drizzle some sauce just to fill in the gaps and wet the tops, place another layer of fruit and then sauce again, repeat until the pie crust won´t hold any more layers. This way uses more fruit and any left over sauce can be saved for pancakes or ice-cream topping.
With over 160 reviews before me, I'm afraid no one will pay attention to what I have to say. I made this recipe tonight for a friend's birthday party and it was fantastic!! For a "no bake" recipe, what a hit!! Thank you!!
Really nice & simple. I used 4 cups of strawberries. I mashed about 1 cup of these to make the "sauce". I followed other folks suggestions & used 1/2 cup water, 3/4 cup sugar & 3 Tbsp corn starch. I combined all the ingredients, brought them to a boil & simmered for 3-4 minutes - stirring constantly. I let it cool for a couple of minutes before drizzling over the strawberries in the crust. Topped with whipped cream - mmmmmmmm! If I was taking this pie to a potluck, I think I would increase the strawberries a bit more. The pie looks a little shallow without the whipped cream on it. Once you add the whipped cream, it does not.
I don't know of many things better than fresh strawberry pie! I trick I learned is to spread 3 oz. of softened cream cheese over the bottom of the crust, it keeps it from getting soggy and it tastes great too!
I make a similar glaze 1C sugar 1C water 3T cornstarch after it boils and gets thick and clear I add 3T strawberry jello for color & flavor, it makes all the difference YUM!
This is very similar to the strawberry pie that I have made for over 40 years. Except, I do add a few drops of red food coloring to the cooked strawberry mixture. The big difference is that I add 3 oz. softened cream cheese to the bottom of pie before adding the whole berries. YUMMMMM I always get lots of compliments on the taste and presentation.
Delicious! I used a 14 oz bag of frozen strawberries to make the sauce and then a quart of fresh strawberries to cut up. Worked perfectly! I used the Basic Flaky Pie Crust recipe from allrecipes and used whipped topping I purchased instead of making my own. My husband said it was "Kick A**"
Great recipe! Followed the directions for the most part but stacked more strawberries in a deep dish crust. Did not have time to make crust but tasted yummy with store bought one. Used the rest of the strawberries (pint and a half) and put in blender with water, sugar and corn starch until smooth. Boiled until transparent about 7 mins for me on med low heat. Completely cooled mixture before spooning in crust. Put first layer of berries then spooned all the puree then added berries on top before cooling in fridge. IT WAS YUMMY!! Hubby loved it and is his new favorite!
I should have listened to some other reviewers and cut back the sugar to 3/4 to 2/3 cups. This was a tad too sweet for me. I used a homemade graham cracker crust and spread some cream cheese flavored with sugar and vanilla over the baked crust. (Some of my strawberries had turned bad since I bought them. Just one day! and I needed the filler) The glaze thickened fast and turned an unappetizing Pepto Bismol pink, so I added a package of unsweetened strawberry Kool-Ade as suggested by a reviewer, and the color improved. DH couldn't wait for the pie to set, so we cut into it after only 1 1/2 hours of chilling. Very good pie! Will make again with less sugar.
I have been making this for several years now. I have a strawberry farm close by. The strawberries are picked so fresh and they have great flavor. It is a great pie, because it does not add strawberry gelatin. So many Strawberry Pie recipes, add strawberry gelatin. This recipe allows the true strawberry flavor to come through. But, you do have to have strawberries with great flavor for this to work. I like to use a cookie dough crust and make this in a tart pan.
This is a beautiful pie. I mix 3oz. cream cheese with powdered sugar & put it on the crust before adding the strawberry mixture. Adds more flavor. Rate it 5 or more. Sue Shafer - Texas
It smelled really good but did not set up at all - it was like soup (and should be made in a DEEP DISH). I asked the Buzz for advise and Baker Bee said "Sometimes if you cook cornstarch at too high of a temperature it can actually destroy its thickening properties. If you have more strawberries to put back in the shell, I would say it is okay to put it back in the pot and try to thicken it. But, make sure to keep the temperature at medium or below and let it slowly come to a boil to thicken. If it isn't thick by the time you are ready to pour it isn't going to get much thicker later." I got sick and couldn't get back into the kitchen to try cooking it again. Maybe I'll try this again and watch the boiling process closer.
cut the sugar to 3/4 and why the water? no need for water just lemon juice (1 TBS) and voila! Reminds me of the Park Cafe pie in St. Marie Montana. Really good stuff. It holds for about 3 days with the same great taste and texture.
I love this pie. I only added one thing. I used a 1/4 puch of strawberry jello in addition to the corn starch. It turned out perfect and was delicious!
Excellent pie! I have made it several times, and it's always been a big hit. To make the pie look less pink, I just add a few drops of red food coloring to the glaze, and it looks wonderful! Thanks for the awesome recipe!!
Wow, how easy! This was my 14 yr old daughter's first pie, and it turned out awesome! We did use 3/4 c. splenda and put 1/4 mashed berries in the pot with the cornstarch, sugar and 1/4 c water, stirred constantly until it boiled, then poured it over the berries in the crust. We also melted 4 oz of milk chocolate morsels and painted the crust. So tasty and pretty!
Great recipe. Like other reviewers I changed the amount of sugar in mine to 3/4 c. and put 1/2 c. of water in instead of 3/4 c. I also placed a layer of a cream cheese mixture in the shell first. The mixture consisted of 4 oz cream cheese, 6 oz. cool whip, and 1/2 c. sugar. You will not use all of it. This kept the shell from getting soggy, and added a nice texture. Delicious, and I will be making this again!
Delicious! I tried putting chocolate on the pie crust as one reviewer suggested but I highly advise AGAINST that idea. The chocolate flavor just overpowered the strawberries. Also, I would cut down the sugar to just 1/2 cup because if you have good berries, you don't need so much sugar. I advise to use just 1/4 of the berries for the syrup because mine became too thick to pour over the remaining fruit. Overall it is delicious and would make this again with market fresh strawberries!
I was looking for a strawberry chocolate pie, but couldn't find one, so I modified this recipe. After baking my crust, which was really a good crust, I sprinkled a thin layer of semi-sweet chocolate chips onto the hot crust. When they had melted, I spread the chocolate evenly on the crust bottom and walls. I then made the rest of the pie according to the recipe. Next time I will use more strawberries on the bottom, less cornstarch, as my gell mix was too thick, and a little red food color to disguise the cooked strawberry color. It really took away from the aesthetics of the pie. Over all, the pie tasted really good, and the chocolate added a nice twist.
WOW! I didn't expect this to be so incredible (just made it because we picked strawberries and my son had asked for a pie with them). As soon as the crust came out of the oven I sprinkled chocolate chips on the bottom and stuck it in the cooling oven for 2 minutes so it was easy to spread ... no soggy crust and no worries about the holes from my shrunken crust (unusual, but I don't normally prebake them either). We used about 2 1/2 cups of smashed berries that I pureed to have a smooth consistency ... and took a previous review's suggestion to combine the sugar and cornstarch to avoid lumps. Just dumped everything together in a pot and simmered it for 10 minutes. No need for whipped cream because it's absolutely amazing as is! Thanks OKBEE. Definitely a keeper :)
The pie would be great as writtrn. But...I felt that the pie was under-filled a bit. I took 2 oranges and peeled and chopped them into small bite size pieces. I spread this in between the strawberries in the pie. I then added the thickened sauce mixture over the fruit. I chilled it and served it with whipped cream. We loved the tangy, sweet combination of orange and strawberry.
WOW! This pie is amazing! I, too, used extra berries and cut them into quarters. I also added a Tablespoon of lemon juice to cut the sweetness. I thought it was a perfect combination of sweet and tart. The consistancy was wonderful, too! Just a note: strawberries by their nature don't like to be "mashed". Allow for "mash" time.
8/20/08: This was really good. I would suggest adding some red food coloring (the kind for tinting frosting) to the cooked strawberries. Otherwise, after you cook the strawberries, they lose their color and look dull and unappetizing. Update (2/6/16): I made this again and reduced the water to 1/3 cup - I would reduce it even more next time for a firmer gel. I would still add some red food gel to give it a bright red color. I did not mash any of the strawberries and it worked great. I did use 4 lbs. of fresh strawberries (about 9 cups cut up).
This was great! I used thawed frozen strawberries. This was a huge hit at our thanksgiving feast!
I used this recipe to make a topping for Chantal's New York Cheesecake. I increased the filling to 18 servings. I took the advice of several other reviewers and made a puree of 1/3 of the strawberries and just quarted the rest. I also made a few changes of my own. I decreased the sugar but I also replaced the white sugar with 3/4 Cup packed brown sugar. I used 1 cup of amaretto liquor instead of water and used 1/4 cup cornstarch. The brown sugar & amaretto liquor was something I learned while working in a 5 star restaurant. The family loved it. I will be making this recipe again.
This was the first strawberry pie I've ever made and it was fabulous. I don't like to use gelatin (as most of this type of recipe recommends) and this recipe worked out easy and tasty! Incredibly delicious. While the cooked part of the recipe was indeed sweet as other reviewers have noted, I think that it was balanced nicely by the tartness of the uncooked strawberries. With the two parts of the recipe mixed together as instructed I did NOT find the pie to be too sweet. I suppose this is up to individual tastes. I highly recommend this pie to those who love strawberries!
Wow!!! It's very good. I use this recipe's filling for a cake recipe. I change it just a little bit for just the filling. Filling: 1 quart frozen strawberries; 1 1/4 cup white sugar; 6 tablespoons cornstarch and 3/4 cup water. Use the same directions. Thank you for this recipe Marge, I'll really like it. My favorite pie.
Quick and Simple! I used 2lbs strawberries, mashing 1/3 of them. 1/2 cup sugar. 2T cornstarch with 1/2 cup water. I also painted the pie crust with melted dark choc. and let it cool completely before putting berries in.
Delicious, I took a few recommendations from others, used 3/4c sugar, 3 tables. cornstarch and 1/2c water. Also only boiled for about 3 mins. Decided to add dark chocolate to the bottom of crust. I just added some chucks to the crust right after I took it out of the oven, gave it about 10 mins to melt and spread around crust to provide shell to keep bottom from getting soggy. Definitely recommend!
I LOVE THIS! so simple and good! a little too much cornstarch, more like 2 tblsp works. I made it 3 cups strawberries, 1 cup thinly sliced apple. SO GOOD!!!!!! another thing-it neeed a little bit of lemon juice to add for flavor. instead, i used lime juice because it goes with strawberries VERY WELL!!! i also made one of this version with 3 cups strawberry, 1 cup banana. it was really good too! thank you so much!
I made this for a friend's birthday, and it was eaten up quick! I read reviews on either painting on a chocolate layer or spreading on a cream cheese one to prevent the bottom crust from getting soggy, and I ended up spreading a layer of a mix of softened cream cheese, sugar, and a bit of whipped cream the recipe called for. I will do that again as well, it turned out amazing! Such a refreshing bottom layer to compliment the sweetness of the filling. No soggy crust either. I also used the ratio of 3/4 whole berries in the pie and 1/4 mashed, and I only used a 1/4 cup of sugar too! A delicious pie that I will make again and again.
I made this pie for an Easter get-together, and I really enjoyed it. I used a different whipped cream recipe, though. I melted 2 oz dark chocolate and spread it on the pie crust per another reviewer, and that really took it to another level. My only complaint (and the only criticism I heard from other people), was that there was not enough whole, sliced strawberries, and too many "jam-like" strawberries. I actually used around 1.5 lbs strawberries instead of 1 lb. Next time I would make less filling and use more whole sliced strawberries.
This is an awesome recipe; I didn't have to change anything and the pie turned out fantastic! The glaze was the best: deep red, shiny, thick, and just the right sweetness. To mash the berries I diced them and placed them in a large ziploc bag and flattened them with a rolling pin, leaving some bits unmashed for texture.
This recipe was so easy and the flavor was fabulous! I had bought too many strawberries at the farmer's market and this was a perfect way to use them all up. My daughter and I had to make ourselves stop eating it! Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious pie. I was not sure how much a quart of strawberries was, but I used two 1lb punnets, one for the base and one for the sauce, used about 3/4 cup of sugar and a splash of lemon juice for some zip. Sauce was thickened in about 3-4 minutes Would be even better with a home made sweet pastry crust. A delicious taste of summer!
absolutly wonderful. I put a layer of Chocolate Ganache on the bottom, because I was worried that the strawberries my make the crust soggy. It was very yummy and it was eaten up so fast. People couldnt stop complimenting how good it was.
This is wonderful and so easy to make. It's also a very pretty pie. I didn't change a thing and it was perfect. Thank you for sharing!
My husband and I loved this! Not too sweet or heavy. After reading reviews, I dumped 3 cups of berries in the pie shell and only mashed 1 cup. I only used 3/4 cup of sugar. I used 2/3 cup gingerale instead of 3/4 cup water. Also, I threw all 4 ingredients in the pot at once, and it did not take 10 minutes to thicken.. more like 4. I did used a blender whisk to mix up the cornstarch but you could probably get away without doing that. I also added 1 tablespoon of sugar to my heavy whipping cream (used 2 cups, not 1) and spread it on top of the entire mixture. I popped it into the freezer for 2 hours since I was short on time, and it turned out great. Garnished it with a few leftover strawberries. It was so so easy! Will definitely make this again!
Most delicous pie we both enjoyed it
this pie was great and so easy. i read the reviews and used a couple of hints from them. i replaced the water with ginger ale, and "painted" my pie crust with a melted semi-sweet chocolate chips. chocolate covered strawberries are wonderful so I figured how could this go wrong? It was great! 48 hours after the pie was made, the crust is still crisp not soggy! The flavor with the chocolate and ginger ale is spectacular! I used 2 quarts of strawberries, picked out the nicer ones for the pie, used the more bruised and much larger ones for the sauce. Also, I had no trouble with the pie setting up well. Be sure and cook it the full 12 - 14 minutes and I chilled for 24 hours. It set up wonderfully and cut great. I didn't want to add food color or add the suggestion of jello for color, as I wanted to keep this as "whole food" as I could, with no additional additives. I Will definately make this again, probably for our 4th of July party..... for added color I might place some blueberries around the edge of the crust after it is filled for a Red, White & Blue theme! Thanks for the suggestions, it was perfect!
This recipe is incredible! It was a big hit with my family. Once or twice I've even painted the pie crust with melted chocolate, then let it harden before adding the strawberries, and that was a great success as well.
Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly, except I used a graham cracker crust, which was so good. I've only had strawberry pie made with jello and this recipe is so much better.
This is the best strawberry pie I have ever had. It was so simple to make. I followed the recipe exactly and it was awesome. I will make this all summer, just fabulous!
Cut sugar to 3/4 cup, water tp 1/2 cup.
This is great!! Used chocolate on the crust, and by the way a qt of strawberries is about 1.5lbs. I sliced my strawberries in my mushroom/egg slicer, picked out the pretty ones for the crust and what was left went in the sauce. I also used my immersion blender to blend, mixed all together and then boiled. As other reviews noted I also added a few drops of lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Well this time I decided to cut back on the water as others suggested, oopps!! not enough, had to rush and make more sauce very fast, thankfully it tasted like the first batch. Lesson learned, rather have more than I need than not enough. Left overs make good jam. You can also test your sauce to see how it will set, put on a cold plate, or dip on a spoon lay on some ice, and see if it sets, if not probley needs longer cooking, also taste before it gets to hot to see if you want more sugar or what. Next time I think I might try adding some vanilla. To bad I had to use my xtra strawberries to make more sauce, I was planning on dipping them in the left over melted chocolate to top my pie with.
I made this for an office picnic and everyone raved at how wonderful it was. I used more stawberries than what this recipe called for because I like lots of fruit in my fruit pie. I also added a couple of drops of food coloring to the glaze for a brighter color.
I am mostly writing this for those of you who discover that you didn't have enough strawberries, or if you would like to make it, and you don't have quite enough strawberries. I had a little under 4 cups (about 1 lb.) of strawberries, and found out when filling the pie crust that my jelly did not go far enough to fill the spaces. To compensate I created kind of a strawberry cream pie by whipping 1 1/2 cups heavy cream with 2 tbsp. sugar until past stiff peaks (helps keep better in fridge to whip a bit longer). I used the whipped cream to fill in all the spaces and make a topping. I then topped it all with semisweet chocolate chips. My crust was homemade (see Pie Crust IV). It was delicious. In terms of the general recipe, I followed the advice of others in a few ways: I used more than half of the strawberries intact in the pie crust, and mashed the lesser part. I followed the advice of others, and "painted" the crust with 2 oz. semisweet chocolate chips melted (let it harden before adding the filling - it keeps pie from getting soggy). I also reduced the sugar to about 3/4 cup, and the water to 1/2 cup. I just added all the ingredients together in the pot and brought to a boil, stirring continuously, and kept it at a boil for 3 minutes.
Wow is this great! I used my grandma's strawberry pie crust recipe. Used 3/4 C sugar (splenda 1/4 C & 2 Tbsps), 1/2 C H20. Just as another reviewer noted, I mixed the mashed strawberries in with the water and then added the mixture of sugar and cornstarch. My mixture wasn't clear so I was concerned at first but it became a pink translucent mixture pretty quickly. I would say I only boiled it for about 4-5 minutes max.
This pie was delicious and I will be making it again. It was beautiful to look at and really was tasty. I pretty much followed the recipe exactly except that I was making two 10 inch pies so I doubled all the ingredients except I used more strawberries & did follow one reviewers advice and (painted) the crust with melted chocolate. I had so many things going on that I made the pie crusts one evening and cleaned the strawberries and let them dry on paper towels in the fridge until the next day when I made the filling. I placed the whole strawberries in the chocolate coated pie shell and mixed the sugar & cornstarch together and added the water stirred and then added the strawberries which I pulsed in my food processor. Placed all in a pan and cooked over med high heat stirring constantly until it started to boil then let it simmer for 3 minutes. Let it cool for about 5 minutes and spooned over the whole strawberries.It was set up in severl hours but I did not serve the pies until the next day and the crust was still good and was not soggy at all. Received many compliments!
I used frozen strawberries, mashed them up, did all the other steps, and worked out fine!! :D Frozen straw. were so much cheaper then fresh ones (frozen: 3.69 fresh: 5.99). Besides, everyone would have probably eat all the fresh ones! LOL, this is a keeper. :)
This pie is wonderful. The glaze is so much better than the stuff you can buy in a jar. Mine thickened rather quick, so do stir it constantly. I made this in a graham crust, next time I'll try a regular pie crust.
Hull and half 3/4 of the strawberries and pile up in the pie shell. Mash 1/4 strawberries and add 3/4 c sugar, 1/2 c water, 3 T cornstarch and boil 3 minutes - will be thick. Pour over strawberries. Refrigerate for an hour to set.
This is possibly the BEST strawberry pie I have eaten! The texture of the pie is excellent (I hate the "glaze" type pies). I also used the Big Guy Strawberry Pie crust recipe and the pie was excellent.
Very tastey. The only thing is that cooking the sauce for 10 minutes seemed a bit much. My sauce came out too thick at 8 minutes, and, actually, the sauce seemed a good consistency at less than 5. I guess the moral is to trust your instinct, not the timer.
Made this tonight exactly as recipe calls for, it was a big hit! Thank you!!!
Great and easy!! Will do this one again- looked like a bakery pie!
Outstanding! I have made this twice now; the first time with a traditional pie crust in a pie pan and it was great. Yesterday I made this pie again but used the shortbread crumb crust from the Fresh Strawberry Almond Pie and put it in an 8X8 square pan. Not only was it tons faster and easier to make and cut but the crumb crust was excellent with the strawberries. Also, a bit of powdered sugar in your cream will help it hold its peaks when you whip it.
It's fast, it's easy, not too many ingredients, and it's delicious. Keeps the integrity of the strawberry in the dish.
Very good strawberry pie. I did add about a tsp of lime juice to the thickened strawberry mixture, and a small pinch of salt. I've made pies similar to this before, and have had problems with the strawberry filling not thickening enough, but I didn't have that problem with this recipe. It turned out perfectly. My daughter says it's the best strawberry pie I've made!
This pie is amazing!!! I have made it twice in one week. First time I used fresh strawberries only but the second time I decided to use fresh strawberries and frozen blueberries. Both times I made my own crust and I cut sugar down to 3/4 cup. We ate it with canned whipped cream. So good!!
I folled the instructions using a Pillsbury pie crust (not frozen) and it was one of the best desserts I've ever made. It was so easy and really quick to make but you'd never know by the taste of it.
WOW!! We LOVE this!! We bought too many strawberries at the Farmer's Market so I searched for strawberry recipes and found this. I do not like most pies but absolutely LOVE this and my husband who loves pies LOVES it too. The only thing I did different because everyone was complaining it was too runny and the crust got soggy is change the amount of water to 1/3 cup and it was perfect! The crust did not get soggy. Also, you can brush egg whites on the crust before you cook it to keep it from getting soggy. I did this the first time I made it and forgot the next time. It made a difference with the egg whites but with only adding 1/3 cup water it still did not get too soggy without brushing on the egg whites. I have made 3 of these in the last week and will make a few more before strawberry season is over. We also liked it better without the whipped cream because it took a lot of the flavor away but that is just a personal preference.
I did this recipe with raspberries and blueberries. It was amazing!! I did mini tartlets rather than a pie. I did not let it cook for 10 minutes either, I mixed everything all in the cold pot and stirred the entire time till it came to a boil and then let it boil for a few more minutes. Let it cool completely in the pot, do the crust doesn't get soggy and then put it the fridge. After an hour it was set and they were delicious!!! Gone SO quick!! Thank you!!
This is a great recipe. I just made it for my MIL's birthday party and she, a person who says she does not like desserts, really enjoyed it! My only problem was that I didn't let the mixture cook long enough so it didn't set up completely. After talking to my mother, she says that the filling will be at the right thickness when a spoon dipped into the sauce stays coated upon removing it. I'm going to try this next time and hope it sets up better!
This pie is OUTSTANDING! I actually used 2/3 cup sugar instead of 1 cup and used maybe a quart and a half of fresh strawberries. (Just picked today! MMMMMMM). I probably mashed a little less than half the berries too. I don't think this recipe can be bad whatever you do. Simple and Delicious!
So simple and easy and yet so yummy! This turned out perfect!!!
I wasn't impressed with this recipe. The pie didn't set and I had a runny mess. I would try it again though in case it was error on my part.
This came out very very good. It tasted so fresh and fruity, not like jam at all. I did put closer to 2/3 the strawberries in whole rather than half, so that might have had something to do with it. I also coated the crust in dark chocolate to stop it from getting soggy. That was great, just a bit of chocolate goes really well, though it did make the crust a bit hard to cut through. Still, I would make this again.
This turned out OK - but the crust got really soggy after sitting in the fridge for a day or two.
If I do, I may add egg yolk on the strawberry mixture to give richer taste.
Love the fresh starberry taste. The syrup was too "gelitin" like for me. Thanks for sharing.
I went with the lower sugar/jel option that others mentioned. It was very good, refreshing, and plenty sweet. My pick-your-own berries made this wonderful.
Oh my is this good! I've made it twice this summer. This will always be my "go to" recipe!!!! Awesome!
Yummy! Per previous reviews, I mashed less of the strawberries (1/3) and added a little less water (2/3 c)...just what it needed! I also covered the crust with melted chocolate, as suggested. That was a great idea! It prevented sogginess and tasted great too. Also, make sure you let it chill for at least 3 hours. I took it out after 2 hours, and it was pretty runny. I think it needed another hour or two to set.
This is my summer "go-to" dessert. Everyone loves it. It is pretty, simple and healthy. Don't change a thing! Thank you!
I made this for my daughter who was begging for strawberry pie! I bought fresh organic strawberries from the farmer's market. It came out good, but I've had better at a pie shop where I'm from. It doesn't taste as fresh as I would like it. There was something about the jelly that wasn't perfect to me. Maybe it was the crust. I didn't like the taste of the crust because I used frozen store-bought ready-made crust. I would rather buy from our pie shop, but I would make this again to save $$. My daughter really likes it! Especially with Cool Whip!
I made 2 of these pies today that will be given as gifts tomorrow for Mother's Day. I did slightly "change things up" a bit by adding some of the suggestions to them (I added the ginger ale instead of water, and lined the pie crusts with a cream cheese mixture. I also cut the sugar down to 3/4 of a cup.). They turned out beautiful, and although they've not yet been cut into, they have set very well & do not appear to be "runny" at all. I sampled some of the mixture, and found it to be a tad sweet, even with the 3/4 of a cup sugar instead of 1 cup... so I think next time I'll maybe do 1/2 of a cup. I will definately be making this again soon, because my kids are begging me for one! :) Great recipe! Thanks so much for it & the suggestions!
DELICIOUS! The sweetness was just right :3
Delicious! I had a deep dish pie crust, so I increased the strawberries to fill the pie (but I kept the other ingredient quantities the same). I used about 3/4 of the strawberries whole in the pie and mashed the other 1/4 of the strawberries. Instead of following the directions as written, I mixed the mashed strawberries, sugar, cornstarch, and water in a saucepan and stirred until it boiled, then stirred for a minute or two more until it thickened. I made two pies and tried pouring the sauce over the berries in the first pie, but it was too thick and it didn't fill in the gaps, so I had to move the berries around to get the sauce to mix into the pie. With the second pie, I mixed the whole strawberries into the sauce in the pan and poured that mixture into the crust, which was easier. I "painted" the inside of the second crust with melted chocolate and let it set (as suggested by other reviewers) before adding the strawberries. It was good with the chocolate, but I think I preferred the pie without chocolate. I didn't try topping the pie with whipped cream because it was so wonderful that it didn't need it. I made the pies in the early afternoon and they were set by the evening. I think this pie will become an annual favorite when U-pick strawberries are in season.
Fabulous!
I took the suggestion of reducing the sugar to 3/4 cup and using 1/4 cup of water. The pie, made that way, is good.... but I think the extra 1/4 cup of sugar will be the factor to move it up to five stars (though this might depend on the natural sweetness of the strawberries). I also followed the suggestion to put all the ingredients (Strawberries, corn starch, sugar) in a cold pot and bring it to a boil while stirring constantly. Worked great - only needed to boil for about a minute. Next time I think I will very briefly blend the strawberries rather than mash them for a smoother consistency.
Like others, I reduced the sugar to just less than 3/4 cup and water to about a 1/2 cup. I went to the local farm and got fresh picked berries, the juice from mashing them allowed me to reduce the water. I squeezed a little fresh lemon juice while they were cooking - also, I didn't read the whole recipe first and I just dumped the sugar, water, cornstarch and mashed berries all together and cooked the whole thing for 9 minutes at a full boil on medium heat. The reviewer that said it should coat a spoon was correct. Also, you must time the cooking - if the berries don't look like a clear glazed appearance, they're not done! That should help those who ended up with a soupy result. Also, like another reviewer said, don't bother making this unless you get yourself the freshest, reddest, juiciest berries. You will have a much more pleasing result, seriously! We are lucky to have a farm nearby and we freeze berries individually for shortcake throughout the year but nothing is better than fresh strawberries. This recipe is for the purists - no strawberry jello needed. Now I just need to learn to make a 'real' pie crust from scratch and I'll be set! Edited: Same review but I now spread cream cheese on the shortbread pie crust (Keebler) first and then put the berries and glaze in. Excellent!
Made exactly per instructions and it was perfect. I brushed the stored bought pastry with egg whites before baking to keep the bottom crust from getting soggy. The very taste of SUMMER!
Great! very nice! Thank you :)
This was my first attempt at pie making and it couldn't have turned out better... DELICIOUS!!! I made a graham cracker crust, cut the sugar to 1/2 cup, used 4 tablespoons of corn starch instead of 3, added some fresh lemon juice and my pie turned out perfectly!! Everyone in my family absolutely LOVED it!!