Sweet and Spicy Marinade for Steak

Rating: 5 stars This is my recipe and I thought you all should know that the key to getting peak flavor in your steak (at least with this marinade) is to pierce the meat with a fork several times. This allows the marinade to seep in and obtain optimal flavor in a shorter period of time. I mentioned that in the original recipe but it got lost somewhere between submittal and posting. Thanks for trying it, though! I appreciate the feedback! Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars I was skeptical of this recipe because I have never heard of marinading steak in vanilla extract but I'm glad I went with it anyway because the end result was a nice change and very yummy! After reading another reviewer's response I decided to marinade my steak with this recipe and my husband's with another marinade but he did try mine and said it was good! I'll be using my leftovers for steak and eggs for breakfast tomorrow thanks for the recipe:-D Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars I never do steaks at home because Husband likes them medium-rare, and I always manage to overcook them. But the store had sirloin on sale sooo cheaply this week, that I HAD to buy a couple. I was skeptical about this recipe, so I cut way back on the vanilla - just a tiny drop. I also marinated the meat for about 45 mins because I was worried they would take on too much flavor. They turned out great - just the right amount of sweet and heat. I'm not sure I will use the recipe again, but it was definitely nice for a change. Thanks! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I really liked this marinade as I needed a change on the other hand my husband wasn't a huge fan of the sweet taste with steak. I guess it just depends on your taste. Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars eh Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent marinade. I used hickory smoke salt instead of liquid smoke because I didn't have any (so then skipped the salt) and I used fresh chopped garlic. Very nice flavor! Thanks for sharing! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was a big hit @ my house. I did add about three tablespoons of sweet and sour but other than that I followed the recipe exactly. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars My family loved it! I didn't have cumin or liquid smoke and it still turned out great! Helpful (1)