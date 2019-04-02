Sweet and Spicy Marinade for Steak

Rating: 4.32 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This marinade is perfect with filet mignon, flank steak, and New York strip, but is especially good to jazz up your flat iron. You'll have perfect flavor in only 30 minutes!

By cookie

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the honey, Worcestershire sauce, vanilla extract, cumin, liquid smoke, olive oil, onion, garlic powder, balsamic vinegar, and salt in a small bowl. Pour marinade over steaks at least 30 minutes before you cook them using your preferred method.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 4.6g; sodium 84.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

cookie
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2008
This is my recipe and I thought you all should know that the key to getting peak flavor in your steak (at least with this marinade) is to pierce the meat with a fork several times. This allows the marinade to seep in and obtain optimal flavor in a shorter period of time. I mentioned that in the original recipe but it got lost somewhere between submittal and posting. Thanks for trying it, though! I appreciate the feedback! Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

mcol0314
Rating: 2 stars
11/23/2009
eh Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
feedinanarmy
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2008
I was skeptical of this recipe because I have never heard of marinading steak in vanilla extract but I'm glad I went with it anyway because the end result was a nice change and very yummy! After reading another reviewer's response I decided to marinade my steak with this recipe and my husband's with another marinade but he did try mine and said it was good! I'll be using my leftovers for steak and eggs for breakfast tomorrow thanks for the recipe:-D Read More
Helpful
(10)
Caroline C
Rating: 4 stars
09/02/2008
I never do steaks at home because Husband likes them medium-rare, and I always manage to overcook them. But the store had sirloin on sale sooo cheaply this week, that I HAD to buy a couple. I was skeptical about this recipe, so I cut way back on the vanilla - just a tiny drop. I also marinated the meat for about 45 mins because I was worried they would take on too much flavor. They turned out great - just the right amount of sweet and heat. I'm not sure I will use the recipe again, but it was definitely nice for a change. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Mrs. Popof
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2008
I really liked this marinade as I needed a change on the other hand my husband wasn't a huge fan of the sweet taste with steak. I guess it just depends on your taste. Read More
Helpful
(2)
mcol0314
Rating: 2 stars
11/23/2009
eh Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jodi
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2009
Excellent marinade. I used hickory smoke salt instead of liquid smoke because I didn't have any (so then skipped the salt) and I used fresh chopped garlic. Very nice flavor! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sara Ring
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2011
This recipe was a big hit @ my house. I did add about three tablespoons of sweet and sour but other than that I followed the recipe exactly. Read More
Helpful
(1)
SARAKREPP
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2012
My family loved it! I didn't have cumin or liquid smoke and it still turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(1)
amy
Rating: 4 stars
06/11/2009
We thought this was a great marinade... Hubby wished I made extra to baste onto our steaks while they were on the grill. Read More
Helpful
(1)
