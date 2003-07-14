Rhubarb Custard Pie V

Rating: 4.49 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 29
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This recipe has been in our family for years! Love it!

By phaylock

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Spread rhubarb pieces evenly into pie shell.

  • In a medium bowl, combine sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Mix well, then stir in eggs. Pour mixture over rhubarb layer.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes until filling is set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 121.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (43)

Most helpful positive review

the allrecipes staff
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
We have fixed this recipe to indicate using the whole eggs instead of just the yolks. Read More
Helpful
(20)

Most helpful critical review

CJUNOD
Rating: 1 stars
07/14/2003
Ok.....Am I the only one stupid enough to question the eggs in the ingredients saying 2 EGGS BEATEN and in the directions it saying ADD EGG YOLKS (only)??? Well I added yolks "only" and realized this did not look right so I logged on to check similar recipes. Decided to add the WHITES and by this time the yolks & sugar have stiffened. I added the whites anyway and it looks like scrambled eggs. It's in the oven now. Doesn't that sould good......chunks of hardened cooked egg yolk on top of rhubarb and a crust.......yummy Read More
Helpful
(17)
Reviews:
Reviews:
RUTHP_
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2003
Best way to use rhubarb. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Linda L
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2004
This pie, made with the first fruits of spring, is a delicious, delightful reward for enduring the long MN winter! Excellent recipe-probably the easiest pie I've ever made(especially if you use frozen piecrust!) I like to cut the rhubarb a bit smaller-1/2 inch pieces-and add a little vanilla and fresh grated nutmeg. Next time I think I'll try adding a meringue topping...Thanks, Patti! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Kristine
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2010
I love this recipe because the rhubarb isn't diluted with strawberries etc. I do add more cinnamon to mine, but otherwise the recipe is perfect and crazy simple to make. Between my husband and I, it usually doesn't last longer than 24 hours! Sinfully delicious!!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
WALLEN
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
Thought I had the best recipe - I am throwing my old recipe away. This tops it. Like the cinnamon in this. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Nursemaid
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2003
It was very good Read More
Helpful
(7)
Terri Watts Graber
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
If you like rhubarb - you'll love this pie. I sprinkle with cinnamon/sugar before baking too. Read More
Helpful
(6)
susyq
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2011
My first experience cooking with rhubarb. I have never liked the taste of it before but thought I'd try this recipe out for my husband. Turns out, I loved it! Added a little more cinnamon plus nutmeg and vanilla like others suggested. This pie was SO easy to make! Read More
Helpful
(5)
