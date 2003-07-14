Rhubarb Custard Pie V
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 223
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.2g 6 %
carbohydrates: 38.7g 13 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 4 %
sugars: 26.2g
fat: 6.6g 10 %
saturated fat: 1.2g 6 %
cholesterol: 46.5mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 100.3IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 11 %
vitamin c: 3.1mg 5 %
folate: 30.5mcg 8 %
calcium: 44.9mg 5 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 10.1mg 4 %
potassium: 150.6mg 4 %
sodium: 121.4mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 59
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved