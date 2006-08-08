This pie has a decorative and tasty streusel topping on it. If using apples in this pie be sure to add 1/4 teaspoon of ground mace in streusel topping. Substitutions: walnuts may be used instead of hazelnuts; few drops of lemon oil may be used instead of lemon zest; also apple or cherries can be used in place of plums.
This recipe worked very well for me despite the fact that I was missing a couple of ingredients. I had to omit the nutmeg and I used 1/2 tsp bottled lemon juice instead of the zest wherever it was called for. Also, I went with the walnuts instead of hazlenuts, again only because that was what I had on hand. Instead of using a pie pan, I used eight 1 cup baking dishes, so I ended up with eight deep dish tarts, each one equal to 1/8 of a pie. The recipe filled them perfectly. To make things easier, I just dropped the crust mix into the cups and pressed it to the bottom and sides with my fingers instead of rolling it out. There is a bit of rise in this crust, so it bakes out just as evenly as if it had been rolled. And, the streusal topping meets the crust to cover any uneven edges. I would bet you could do the same thing with a pie pan as well and save yourself the mess of rolling out. If you do tarts, put them in the middle of the oven and start checking after about 20 minutes. Mine took about 24 to bake. I was quite dubous about all the vanilla in this recipe, as it seemed an odd flavor to pair with plums, but it was very tasty. I think it is important to use plums which are sweetly ripe but not mushy. The pie really does taste a lot like cherry and plums are so much cheaper to get at this time of year. I am making it again today, and trying Splenda instead of sugar.
I had never had plum pie before. I was pleasantly surprised at how delicious it was. The filling had just the right consistency. I liked the struesel topping as well, although I substituted oatmeal for the nuts (kid's preference.) I also omitted the lemon whenever it was called for. I followed another reviewer's suggestion and patted the dough into the pie plate instead of rolling it. It worked well, although I ended up making two pies because there was so much dough. I'd suggest either cutting the crust recipe in half, or double the filling and topping and make two pies. In my opinion the crust was just ok. It was easy to work with, but was more cake-like than I prefer for pie. I will make this recipe again, but with a different crust. Next time I may just use a frozen pie crust. I hope you enjoy your plum pie!
If plums are the only fruit used in the pie it is a bit tart. Mixing a sweeter fruit with the plums will balance the flavours. Enjoyed the lemon zest in the crust.
I made this pie for a potluck tonight. There wasn't a single crumb left! The other reviewers are correct there is enough crust for 2 pies. I liked the crust; it reminded me of cookie dough. I used a deep dish pie pan so I needed more fruit than 5 cups. I ran out of plums so I used 2 peaches. Its a great combination. I just added a bit more sugar to compensate for the additional fruit. I made the streusel topping just as listed and thought it was delicious. Be sure to use a pie shield on the crust so that it doesn't get too brown while baking.
If you like rubarb or strawberry crisp you will like this pie. Made for a family function and it went fast. I didn't think that the plums were too tart. Next time, I will mix in another fruit, raspberries, blackberries, or even some blueberries. You have to have it a la mode!
FANTASTIC!!!! This recipe was very easy to follow and the pie turned out very nice. I used a 9.5in. pie pan and a little more than 4c of plums because i wanted my pie to be full and have a mound on top. I used the basic flaky pie crust recipe from this site, its the easiest crust and came out good (i doudbled the recipe for a top and bottom, used butter instead of shortening, a little more flour for when rolling out). Used both bottom and top pie crust and topped it with the brown sugar crumble from this recipe. Took to work and everyone absoulutley LOVED it. It tasted amazing, will definately used again. Highly recommended. Thanx
This pie was more like a tart or streusel or even a shortcake with the cake-like crust. My family favored the cake the best. On the results page for this Plum Pie the description mentioned there was sour cream and heavy cream in the recipe. I wonder if those ingredients were left out because they are not listed in the recipe's ingredients. That would make a difference in the crust giving it more flavor and a moist texture. I thought the lemon was added a nice flavor to the dish. I put a pinch extra in the cake. There is enough dough for two pies so we made one with plums and the other apple.
It was delicious! I have never cooked with plums before but someone gave me a whole grocery bag full so i tried it. It tasted almost like apple pie i will make this again.
This is a good recipe that I recommend. However, it makes so much dough that you could even make another layer on top of the pie. Since I used the streusel, I flattened some leftover dough, sliced an apple and mixed the slices with the residue left from the plum filling. Then I put it on top of the dough and baked it, and I got a pretty good pastry out of it.
I love tart pies and this was fabulous! I cut the vanilla, added extra cinnamon and a tsp of Chinese 5 spice and then added a bit of corn starch and extra flour to the pie filling to thicken it up (1st attempt was very watery but tasty) and it came out perfectly and didn't survive the day.
This was the most "interesting" pie I've ever made, and I have made many. I should have known off the bat not to use this crust recipe. It is more like a lemon sugar cookie recipe than anything else. The filling was pretty good although incredibly tart. If I make this again I will do 1/2 plums and 1/2 red apples to even out the tartness. Good thing I had some vanilla ice cream around this time! Lastly, I liked the streusel topping, but it would have been even better if it were simply 1/2 c. sugar, 1/3 c. flour, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 c. butter. Amazing streusel topping without all the fuss (and cost!) of chopped hazelnuts. I will try again with some modifications. Thanks!
While I used my standard pie crust recipe and didn't have enough sugar for the plums, it came out great. The key is to use italian plums, which are only in season a short time. They aren't as sweet. I found them on sale at my favorite grocer for only 1.68/lb. I remember some 20 years ago, a man I worked with brought in an Italian plum pie that was to die for. I love fruit pies. This did the memory justice.
Sweet...literally. The recipe is straightforward and pretty easy to handle for even a novice. For practical purposes, I used a leftover deep dish pie crust. People with a sweet tooth will be lost in pleasure, for instance, my youngest child and wife enjoyed this. Conversely, I took one bite and made myself an double espresso to take the sweet edge off. Next time, I plan to cut back on the sugar, coarsely chop the plums instead of slicing, and leave out the nuts and lemon zest on the topping. This was my first time making a plum pie and have already made a plum tart recipe based on this recipe. Thank you for the share.
This pie is so good, It came out tasting more like a cobbler which in my opinion is a good thing. The recipie actually made so much though that it filled two pie pans so I had to make a little more topping for the second pan. If you use just ripened plums its more tart, but if you like a sweeter taste just let the plums ripen more, they get sweeter as they ripen, i picked mine off a tree and let them ripen in the fridge for over a week before using them and they were candy sweet. Great recipe.
Made with my son. We like sweet/tart pies and our plums were mainly ripe, so used only 1/2 cup sugar for the fruit filling. Agree with other comments that it's like a strawberry rhubarb taste. Pie crust is very sweet, more like a shortbread.
Overall decent, but I had a couple minor problems. First, the pie was toooo sweet. I know plums get sweeter when you cook them, but this was just too much for me. Second, my crumb topping ended up truly soggy in a very short period of time. I did alter this to be gluten-free for two of my gluten sensitive co-workers, which could have affected the topping's crispness, but I'm not sure that was really the problem. It was good though to use a lot of plums in one dish.
Fantastic. This got rave reviews across the board. I added corn starch and tapioca pearls to thicken, however I will add a bit more. It was too soft. Also I cut the sugar in half in the filling. However it was still too sweet! I will cut it down even more. Other than that. AMAZING!!!!
This is good, but not a great pie. I made this with pears. I liked the filling and the topping, but it`s not "my" dough. A little dry and dense for me. This pie is better, than some others I`ve baked, but I`m still looking for a keeper.
I have not taste it yet, but it was great to me...this is my first plum pie...I used gluten free flour found at Walmart...followed the same steps, but being that gluten free pastries fall apart easily, keep the dough in the fridge as long as possible...
I have never had a plum pie before. I was very pleased with this recipe. I did not make this pie crust as I used a store bought crust. That said, this was absolutely delicious. I loved the crumb crust topping with the lemon zest and the nuts. The nuts added a wonderful texture to the pie (I used almonds because that is what I had). I reduced the sugar about about 50%. As you know sugar is totally a personal preference and I always think pies are too sweet. The pie was perfectly suited to my tasted with 50% of the sugar. The longer this pie cools, the better it sets.
I would have rated this 5 stars had I known the crust would make two pies. It was too thick in places but still tasty. I loved the fresh plums in this delicious, gooey pie. If it's too tart for you, I recommend warming the pie & adding ice cream on top, like cobbler, yummy!
Really disappointed. There was so much liquid in the pie after baking that it just fell apart when trying to serve. Maybe I used the wrong plums?! Recipe didn’t specify and the store only had one kind. I think the flavor was good, but didn’t love it enough to try this one again :(
I was expecting more flavor. I did make some changes (didn't have hazelnuts - used almonds, and didn't have lemon zest, just juice, and I used a refrigerated store-bought pie crust) and these could all have contributed to the flavor of the final product. I used fresh plums from our trees, so maybe they were more tart than expected? Anyway, this topping was delicious, but I would have liked it better with apples or pears, as it was just too tart.
I don't understand how not more people have brought up the major issue with the recipe: the SWEETNESS. It is a major sugar overload. Almost a cup in the dough, another cup in the filling with the already-sweet plums, and another quarter cup for the crumb topping. It was so insanely sweet I actually had to manually remove the filling and rinse it out to make the pie actually edible. Once I did that I suppose it was okay. I recommend halfing the overall sugar that is called for here, if not also omitting the crumb topping. I also found it strange that the pie dough called for eggs - quite unusual for a pie dough. Because of this and the immense amount of sugar, the crust resembles more of graham cracker than a pie dough. Additionally, the ratios for the dough are way off and I ended up with enough dough for 2 pies. Last time I follow a recipe for pie - just make it according to your own taste! Much better that way.
Good thing I followed the ingredients according to list. This portion for crust, this portion for topping, and so on. One could get can confused, need to match instructions with the list. Take on an intuitive approach. I thought the topping/crust were extremely good. Thought the filling was a bit too tart for my taste. Could be the choice of plums that I used or the lemon zest that was instructed to use. So if not preferring that lemon zest taste, then I would suggest excluding it altogether. Or perhaps evening out the taste with a scoop of ice cream or whipped topping. Balance out the tart and sweet. Also would suggest filling pie crust just an inch below edge of crust. When the pie is cooking, it tends to rise. Spilling over a bit. Learned that the hard way but results were fine. Good luck.
I just made this YUM! I did cheat and use a Pilsbury Premade roll crust as I am not a crust maker no matter how easy it is supposed to be,I did add 1/3 cup oats to the strudel topping,just a strudel thing I have..but it was a great yummy way to get the last of the plums from our tree use up in a very delish way!
Great recipe. I made this to take to my family thanks giving dinner last night and everybody just loved it. The only thing I would change to this recipe is a little less baking powder and the only thing I did not put in was the hazelnuts, and reason for this is because I had none. Will definitley be baking this again.
I made this with one change walnuts in place of Hazelnuts. It was a tasty pie, I liked the strussle topping and filling but was not a fan of the crust. I will make this again but use a regular pie crust. Great use for our bummer crop of plums.
I had some pre-made pie crusts on hand, so I used those instead, adding the vanilla to the filling and a bit of lemon juice to the streusel, but I ended up regretting it. The filling had a strong, lingering tartness to it, bordering on sour, which I think would have been better balanced with a sweeter crust. (Or perhaps my plums simply weren't ripe enough...?) I also substituted oats for nuts out of preference, and used a cinnamon and spice mixture instead of nutmeg and cinnamon.
UPDATE: I made this again with thawed Italian plums but this time I drained the plums of the extra fluid, used 2 Tbs of flour and 1 Tbs instead of 1/4 cup of flour to thicken the fruit filling and it turned out perfectly. I also cut the sugar for the filling in half, used walnuts instead of hazelnuts and used a ready made pie crust. This is a keeper as I always have leftover plums every year. I used my own pie crust recipe and thawed frozen Italian plums. I followed the recipe but the filling was very runny - couldn't get a firm slice of pie. May have been because of the thawed plums - don't know otherwise the taste was very good.
I used a this a lot when plums were in season at the farmers' market. I really like the strudel I top a lot of other pie recipes with it. It was a tad runny so I used a little bit of tapioca pearls to thicken the plum filling, using about 100ml per pie but cook to taste - cooking it right in the pie.
We have what I call a “rotten fruit stand” by our house. They sell all kinds of fresh fruits and vegetables. We picked up a couple of Fairy Tale pumpkins on the last trip. My wife likes to pick through the $1 baskets of over ripe or bad fruits and vegetables. The plums came from there.
I made the pie just as the recipe stated and it was delicious. I served some to my 82 year old dad and his eyes rolled back in his head! Easy to make and I definitely will be making it again. (served warm)
