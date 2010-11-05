Easy Key Lime Pie II

I have made key lime pie before and this recipe sounded exactly like the one I used before but so many people complained that is was runny. I couldn't figure it out why until I read a lot of other recipes. The temperature is way too low. I followed this recipe for the most part except increased the lime juice to 1/2 cup and I baked it at 325 for 15, then let it cool to room temperature, and stuck it in the freezer for an 30 minutes before I could't help but cut it. another 30min-1 hour in the freezer and it would have been completely cool in the center (it was lukewarm). If you read any other recipes you will see a temperature of at least 300 is the norm and I wonder if 250 is a typo, maybe they meant 350?