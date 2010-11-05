Easy Key Lime Pie II

A very refreshing, easy Florida specialty pie!

Recipe by Carolyn

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (125 degrees C).

  • In a large glass or metal bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, beat egg yolks, then stir in condensed milk, lime rind, and lime juice. Mix well, then fold mixture into beaten egg whites. Pour mixture into graham cracker crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Chill before serving. Garnish with whipped topping if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 86.4mg; sodium 261.6mg. Full Nutrition
