Easy Key Lime Pie II
A very refreshing, easy Florida specialty pie!
A very refreshing, easy Florida specialty pie!
A delicious, light pie. After reading all reviews, I am very surprised that no one said that the temperature should be 350 degrees F. I baked pie for 10 minutes at 350 degrees and it is perfectly done.Read More
Easy to prepare. Very light lime flavor -- probably due to the citrus used not the recipe. However, I followed the recipe and found the pie to be a little runny -- even after sitting in the fridge overnight.Read More
A delicious, light pie. After reading all reviews, I am very surprised that no one said that the temperature should be 350 degrees F. I baked pie for 10 minutes at 350 degrees and it is perfectly done.
I have made this pie a couple of times. Everybody loves it!! You can use key lime juice or regular lime juice and it makes no difference. The only problem: I have to bake it way longer than the 10 minutes, as directed. It's usually ready after an hour of baking.
This is the best key lime recipe I've ever made. The others are too custard tasting but this one, allows you to really enjoy the lime taste with the unique texture. Truly awesome!
Easy to prepare. Very light lime flavor -- probably due to the citrus used not the recipe. However, I followed the recipe and found the pie to be a little runny -- even after sitting in the fridge overnight.
This pie is very good though I found it a little light on the lime taste. I used the juice of three limes and the zest of all three limes and found that to be much better. Also, I left the pie in the oven for 20 minutes instead of 10 in order for it to set correctly. This is a very light dessert and everyone who's tried it has loved it so far.
Good pie. I agree with other reviews that the 10 minute baking time was too short. 20 min seemed about right. I used bottled Key Lime juice (Nellie & Joe's Famous Key West Lime Juice) and that had the right flavor. (Some reviews commented on the lime flavor being light.) I doubled the recipe and made 2 pies -- doubling worked well.
Just made this last night. I didn't use the Cool Whip though. It turned out great. I would cook it longer than 10 mins though. More like 30 mins.-45 mins. It isn't dry or like pudding. I did have to make 2 pies, and both of them turned out fine.
This is a delicious key lime pie! And so easy. I took it to my Supper Club and it got RAVES! Even the lady who 'never eats desert' asked for a bite....then asked for a piece! Thanks Carolyn! Oh yes, and I baked it for 30 minutes.
Terrific! Making this for the third time now. The flavor was great! I left out the lime zest and added an additional 15 cooktime.
I have made key lime pie before and this recipe sounded exactly like the one I used before but so many people complained that is was runny. I couldn't figure it out why until I read a lot of other recipes. The temperature is way too low. I followed this recipe for the most part except increased the lime juice to 1/2 cup and I baked it at 325 for 15, then let it cool to room temperature, and stuck it in the freezer for an 30 minutes before I could't help but cut it. another 30min-1 hour in the freezer and it would have been completely cool in the center (it was lukewarm). If you read any other recipes you will see a temperature of at least 300 is the norm and I wonder if 250 is a typo, maybe they meant 350?
I made this for a summer time picnic. I subsitued Ginger snaps for the Grahmcrakers, made 2 pies, and both were gone in about 1/2 hour. Big hit.
Very easy and tasted great. I added some lime zest for extra flavour.
The recipe was deliciois but it needs to bake about 30 minutes.
this pie was delicious! everyone I made this for loved it
Absolutely delicious! Easy to make and light. Like others, I baked for 20 minutes. I used just normal limes as well and they worked perfectly.
The flavor of the one is great however the pie was too runny and i had too much filling for the crust i bought. I was also expecting it to be more like a cheesecake consistency so i was disappointed in that as well. Next time i will bake it longer as suggested in another rating. I do love to make new things and was glad to try it out. thanks
This recipe is GREAT! Not too tart, but addicting. =)
OMG, this is the best key lime pie ever. A big hit with the family! Thanks.
My husband, not a key-lime person, LOVED this pie. It was VERY easy to make! Hubby said it was the BEST pie he had ever had. Thank you for the recipe.
Delicious and simple. I made my own whipped cream and made it other times subsituting lemon only. It's delicious.
This Key Lime Pie is so delicious and easy to make! I am very pleased with how the pie turned out, and my whole family loved it! I did end up cooking it for longer as others suggested.
Why is this called "key Lime Pie" when it is not specified in the recipe to use "Key Limes"?
THANK YOU!
Delicious! Perfect consistency and flavor, very refreshing after a spicy meal. I did bake at 350 for 10 minutes and still seemed wobbly so I left another 5 minutes and checked. It still wasn't completely set so I turned off the oven and let it sit another 5 minutes before removing it. After a few hours chilling the center was still a bit loose but came out of pie plate beautifully and tasted fantastic! Thanks for a great recipe! I used crushed Oreo cookies I had in the freezer, Sherbet flavored filled Golden Oreos for the crust and it was a super complement to the filling!
This is a wonderful recipe, a definite improvement on the Easy Key Lime Pie I (which was already pretty great). Like everyone else, I find that this needs a higher oven temperature and longer baking time than specified. It's become a firm favourite in my family and must always make an appearance at Christmas and on my sister's birthday. Because I'm in New Zealand I don't have access to key limes or graham crackers, but I find that any fresh limes from the supermarket and digestive biscuits are good substitutes. I often add two more eggs to increase the volume of the pie filling, because my pie dish is quite deep.
This is my new favorite! Someone mentioned the bake temp is probably wrong in the directions, I totally agree. I bake it at 350 for more like 20 min, until it is barely jiggly in the middle and a toothpick comes out mostly clean. Also, be sure to give yourself time to make it the night before. It is much better if it sits in the refrigerator over night. I make homemade whipped topping and spread on top of the pie. It is light and fluffy and delicious!!
Fantastic recipe just as written - except should be 350 degrees x 10 minutes. I had none of the problems that prompted some reviewers to bake longer than 10 minutes. Perhaps some ovens were not truly at 350 degrees and could have used a thermometer? Perhaps some ovens were not properly preheated? It's not enough to preheat just until the temperature officially reaches target and pop in the pie. I preheat 10 minutes after reaching target. Has to do with thermal mass and all that physics stuff.
This recipe is perfect for a delicious Key Lime Pie! Basic ingredients, usually on hand. My only adjustments were baked at 350* for 30 min. Also added extra lime zest, and extra lime juice too, about 4 regular sized limes. I added 1/5 tsp of cornstarch folded in with all ingredients.
Amazing Fresh Lime Deliciousness!!
This is my family's favorite recipe. Everyone asks for it, even my grandma. I do bake it about 15 mins and add a bit more lime zest than it suggests but that is a personal preference. If you are looking for something light and delicious, this is it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections