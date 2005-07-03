Potato Bread IV
You can save the liquid from cooking potatoes to replace the water in this recipe for added flavor.
A good white bread. I wanted to try this, and I wasn't dispointed, but I did have to add more water then they said, 1 1/4 cups water to be precise. Tasted good, but didn't notice it as a distinctly "potato" taste, but I definitly will keep this recipe.
I didn't care for this. I like a light and fluffy home-made bread and this came out very solid. However, my husband liked it but he likes more solid and whole grain breads.
good stuff.all my kids loved it. i have to make 2 more tonight.
Very good. Very light. Will make this bread again. My bread machine conked out just before the last rise. Took the dough out, let it rise and baked it in the oven. Great!
I had wonderful results with this recipe. I did adjust the water to 1 1/4 cups, added 1 1/2 tbl. butter substitute to the water and warmed it in the microwave for 1 min. before adding it to the bread pan. I also used Manischewicz Potato Pancake mix in place of the regular potato flakes. We like the flavor this mix gives to the bread. When making my bread (I always use a bread machine to mix), I add the liquid ingredients, including any butter or oil, and the salt & sugar to the pan first, and stir it around to blend before adding the dry ingredients. I have found this makes for an evenly-flavored loaf that has great flavor and texture.
Good bread recipe. Only alteration made was using one packet (roughly 3.3oz) of store-brand instant garlic mashed potatoes rather than the 1/2 cup potato flakes called for. Bread was much fluffier and smelled/tasted amazing.
My Dad loved it. I didn't get to try it since the loaf was for him but he said it was good!
