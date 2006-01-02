One Two Three Sausage Balls
This Bisquick sausage balls recipe with three ingredients is simple and so yummy. There are never any left to bring home from holiday parties!
For the dry/bland comments ... are y'all using RAW bulk breakfast sausage? The sausage should NOT be cooked before mixing into the other ingredients. The oil that cooks out of the sausage should keep the bread part of the mixture soft and moist and make it flavorful. You can always use 'hot' or 'sage' sausage to add more spice if the 'mild' is too blah ... or add a dash of cayenne pepper to the mix. Cooking time may need to be reduced ... just watch for golden brown cheese balls.Read More
I made these for Thanksgiving but was a little disappointed. The flavor was only okay, nothing to write home about. Also, they were so heavy and rich as an appetizer that it either just spoiled or increased everyone's appetite.Read More
For the dry/bland comments ... are y'all using RAW bulk breakfast sausage? The sausage should NOT be cooked before mixing into the other ingredients. The oil that cooks out of the sausage should keep the bread part of the mixture soft and moist and make it flavorful. You can always use 'hot' or 'sage' sausage to add more spice if the 'mild' is too blah ... or add a dash of cayenne pepper to the mix. Cooking time may need to be reduced ... just watch for golden brown cheese balls.
I made a version of this yesterday, but my version called for 2/3 c. milk, 2 c. biscuit mix, 1 lb. uncooked bulk pork sausage, and 10 oz. shredded cheddar. I think the addition of the milk (and maybe less biscuit mix) really helps. They disappeared fast and I had to give out the recipe right away.
I have been making this recipe for years for any party that we have. It is always a big hit and never lasts long. I use the sage sausage or special seasoning sausage to give it more flavor. My suggestion for those saying that they are dry is that you must be overcooking them. No one has ever complained about them being dry before. If you really want to kick the recipe up a notch make a batch of "hot" ones using the hot sausage and then a batch of mild using the sage. I like that this recipe can be made in advance and then cooked at the last minute. It makes planning a party much easier.
awesome and easy. i used a vegetarian sausage and found that if i added a little olive oil no one could tell the difference. a lifesaver recipe during the holidays!!
I cut the biscuit mix to 2.5 cups, and they turned out perfect. I think 3 cups might be just a bit too much. I absolutely couldn't get any more biscuit mix worked in (I was doing it by hand, though, so maybe with a stand mixer it's possible.) I added a little powdered garlic and paprika just to see how it would be -- SO GOOD! I think next time I'll use sage sausage. Anyway, thanks for the recipe!
MMMMM GOOD! My husbsand saw this recipe about a year ago and it's the only one we will use now! Instead of making one batch we always have to make several b/c they are the first things to be devoured at every party! We use the sage sausage... it adds a little kick to them!
My mom used to make these for us as kids at Christmas time. It's been a long time since I've had them. Since I've moved out of state, and can't have Mama's sausage balls, I found this recipe, and tried it. I just made a batch for Christmas, but now have to go back to the store to get more ingredients. I've eaten almost all of what I just made. These are so easy to make and such little prep time is spent. Try these, you will love them.
These are SOOOO easy! And they reheat with ease making them easy to prepare in advance and reheat for a party. Not the prettiest appetizer but a very popular one!
I have a recipe that I make like this, but, using less bisquick. I thought I would try this one and see the difference in taste. I started out with 1-1/2 cups of bisquick and gradually increased. I ended up using only just a little over two cups of the mix and they turned out perfect. I also baked at 350 for the same time because I know my oven bakes a little hot. I left the sausage and cheese measurements the same. Very yummy!
I've been making these for years. My family loves them I think the secret to making them more tasty is to use sharp cheddar cheese and half of the sausage, use spicy/hot or sage flavored. I don't use as much of the mix as is called for. For 2 lbs of sausage & 1 lb of cheese, I use 3 cups of mix (bis quick). No more. Spray cookie sheet with non stick spray. Bake at 350 for 10 to 15 mins (depending on oven). Serve warm, but don't try to keep them hot/warm, it only dries them out. Enjoy! Thanks for the tip for the veggie ones to use olive oil. I make those for my daughter.
I made these for a holiday party. They were really tasty, though I think sage sausage might have been better. They were a teeny bit dry, but I made an apricot dipping sauce for them which made them awesome. Thanks for the recipe!
First, sausage should be sage or hot jimmy dean bulk sausage at close to room temp, 2c bisquick and 3 C sharp cheddar at room temp. The room temp makes it easier to combine. 1/2 c milk can be added, though I never do. Roll into small balls and bake. They are rich but heavenly if made correctly!
We have been making these for years. Try using the spicy pork sausage with mexican blend shredded cheese. I also serve these with ranch dip "icing"! Never any left.
Simple, and good. I made this last week and they were eaten all up. It didn't take me as long to cook them as this recipe lists, but that's probably just my oven. I will make these again this week, but I will use hot sausage this time, I think. Easy, but good recipe.
The reason why these proportions no longer work is that today’s breakfast sausage is much leaner. It doesn’t release as much fat, and the results are dry.
I just made these for the first time and I used 1 1/2 cups baking mix, 1 cup shredded cheese and a pound of mild sausage. They turned out great, I did have to work hard to get the dry ingredients mixed into the sausage. I baked them at 350F for 20 minutes and they turned out perfect. I also came out with around 3 dozen instead of the 2 dozen it says.
My mom made them this way. This is my favorite version by far.
I love this recipe and for those who are calorie counting, use Jimmy Dean's reduced fat sausage, 2% cheese and Bisquick Heart Healthy mix.
Very good! The family gobbles them up! I did add a little minced garlic. I threw all the ingredients in my food processor and didn't hardly have to get my hands dirty! I will definitely use again!
made them used 1lb sausage 1lb sharp cheddar cheese and two cups baking mix and then used a mixer with a dough hook cut prep time way down
Very dry and it needs some type of sauce to give it more taste
very dry, very bad. decrease bisquick by half, and it might be ok?
I've used this recipe twice for social functions at work and was asked for the recipe. I even made it with venison sausage one time and it worked well. So simple and very yummy!
I have been making this recipe since I was 12 years old. It has become a family favorite for every holiday. It is great and kids will love it!
This is easy to make but make a sauce. With all that mix - it's more like a biscuit and dry.
Perfect for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays! Little kids and big kids (husbands) love these, they'd be great for a superbowl party too! Better double this because they go fast.......
Great recipe. Be prepared to work hard to mix ingredients together.
I made these this morning with hot Italian sausage and used less of the dry mix. I think they are okay prefering the ones that were a little crisp on the outside. Will freeze them and use on Boxing Day.
Good, standard sausage balls. I make these _all_ the time for parties.
This is an easy and good recipe. Good for young kids that want to help in the kitchen.
These are OK, but there is too much Bisquick in them. 2 1/4 - 2 1/2 cups would be plenty. My family has been making them for years and we never measure the ingredients. I decided to try these and measure everything and they came out a bit too cakey. We prefer ours a bit more meaty.
These are always good. They are good the day you make them, the next day, even cold. Used the tip about letting the food processor do the mixing. big time/mess saver.
I make these for the Superbowl party every year and they are always all gone!
I loved them, easy to make
MMMMMMMMMMMM GOOD this is the best and easiest recipe that i have ever used.
Good recipe, but I'm going to 'tweak' it next time. Hubby loved it, I thought it was a bit bland. Maybe the sage sausage will be better.
This is an old, old recipe that I used to make back in the 70s! I had forgotten the proportions, and now I can introduce them to my sons! Thank you for posting something so simple, yet delish. PS I used to make them, bake them and then freeze them, so that I could take out and reheat as many as I needed.
These were really good. I did modify a little though instead of adding the batter to the sausage I actually cooked the sausage ( I mixed maple and sage sausage together) and placed in paper towels. I omitted the cheese do to food allergies. Let them cool completely (I put them in the fridge) and made pancake batter dipped the balls in there and baked until the batter was golden brown. Served with maple syrup and everyone went crazy for them on christmas morning.
Made these for my holiday party. Did not need all the baking mix. They were kind of dry when I first tasted them. I made and froze them prior to my party. I placed them in a chaffing dish for serving and the moisture softend the sausage balls. They taste really good with a fruit sauce of some sort. I dipped them into a mandarin orange sauce I made for another appetizer. My Guest really enjoyed.
This recipe did not work at all. The recipe needed some liquid. WILL NOT MAKE AGAIN!
Very simple and easy recipe to follow.
These are great! Very similar to the reicipe my mom used at the holidays. Easy to make, hard to mess up. I found that if I use the cheap sausage, they come out nice and moist, some sharp cheddar cheese adds more flavor. Great as a grab and go breakfast food in the morning. My relatives ask for them, they think they are so hard to make. Thanks for a great recipe!
Love these, easy, quick family loves them!!
