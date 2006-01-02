One Two Three Sausage Balls

51 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 15
  • 3 10
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This Bisquick sausage balls recipe with three ingredients is simple and so yummy. There are never any left to bring home from holiday parties!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen balls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine sausage, cheese, and about 2 cups of baking mix; use hands to mix well. Gradually add in as much of the remaining 1 cup baking mix as possible.

  • Roll into balls about 1 to 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Roll balls in any excess baking mix to coat.

  • Place on a nonstick baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 46.8mg; sodium 903.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/13/2022