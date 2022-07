Cajun Style Meatloaf

Between the chopping and simmering of vegetables and pulling the casing off the andouille sausages, this recipe was much more effort than the typical meatloaf recipe. In the end, it was tasty although a bit too hot for even this Southern Californian. I think in a west coast Thai restaurant this would rate a 4 or 5 in spiciness from a scale of 1 to 10. We tend to like it in the 3 to 4 range. So it was a bit hot for us. Definitely hotter than your taco bell fast food type hot sauce. Still looking for a great all-American tender, tasty meatloaf for those days when we want comfort food -- but this is good for variety. P.S. My husband took some to work the next day and RAVED about the taste but said he couldn't take any more from this loaf because it was too hot. Looking forward to making it again without so much cayenne pepper next time.