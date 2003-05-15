Cajun Style Meatloaf

Thank you, reviewers, for ideas for substitutions and to Bill for the excellent original recipe. Made this last night and it was delicious. Mostly followed the recipe except for using 2% milk, "cajun blend" seasoning, added nutmeg, used mortar-ground cumin and cilantro seeds, oil instead of butter, and a mix of panko and oatmeal. After cooking down the vegetable and liquid mixture (what a good idea!) and letting it cool, I mixed the 2 beaten eggs directly into the vegetables before adding the whole thing to the meat mixture. Like others, my andouille was partly cooked, making it hard to crumble; I skinned as much as possible then chopped it with a hand blender (thanks for that idea, too). Mixed it all in a large bowl rather than in a baking dish, turned it out onto a cutting board to shape it into the flat loaf, then transferred it to the grill rack for my toaster over. The fat then dripped into the foil placed in the pan for easy cleanup. Let it sit for 15 minutes, then sliced it. Great texture, great flavor. It's still a 5-star recipe, even if you fiddle with it a bit.