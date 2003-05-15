Cajun Style Meatloaf
This is meatloaf with some kick! The seasonings really bring out the flavor of the meat.
This was my first attempt at making meatloaf and although the directions were a little vague for a novice like me (how finely does the onion and bell pepper need to be chopped?? I didn't know!)it was REALLY good! I didn't have bay leaves and it didn't suffer because of it. I used a little less breadcrumbs, and more ground beef and garlic. I didn't find it too spicy as other reviewers had commented. It was a little greasy, but I just poured the oil off when it was cooked. Leaving it to stand for 15 minutes was definitely good advice. I will be making this again!Read More
This is fantastic! I've tried other recipes for Cajun Meatloaf, but this is the best yet. Spicy, but didn't need to sleep with a pack of antacids next to bed. I followed the recipe to the tee & did not find it soggy or mushy. On the contrary, texture was perfect; making for great sandwiches the following two days! Highly recommend to all that generally hate meatloaf (such as I).
This is an awesome loaf. However, you must precisely follow all directions. Be patient cooking down the milk and veggies into sauce. Bake the loaf on a rack to drain off the fat. Use evaporated milk. Skip any of these three and you will get mush. Add a pince of thyme. Wait until the next day and it just gets better for sandwiches. Too spicy for kids, however.
Finally - FINALLY - a recipe for meatloaf that isn't bland and boring and convered with a sickly sweet sauce. This one is flavorful and delicious, and if you follow the recipe carefully it has a nice texture. I couldn't find andouille in my area so I had to substitute hot Italian sausage. My children love this. My 1 year old ate 3 helpings! I'll make this one often.
I am relatively new to cooking so I was taking a big step with this, but it was a hit and turned out great! We served it with a simple green salad with tomatoes and balsamic dressing -- anything heavier (potatoes, bread, even brocolli) might have been too much. For the other novice cooks attempting this -- the hot pepper sauce I used was Cholula, but you can use tobasco too. We chopped the vegies into small chunks -- not so fine that you'd use a food processor, but not too chunky either. This way the flavors blend together and you won't bite into a big piece of pepper or something. When we pulled it out of the oven the grease had pooled to the sides which you can just pour off. We let it stand for about 15 min before serving. Perfect time to make a salad and set the table! We will definitely make again and are looking forward to the cold meatloaf for lunch today!
This is the best meatloaf recipe I've tried. I am usually not a meatloaf fan, but this has changed my mind. I've also used this to make the juciest bbq'd burgers. My entire family loves them!!! Definitely try this!!!!!
If only my mother could have made meatloaf this good. Requested over and overy by the family.
I love this recipe and I love any type of meatloaf. My family hates it. I thought maybe they would like this one, they didn't. Hard crowd to please. I loved it! Thanks for sharing it with me.
Absolutely fool-proof!!! I have cooked this recipe on three occasions to the letter, with the exception of the sausauge -- I used italian sausage; it's always turned out perfectly. It hasn't failed to be a hit, even with those who are not meatloaf lovers! Highly recommended
I made this for my husband, who is a meatloaf expert, and he LOVED it. Very moist, very spicy and flavorful, and great for leftovers as it makes a lot. Served it with mashed potatoes and crescent rolls... a great dinner.
I love the flavor combination of the spices and hot sauce ( Chalula). Not too hot, but still zippy. I used ground pork instead of beef and left out the sausage, which seemed to cut out the grease issue that some people were having. I put a thin layer of Chipotle BBQ sauce on the top before cooking and it added an awesome sweet flavor that mingled in with the spicy of the meatloaf. I will definitely be making this often. Thanks!
This is an awesome recipe. I have been making it for years and it's a family favorite (and envied by everyone). I have made a few minor changes to reduce the heat a bit... I omit the hot pepper sauce, white pepper, and reduce the cayenne and black pepper to about a 1/4 tsp each.
In all fairness the spice composition of this recipie is awesome but we did not like the sausage flavor in this so next time I will will make it with extra ground beef and omit the sausage but the flavoring of the other spices was awesome!
Wow, great flavor, lots of heat! I made as is, probably would cut back on the hear but my hubby just loved it.
I used Bob Evan's spicy sausage instead of the andouille sausage. I also add extra hot sauce. Very good!!
I am not a meatloaf fan and I love this one. Just do yourself a favour and make it in a loaf pan. If you shape it loose on a sheet tray it falls apart. And I had to add more hot sauce and cayenne and chilli as it was a bit too bland for pour taste at beginning - just try the “sauce” or slurry you are making to add and adjust the seasoning then, before adding it into the meat mixture.
seriously the best meatloaf I've had. the last time I had meatloaf was years ago and I'm not a fan but this recipe is a keeper. Easy instructions, just follow as it is. I had garlic mashed potatoes and steamed asparagus with it - what hit for my fiance' and guests!
the best...I dont even like meatloaf but will eat this one....my family loves this one!
This is the best recipe you'll ever taste. You will never have regular meatloaf again. You can make it as hot or mild as you want.
I've made this a couple of times because I really enjoy Cajun food and this meatloaf is a winner. Tastes even better on the second day. Spicy, maybe a bit too much for children but great for people that enjoy some heat. Do use the andouille if possible, it really makes the dish. I have used both smoked and fresh andouille. When using smoked I strip off the casings and break it up using a food processor or blender. When using fresh I removed the casing and just mixed it into the meat. To lower the fat content ground turkey instead of beef works well. I found when using the smoked andouille there was less fat rendered. I reduced the amount of butter to 2 TBS. It takes longer than 6 minutes to cook down the veg but be patient. It is the vegatable mixture that makes this one so unique. To reduce the spice level I don't recommend using Tabasco but some other brand of hot sauce.
This meatloaf was amazing. I decided to use Sweet Baby Rays chipotle bbq sauce instead of the ketchup and it was a great touch!
Really wonderful! We loved it. Only thing we didn't do is put in bay leaves, and the store didn't have andouille so we used chorizo - which seemed to be a great substitute in case you end up in the same situation as us. It's very filling, so it'll go pretty far. I loved it with garlic potatoes. I plan on using some of the leftovers in burritos. Thanks for the great recipe!
I have been making this for years, following the recipe exactly. My husband's family is from South Louisiana and they LOVE it. I use extra lean ground beef and have made this with both the andouille and even with Healthy Choice sausage and it comes out great either way. Bill knows his stuff.
Very moist, just enough spice, Excellent!
This recipe was super simple to make and satisfied a table of 7 adults plus 1 child!!! Absolutely delectable...best meatloaf I've ever had!!! Would not change a thing, AMAZING!
The strong scent of the andouille really turned off both my wife and I. I 1/2 again-ed the recipe when I made it in hopes of having left-overs to take to work with me. I made this in three loaf pans, and when we decided we didn't care for it, I took it to work and everyone loved it. We have several very good cooks at work and I guess I was the only one who didn't care for the smell. I did like the taste and the "heat" was very good. I would make this recipe again substituting the sausage for something else. Will let you know when I try it again.
This was fantastic! My husband inhaled in before letting me know that I could make it for him again any time I wanted. I drained off the grease after it was done baking, and it wasn't greasy at all. I will definitely be making this again.
Tad bit spicy, but AMAZING!!!!
I thought it was good... Added a little ketchup and 3 bacon slices over the top before baking. Only problem I had was I doubled the recipe and I think the amount of butter probably shouldn't have been doubled. The vege mixture never really stuck to the pan...even after cooking on high heat for 12 minutes...I split the mix in two loaves and baked separately...but they fell apart. The flavor was good, but it was just a little messy!
This was my first time making meatloaf and it turned out SUPER AWESOME! My fiance and I love spicy, so this was fantastic. I added minced jalapenos because I had it on hand and wanted to use it up. I couldn't find andouille sausage, so I used a spicy sausage from Sobey's. I will definitely be making this again as it was seriously amazing!
Made this for the first time last night ... cut the recipe in half for a serving of 4 expecting that my boyfriend and I would have leftovers. We ate the ENTIRE thing! The only difference was that I used beef and turkey because we needed to use the remaining ground turkey we had bought. Next time using the sausage ... it can only be even better!
We loved this, but it was too spicy for my mom, and boys 6 & 8.
This meatloaf is so tasty! My husband and I both loved it. The spicy vegetable mix is perfect. I had a pound of hot sausage, so I used that instead of the andouille, but I'm sure it would have been wonderful with the andouille. I was a little afraid of the spice, so I didn't use the cayenne pepper, but it would have been good with it, if you like cayenne. I don't really like meatloaf that much, but this is a winner!
I didn't have andouille sausage so I used hot Italian sausage and left out the green bell peppers (not a fan) and have cooked it both in the slow cooker and oven. Both times are a SMASH! Not mushy or greasy at all. Now it's a usual staple at the house and a constant request among friends.
ok... I hate to be the odd ball but I made this meat loaf tonight for dinner and my mother and I both love meat loaf. neither she or I really cared for it. I went by the recipe just as it said. The only difference was I forgot to buy the white pepper. I wouldnt say that its terrible just not a keeper for my family of 5. I was the only one that ate. The rest is just sitting there. Sorry Bill but you do have alot of others that seem to love it. Thanks
This is almost exactly like Chef Paul Prudhomme's Cajun Meatloaf recipe. Excellent and I make it all the time. Thanks for passing it along.
Wow! That's got some kick to it! Any restaurant would be proud to have that on its menu. I didn't use any butter because I wanted to make it a lil' heart healthy. It's a great way to get my kid to drink milk too! :D
Amazing! I double the recipe and put into 7 small disposable loaf pans. I then put them in a Ziploc freezer bag, suck all the air out (no need for a vacuum sealer) and put them in the freezer for a quick go to meal or on hand to give away. They freeze great. Only takes me a an hour and a half and I have 7 meals. Everyone loves them.
Ehh.....just okay. Nice for a change, but probably won't make it again.
mmmm.
Best meatloaf ever. Nuff said.
This recipe is HANDS DOWN the BEST meatloaf I have ever MADE and ever TASTED! Followed the recipe almost exactly and it couldn't have come out more perfect. The only change I made was using a Ground Turkey/Ground Pork mixture instead. The extra steps to this delicious meatloaf recipe are all very worth it. You won't be disappointed. Big hit with the entire family! I will absolutely be making this again... and again!
This was delicious!!!! Definitely the best meatloaf I've ever tasted. My husband and kids really liked it too. I didn't have evaporated milk so I used regular whole milk and I was worried it'd be too spicy for my kids so I didn't add in the hot pepper sauce. Still delicious. Will be my new recipe now; I already had a good one but this brings so much more flavor!
My boyfriend gave this a 4, but I had to round up :) This was the best meatloaf I've ever had! I completely forgot to add the bayleaves, I used red pepper instead of green (personal preference), and I didn't have any sausage so I used 2lb beef. This meatloaf is so moist and spicy. It takes a long time to make, so I won't make it on week days anymore, but it's totally worth the time. We had it on sandwiches for breakfast the next day - delicious! Thanks so much, this is a keeper!
Excellent flavor, a good new "twist" on meatloaf.
Moist, spicy and delicious! Makes great sandwiches too.
I LOVE this recipe. Thanks for sharing Bill. The only thing I do differently is for one, I spray my baking dish with cooking spray. It makes it much easier to serve and clean. I put my andouille or chorizo (which ever one is on sale) in the food processor to grind it up, then mix in a bowl with ground TURKEY and the eggs, etc. It's so yummy. One of my husband's favorites!
I made this the other night & it was so good! The texture turned out fine for me, was not mushy like someone else stated. I made it just like it said to, but wasn't sure about the sausage, so I bought regular ground sausage & it worked great. It is pretty spicy, but the three of us loved it! This will be a regular in our house now I'm sure.
I made this several years ago and lost the recipe. At the time I made it for my husband and his work crew who went nuts for it. So glad to have found it again as he has been asking for it over the years. While it is a lot of work, it's totally worth the effort. I didn't change a thing to the original recipe.
I really enjoyed this meatloaf with a little unexpected extra flavor and kick. I increased the amount of cayenne since we like things pretty spicy at our house. I chose Cholula Chipotle for the pepper sauce and it was perfect, added just a touch of smokey flavor. I made a thin sauce layer for the top with ketchup, worcestershire, brown sugar, ground yellow mustard, and more hot sauce. Thanks for the recipe! I will definitely make this again.
Awesome... I substituted mild italian sausage for andouille and fit the entire loaf into a 5 x 9 pan. I had to pour off a little grease after baking and blot the loaf with a paper towel before slicing, but after that the appearance, taste and texture was out of this world! I served with garlic mashed red potatoes. Thanks Bill... I am making again later this week. This has become my favorite meatloaf, and hence, my only meatloaf.
this was awesome, i think it was the first time i made meatloaf that everybody didn't smother it in ketsup. a little spicy for the kids, but they managed. just had a sandwich made with the leftovers...very tasty! this will be a regular. its now one of my top 2 recipes here. (the other is the garlic honey ribs)
I have never like meatloaf before, actually I hated it, but given the reviews, I decided to give it a go. And I'm so glad that I did! I do tweak the recipe a bit according to taste and what we usually have in the house, such as leaving out the sausage and just using all ground beef, subbing yellow onion for green, 2% milk for evap. and cayenne pepper for hot pepper sauce. Good eatin' :) UPDATE: I whipped up a batch of this meatloaf and formed it into patties for homemade hamburgers. Let me just say that I will never crave another restaurant burger again!! Delicious!!
I like spicy food so I added jalepenos to this recipe. Guaranteed heartburn but it was so worth it. This is a great recipe which I'm sure I will use again.
This is an awesome dish far removed from what mom made. Took a bit longer than 20 minutes for prep time but WELL worth every minute.
This was good! I used ground turkey and chicken andouille sausage and olive oil instead of butter. It was a little time consuming removing the casings, but other that that, it was not difficult to make. I also formed the loaf on a large grilling pan so that any fatty juices would run off. So the meatloaf was perfect and not greasy like others seemed to have. Good & spicy. Thanks!
While this is the best meatloaf EVER, it's a ripoff straight out of the New Basics Cookbook
It's always good to find a timeless recipe updated with great flavor and lots of zest! Thanks, enjoyed the change and will keep on file for future dinners!
This is essentially Paul Prodhomme's (of K-Pauls, New Orleans) recipe with slight variations.
I was a little disappointed in this recipe. It was good but not as good to me as I had expected from the reviews. It is an expensive dish by the time you buy the beef and the sausage, and to me, it just wasn't worth the extra expense.
This meatloaf ROCKS! Follow the recipe just as it is because it's perfect.
This was great for dinner and super great the next day fried in olive oil for sandwiches. Loved the sandwiches!!! The only change I made was to leave out the green peppers, doubled the amount of onions and used hot Italian sausage. I also used regular milk since I didn't have evaporated and I don't think it made any difference. Next time I make this I am going to make two loaves and freeze one to have on hand for sandwiches. Thanks submitter.
This recipe is all the good things that other reviewers said. Only difference I made: had only 2% milk, ordinary sausage - used what I had but otherwise followed recipe exactly. This will replace my regular (good) recipe. Thanks.
We LOVE this meatloaf! I like it as is- it has a Great kick to it. It is a little too spicy for my boyfriend so I make a brownsugar/ketchup/worchestshire sauce glaze for him and then he scarfs it down. I kind of like the mixture of sweet and spicy with it too but its great as is as well. The only thing i did differently was a little more onion and bell pepper than called for and I used Spicy italian sausage per other reviews. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was a GREAT tasting meat loaf. Very different from all other meatloaves I've had in the past. One word of caution, everytime I ate this (leftovers included) I got heartburn! Be sure you have some Tums on hand!
"Now dat's-a-spicey-meatloaf". It was wonderful even though I had to make a low salt version of it! I used all ground beef instead of the andouille sausage. (dang) I omitted the salt. I used cracker meal instead of dried bread crumbs. (lower salt) and only used 1 teaspoon instead of tablespoon of worcestershire. And it was STILL the best meatloaf we have ever had! Yum!
Wonderful! Made this with 1 pound beef and 1 pound hot Italian sausage. It was spicy and delicious. Note: I didn't have evaporated milk, so I just reduced 1 cup whole milk by 1/2 on the stovetop. This was perfect with simple mashed potatoes and a citrusy arugula salad.
This is THE ONE! Ive been searching for an awesome meatloaf recipe and here it is!! The only change I made was using all beef as I dont care for pork. I love to bake so this works well for me, forming it on the baking sheet gives it that hard edged texture I love but I also try them in a muffin tin for 30min on 400. UPDATE: Ive been making this for years now and while trying to eat healthier I altered this recipe by using ground turkey and turkey kielbasa. I was worried at first it wouldnt come out as flavorful but its delicious!! GREAT recipe!!
It's not often that I feel compelled to write a review of anything. But this meatloaf is incredible. It's easily become our households favorite meal! It is quite spicy but my partner who does not like spicy foods (nor meatloaf) adores it. Lots of flavor! Very moist, sort of the antithesis to (dry, boring) meatloaf. I love it and continue to cook it a couple of times a month.
I omitted the evaporated milk but added 2 teaspoons of sugar to balance out the taste, so the meatloaf didn't turn out meshy. Didn't add the sausage either 'cos I couldn't get hold of any. Great taste and good texture anyway.
Fantastic & Easy to make - Winner
THANK YOU FOR THIS RECIPE!!! My husband's 2nd favorite dinner is meatloaf and the poor guy... he's claimed to love my last 3 pitiful attempts at it. lol This one however is now a keeper! The whole thing was just perfect, from the texture, to the flavor, and even simplicity! I followed instructions to a T except I didnt have any cumin or white pepper, so i substituted more black pepper for each, added one diced jalapeno, and for bread crumbs used crushed seasoned croutons. For the top of the loaf I glazed on a mix of ketchup, worstershire(sp?) sauce,and brown sugar when I put the loaf in, and let it carmelize. Also, I didn't open the oven door no matter how badly I wanted to! lol
This recipe made an excellent meatloaf. I like spicy meatloaf and had been using a can of Rotelle tomatoes in my basic meatloaf recipe, but the spices in this recipe were great. I was out of bay leaves, and I had ground pork rather than the sausage it called for, but it turned out great. I also used 1% milk rather than evaporated, and it seemed to be fine. I still like catsup on my meatloaf, though. It was great on this, served with smashed potatoes and baby peas.
Yum, Yum, Yum. Meatloaf is a staple in our house, and this was a awesome twist on an overplayed favorite. Not mushy, not too spicy (but definitely has a good kick - we love spicy food!) I followed the recipe almost exactly, increasing the cooking time for the vegetables just a bit and used a spicy andouille sausage. I'm a total amateur in the kitchen, so it did take me quite a bit longer to prepare this than stated, but it was well worth the effort and the directions were easy enough for me to follow. Served with "Cajun Sweet Potatoes" from allrecipes, green beans, and Banana's Foster for dessert. Got a "wow!" from everyone! Thank you for posting this, will make again and again.
I love this dish and have made it many times. Play around with it a bit. I use pre-mixed cajun spices and put in five teaspoons (I like it hot!). I also use fresh milk because there's never any evaporated milk in the house. I also use less milk than the recipe suggests and cook the tomato sauce/milk mixture quite a long time to reduce it to a thick paste. In place of andouille sausage I also use ordinary pork sausage. Of course, the way I make it, the kids won't touch it, so there's more for me!
This recipe is pretty good, but it needs a few tweaks before I make it again. I HIGHLY recommend that you pay heed to reviews left by others. For example, use italian sausage instead of andouille sausage (or NO sausage), cook the meatloaf on a rack in the dish so that it is not so greasy and leave out the cumin. if you like it REALLY spicy, use "hot link sausage" instead of andouille sausage, but be ready for EXTRA greasy meatloaf.
I must say that I was a bit skeptical about a meatloaf that was baked in a 13x9 inch pan. It was more like a meatcake than meatloaf. But what absolute terrific flavor! I couldn't find andouille so I substituted hot pork sausage and it tasted great but I am going to keep searching for andouille because Emerill always talks about it so it must be great. I think that next time I am going to bake it in a loaf pan though, the sides and a bit of the underside were burnt which was a bit of a turn off. Make this with some mashed potatoes and crusty roll and you will be the star of the evening!
Thank you, reviewers, for ideas for substitutions and to Bill for the excellent original recipe. Made this last night and it was delicious. Mostly followed the recipe except for using 2% milk, "cajun blend" seasoning, added nutmeg, used mortar-ground cumin and cilantro seeds, oil instead of butter, and a mix of panko and oatmeal. After cooking down the vegetable and liquid mixture (what a good idea!) and letting it cool, I mixed the 2 beaten eggs directly into the vegetables before adding the whole thing to the meat mixture. Like others, my andouille was partly cooked, making it hard to crumble; I skinned as much as possible then chopped it with a hand blender (thanks for that idea, too). Mixed it all in a large bowl rather than in a baking dish, turned it out onto a cutting board to shape it into the flat loaf, then transferred it to the grill rack for my toaster over. The fat then dripped into the foil placed in the pan for easy cleanup. Let it sit for 15 minutes, then sliced it. Great texture, great flavor. It's still a 5-star recipe, even if you fiddle with it a bit.
This was so good. I was nervous that my family would not like it because it is an untraditional recipe for meatloaf. I took the chance and I'm glad I did. Everyone loved it, even my daughter. The next day I made grilled sandwiches with it, which was even better. I couldn't find the sausage that the recipe called for so I just used Jimmy Dean Hot sausage and it was really good.
Very tasty recipe. I didn't change a thing. I might try with pork instead of sausage next time(I used chorizo), it was a tiny bit greasy for me. It was definitely spicey hot- I might cut down a bit on the heat(cayenne) next time, but the other spices tasted great.
Really tasty, my new favorite meatloaf. I went with a full pound of andouille, worked out great. The spice sneaks up on you, but it's worth it for sure. Thanks for a well put-together recipe.
Excellent. Was looking for something to do with andouille sausage. This was the perfect thing. Everyone at table loved it. Will make again.
I really liked this!! It definately had that wonderful Cajun flavor, but my husband just thought it was OK, even though he loves Cajun food. I would recommend greasing the pan because with mine, the bottom of the meatloaf stuck to it.
This is the best meatloaf I've ever made. Very tasty.
This has to be the best tasting meatloaf I have ever had. Will defineatly use this recipe many more times.
My husband loved this meatloaf. I, however, found it to be on the spicy side. Next time I would use a teaspoon of hot sauce instead of a tablespoon. Also, I used Italian sausage instead of the recommended sausages.
This recipe was great I served it to my family and they loved it I thought it was a tad bit on the spicy side so I made some stewed tomatoes with sugar and balsimic vinegar to serve on the side. I didn't make any other changes. And the loaf came out so moist It was the best and only non-failed meatloaf I made. I did put strips of bacon on top to keep the top from cracking. My boyfriend loved it! he said it was just the right amount of seasoning.
I used deer hamburger meat and it was awesome. My kids ate it up. I only used half the cayanne and white pepper.
This meatloaf was outstanding. The first time I made it, because my andoiulle sausage came partially cooked, it was hard to crumble. The next time I made it with Jimmy Dean Hot Sausage, much easier to crumble, and it tasted just as good! Note to review readers: make sure your veggie mix is cooked into a nice thick paste before mixing with the meat, or you will have a mushy loaf! Also, if you have little ones like we do, cut the recipe in half, and make one half with a little less spice, recipe as is is a little too spicy for kids...
I left out the green onions, green peppers, used a little less of the hot spices, and used italian sausage. It was so good! My boyfriend loved it and he's a little picky. It was a little greasy from all the sausage so the next time I made it I used turkey sausage and there was no difference in taste. I also baked it on a small rack in the pan. You lose a little off the bottom of the loaf but it is worth it not to have it swimming in grease.
Truth be told, I'm a meatloaf junkie. I LOVE meatloaf. I also hate spicy food. But my cousin made this recipe for me when I visited her in Texas and I immediately asked for the recipe. This is the BEST MEATLOAF EVER. I has a heck of a kick. Too much for my cousin...she says she wouldn't make it again. I, however, have made this several times since that visit. I absoltely love it!!! In fact, I'm about to make it again for the girls at work to try out. This is GREAT STUFF!
Very good recipe. I made a few changes due to availability and lowering fat. I used canola oil instead of butter (and only 2 TB, not 4 TB). I used quick-cooking oats instead of bread. I used mild sausage instead of adouille and a very small amount of chipolte powder instead of cayenne pepper. (The latter substitutions due to what I had on hand.) I like the changes I made, but would probably put in even less chipolte powder next time (just one shake instead of three). The outcome was good, but a shade too spicy for my taste. I agree with those who suggest waiting 15 minutes before cutting into the meatloaf.
I made this for my neighbor after she had surgery and couldn't move around a lot. Maybe it was just because she couldn't cook herself (and wanted free food!) but she said this was really scrummy. Her 10 year old son even liked it, which I was surprised about because it's just a wee bit spicy (too spicy for me!) The only thing I found difficult was the pan suggestion. It came out a little flat, I think next time I would stuff it all in a standard loaf pan - other than that it was primo delish!
The best yet! Outstanding! My family loves it! I make double batches and freeze in the aluminum loaf pans. Pull out of freezer on my way to work, throw in oven when I get home...how much easier can it ge,
A little background: My mom is an amazing cook, but her normal meatloaf contains cheese, which my husband hates. I found this tasty recipe, which we absolutely love. I passed the recipe on to my mother, who served it to the rest of my family. My grandmother lovingly attempted to compliment her, "This makes your meatloaf taste like s**t!"
Between the chopping and simmering of vegetables and pulling the casing off the andouille sausages, this recipe was much more effort than the typical meatloaf recipe. In the end, it was tasty although a bit too hot for even this Southern Californian. I think in a west coast Thai restaurant this would rate a 4 or 5 in spiciness from a scale of 1 to 10. We tend to like it in the 3 to 4 range. So it was a bit hot for us. Definitely hotter than your taco bell fast food type hot sauce. Still looking for a great all-American tender, tasty meatloaf for those days when we want comfort food -- but this is good for variety. P.S. My husband took some to work the next day and RAVED about the taste but said he couldn't take any more from this loaf because it was too hot. Looking forward to making it again without so much cayenne pepper next time.
I am in search of the "perfect" meatloaf recipe. This was definitely NOT it. I will keep looking. My husband and 2 teenage sons thought it was good.
This meatloaf is delicious.. Just leave out the sausage and the evaporated milk and the nutmeg. I also added a teaspoon of chili powder. Everyone loved it.
This recipe made my husband clean the plate. And my mother-in-law was speechless. We are a couple that likes the added spice in our life. Next time I will try adding shrimps.
