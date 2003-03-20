Ginny's Mini Cheesecakes

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
These are great to give away during the holidays! For a pretty presentation, you can top them with cherry or any flavor pie filling. Garnish each one with a rosette of sweetened cream cheese or whipped cream right before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 15g; cholesterol 72.1mg; sodium 149.5mg. Full Nutrition
These are wonderful! I tried this. Melt some Kraft caramels, put about 1 tsp caramel and 1/2 tsp chpped pecans on top of nilla wafer before adding cheesecake mixture bake as usual, just before completely cool, top with a little melted milk chocolate chips, drizzle with a little more caramel and sprinkle few more pecans. OH MY GOSH YUMMY!
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2000
What a tasty little treat! I used mini muffin tins and baking cups. I cut the wafer down to fit in a mini cup. I also made my own rasp. puree to put on top, then I topped with whipped cream. I made these for my niece's bridal shower and they were a hit.
This was gobbled up! I made a graham crust for them instead of the wafers with 9 graham crackers, 1 T. sugar, and 2 T. butter. I put 1 T. in each cup and pressed down. I used a spoonful of blueberry jam on top of each and then a dab of whipped cream.
O My Gosh, These mini cheese cakes are the perfect New York style which is somewhat dense but never creamy. I made over 100 of these for a benefit and they were eaten quickly. I used 1/2 package of graham crackers for the crumb mixture and used 1 rounded tbs. of crumbs in the bottom of the paper liners. I also sprayed the liners lightly for easy removal. Then, topped half with cherry pie filling and half with semi sweet melted chocolate. If you want to serve individual cakes, use larger muffin tins, skip the crumbs and freeze the cakes until serving. The paper peels off the frozen cakes easily. I did bake about 8 minutes longer the suggested time. When they start to crack open on top, they are done.
I do NOT know how to cook, nor do I know a good recipe when I see one. Based on all the reviews I tried this one for my annual wine party and they were phenomenal. My husband loves cheesecake and thought it was a very good recipe. So easy too! I used the small muffin tins and it yielded about 48 mini cheesecakes that were simply ravishing! Highly recommended
I made these for a fourth of July party and they were a big hit. I decorated them half with blueberry and half with cherry filling for a festive look. I doubled the recipe which yielded 36 mini cheesecakes. I recommend making them the night before to let them set in the refrigerator. They are much better by the next day.
This is one of the most versatile recipes I have ever found. It is so easy and yet so impressive for any holiday party. I have not read thru all the reviews but I have a few alternatives that I have tried with much success. First I never use lemon juice, I substitute vanilla instead. Add 1/4 cup cocoa to the mixture and use crushed up oreos for the base then top with 3 white and milk swirled choc. chips when they come out of the oven, so cute and satisfied the chocolate lovers in the family. I have also baked the fruit filling right in the mix because I made these for cookie trays for people at work and was worried about them tipping over and making a mess. One more, use ginger snaps as a base add 1/4 cup of pumpkin, 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice ( or equivelent) and top with small dolops of whipped cream.
Fabulous and wonderfully versatile! I have made Bailey's Irish Cream cheesecakes by omitting the lemon juice, adding 3 Tb Irish cream, and 2 Tb sour cream. After they cool, I brush the tops with a little more Irish Cream, and no one can get enough! Of course, the fruit topped minis are lovely, as well, made according to directions. They can be made chocolate by sprinkling the bottoms of the papers with crushed Oreos, eliminating the lemon juice and stirring 1/2 cup of melted chocolate chips and 1/4 tsp vanilla into the filling. To dress those up even further, I have been known to top the Oreo crumbs with 1 tsp hot fudge sauce, then pour the topping in. Also lovely is a grasshopper version, using the Oreo crumbs, and in place of the lemon juice, add 2 Tb green creme de menthe and 1 Tb creme de cacao. I will sometimes even fold mini chocolate chips into this one. The possibilities are literally limitless. Simple to make, even simpler to eat! These freeze like champs. A+++
This was sooooooooooo good. I live with three guys and they gobbled these little cakes up. I don't cook so this was a little surprise for them. We all loved it and i will make this again. The only thing I changed with this recipe is the crust. Instead of the vanilla waffer (which occasionally gets soft and soggy) I crush up some graham crackers, mix it with some melted butter and then place it in cupcake cup holders. Then place the cream cheese mixture on top. Then cook. Good with or with out toppings :)
I have made these several times and they are perfect every time. One thing I did that was different was I used bite size Nilla Wafer, but, you have to be using the miniature muffin pan, or otherwise it won't work.This has always been a no fail recipe for me. When using the "mini" pan, you will get about 72 "mini" cheesecakes. Follow the recipe, bake no longer than 20 min. if using the mini pan.
I was looking for a recipe for my daughter to make for her class at school. She was able to make these bite size cheesecakes in just a short time, and they were delicious. Her brothers got upset when she did not leave any behind for them. She came home with rave reviews, and requests for MORE.
Excellent. I added an extra tablespoon of lemon juice and one teaspoon of vanilla to intensify the flavor, then added a tablespoon of flour to help firm the consistency and they came out perfect. The lemon flavor is so nice that these cheesecakes don't need any topping at all. For a different version, I omitted the lemon juice and then stirred in a half bag of mini chocolate chips after mixing. Used half an oreo cookie for the crust at bottom of each paper cup (twist oreo cookie in half, place in cup with frosting side up...be sure you keep the frosting on the half cookie!), then sprinkled coarsely ground oreos on top before putting in oven. The oreo cookie crust softened while baking and the overall result was unbelievably delicious. I double up on the liner cups because one alone is too flimsy.
If a cheesecake is over-baked it cracks. A properly cooked cheesecake, even these mini ones should still be wiggly in the middle when it is done, it has to have time to set up. They look underdone but they are not. I cooked these exactly as written, my oven though takes 18 min., at that time I turned off the heat and opened the oven door and let them finish for 1 - 1 1/2 hrs. This is how I cook all of my cheesecake recipes! I do believe that they could have been transferred to a rack to cool and set up fine. Then I transferred to the fridge over night and they set up beautifully, no cracks or indents. These are delicious and can be topped so many different ways. I got exactly 12 out of this. Thank You Ginny!
This is a great recipe! It was really simple to make and I even made them in bulk. I managed to make about 80 for a party... A tip: If you want to make chocolate chip cheesecakes, don't put in large chocolate chips. Make sure you chop up the chips so that it blends in well. it tastes fantastic! I also used an oreo cookie crust which turned out pretty well. They're best out of the fridge.
I followed the recommendations of many others here and tweaked this recipe to what I think is now perfection! I used one cup sugar vs the 2/3 cup listed. For the crust, I made half of the mini cakes using the Nilla wafers as directed and the other half using Graham Crackers by mixing crushed graham crackers, tiny chips of pecans and a bit of melted butter to hold it all together. I put 1/2 tsp of crust into each "mini" muffin. As many of you indicated, the Graham Cracker crust is MUCH better, especially with the pecans added! For the topping, I just added a raspberry on top which tasted great but did not have anything to "hold" it on. Next time, I will either add a bit of cool whip or use pie filling as a topping. These mini cheesecakes are delicious. You will love them!
I have been making these for over 30 years! They are delicious! I usually make 48 at a time. We eat 24 or so and I freeze the rest. Remove from freezer about 1/2 hour before serving. They are good with whatever topping you choose. I like cherry pie filling, but any flavor you choose would be perfect!
Oh, wow. Like many others, I used a graham crust for this (couldn't tell you proportions, I made it on the fly). I halved the recipe, used neufchatel cheese (1/3 less fat than cream cheese), a drop or so of vanilla extract, and used a little less lemon juice than called for. I also added about a tablespoon of light cream, and about 1/4 teaspoon of flour. I didn't use the cherry pie filling and I didn't use paper liners, just greased the cups really well. No problems with sticking. My cakes cracked a tad, but that's my tempermental and inaccurate oven. My advice: DO NOT try or rate these until after you have chilled them overnight. I had some the night I made them and was at first disappointed since they tasted eggy and the texture was way too soft. HOWEVER, I put the rest in the fridge, and the next morning they were fantastic; better (in my opinion) than the Cheesecake Factory in terms of taste AND texture. I ate some plain and some with a little raspberry preserves. I was very pleased, and my husband has requested them again.
Great recipe but requires attention and caution! My first batch did not work at all. The filling was lumpy and didn't mix well at all. That caused the vanilla wafers to "float" up into the middle of the cheesecakes. The flavor was good though. So, when I tried again, I made sure to cream the cream cheese alone at first and made sure it was very smooth. Then added the other ingredients. I tried doing a crumb crust with cookie crumbs and butter, but found that wasn't a great combination since the butter soaked through the cupcake papers. Otherwise, when prepared correctly, these are tasty and very cute.
GREAT RECIPE! Such a HIT with GROUPS. People request these from me for their birthday, party, Thanksgiving.... you name it. After may times of making these I did customize just a little... 1. Add Vanilla Extract (2 TBL) 2. Use 1/3 Fat cream cheese (Trust me you will not know the difference and it brings the calories WAY down.) 3. Try 1 batch with an OREO cookie at the bottom 4. Not a fan of cherry pie filling so I slice a few strawberries thing and "fan" them on top. You can even roll the strawberries in sugar first. yum yum. Anyway, thanks for a great recipe!
These were very very good. I made then for valentines day and they were a hit! I cut a small lemon in half and used the juice from one of the halves (be careful not to get any seed in the batter). I also added 2 teaspoons of vanilla. I used strawberry as my topping. I bought the frozen strawberries that come in a tub. I let it defrost and blended them into a smooth consistency and poured a little onto each cheesecake. The tub of strawberries are already perfectly sweet so I didn't add any sugar. Delicious. I will definitely be making these again.
When people asked me for this recipe, I always joked that it was the "Noah's Arc" of recipes, everything by 2's. These little cakes were so delicious and I usually have everything needed on hand to get the job done. Make sure you have a really good mixer, this will incorporate lots of air and make the cakes light and fluffy. Not to mention, there will be more batter. More batter=less calories per cake and more cakes!
I tried to make this recipe - twice. The time should be extended to at least 30 minutes, or until lightly brown. I baked this recipe and each time, the center fell. I tried for a third time at 30 minutes and it worked perfectly.
These were delicious and easy. clean up was effortless. I ate almost half when I was "testing" them. If you refrigerate for 2 hours before serving, they are magical! I came home from work the next day , mouth watering for one and all that was left was an empty cupcake pan in the frig!!! thanks hubby!xoxo
This recipe turned out great for me. I changed it right off into a cookies and cream cheesecake, adding lots of chopped oreo cookies in the crust and using a whole cookie in the bottom of each cup. The texture was awesome and the small portions were perfect. Thanks so much for sharing.
I found a jar of pineapple topping in the fridge at school. The crew and I had been working our fingers to the bone and we deserved a TREAT! I found flat macaroons at the market and used those in loo of Nilla wafers, I filled the tins nearly full and added the pineapple to them BEFORE I baked them. Omg sooo YUMMY. The ladies LOVED them!! I got 1 but well worth it! Thanks Ginny, these are super easy and I will defiantly make these again:)
I love to make cheesecake but have difficulty with cracking and cooking time. A friend requested cheesecake for his going away party so my search on allrecipes.com began. I found these mini cheesecakes and have used it at least a dozen times since. I did make graham cracker crust instead of the nilla wafers, this was my ONLY change. The lemony taste was wonderful for the hot summer night. I have since changed it up a bit by omitting the lemon and adding whatever I wanted like mini chocolate chips and even spreading a little raspberry jam on top of the graham crust prior to filling. This is an excellent cheesecake that I will keep in my box for years.
These are delicious and easy to make. This recipe uses slightly less sugar than some others I've used, and it makes for a nice little cheesecake, not too sweet. This is my favorite pick for a baby shower - "baby" cheesecakes!
The flavor of these is great, not too sweet, which is a lovely match for the sweet pie filling. My only complaint is the vanilla wafer got a bit soggy. Still taste good, though! This recipe will easily make 2 dozen, not 1, and I did have to cook my cakes a few minutes longer to get them to set. The middles sank when I pulled them out, but it provides a nice space for the filling. I didn't have much trouble getting the wrappers off once they cooled like some did, probably because I waited until they were completely cool before trying. Give these a try!
These turned out wonderful! I made some changes though, I used an oreo on the bottom instead of vanilla wafers and put crushed oreos on the top as a garnishment. I also used the foil cupcake wrappers. Make sure you chill them for a while before pealing the paper off, otherwise it will stick to the cupcake wrappers. I took them to work and everyone loved them, I didn't have to take a single one home! Great recipe!
I have made these a couple times and the requests keep comming. They are easy and amazing. I used a nilla wafer in the bottom but I like it to be a little more crusty so next time I will make some graham cracker crust and do it that way. I also did it in a watter bathe. I had a cookie sheet full of watter under the cheese cake to make sure it cooked all the way without drying or splitting. They were perfect!
These are a great dessert to take to a party, everybody gets their own little treat. I do the cherry pie filling to top them, yummy. It is fun to pair these with other small desserts like cut up brownies, pecan tarts, or any other mini sweet treat.
Been making these for many years. They are nice for entertaining, showers, holidays, etc. I like to top them with fresh fruit and then glaze with a warm apricot jam. So pretty & always well-liked. Try kiwi & blueberries, raspberries & blackberries, sliced strawberries, etc.
I made these for a bridal shower and they were a hit. Definitely cook these for 20 minutes instead of 15-17 or they are mushy. I love the fact that they use vanilla wafers that fit perfectly in the muffin pan! I might add a little vanilla extract next time too
I'm giving these a 4 because of how cute they look, how easy they are to make, and because of all the toppings you could do with this recipe. The taste is probably between a 3 and 4. Ok, but nothing to rave about. I did make a graham cracker crust like many reviews stated.
Well, I was a little confused about the serving size. I didn't realize that this recipe makes 12 regular sized muffin tin cheesecakes. I was after the 'mini' cheesecakes that would be bite sized and I wanted to put them on a buffet table. So I doubled the recipe hoping for 24 mini cheesecakes! I ended up with over 60! That's OK, there were only about a dozen left behind at the end of the evening. These are so good and the fresh lemon juice makes the recipe outstanding.
My husband liked these, but I did not. They stuck to the paper cups and they seemed to burn around the wafter.... Not like NY Cheesecake at all. They do look nice on my holiday platters but I do not think I will make these again.
These are great! I tripled the recipe for a group of about 20. It made 45 cheesecakes and they were all gone! I topped mine with strawberries and also did a batch with mini chocolate chips and an oreo instead or vanilla wafers. Yum!
I must say I agree with all the high praise and ratings, these are easy to make and delicious to eat. One thing to note though: I doubled the recipe, and only ended up using 1 can of cherry pie filling. I had about 5 or 6 that didn't get cherries on top, but those got eaten just as quickly. Next time I make this I will probably use mini cups instead of regular ones as the vanilla wafer only fills about 2/3 of the regular size baking cups.
I have cheesecake connoisseurs in our house so I tried a couple different versions. Normally we love the graham crumb base for our cheesecakes but with these, the vanilla wafer tastes great and is so QUICK and EASY to do. We prefer the cheesecake till just blended, instead of fluffy, so it has the more New York thicker cheesecake texture. Our favorite combo was the following: Vanilla Wafer base, melted Kraft caramel (finicky but worth it), thick cheesecake, melted chocolate on top then topped with the cherry mixture. These ones look very pretty. Our second favorite would be drizzling caramel sauce over top the chocolate and some graham crumbs from your crust base with the thicker cheesecake and still melted caramel on top of cookie base. These were made for our hockey fundraiser and were the first to go, with players taking 4 and 5 at a time. This has moved to one of our top favorite recipes for taste, speed and easy to make.
Great easy recipe. I took Sweetslady's suggestion and I made a graham crust for them instead of the wafers with 9 graham crackers, 1 T. sugar, and 2 T. butter. I put 1 T. in each cup and pressed down. I used a spoonful of cherry pie filling and little whipped cream on top. Hubby loved them...daughter liked them better plain! Thanks for the recipe...keeper!
I made these for my son who is a 9 y/o cheese cake lover. He said they were "OK." Not what I had hoped for. But I thought they were pretty darn good! Very, very simple to make. And I love the fact that the recipe can be divided easily to make only 1 or 12 mini-cheesecakes. I think these are perfect when entertaining a large crowd.
I added 1tsp vanilla extract and 1 tsp almond extract, and the flavor was amazing! Very Smooth and easy to make. I made my own graham cracker crust with one plastic package of grahams and 6 tablespoons of butter, and 3 Tbls of sugar. Loved it!
I made these this weekend to take to a friends house for dessert. My husband is allergic to gluten so I used 9 crushed gluten free graham crackers, a bit of cinnamon, butter and sugar as suggested by another user. They were delicious. Our friends never would have guessed they were gluten/flour free and my husband did not feel his was missing out! I topped each with a fresh fanned out strawberry instead of pie filling. They were the perfect delicious dessert after a big meal. I will make these over and over again. Easy and delicous.
I made these for my moms birthday today and I can confidently say I will never use another cheesecake recipe ever again. I used 2/3 cup graham cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons white sugar, and two tablespoons melted butter for the crust instead of vanilla wafers and topped them with lemon pie filling and they were exactly like (or even better than) tiny Baker Squares Lemon Supreme pies.
I am giving this 5 stars because not only is it a delicious cheesecake it has very few ingredients and its fast. Also you can make so many different variations. I didn't have any vanilla wafers and so I cooked some for it. I tried strawberry topping and also chocolate. Delicious!
Made these for a party, along with mini key lime cheesecakes. These are great, I didn't have lemon on hand, so I added vanilla, and they are still fantastic. I top mine with Comstock cherry topping, since it's what I personally always loved about my mothers cheesecake when she made it. But this recipe allows you to be very creative about the flavors and the add in's that you like. It's worth reading the reviews to see all the creative ways people are using it. But as is, it is wonderful!
Quick and easy to make, just the way I like it. I followed the recipe to a "T" accidentally left them in a little bit longer than necessary, the middle caved in a bit, but they were still a hit. Awesome recipe for a quick dessert fix. Thanks
Delish! Didn't have cherry filling, vanilla wafers or lemon juice, but instead made my own crust with 1 1/4 Cup of graham crumbs, 2 Tbsp brown sugar and 1/4 cup melted butter, pressed in bottom of 12 greased muffin cups and baked for 5 mins, then let cool. Used 1 Tbsp vanilla and 2 Tbsp of sour cream with the filling, and topped with frozen berries that I cooked on low with sugar and a little bit of water until soft. Sooooo incredibly good! I liked them warm with whipped cream, but hubby loved them refrigerated with drizzle of chocolate sauce. So quick and amazing. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
An awesome dessert option. I didn't use the vanilla wafer, it appeared to small to cover the bottom of the muffin pan. Instead I substituted crushed graham cracker with melted butter for the crust. I doubled the recipe, but there is no need to double the cherry topping; 1 can is plenty. Also, I found that to only fill the muffin tin 2/3 full made for skimpy (cookie height) minis. Next time I will fill to the top of the liner for better presentation. I did bake in a water bath and had no cracking.
these were rated by my husband after they were 3 days old. sounds strange but he said they improved as they got older. ??? i used low fat cream cheese and these taste BEST if chilled. i wasn't too impressed with the nilla wafers as a crust. i think they've made them smaller in recent years and they really don't fill up the cupcake liner like they should. so i'll try making a crushed nilla wafer crust in each liner next time. i used fresh strawberries on top, pie filling is too sweet, imo. husband has requested these instead of a birthday cake this year, and he is a cake fiend, so these must be yummy!
I made these for my son's surprise 30th birthday party- everyone loved them. The filling puffs when baked, but will lower as it cools. Mine made 14-15 a batch. I plan to make these at Christmastime to give to the neighbors! Enjoy!
Made these for a party... the vanilla wafer idea was awful and didn't work, so we switched to standard graham cracker crumbs. Cheesecakes came out good after that. The recipe should tell you that the only way to use Vanilla wafers is to crush them... they don't fit into a mini-muffin tin.
I loved these and they are so easy to make! My husband preferred the version with vanilla extract instead of lemon juice, but I think these are just the right flavor if you want a cheesecake with a little zing. I will definately be making these again soon- thanks for sharing!
I wanted to make a dessert for a get togeather I'm having this weekend so I did a trial run with these last night. They turned out fantastic! However, I did make a few small changes. My family has been trying to eat healthier, so I substituted Neufeletta (spelling?) 1/3 less fat cream cheese for the regular and used sugar substitude in place of sugar, and added the zest of 1/2 a lemon along with the juice. Also, I made a gramham cracker crust (six full graham crakers, Tbls. sugar subs. 3 Tbls butter) instead of vanilla wafers as some reviews said they came out soggy. We did not add the pie filling at the end. The end result was AMAZING!!! You cannot tell that lighter ingredients were used and you still get the "full richness" of a regular cheese cake. I brought the leftover to work today and they were gone in less than 5 minutes.
I used this recipe to make 1000 (thats right, 1000!) Mini cheesecakes for my highschool graduation party. I baked exactly as directed, except for the pie filling. Once they were cooled, i took fresh raspberries and piped melted hersheys kisses inside them, and placed on top of cheesecake, and drizzled more melted kisses on top. These were such a hit with teachers, and kids alike, that i recieved "student of the year" award, and a $500 prize!!!! Thanks for an awesome recipe! :)
This makes 18, especially if you are leaving some room on the top for the filling not to spill over the cup. They can also be made with Oreo cookies instead of Nilla Wafers, substituting 1 tsp of vanilla for the lemon juice.
This is a good basic recipe, but I have to give it 4 stars b/c I had to alter it too much to get a recipe I really liked. The recipe is good, but the vanilla wafers were not as good as when I used graham cracker crust. Added a little vanilla extract b/c it tasted like something was missing without it. Baked in mini muffin pans (15 min was perfect) and also topped with drizzled dark and milk chocolate.
I love cheesecake, and these were really good. I added about a tablespoon of flour and about a teaspoon of vanilla extract. YUMMY! I can see someone getting pretty creative with variations - caramel, raspberry, etc. I'll whip these ones up again.
Heavenly!!! I made big and litte mini cheesecakes by using regular and mini muffin tins. I also made these diabetic-friendly by using Splenda sugar substitute instead of white sugar and reduced fat, reduced sugar vanilla wafers. Then for the topping, I topped half of them with 1-3 whole pecans, then melted 1 teaspoon of sugar free honey substitute and 1 cup of Hershey's Sugar Free Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips together. I dipped the tines of a fork into the melted sugar free chocolate mix and waved it over the pecan-topped cheesecakes to make little strands of chocolate over each. I then drizzled a little bit of Smucker's Sugar Free Caramel topping over top of the chocolate. For the other half of the cheesecakes, I topped them with sugar-free cherry pie filling. They were amazing, and nobody even realized they were nearly sugar free until they saw my diabetic fiance devouring them!!!
I'm a cheesecake lover and thought these would be great. Unfortunately for me, they were not very good. I followed the recipe exactly, but topped them with strawberry topping. They looked lovely, but they were not nearly sweet enough and they were not creamy, like traditional cheesecakes. Still looking for a mini cheesecake recipe.....
I've been looking for this recipe for years. In the 1970's my Home Ec teacher Ms. Whitehead gave our class this recipe. Wow, she made us proud chefs that day. Very easy recipe and so good eating. Just the right size if you have portion control issues. We didn't crush the vanilla wafers and also included vanilla.
Very easy and quick to make, not to mention yummy. Great for parties. I made a pecan caramel topping by melting about 16 Kraft caramels with a couple of tablespoons of heavy cream over low heat and topping with chopped, toasted pecans. They were gobbled up in no time!
People at the party kept asking me if I bought these premade from somewhere... the presentation was wonderful and they tasted great too! I used a regular size muffin tin and a graham cracker crust following the instructions on the box (you do not need to prebake the crust.) I doubled the recipe for 24 cheesecakes and had enough filling to make at least 12 more cheesecakes. 1 24oz can of the cherries was plenty. I baked them in the foil wrappers and then refrigerated them over night. The evening of the party, I took them out of the wrappers, put on the topping and served. They were perfect!
The vanilla wafers floated to the top and the cheesecake just didn't taste like cheesecake. Mine all caved in too. If anyone has any suggestions, I'd be glad to take them. I really want to make this recipe work out well.
I've used a recipe almost exactly like this. The recipe I found (by Paula Deen) called for 1 cup of sugar and 1 tsp of vanilla extra instead of lemon juice. The only difference! I found mine were a little mushy (and hard to eat, even after chilling overnight) after cooking a full 20 minutes. I would suggest a few more minutes cooking time. Otherwise, these are a treat!
