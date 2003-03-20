Ginny's Mini Cheesecakes

These aren't done with graham wafers, but with vanilla wafer cookies. They are fast, easy and excellent! Top with your favorite fruit pie filling.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Line muffin tins with 12 paper baking cups. Place a vanilla wafer in each one.

  • In a medium mixing bowl beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add eggs, lemon juice, and sugar. Beat until smooth and thoroughly combined.

  • Fill each baking cup 2/3 full with cream cheese mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 17 minutes. Cool on a rack. Top with fruit pie filling. Pipe whipped cream or sweetened cream cheese into a rosette on top of each cheesecake just prior to serving, if desired.

Cook's Note:

These are great to give away during the holidays! For a pretty presentation, you can top them with cherry or any flavor pie filling. Garnish each one with a rosette of sweetened cream cheese or whipped cream right before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 15g; cholesterol 72.1mg; sodium 149.5mg. Full Nutrition
