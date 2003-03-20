Ginny's Mini Cheesecakes

Oh, wow. Like many others, I used a graham crust for this (couldn't tell you proportions, I made it on the fly). I halved the recipe, used neufchatel cheese (1/3 less fat than cream cheese), a drop or so of vanilla extract, and used a little less lemon juice than called for. I also added about a tablespoon of light cream, and about 1/4 teaspoon of flour. I didn't use the cherry pie filling and I didn't use paper liners, just greased the cups really well. No problems with sticking. My cakes cracked a tad, but that's my tempermental and inaccurate oven. My advice: DO NOT try or rate these until after you have chilled them overnight. I had some the night I made them and was at first disappointed since they tasted eggy and the texture was way too soft. HOWEVER, I put the rest in the fridge, and the next morning they were fantastic; better (in my opinion) than the Cheesecake Factory in terms of taste AND texture. I ate some plain and some with a little raspberry preserves. I was very pleased, and my husband has requested them again.