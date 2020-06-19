The Real Deal Korean Beef Ribs

1 of 21

Rating: 5 stars Yum! Rich and delicious flavour. Now I don't really have the right to rate this recipe as is because I didn't make it as is. How I altered it did work. Sometime I will try it as the original indicates today just didn't have enough time. Here's what I did: 1/4 cup soy sauce instead of 1/2 cup 1/4 cup white sugar instead of 1/2 cup 11/2 tb red wine instead of Asian plum wine (I didn't have any!) Instead of marinating the beef I browned it in a non-stick frying pan and tossed it into my slow-cooker. I added the marinating ingredients to the hot frying pan and let it come to a boil to collect the drippings from the beef let's face it it's yummy even though also naughty! Then with everything in the slow-cooker turned it on low for 6 hours and it was nice. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars These were phenomenal! I had never made beef ribs before so I was a little wary. I doubled the sauce but omitted the sugar. I added a bit more honey to make up for it. The sauce was super tasty! I kept sampling it prior to adding the ribs. I didn't have time to marinade well so I put it all in my cast iron dutch oven and put it in the oven at 250 for about 2 hours. The meat was falling off the bone super tender! I wish I had the grill ready I bet it would have been even yummier to finish it off on a hot grill to carmelize it a bit and burn off a teensy bit of the oil. Definitely a keeper! I never knew I could make Korean ribs! I was sure I was going to regret opening the bottle of plum wine a friend gave me... but no regrets at all! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! I made these for a party and everyone went crazy over them. I should have made more. The only change I made was that I only had about 8 hours to marinade them and I added about 1-1/2 Tbsp of red pepper flakes but this is so tasty I wouldn't miss it if I had left that out. Next time I'll do the whole 24 hours and I'll double the recipe. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Very very tasty. We all loved this. Nice change from pork ribs. Did not have plum wine but did have plum sauce so substituted that to get the plum flavor. Turned out great! These are often on sale too! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I was aprehensive at first with the 2 T of black pepper so I cut the black pepper in half. I didn't use the Korean style ribs but rather used the American full bone short ribs. I think using the American version doesn't allow for as short cooking time on the grill. Mine came out a bit tough (reason for a 4 star) therefore I placed them in the oven for a couple of hours at low temp approximately 300-325 degrees for 2 hours w/ marinade in a tightly covered casserole dish. They came out NICE. If baking with marinade definately use half of the black pepper. If grilling you can follow the amount of pepper as recipe states. Will make again following the oven low temp oven method instead. Next time I will bake at 250 for even better tenderness. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Didn't do the plum sauce b/c I was pretty sure my husband wouldn't like it and didn't know if I would either so I just put in some red wine vinegar. We had one of my daughter's friends over who has a korean grandmother and she said they tasted just like her grandmother's ribs that she makes for her without the plum sauce (b/c she doesn't like it). Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Good I cooked in oven at 300 for 2 hours then added sauce and cook for 25 min. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe with the following exceptions: omitted the plum wine marinated 5 hours and cooked 6 hours in the crock pot and then broiled the ribs for 3 minutes. The ribs were OUTSTANDING. The taste and texture were beyond my expectations and I highly recommend the recipe. You will not be disappointed. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Terrific. They looked beautiful shiny brown and plump----and the bones are very Fred Flintsone-esque. Everybody loved them especially my teenage son. Some of us liked a bit of dipping sauce on the side (a mixture of hoisin sauce and hot taco sauce worked well). But I thought they were great served plain. Very easy...if you can wait a day. I didn't have plum wine---so substituted sweet white wine. I cut the sugar in half....and added maybe a 1/3 teaspoon of curry powder (an idea I stole of another beef rib recipe). I would have like a tad more heat (maybe a teaspoon of cayenne in the marinade) but my family thought the black pepperiness was just fine. I cooked them on a medium hot grill with the cover down (about 6 minutes per side). Some burned so I'll need to pay closer attention next time. Helpful (5)