Aunt Teen's Creamy Chocolate Fudge

4.6
2453 Ratings
  • 5 1951
  • 4 263
  • 3 94
  • 2 57
  • 1 88

This was my aunt's recipe for fudge, passed down through the family. It's better than any fudge I've ever had at the Jersey shore, and easy enough to whip up in 15 minutes or so.

Recipe by Kelly Phillips

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
99 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
3 pounds
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line an 8x8 inch pan with aluminum foil. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine marshmallow cream, sugar, evaporated milk, butter and salt. Bring to a full boil, and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

  • Remove from heat and pour in semisweet chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips. Stir until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Stir in nuts and vanilla. Pour into prepared pan. Chill in refrigerator for 2 hours, or until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 26.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022