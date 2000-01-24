Aunt Teen's Creamy Chocolate Fudge
This was my aunt's recipe for fudge, passed down through the family. It's better than any fudge I've ever had at the Jersey shore, and easy enough to whip up in 15 minutes or so.
Absolutely incredible fudge! It is perfectly smooth, creamy, chocolately, and all-around enjoyable. Try putting the marshmallow creme in the microwave for about 15 seconds before adding it to the pan; it will come out of the jar much easier. Though the cooking experience would have been less stressful with one, a candy thermometer really isn't necessary. One tablespoon of butter is just the right amount, and boiling the mixture for around 7 minutes instead of five can assure that the fudge will solidify. Some found that the recipe was a bit too sweet, so taking out 1/4 cup of sugar can tame some of the super-sweetness. Finally, using 2 cups of the semisweet chips and 1 cup of the milk chocolate chips instead of the other way around can make an even richer fudge (especially for those dark chocolate lovers like me). It is THE BEST fudge recipe around, and I am sure that I will make it again and again for years to come.Read More
Basically, this represents a terrific, 5-star fudge recipe; I would tweak the instructions, though. First, cook for 6-1/2 minutes, because at 5 minutes, it really needs to be kept in the fridge to maintain the right texture. If you DO prefer the super-creaminess of the 5-minute cooking time, then it will be far less "melty" if, after refrigeration, you cut it into squares and let the squares "air-harden" on racks or trays until the sides are not tacky. (Obviously, this is kind of a pain, so I go with the 6-1/2 minutes!) And finally: This is too much butter. 1 tablespoon works well, and the butter can actually be left out completely if you like.Read More
This was my first time to make fudge and it turned out great! Many people at my dessert buffet said that it was the best fudge they had ever had. It was so creamy - not grainy at all. I have to say, though, that I messed up the first time I tried it. Because I had the marshmallow creme in the very bottom of the pan and I got the heat too high too fast, I burned the marshmallow creme into hard brown chunks! The second time, I kept the temperature at low until it was mixed up well and then I turned the heat up to medium and boiled it. That worked like a charm.
OMG! You really don't need another review to tell you how creamy this fudge is! I do want to offer you some tips in making fudge as it was passed along to me and it does make a difference. Do NOT substiute butter for margarine. Margarine has a higher water content and it will disturb the balance in fudge making. As well, you should also use whole evaporated milk. I found using 2%, 1% or fatfree evaporated milk, I don't get the absolute best results as i do with whole evaporated milk. I start out stirring until well blended on low heat first so that the sugar is completely disolved. This will prevent grainy texture. I've also been told not to make fudge in high humidity or rainy days as the moisture causes the fudge not to set as well which i guess i find that to be true today as it is raining and humidity is slightly high. Therefore, i do find this fudge is too soft. They say making fudge is very moody. This is the best recipe and will be a keeper in my family. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
Coincidentally, a recipe very close to this is on the back of the Marshmallow Fluff jar. My daughter and I made it last night. The secret is to use a candy thermometer to be sure the fudge reaches the soft ball stage (234 degrees). Ours didn't reach temperature until well after five minutes boiling time, possibly because we kept the flame low to prevent burning. (Using a double boiler, as someone here suggested, is a great idea; we may try that the next time we make this.)
My mother used to make fudge every Christmas, and although I wanted to carry on that tradition the traditional fudge recipes were all so hard, and never seemed to turn out well. I tried this recipe last year, and not only was it quick and super easy, the fudge tasted spectacular! I made 3 kinds (just like Mom!), chocolate fudge with nuts, chocolate mint fudge (added mint extract) and butterscotch fudge with pecans (used butterscotch chips instead of chocolate). My family loved all three kinds, but the butterscotch was rated the best. Thank you Kelly for sharing this recipe! Now I can carry on the tradition of delicious fudge for Christmas.
Chocoholics Beware! This stuff is highly addictive! Sinfully rich, decadent, and creamy are just a few of the words that come to mind when describing this fudge. It's so good and so easy to make. I did cut the sugar back by 1/4 cup and used a non-stick pan which I highly recommend. Bring this to a boill slowly, stir constantly and you should have no problems. I lined my 8x8 pan with Reynolds non-stick foil and it came out perfect. This recipe is a definite keeper!
I made this for 3 years now - let me tell you - THANK YOU AUNT TEEN - she rocks whoever she is. everyone loves the fudge - i have made a couple changes over the years (sorry auntie) but try this: instead of 1/2 cup of semi-sweet - use 1 cup (it removes some of the buttery/greasy) nuke the mallow for 10 seconds first - it will come out of the jar easier!!! and my absolute favorite addition is this: replace the semi-sweet with gharardelli chocolate choclate chips HEAVEN - thanks again! this was great!!! and i agree with everyone else's ideas -must cook longer than 6 minutes until nice brown and YES LOW HEAT - med heat got out of control (i have gas stove) and got really greasy happy holidays!
I just made this for the first time last night. I've never made fudge before and I think that this is a very good one to begin with. It was really very easy and firmed up just like it should. I kept it on medium heat the entire time, stirring from beginning to end. I started the 5 minute timing right when just a couple bubbles tried to come up when I stopped stirring, and when I stirred then, you could 'feel' and 'hear' far more bubbles that were not visible to the naked eye, more under the thick surface. I think if you wait to just 'see' the rapid boil before starting the five minute time, you will overcook it, getting the hard result. Takes a little bit for it to start 'boiling' and you have to stop stirring from time to time to check for the first telltale bubbles. This was smooth and did not have a gritty sugary texture, not bad at all.
NOTE: To those who think it's too sweet so they cut back on the sugar then wonder why it comes out soupy, be aware that sugar is the structural element. It's the process of heating the sugar that makes fudge solidify later on. Fudge, by its very nature, is very, very sweet. If you don't like sweet candy, make something else - don't complain about the recipe. That said...Excellent fudge, smooth as silk. There are some distinct advantages of this recipe, most notably that the cooking is timed, rendering it possible to make without a candy thermometer. No need to watch that thermometer for what seems an interminable length of time while the mercury rises sooo slowly. I had trouble with the result being crumbly the first time I tried it. I couldn't get out of my mind all the glowing reviews praising the creaminess, and figured I must have done something wrong. The only thing that could have accounted for such a big difference was my fluff, which was a store brand. So I tried this again today with the REAL marshmallow fluff. SUCCESS! This time the result was perfectly, unbelievably creamy. For those who had trouble with crumbly, oily, or dry fudge, the most common cause is heating the sugar mixture too rapidly, meaning at too high a temperature. Before you begin, know that fudge is a process. It appreciates patience. Put your burner on medium-low, no higher. It will take a little longer to achieve the rolling boil, where you begin your 5 minute timing. Patience pays off big time!
Excellent! I have made this recipe many times over. A heavy gauge pan and a wooden spoon are a must with this fudge.
I took the top reviewers suggestions and used Jet Puffed marshmallow creme in this recipe and Nestle brand chocolate chips, NO store brands. The kids chose chopped peanuts to use in this recipe and I used a quality brand vanilla extract. I did not stir the peanuts in with the vanilla, I sprinkled them on top after I poured the fudge into the 8x8 pan. Following the top reviewers suggestions on how to prepare it, it was very simple. This is THE perfect fudge--it set up beautifully and the taste was excellent. This was a great recipe for my kids and I to make together, we had a blast. Six thumbs up from the kids and I!
I've been using this recipe for 35 years. I normally make between 15-20 batches per year, depending on available time and requests from family and friends. I originally got the recipe from the back of a Nestle Semi Sweet Chocolate Chip package. It normally turns out great. However, if you don't boil it long enough you'll need to eat it with a spoon. If you boil it too long it will hard and crumbly. The best advise I could give anyone is to continuously stir and scrape the sides of the pan while cooking to avoiding scorching. The other is to use a solid and heavy pan for cooking it to help hold the heat once you remove it from the stove and start adding the chips. Too thin of a pan allows it to cool too quickly and it will begin setting up before you have all of the ingredients blended. The original recipe said to bring to a full boil and boil for 5 minutes. From testing it with a candy thermometer that 5 minute boil time equates to the 234 degree soft ball stage. I've used every type of chip and cooking candy I could find over the years, and usually had good results. The only one that I considered not acceptable was made with cinammon chips. It tasted almost like pumpkin pie filling. If you like mint try adding a couple of drops of mint oil or mint essence when you stir in the chips. My latest experiment is with Heath packaged milk chocolate and toffee. It makes a wonderful fudge. One thing I've never been able to accomplish is making a batch of this in
This was amazingly good and easy. I browsed a ton of the reviews and here are some of the tips I used that made it so easy: pre-measure everything and have it all lined up and ready to go. Butter the sides of your saucepan. Reduce the butter to only ONE TABLESPOON (trust me on this, you don't need any more!). Zap the Fluf in micro for 12 seconds and it comes out much easier. Don't use generic Fluf. Use best quality chocolate chips...you are making FUDGE---this is not the time to buy generic, you want to taste quality chocolate! If you can, use a candy thermometer to make sure the sugar mixture reaches 234 degrees. STIR THE ENTIRE TIME! I cooked this in a heavy stainless pan on LOW and it came to a boil in a few short minutes (maybe less), then I started timing right at a full boil and it took about 5 1/2 minutes. Keeping it on low stops the bottom from burning, but it still boils mightily, that's for sure. Once it reaches 234 degrees, follow the recipe directions, BUT WORK QUICKLY. (It was a light brown color, btw.) Dump your chocolate in and beat like crazy to get it soft and shiny. Then add in your vanilla and nuts (if using). Again work as quickly as you can and beat like a maniac....you definitely need upper body strength for this one!
I can not for the life of me see how you get 48 servings from an 8x8 pan of fudge.But needless to say, I doubled this recipe and lined a 9x13 baking sheet. I dont cook the marsh. creme with the sugar and milk mixture. I added marsh. creme at the very end (will help keep fudge creamy and not dry it out), mixed thoroughly, then removed from heat and added choc chips. The put in fridge to set. This is probably the smoothest, creamiest fudge I've made. Note: If your fudge is too firm, dry or hard, you may be over cooking the milk/sugar mixture. It is important not to boil longer then 7 minutes, start timing it as soon as it starts to boil and try not adding the marshmellow creme until the very end!
**please read before you start!** I just officially became an allrecipes member JUST to rate this fudge. It did not turn out - same problem a lot of people have had, and I think I know why. The fudge seems to go great until you add the chocolate chips, then it seizes and becomes greasy and crumbly. I just made another fudge recipe from this site with similar ingredients but much better results. The difference? The fluff was NOT mixed in during the heating stage. Only heat the evap. milk, butter and sugar. Bring to soft ball stage on candy thermometer, then LET COOL TO 125F, then add the fluff and flavoring ingredients (in the case of the other recipe it was PB. I don't have the money to go out and buy the extra ingredients to try this one again, but based on the great success of the PB fudge, I'd say that's how to fix this one. Now, what to do with the lump of chocolate crumble I have...?
I know it can get confusing reading through all these reviews, wondering who is right and what modifications really are needed ... But I made this fudge five times in the last couple of weeks, so here's the down low. 1) Make it as indicated; there is no need to tweak ingredients or the order to have good fudge. 2) Make it several times. That's what it takes to get familiar with how long it has to cook. The problem is, some of us have different definitions of what a "full boil" is, so you'll need to figure out for yourself what that is (is it when you see some bubbles? Lots of bubbles? The MOST bubbles?) and then start timing. If you cook too long, it ends up hard and crumbly and somehow less tasty. If you cook too short, it will be squishy. I wait until I see a moderate amount of bubbles (I've done it 5 times, so I kind of know by now how it should look), then cook for about 5.25 minutes. Really, experience is going to be your best friend here.
I made this fudge today and I must say it is quite tasty. However, the appearance of the fudge leaves something to be desired. It is really greasy (oil is oozing from it) and rough in texture. I am a seasoned cook, so I know I followed the recipe correctly, I am just wondering if this has happened to anyone else?
Never use Ghirardelli chocolate chips in this recipe. I've made this at least a dozen times, and the only 2 times it didn't work were the only 2 times I used Ghirardelli chocolate. For some reason, the mixture separates when using Ghirardelli chocolate chips. Grease puddles on the top and the fudge never sets properly. Otherwise, this is a perfect recipe.
This fudge tastes just like professionally made fudge. The trick is to heat the marshmellow cream slowly. I started at low heat and increased to medium as it warmed. You constantly have to stir it too (don't stop for a second). If you follow this, the fudge will set and your pot will come out sparkling clean! Also can add less butter as it was oily in areas.
This has been a favorite recipe of mine since high school! It always turns out great and I like to give it as gifts or housewarming presents.
Excelent recipe for fudge starters like me, I read most of the reviews and also the articles about fudge and the recipe was a sucess, my husband a chocoholic LOVES it.
I DOUBLED THIS RECIPE AND IT TURNED OUT GREAT! I READ ON OTHER REVIEWS ABOUT BEING TOO OILY SO I JUST ADDED 3 TBSP. BUTTER TO THE 2 RECIPES AND IT IS PERFECT! GREAT TEXTURE, SO EASY AND IT TASTES AWESOME! THANKS KELLY! I ALSO LET IT BOIL FOR 6 1/2 MINUTES AND IN 2 HOURS OUTSIDE THE FRIDGE IT WAS SET! MERRY XMAS TO ALL ! AND ENJOY!
There are a lot of misleading reviews here, and the recipe is a bit unclear. FOR THOSE WHO ARE NOT SURE WHAT A FULL BOIL IS, READ: **The first time I made this recipe, I literally waited until the liquid came to a VISIBLE, FULL BOIL. DO NOT do this! Start the 5 minute timer right when you see the tiniest, eeniest little bubble trying to come through. THAT'S when you start the timer. And while the 5 minutes is counting down, you won't see a FULL boil. If you do, then you are going to have a really hard, lumpy mess once you put the chocolate in. Trust me on this! Oh...and I use a gas-flame stove, not an electric one.
This is my absolute favorite way of preparing fudge. I use all semi-sweet chocolate and it turns out delicious. Definitely make sure to boil for the full 5 minutes or the fudge will not set properly. Even if this happens, it's just as delicious eaten with a spoon. (I know because I've made that mistake many times). On the back of the Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Cream jar was a recipe for "Fantasy Fudge" that is almost identical to this one and tastes great!! Thanks Kelly!!
Been making this for years and I have been told many many times that it is the best fudge the consumers have tasted. I use a variety of nuts and sometimes none at all for my nut allergic friends. The only tip I have and I believe this is important. Do not add all the chips at once. That is why you get the oilyness. It is cooling the mixture too fast and de emulisifies the chocolate. I don't think de emulisifies is a word but you get what I mean. Add about a third at a time and get them thoroughly stirred in before you add more. This will keep the butter and oil or whatever is separating from doing so. I had the same trouble when I first started making chocolates but as I have become more experienced I have learned.
This fudge is so delicious and so easy. I made it with 6 T of margarine instead of butter, and also with 1 cup of mini marshmallows instead of the marshmallow creme stuff. And I used generic semisweet chocolate chips. So it was very inexpensive, but still very, very good.
For me, this fudge will only turn out if I add the marshmallow creme at the end, with the chocolate chips. I made several attempts at this with cooking the creme, and every time the fudge seized up. However, when I added the creme at the end, it came out incredibly creamy and delicious.
I seem to have the opposite problem of everyone else; my fudge was very thick and not at all pourable. I snapped a wooden spoon in half trying to mix in the vanilla. I just "pressed" in into a pan; it tastes all right, but the consistency is not great. Even though it's easier not to check for the soft-ball stage, I think it makes for a better fudge if you do.
The first batch i made was good. I cut it in half, but accidentally used the whole recipe amount of evap. milk. It turned out soft, but so good, at room temp. Then the 2nd batch was crumbly. As was the 3rd. This was my first day to make fudge ever, and i cant figure out what makes fudge crumble. Did i heat it too much or over cook it or what? Anyone know why.. Im trying to duplicate my late mother in laws fudge for my hubby. He says this taste is good, but crumbling makes it hard to eat. Not pleasing to the tongue.
I love this recipe and it is a holiday staple in my house (great for gifts). I found (quite by accident) that it is even better with 2.5 c. mik choc chips and 1.5 c. semisweet. I have made it both with and without nuts and like both versions. My only caution is to be careful when adding the chocolate to the heated mixture. If the mixture is too hot and the chips get to warm too fast, the chocolate won't temper and the fudge will never set. Unfortunately this happened with my last batch and I had to throw the whole thing away (a sad and relatively expensive mishap). When it works though, this fudge is a real winner!
The fudge tastes great but was very oily and a bit grainy in texture. Isn't fudge suppose to be smooth and creamy? I know this has happend to someone else, does anyone know what I might have done wrong.
The BEST fudge recipe I've ever made! It's creamy (not too stiff) and fudgy (not that semi-sweet chocolate chip flavor) and best of all it's fast (about 10 mins), easy, EASY and virtually fool proof (me usually being the fool). I can't recommend this recipe enough! Be careful with the heat though, I found med heat just barely too hot and it browned a bit on the bottom even with constant stirring. Also I've noticed it gets grainy or tough if you cook it too hot, bring the heat up slowly and simmer it (at least that's what works for me). Also, I don't use foil, just spray the pan with some Pam and it works great. Thanks for sharing this recipe and for those wondering - try it! Try it! Try it!
The milk chocolate chips are what make all the difference in this recipe. Delicious, creamy and smooth! I made a mint chocolate version using mint chocolate chips for the semisweet and a few drops of peppermint extract instead of vanilla. I also wanted to use up some marshmallows so rather than buying a jar of creme, I used 16 large marshmallows which is equal to 7 oz. of marshmallow creme (mix the mallows in at the same time as the chips). Sprinkled with crushed peppermint pillow candies, it was pretty to look at as well as insanely delicious.
Good fudge. The key in making this fudge is when to start the 5 minute timer. If you wait 'till the pot is at a full boil the result will come out hard and the chocolate chips will not have time enough to melt before the fudge starts to set up. If you start the timer when the first "ploop" of the boil breaks the surface, the result will be a fudge, when cut in pieces, that you can dent the side of the piece with your fingers but is not sticky at all. I used the microwave to substantially melt the chocolate chips. Maybe it wasn't necessary but I wasn't taking any chances with the recipe fouling up while I was experimenting around with the boil time.
I am so disappointed! I read all of the reviews and instructions- I timed and measured everything precisely- yet, I too,ended up with something that looked like cookie dough once I added the chocolate chips! It never became smooth after stiring and stiring, so I thought I'd put it in the pan and see what the end result tastes like. Well, it didn't pour-- so I pressed it down into the pan the best I could and waited for it to set in the fridge. All I ended up with was big oily looking puddles on top of the grainy cookie dough looking mixture. I wish that someone could explain what is going wrong for those of us who had similar problems with this recipe. Because those of us that have failed are getting the same results.
I'm a novice candy maker. Previous attempts were grainy or they didn't set up. This is GREAT!! I recommend it to anyone who wants Fudge.
TERRIBLE!!! Once I put the choc chips in, it turned into a crumbly mess that looked and almost tasted like dirt. I called my mom (the candy expert) becuase I had made fudge with her so many times, and after going over the recipe, she told me that it was becuase you arn't supposed to heat marshmellow cream. It carmelizes the sugar too quickly. So I used her recipe the second time and it turned out perfectly. I seriously can't believe that this recipe has such rave reviews with such a horrible mistake written into it like that!
I admit I've been cooking with Allrecipes for a while now and I've never left a review. In this case, I felt I had to! I was truly scared to try fudge at first, but my boyfriend loves it and I thought I'd surprise him with some after a long day of training (he's a Marine). Wow. This was great. I followed the advice of some testers, and the way to make this creamy, in my opinion, really depends on these things: 1. Premeasure the chocolate chips so that you can mix them into the cooked mixture as soon as you pull it from the heat. 2. Pour immediately into the pan--the faster you pour, the less mess as you're putting it into the pan, which means a smoother, prettier top. 3. Cook for six and a half minutes rather than five. 4. Stir CONSTANTLY. I usually ignore this, but I just put on some good music and jammed while stirring for six minutes. It was fun! Thanks, thanks, thanks for this recipe! I'm looking forward to trying some variations!
This is a great recipe!! I used Ghiradelli chocolate chips, and microwaved the marshmallow creme for 10 seconds as suggested by another individual. The key is to stir constantly, and I started with the heat on low and VERY VERY gradually turned the heat up to medium. The boil time was definitely greater than five minutes. Also, make sure you have everything you need at hand and prepared (such as the pan) before you start!!!
I had none of the problems reported by others. The chocolate didn't burn, and when all the ingredients were combined, it poured into the pan and firmed up in a couple of hours. However, this candy does not taste like fudge to me, which is why I didn't give it a high rating as a fudge. I had just finished making a batch each of vanilla walnut and penuche fudge the old-fashioned way (thermometer, no marshmallow, cooled before beating, etc.), and those candies (rich and creamy) are what I wanted in a chocolate fudge. I knew this wasn't an old-fashioned chocolate fudge recipe, but it had gotten so many rave reviews, I couldn't resist trying it. Knowing that the quality of the chocolate would make a difference, I used good quality milk and semi-sweet (100% cocoa butter chocolate with real vanilla) that I chopped and weighed (6 oz/cup). I ended up with a creamy, firm chocolate candy that has a strong chocolate chip/candy bar taste. It's good for what it is, but it isn't chocolate fudge. This candy reminds me more of the chocolate candy made by combining chocolate chips and sweetened, condensed milk than it reminds me of real fudge. So for anyone wanting an easy, creamy, chocolate candy that's cut into squares, this is a good recipe. But I prefer true chocolate fudge made with unsweetened chocolate, and for my part, the extra effort required to make true fudge is worth it. I won't be making this recipe again.
Great recipe and easy to make. I used "baker's' sugar, which is very fine but not quite like powdered sugar. This sugar dissolves much faster which keeps the recipe from burning while trying to get the sugar to melt.
Awesome, easy recipe. This is the 2nd time I've made fudge (1st time was several years ago, the result being a horrible mucky mess that terrified me from attempting fudge again). After reading all the wonderful reviews for this recipe, I decided to give it a try. I am so glad I did! I was worried that I cooked the marshmallow/evaporated milk mixture for too long, but my end result was delicious. The fudge set quickly and was a smooth and creamy treat after it cooled. I used Fluff as it was all I had even though Kelly recommends using marshmallow cream instead and it was still delicious. I made it plain (without nuts) and added a little extra vanilla. Use a 9x13 pan if you want your fudge chunks to not be as thick as they will be in a 9x9. The handful of negative comments for this recipe complain the turn-out is too sweet or doesnt have a good taste. For sweetness, use 1c sugar instead of 1.5c if you dont have a sweet tooth (of course I don't understand why then you are making fudge!) and as for the flavor...fudge is made almost entirely of chocolate chips/bars. The better tasting chocolate you use, the better your fudge will taste (Hello, common sense!). I taste-tested different brands of morsels before cooking with them. It just doesn't make any sense to use Star Market morsels in your fudge (even though they're cheaper) if you think Star Market morsels taste like dog pooh! Guess what your fudge is going to taste like!
I've made this fudge twice this week and Irish cream truffle. They are both pretty good. The first time I made it I paid attention to the reviews and got a candy thermometer and waited until soft ball stage( rec 238 ), which is WAY over the five minutes of boiling. It set up almost the minute the chips melted and I couldn't stir very well. Now granted it tasted good, but it looked weird, not at all glossy or "fudge" looking. Texture was strange. So today I decided to follow the directions word for word. GUESS WHAT?? Came out perfect!!!!! Soft, creamy amd wonderful!! I have been on a fudge kick since our local fair last week and wanted to find a recipe to compete. This is SO close to fair fudge!! Thanks for the wonderful recipe. And from now on I'll follow the recipe first before I make adjustments!!
This was the first fudge recipe I had ever tried, and I messed up. It turned out like taffy. But it was my fault. I tried again and followed the directions to a "T" and OH MY GOD!!! The best fudge I have ever had. I have people asking for the recipe, but I don't want to give it out. :)
I'm sorry, but I followed the directions exactly and i've now had a tray of gummy chocolate in my fridge trying to harden for three days. I spent $35.00 on ingradients to make this and all I got was mush. I'm very disappointed.
I just made a double batch for Christmas (I make ahead and freeze) and it is the best fudge I have ever made (I'm typing this while licking the cooking pot clean!). I followed the directions exactly and brought to a boil and mixed while it slightly boiled for a full five minutes. Creamy and smooth. Be sure to measure the vanilla, chocolate chips and nuts ahead of time. That way you can just pour them in - mix well. Just wait until my son finds it - this fudge might not make it to Christmas
I've made this fudge every Christmas for the past four years. It gets rave reviews by all. The recipe will turn out perfect if you start the 5 minutes when you see small bubbles forming in the fudge, NOT when you see a full boil. Also if you microwave the marshmallow creme for 20 seconds you can get all of it out of the container.
I had not had any success with candy or fudge in the past so I was a little nervous about this. I read past reviews and compensated a little. First of all, I made a double batch. I softened and melted the butter a little first, then added the sugar and milk and salt. I added the marshmallow last in order to avoid any graininess from undissolved sugar. I used ghiradelli double chocolate chips and accidently added the wrong amount. I added 3 cups of the Ghiradelli double choc and 1 cup of milk chocolate chips (this was a double batch). But it came out great! Perfect fudge! Delicious!
This summer I visited San Francisco and bought fudge at Pier 39 that costs $14 a pound. This fudge is WAY better,I will never buy fudge again after making this recipe and unlike many other reviewers, I have made fudge several times in the past so I have a frame of reference. In regards to the sweetness of the fudge, it's all a matter of preference,I personally hate dark and semi-sweet chocolate and actually used two cups of chocolate-vanilla swirl chips and one cup of milk chocolate chips and subbed pecans because I hate walnuts in sweets. Everyone loved the fudge.
This is the best fudge I've ever had--not too sweet, perfect texture, and so easy to make! I used peanut butter chips to make peanut butter fudge. Poured chocolate fudge over peanut butter fudge in cupcake wrappers, and--OH MY GOSH! Good stuff!!! Made some with pecans, too--very yummy ...
All I can say is OMIGOD! This is the best fudge I've ever had...and I'm an expert! I had to make 3 batches in 2 days just to keep up the demand from friends, kids, and family. You can't miss out with this one. A+++++!
Very easy and most EXCELLENT. Already have passed on the recipe to two friends who insisted after tasting it. A couple of things: 1) Add marshmallow with chocolate chips. 2) Use less than medium heat to bring to boil. 3) Use 1 cup sugar (instead of 1 1/2). This is exactly what I was looking for. Simply outstanding.
Sorry to say, but I didn't have any luck with this recipe. I followed it to the letter but it came out hard and dry. I won't be making this one again. UPDATE: Ok I was wrong. There is an important distinction between marshmallow fluff and marshmallow creme. When I actually followed the recipe and used the marshmallow creme it came out beautifully. So easy to make too. Thanks!
Very dry and crumbly 'fudge' was the end product. I don't think I did anything wrong....going back over the reviews I see now that many folks had the same result. Followed the recipe to a T, with fresh ingredients and quality chocolate. I will be leaving this off my Christmas trays.
Awesome! Made it for a picnic and didn't even get a piece. I did taste it warm though and it was good.
Really good! I haven't made fudge in years because it can be so difficult, especially here in Mississippi where the humidity can really mess up your batch. I did wait until a relatively dry day, and it turned out great. I really like the combination of semi-sweet and milk chocolate chips.
This fudge tasted great! The only problem I had was that it kind of hardened up too fast. It was still good though.
What great fudge you can make with this recipe! This would be especially good for someone who doesn't have a candy thermometer, since many fudge recipes require one. I was able to whip this up in about 45 minutes. It took a while for the mixture to come to a boil. Whatever you do, do NOT put a lid on the mixture to speed up the boiling process. If you do, your mixture will probably burn and scald - making for a very "toasty" fudge. Also, be sure to stir the mixture even before you reach the steady boil to insure no burning will occur. I used a 7.5 oz. jar of marshmallow creme (Fluff brand), the recipe calls for 7 oz., but this was fine. The mixture of milk/semi-sweet chocolate chips really helps this fudge and gives it a nice taste. My fudge was set after about an hour and a half in the fridge, and was not too cool to eat right away. Thanks to the aluminum foil, I was able to remove the fudge for cutting and I still had a clean dish underneath - gotta love that! :D I cut the fudge into triangle pieces, but I have also used small cookie cutters in the past (use metal ones for a better cut). I didn't have any nuts, but I suggest using walnuts. My only problem I had was that my fudge came out a bit bumpy/chalky on the top. I think that it needed a bit more butter to make it just a bit more smooth. Overall, this is a great recipe for both the beginning and experienced chefs alike. :-)
Wonderful. I don't think I boiled it enough though because not all of the sugar melted. I was afraid I would scorch it. Next time I'll try to be a bit more brave in boiling it.
awesome stuff, just make sure u got a large enough sauce pan, cuz this stuff really expands as it approaches the boiling point, then shirnks again. Althought they were really good, they werre a little too rich for my tastes (i followed the advice of someone to replace the semi-sweet with double chocolate. It also took more than 5 min to it, if u plan to make more candy in the future, invest in a candy thermometer, it really helps when you're making fudge and the such (stop at 240 like the other person said) o and since the fudge seems to become firm really fast after u add the chips in, after refrigerating it, if u want them to turn out into a nice even fudge, put it in the oven (mine was set at 350) for a while and repress it. Personally I will never make these again because it took alot of work, it's taste great, but way too much work was invested in it for me.
It's important to double boil this mixture otherwise you might burn it. Otherwise, lovely fudge, and very simple to make. Very tasty.
This is the first time I have ever made fudge and this recipe worked beautifully. The fudge turned out FANTASTIC! If you're a first time fudge maker, TRY THIS RECIPE! I did use generic Marshmallow Fluff (if you live in Maryland and care to know, I used Weis supermarket brand) and I used Giant brand flour and it still turned out wonderful and NOT GREASY. I did follow the advice of other reviewers and let the mixture boil over five minutes (it was probably more like seven minutes). I did have some of the mixture stick to the pot, but I think this was because I didn't stir it at the beginning- so stir, stir, stir! Also, Attilaskitchen is right- measure ALL of the dry ingredients ahead of time, it makes it SO much easier and the chocolate melts right away so it's faster too. Hope this helps!
Very smart to cook it in a metal bowl over a boiling pan of water. It's like a mini-double boiler set up and makes for an easy clean up!
WOW! Ok, I can't stop eating this fudge! I love the chocolatey flavor and the creamy texture. The only improvement I will make next time is adding even more chopped walnuts (personal preference). Yummy! Oh, and this is going to show up in my kitchen all year long, not just Christmas! No way I can wait a whole year for this fudge! Thanks for sharing, Kelly!
I made this yesterday almost exactly to recipe, the only change I made was using 1 cup milk choc. chip and 2 cups semi sweet chips. I also put it in a foil lined 11x7 baking dish to chill instead of the 8x8. And I added more nuts, about 3/4 cup. This was my first attempt at making fudge because I always thought it would be difficult. This stuff turned out awesome and was so easy to do. Now I'm in trouble because I'll want to make it more often. Thanks Kelly and Aunt Teen for a great recipe.
I omitted the semi-sweet chocolate chips and added 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter to make peanut butter fudge. It tasted exactly like a peanut butter cup. This fudge is very creamy, extremely rich and surprisingly easy to make! Thanks for a great recipe!
I made a ton of this to give away as Christmas gifts, and I was a little nervous because it was my first time making fudge, so I read up a little bit on how to get fudge to turn out just right...and my fudge came out PERFECTLY! This is such a great recipe, and I suggest finding the fudge-making tips on this site.
first time making fudge and it was amazing(even withouth the nuts)! i only had marshmallows so i weighed out 7 oz. and it ended up being near 4 c. of mini marshmallows. hope that helps. enjoy :D
Great recipe! I brought it into the hospital for the nurses where I work. One of them called me and asked to fax the recipe right over! I agree that it was a little oily at first, but I left the pan in the refrigerator for 2 days before cutting and the oil evaporated. I will definitely make again.
This recipe works even better if the marshmallow creme is added after the sugar and evap. milk are cooked.......add at the same time as the choc. chips.
Yummy! This fudge is DIVINE!!! I must admit... I'm not a fan of fudge. It has never floated my boat, I guess. But boy is this stuff good - creamy, chocolaty and sinfully rich (like a high-quality fudge should be)! It's funny how I stumbled upon this recipe. I have a hectic schedule during the week and most of my recent weekends have been busy as well. Still wanting to make Christmas goodies, I've been on the lookout for easy to prepare recipes like this. I must say, Aunt Teen's recipe didn't disappoint. :) I will definitely make this part of my regular holiday rotation - or even for an indulgent snack every now and then. And Kelly's directions were spot on. My only regret is that I didn't warm my jar of marshmallow fluff in the microwave first (this simple step would have made my life a LOT easier lol!). NOTE: Be sure to allow your ingredients to come to a full boil and THEN start timing (and constantly stirring) after that. This will ensure a smooth, creamy texture as opposed to a grainy one. The latter happens when your sugar doesn't completely dissolve. Thanks for sharing your Aunt's recipe, Kelly! It appers I'm not the only grateful reviewer on here. :-)
Thank you Aunt Teen! This is a fabulous fudge recipe. I would not change a thing. Very simple to make. This will be "my fudge recipe" from here forward. My family loved it too!
My thirteen year old daughter made this fudge for her field hockey teams bake sale. I didn't get a chance to taste it, however, according to her and the other kids, it deserved six stars!
I tried to make this in hopes that I could use it for Christmas. I followed the recipe, but the fudge was hard as a rock. I wonder if it had anything to do with the weather or humidity.
Great recipe,I followed the directions very carefully.I also took the advice of someone else and had all my ingrediants measured out ahead of time. Make sure it's medium high heat if you have a gas stove,and boil it the full five minutes while stiring the whole time.Turned out nice and firm and I added pecans delicous!
Followed directions and it came out greasy and crumbly. Jeanne
A GREAT FUDGE RECIPE, EASY AND FULL PROOF
I make candy boxes for friends and family every year for christmas, this is the first year i decided to add fudge to them. I don't like how sickly sweet most fudge is, so i made a few alterations. I wanted a really rich chocolate flavor so I only added a cup of sugar and used 2c of dark chocolate chips and 1c semisweet chips and didn't add nuts (personal preference). Other than that i followed the directions exactly. It turned out to be creamy, smooth and oh so chocolatey! I cut them into 1 inch squares, dipped part of a pecan half in white chocolate and stuck it to the tops and then drizzled white chocolate over the tops and placed them in mini cupcake liners. The presentation was beautiful! I'll be adding these to my candy boxes every year!
This was the first time I made fudge and it turned out perfect, all 4 batches. I read several comments and took some notes before I made it. I followed Kelly's recipe exactly like she wrote it only I added the first list of ingredients to the stainless steel pot before I turned on the burner so nothing would burn. I stirred constantly and had the 2nd set of ingredients pre-measured so I wouldn't have to stop stirring for too long to measure ingredients and chance burning the marshmallow. I also kept the burner on medium low the entire time. It was great fudge and was very creamy and extremely easy. Thanks for sharing!
This tastes really awesome. However you must let it sit for a day or two to get the really creamy taste. I found it tasted better this way and so did everyone else. This is a keeper. Thankyou for this recipe.
By far the best one I've tried from this site. Does best if kept in the fridge. Almost like eating from a candy store.
I would have given this 5 stars, but, like most recipes for fudge, this one is tempermental as well, even if you follow it exactly. I've made it twice, once it turned out hard and dry, the second time, it was smooth and creamy. It's hard to say what the difference was between the two batches, but I suspect cooking time is the real key. Knowing when to start your 5 minutes I think is the real issue - when my best batch turned out, I started timing not at a full rolling boil (which would have scorched my pan) but when there was a good number of bubbles visible. Following other suggestions, I cooked it for about 6 1/2 minutes, not 5, and it turned out perfect. Note - I used a candy thermometer on both batches and neither one reached the 'soft ball' stage on the thermometer. The temperature of the pan is difficult to guage too, I was working on a gas range with a setting of only about 1 1/2 on the dial and it was almost too hot. Fudge is a tricky process, even for an 'easy' recipe, so just keep trying if it doesn't turn out, and keep a note of what you did before so you can make a little change or two next time. Remember the final flavor of this recipe depends heavily on the brand of chocolate you use - buy the best you can afford for the best taste.
My daughter and I made this today, and it was wonderful! It's one of the easiest fudge recipes I've ever used. I doubled it (used 13 oz. marshmallow cream) and let it boil about an extra 1-2 minutes (due to doubling). I believe the doubling made it take a good while to get the chips all melted, but it was delicious, easy, and fast! I will definitely use it again and again. Oh, and I only did nuts in 1/2 of it. Mine was not in the fridge anywhere close to 2 hours before it was firm; might have been due to all the extra stirring while trying to melt the chips!!
YUM! YUM! YUM! Delectable fudge! Made it with walnuts, and it turned out flawless! I'm not sure why some people's fudge melted; I didn't that problem.
I found this recipe a few years back and have made it every Christmas with killer reviews!! I made it for neighbor treats this year and they love it! The BEST (and easiest!) fudge recipe I've found, I adore it! I've never had it turn out bad, perfect every time! It is pleasantly creamy, melts in your mouth and has no graininess that other fudge recipes tend to have. It is a tad on the over-sweet side, but you can fix that easily by altering the ratio of milk chocolate chips and semi sweet chips...I add 1 & 1/2 cups of each and the sweet factor is perfect! I know the first time I made this recipe, I was a little worried about not needing a candy thermometer to make for sure it was properly cooked. Just make sure you continually stir while the sugar and milk mixture is on the stove...Don't start timing until it begins to boil slightly (you won't get a raging boil with this...just start timing after the first sign of bubbles). Stir constantly and let it cook around 6 minutes to ensure the sugar is completely dissolved and you're good!
Easy to fix, I've never made fudge before had no problems and they turned out great. Everyone loved them.
This recipe can't be ruined! I used a jar of marshmallow creme that was 3 years old and separating. I left out the salt. I used some Swiss chocolate that had red peppers in it, some dark and white chocolate swirl chocolate chips (both of which I didn't like) and some dark chocolate that was turning white. Quite a list of left overs. The fudge turned out wonderful! First time I ever made really good fudge.
WOW! This fudge is AMAZING! It is so creamy and smooth, and not overly rich either. I followed the recipe exactly, but I took other reviewers' advice about the cook time. After I started timing I stirred constantly for 6 and a half minutes. The mixture looked a bit like gravy. Be sure to have the chocolate chips, nuts, and vanilla measured and ready to go because once you get to that step, you need to work fast. For the nuts, I chose to use walnuts, which were excellent. I was kinda concerned after I combined all the ingredients and was about to put in the pan to cool because it wasn't "pourable". It was like a big chocolatey marshmallow glob, but it was fine. Just smooth it into the pan with your spoon. Thank you so much for this fantistic recipe. This was my first time making fudge and this will be my go-to recipe for years to come. :)
I had never made fudge before and this was a simple and delicious recipe. I cut the butter in half, only using 2 tbsp per some reviews saying the fudge was greasy. I cooked for 6.5 minutes per some reviews and I also added the marshmallow cream with the chocolate chips off the heat. Everything worked well and turned out fantastic!
I found this recipe here and read the reviews people put on. Some of them told me to use less butter and to cook it longer. I tried what the reviews told me to do and it turned out horrible. After that, I looked into my mom's ancient "Toll House Heritage Cookbook", found a recipe called "Creamy Chocolate Fudge", and decided to try it out. It worked out perfectly! The fudge was creamy but not too soft and chocolatey without being too overloading. Today I went here to compare the recipies on and add my recipe. When I compared it, it was exactly the same. This is easily the BEST fudge I have ever tasted/made. Two thumbs up. :D
After cutting the fudge in squares, wrap them in multi-colored cellophane wrappers and give them away as gifts. Your friends will be very happy. Just make sure you make lots and lots of this fudge so you'll have enough for yourself. The only drawback? Extremely difficult to stop eating it.
Thank you Kelly for a good recipe. I think the mixed reviews come from what one expects their fudge to be like. We have two other fudge makers in our family. My Moms is very sweet/milky/firm and my sisters is light in texture almost fluffy with a mild chocolate flavor. Everyone likes it different. I've made this one for 3 years now after trying several recipes and I'm hooked. This is a dark, rich, firm but creamy texture, not-to-sweet fudge. I have similiar mods as others (1/4 less sugar, chip ratio) but will also try adjusting to make it a bit softer with more moisture in it. It sometimes can be a bit firm for my liking but I suspect it is my cooking variation. My experience with it is don't overcook it-even a minute-and work very fast as soon as the chips go in. This is a wonderful recipe-hope this helps. Good luck.
Very yummy fudge! You have to make sure you keep stirring or the sugar will caramelize on the bottom of the pan (I made that mistake), but even with the mistake, the fudge was incredible! I can't wait to make it again!
I have always held off on making fudge because I thought it was too labor intensive. I tried this after reading the reviews, and it's absolutely wonderful. I have made it for gifts, bake sales, and just because my kids are craving it. It's definately a "keeper!"
We give this one a five because it tasted great. But, maybe ours deserves a four because apparently, Joe screwed up the easiest recipe ever. Our fudge liquified on contact with room temperature air. But after intense refridgeration, it was absolutely YUMMY!
Excellent fudge. I doubled the recipe and used a 9x13-inch pan (foil sprayed with a non-stick coating, of course). I had some SKOR candy pieces on hand, so while the fudge was hot, I pressed a thick layer onto the top of 50% of the fudge--received rave reviews from my testers, although they liked the plain too. The fudge is so dark, it is hard to believe that the chocolate added is mostly milk--next time I will increase the amount of milk & decrease the amount of semi-sweet. Also, I might add a bit of butter extract next time to give it a more buttery flavor.
Super easy and super tasty!!! I have never made fudge and did not want to mess with a candy thermometer and such as I had a TON of baking to do, so this recipe was PERFECT! Thank yoU!
Oh my, this fudge was absolutely wonderful, It was just like Mackinac Island Fudge (I'm from Michigan). I am so happy to have such a wonderful recipe, I will make it over and over again. Thanks for sharing such a wonderful recipe.
