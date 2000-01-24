Aunt Teen's Creamy Chocolate Fudge

What great fudge you can make with this recipe! This would be especially good for someone who doesn't have a candy thermometer, since many fudge recipes require one. I was able to whip this up in about 45 minutes. It took a while for the mixture to come to a boil. Whatever you do, do NOT put a lid on the mixture to speed up the boiling process. If you do, your mixture will probably burn and scald - making for a very "toasty" fudge. Also, be sure to stir the mixture even before you reach the steady boil to insure no burning will occur. I used a 7.5 oz. jar of marshmallow creme (Fluff brand), the recipe calls for 7 oz., but this was fine. The mixture of milk/semi-sweet chocolate chips really helps this fudge and gives it a nice taste. My fudge was set after about an hour and a half in the fridge, and was not too cool to eat right away. Thanks to the aluminum foil, I was able to remove the fudge for cutting and I still had a clean dish underneath - gotta love that! :D I cut the fudge into triangle pieces, but I have also used small cookie cutters in the past (use metal ones for a better cut). I didn't have any nuts, but I suggest using walnuts. My only problem I had was that my fudge came out a bit bumpy/chalky on the top. I think that it needed a bit more butter to make it just a bit more smooth. Overall, this is a great recipe for both the beginning and experienced chefs alike. :-)