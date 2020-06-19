1 of 55

Rating: 4 stars Light refreshing dressing that lets the salad greens shine and be the star. Didn't add the Parmesan to the dressing preferring to add freshly shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano right before serving. Also elected to omit the sugar even tho' it was a slight amount. Hubs and I really enjoyed this. I was particularly appreciative of the olive oil to vinegar ratio which made this much less acrid and tangy than other dressings. Nice. Helpful (62)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent salad dressing! It's more of a vinaigrette than a traditional Caesar dressing. It's great with or without the Parmesan cheese. And it doesn't overpower your mixed greens - this is a definite keeper. Helpful (47)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good tasting but boy is it ugly looking! Maybe I'll try it with white balsamic to make the colour less brown. If you could make it nicer looking it would work well as a dip for baby romaine leaves mushrooms baby carrots and breadsticks but it needs a looks makeover before anyone would venture to try it. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars I made this and served it in France (where the dressing bar is very high) and there were smiles all around. I couldn't find white wine vinegar though so I used all balsamic. It didn't seem to matter. The dressing came together (though it needed more stirring after sitting out a while) and it worked great as a dressing for our chicken caesar wraps. I'm definitely bookmarking this recipe to reuse! Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars This is really tasty. When I make salad dressing I always leave out the oil. When ready to serve I toss the salad with oil to coat then add the dressing. This works a lot better because the dressing never gets overly oily. Also I left out the salt because Parmesan cheese is very salty. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars I got used to the store-bought caesar vinaigrette but realized after making dinner salads one evening that I was out- so I searched and found this recipe. I followed it pretty closely except I used the "green can" parm cheese and 1 tsp of minced garlic in water instead of mincing my own.:P It turned out great! Tasted way better than the storebought stuff. I'm never buying pre-made caesar dressing again! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars My husband loved this recipe. I didn't use all of the oil or any lemon zest but it was really good. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars although it's not a classic Caesar dressing; it's simple and delicious alternative to those who do not like anchovies. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This is really good but I cut back on the oil. I normally like a more vinegar-y dressing so I knew I wouldn't like that amount of oil. However the flavor turned out great - bet it would be a great marinade too! Thanks! Helpful (7)