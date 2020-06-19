Caesar Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.13 stars
56 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 1

Here's a smooth and tasty alternative to regular Caesar dressing. This recipe has stood the test of time in my kitchen, and is requested often. It tastes best on Romaine tossed with 'Spring Mix' lettuces. The dressing will keep up to two weeks in the refrigerator in an air-tight container.

By chefmommy

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir the white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, balsamic vinegar, lemon zest, sugar, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl. Gradually whisk in the olive oil to make an emulsion, or thickened vinaigrette mixture. Stir in the garlic. Add the Parmesan cheese just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 144.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (55)

naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
01/24/2011
Light refreshing dressing that lets the salad greens shine and be the star. Didn't add the Parmesan to the dressing preferring to add freshly shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano right before serving. Also elected to omit the sugar even tho' it was a slight amount. Hubs and I really enjoyed this. I was particularly appreciative of the olive oil to vinegar ratio which made this much less acrid and tangy than other dressings. Nice. Read More
Helpful
(62)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2012
Excellent salad dressing! It's more of a vinaigrette than a traditional Caesar dressing. It's great with or without the Parmesan cheese. And it doesn't overpower your mixed greens - this is a definite keeper. Read More
Helpful
(47)
susiekew
Rating: 4 stars
01/28/2008
Pretty good tasting but boy is it ugly looking! Maybe I'll try it with white balsamic to make the colour less brown. If you could make it nicer looking it would work well as a dip for baby romaine leaves mushrooms baby carrots and breadsticks but it needs a looks makeover before anyone would venture to try it. Read More
Helpful
(33)
Kate
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2009
I made this and served it in France (where the dressing bar is very high) and there were smiles all around. I couldn't find white wine vinegar though so I used all balsamic. It didn't seem to matter. The dressing came together (though it needed more stirring after sitting out a while) and it worked great as a dressing for our chicken caesar wraps. I'm definitely bookmarking this recipe to reuse! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Simayanan
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2012
This is really tasty. When I make salad dressing I always leave out the oil. When ready to serve I toss the salad with oil to coat then add the dressing. This works a lot better because the dressing never gets overly oily. Also I left out the salt because Parmesan cheese is very salty. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Cathy
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2009
I got used to the store-bought caesar vinaigrette but realized after making dinner salads one evening that I was out- so I searched and found this recipe. I followed it pretty closely except I used the "green can" parm cheese and 1 tsp of minced garlic in water instead of mincing my own.:P It turned out great! Tasted way better than the storebought stuff. I'm never buying pre-made caesar dressing again! Read More
Helpful
(13)
KENGIEB
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2011
My husband loved this recipe. I didn't use all of the oil or any lemon zest but it was really good. Read More
Helpful
(10)
marljong
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2009
although it's not a classic Caesar dressing; it's simple and delicious alternative to those who do not like anchovies. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Martha Cochell
Rating: 4 stars
06/10/2012
This is really good but I cut back on the oil. I normally like a more vinegar-y dressing so I knew I wouldn't like that amount of oil. However the flavor turned out great - bet it would be a great marinade too! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Michelle Roth-Kiva
Rating: 2 stars
01/23/2012
I really did not care for this at all. My hubs didn't either but he's not a fan of vinegar based dressings anyways.:( Most noticeable to me the vinegar / oil ratio was terribly off. My dressing tasted like straight up EVOO - and rightfully so... 2/3 c. of olive oil is far too much! Even store-bought vinaigrette isn't this oily! Perhaps my taste buds are "off " but I won't be attempting this again to find out. Maybe this will suit your tastes but it really didn't do anything for us. Thanks anyways chefmommy.:-) Read More
Helpful
(6)
