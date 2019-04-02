Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef

1267 Ratings
  • 5 937
  • 4 267
  • 3 51
  • 2 10
  • 1 2

This recipe has been handed down from my mother. It is a family favorite and will not be replaced! (Definite husband pleaser!)

By Hank's Mom

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine ground beef, onion, garlic, and green pepper in a large saucepan. Cook and stir until meat is brown and vegetables are tender. Drain grease.

  • Stir diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, and tomato paste into the pan. Season with oregano, basil, salt, and pepper. Simmer spaghetti sauce for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 34.8mg; sodium 930.8mg. Full Nutrition
