Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef

My family liked this sauce for spaghetti. It's so much quicker to make than our other favorite (which takes half a day to make). I usually omit the green pepper so that all of my kids will eat it. Also, cooking the ground beef with the onion in it makes the onion texture almost undetectable in the final sauce -great for kids who think they don't like onions. If we have mushrooms on hand, I'll mince those and throw them in as well... Just a good, simple recipe that does well with tweaking based on the ingredients we have on hand. I do add some brown sugar (to almost anything cooked with tomatoes)- the amount depends on your tomatoes. Most store-bought tomatoes are much less acidic than they used to be, so they don't need as much sugar. Our home-grown varieties tend to be much more acidic, and require a bit more sugar. Add the brown sugar a little at a time to keep from making a sweet sauce. I hate it when I do that!