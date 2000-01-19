Apricot and peach fried pies have the best flavor of any fried pie I've ever eaten. My family loves these great pies. My grandmother made this up years ago. I have made this delicious fried pie for over 40 years. Enjoy!
Directions
Cook's Note:
If you use shortening, like Crisco®, melt it so it's two inches deep.
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 1.1mg; sodium 266.4mg. Full Nutrition
I've been making fried apricot pies ever since my mother in law showed me how 40 yrs ago. The crust was always a bit tricky but this is the most perfect crust for frying easy to make and handle and best tasting yet. The apricots we used came from the largest tree in Las Vegas..two stories high and at least4 ft around and probably a few decads old. The best apricots I have ever tasted grew on it. We cooked them down with sugar till we had a sweet thick puree for the pies. But I have to say using the dried fruit is supurb. I love this recipe and fry them in a deep fryer..wrap them in paper towels and put them in a shoe box in the frig..just like she showed me. Thank you so much for this great recipe. Its a real keeper
i tried these with apples, and they fell apart while frying. i always get these great ideas to make doughnuts or fried pies, and i always regret it because of the mess and all the greasy food. If i were you, i would rather go to the store and buy those microwaveable mini apple pies with the glaze. They are tasty, quick, and no mess! Trust me, i would choose home-made over store bought any day so this recipe has to be disappointing for me to go to store bought!
One of the recipes my Great Grandmother brought with her in a covered wagon to California was for Apricot Fried Pies. My recipe was noted that it was her Great-Great Grandmothers recipe! I have made these for years for my children and now, grandchildren. These are wonderful to take on picnics.
04/08/2004
Excellent crust, fried up great, even good the next day. Wonder if you could use this crust for regular pies that are baked? I had my own filling...I always cut up my apricots into smaller pieces. I spray a pair of sissors with vegetable spray and cut each dried apricot into 4 pieces. Place in water to cover and simmer until falling-apart tender...then I add the sugar and other seasonings. I use minute tapioca as a thickening agent. A tablespoon or two will do great. Allow to stand at room temp until cooled and the filling will thicken.
It's too bad that I can only offer five stars; I'd love to give a lot more! I now use this particular crust for EVERYTHING. I even used it for a pot pie recipe. I have made little crust "squares", baked until brown, then spreading jam on them. Yummy for sure; the family loves them. Oh...yes, I've made this recipe as it's written, and it doesn't get any better. Thank you so much!
This recipe was great!! Crust was excellent, but I rolled my crust a little thicker and made 13 pies instead of 18...and the filling was perfect...I stuff my pies a little thicker. I also used only apricots instead of the apricot/peach mixture. I dabbed a little cold water on the inside edges and it prevented the pies from opening during the fry process. Very enjoyable!!!
These were great! Next time I think I will leave out the apricots and double up on the peaches. Also used grand biscuits rolled out for convenience - a real time saver. Can't wait to make again!
01/30/2005
My mother-in-law had the biggest apricot tree Ive ever seen in her yard in Las Vegas. It was at least 30 feet high and the trunk was hugh. Probably four feet around...they cut it down years later and put a bank where their house once stood. Vegas will never be the same! She gave me my first taste of fried pies and I was hooked. I never could make them as good as hers. She was a fantastic cook and taught me a lot. That was over 40 yrs. ago. She used a basic pie crust and fried them in an electric skillet. Mine always were pretty good but I was never satisfied with the crust. It was difficult to work with and fry. Yours is awsome. Answer to my prayers. And using the dried fruit is even better than fresh. Milk makes the crust great for frying and holds it all together giving them a great texture and flavor. I use a deep fryer and they come out crisp and not oily. I pack them in a shoe box and paper towels in the frig. Just the way she did. They don't last long. I heard these little pies originated on the covered wagon trail because they could carry dried fruit,flour and of coarse a cow. Thank you so very much for a Great recipe.
06/26/2000
This is one of the best fried pie recipes I have ever tried. I especially like the crust, because most fried pie crust isn't flaky, and this one is. I recently made them to take on a trip, and they also travel well.
Very good recipe. I had a bit of trouble locating the dried peaches, and so used dried apples instead. With a little bit of orange juice mixed in with the water, as well as some cinnamon and nutmeg, these turned out great. I also tried these baked, and they worked out nicely. It may defeat the purpose of a fried pie, but if your looking for a healthier option they are just as good. Anyway, thanks again for the recipe.
When I was five or so, my mom made these pies. I loved them. I sat on the counter next to her and watched her every move, asking questions ("why apricots AND peaches? why dried ones? why are you using milk in the crust? you don't use it when you make 'real pie!") After we moved to Hawai'i, she stopped making them; apricots and peaches--even dried ones--were quite expensive. That was more that forty-five years ago. Mom passed away ten years ago, and the recipe had been lost for decades--I thought. I've been looking for this exact recipe for years. Thanks, Elaine.
This is the pie I grew up on. But...Mom felt it was unhealthy because of the frying. So she baked the pies - 400 F until golden, about 10 minutes. We still called them fried pies - my children and THEIR children do the same.
05/30/2000
This is good flakey crust..just like Granny's...These are tasty...
Fabulous! I have made these a few times now and they are still the best. I made the dough with butter flavored shortening cuz that's what I had on hand. A friend gave us fresh peaches from their tree and I wanted to use them up. I made the filling using sugar and large chunks of the peeled peaches. I did have to add cornstarch to thicken the mixture. I let the filling cool completely before adding it to the pasty. I made sure to flute the edges well. Absolutely delicious!
I made these tonight and they are really good. I modified the recipe slightly. There are only two of us so I cut the recipe in half. I cut the apricots into 4 pieces before cooking and I also added 1/2 teaspoon of allspice. A good way to ensure your pies don't open while cooking is to moisten the inner edges with water before folding. Fold so the top edge is just slightly shy of the bottom edge fold bottom edge over top edge and use tines of fork moistened in cold water to seal. After cooking lay on wire rack above paper towels till drained. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving/storing.
Great fried pies. Crust was like my pie crust except the milk. Had fresh apricots,cooked them in apricot juice and sugar. Thickened them with butter with rubbed in flour. Had to add cornstartch to get thick as I wanted. The juice was bought in a can.[apricot nectar] Best fried pies I have made.
My Mom, who is gone now, made these for as long as I can remember... but the one thing special about hers and everyone she ever fixed them for agreed, was frying them in butter in an iron skillet. Superb addition... if you have never tried this, you really should. Sprinkle both sides with sugar and double stack on plate. A bit tricker in order not to burn but Oh My ... the end result is sooooo worth it!!!! I would suggest if you try this and are making quite a few you may have to wipe your skillet out every so often. Butter frying is amazing!!
these were the closest to my Louisiana born Grandmother I've found. She didn't leave the recipe as she never measured. She stewed the dried peaches (use dried because fresh will have too much moisture), then added sugar and mashed them a bit. I used all peaches, no apricots. These are truly great, next day they're still great. Wish I'd made a hundred because people were fighting over them.
My Grandmother used to make these pies every Thanksgiving and Christmas and they always symbolized the holidays for me. She called them Washington Pies (probably because we are from the Mt. Vernon, VA area). She also had an applesauce filling that noone has been able to duplicate. But, not being one to have a lot of time on my hands, I have made a pretty good "quick" version of this. I use pre-made pie crusts, all natural & thick raspberry or apricot preserves, and crisco is a MUST for the frying. They assemble pretty fast which is important because as soon as you sprinkle them with powdered sugar, they disappear! I enjoyed very much Elaine's recipe and hope she doesn't mind I added mine!
I have only cooked fried pies twice in my life and my family just raved over this recipe. Placing the cooked pies in a shoe box is a great idea, it absorbs some oil from the pies. I will continue to make this for my family & friends.
The BEST! What a wonderful find. I've looked everywhere for a good fried pie recipe and I found the best. Used apple pie filling that I canned this summer and can't wait to try the apricot and peach. The flakiest crust and not at all greasy. I used butter-flavored Crisco in the crust and fried in Peanut Oil. Thanks for the wonderful recipe Elaine.
I was hesitant about the large amounts of flour and etc. for the pastry but since the filling makes about 17 or eighteen of the pies, it takes that amount of pastry. They were delicious and also kept very well for several days.
I used to make fried pies years ago, I kind of forgot about them... this is the most authentic recipe and best one I have seen...How about using Buttermilk instead of milk? Or even icy water? would that make crust even flakier? a stick of cinnamon and a vanilla bean in the boiling fruit? (by the way you can do it with fresh fruits just diminish the water to cover)
Awesome, awesome, awesome! I made 2 kinds, peach and strawberry rhubarb. I must say that the strawberry was 10X better! I followed the directions to a "T" other than cutting the dough (which I had to add about a tbsp or 2 of water to in order to get it to come together, but was then very easy to work with). I cut my pieces into about 4" squares instead of circles, filled them and then folded them in 1/2 to make triangles. They were very cute and so delicious, I will definitely make these gems again.
I made this with homemade jelly,i used Peach and Strawberry, was pretty good ty
07/01/2000
This was an answer to my prayers really because when I was small I would eat my great aunt's fried peach pie's and since adulthood I could never quite get it right and even though there is the addition of apricots, the flavor is there and the texture is right on. I'm very happy with the recipe. thanks, Amber
The crust tasted excellent, but the pies would not stay sealed as they fried, and this sometimes caused filling to leak out, making for a splattery mess. The recipe as-is is quite nice, and I tried it with apple and blueberry filling, too.
These pies are wonderful. As soon as I took them out of my deep fryer I sprinkled them with regular sugar. A classic recipe that store bought could never duplicate. I can imagine women a hundred years ago making these wonderful pies and their family enjoying them as much as we do.
It was so delicious!!! I even poured the extra filling over biscuits and it was very good.
07/24/2006
I was raised in TX and moved to TN a couple years ago where I was introduced to my first "homemade" fried pie. I thought Mrs. Baird's was the only person who made fried pies. I was looking for a traditional recipe, and found this one to be just that. It was easy, and tasted great. My husband, a TN native thought they were great!
Followed the directions exactly and this turned out better than I could imagine. The crust was super easy-flaky and delicious. Several years ago I attempted this dessert with a recipe from my boyfriends mother, with terrible results. With all the great reviews decided to give it another try with this recipe. This time my boyfriend crowed with delight and gobbled them down.
These are delicious and such a change from the usual "pie" type dessert. I only used apricots, and they didn't boil down so I just put the lot in the food processor at the end to puree. Worked great. Should have made more ! I also added almond extract to the apricot paste at the end ! Thanks, this one's a keeper
It doesn't get any better than this, just don't plan on having them ready in 30 minutes. The filling takes at least that long, then add the time it takes to roll out the dough, fill & fry, and you are looking at an hour, or so, unless I am just extremely slow! We couldn't locate dried peaches so I drained a can of peaches and added them to the pan after the dried apricots were soft. I also cut back on the sugar because I added about 1/4 cup of the syrup from the canned peaches to the water to cover the apricots while cooking. I added about a teaspoon of cinnamon to the mixture, and I did cut the fruit into fourths before cooking. The dough! Oh, this dough is divine! Rolled thin enough we actually got 20 6" circles from this recipe. I will be using this dough recipe often in the future. We tried a couple filled with store bought cherry preserves and they were delicious as well, so if you're in a hurry and like cherries - try them!
I had never attempted to make any type of crust. This recipe is simply the best for fried pies! My mother would make fried pies for us when we were kids. The crust was simply phenomenal and so easy. I used two packages of dried apricots,as they were out of dried peaches in the store. My husband raved about how great the fried pies were. Guess this will be my "forever" recipe. Thank, Elaine
My rating could reflect my own failure at cooking crust. Filling was a 5 rating, but because instructions did not specify how thick the crust should be rolled out, mine was way too thick and was raw inside even though the outermost layer was almost burned. However, even when I rolled crust out as thin as possible, I still could not get inside crust to be done and flakey, even cooking just until dark brown on the outsides. My electric burner was set on 6, I used vegetable oil, but one side was above the oil until flipped. Would it be better in a fry daddy? Suggestions?
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.