Apricot and Peach Fried Pies

My mother-in-law had the biggest apricot tree Ive ever seen in her yard in Las Vegas. It was at least 30 feet high and the trunk was hugh. Probably four feet around...they cut it down years later and put a bank where their house once stood. Vegas will never be the same! She gave me my first taste of fried pies and I was hooked. I never could make them as good as hers. She was a fantastic cook and taught me a lot. That was over 40 yrs. ago. She used a basic pie crust and fried them in an electric skillet. Mine always were pretty good but I was never satisfied with the crust. It was difficult to work with and fry. Yours is awsome. Answer to my prayers. And using the dried fruit is even better than fresh. Milk makes the crust great for frying and holds it all together giving them a great texture and flavor. I use a deep fryer and they come out crisp and not oily. I pack them in a shoe box and paper towels in the frig. Just the way she did. They don't last long. I heard these little pies originated on the covered wagon trail because they could carry dried fruit,flour and of coarse a cow. Thank you so very much for a Great recipe.