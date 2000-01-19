Apricot and Peach Fried Pies

Apricot and peach fried pies have the best flavor of any fried pie I've ever eaten. My family loves these great pies. My grandmother made this up years ago. I have made this delicious fried pie for over 40 years. Enjoy!

By Elaine

Recipe Summary

cook:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 servings
Ingredients

Dough:
Filling:

Directions

  • To Make Crust: In a large bowl, mix together flour and salt. Cut in shortening until mixture is crumbly. Mix in milk and stir until dough forms a ball. Roll out dough and cut into 18 6-inch circles. Set aside.

  • To Make Filling: In a large saucepan, combine apricots, peaches, and sugar. Add enough water to cover fruit. Cover pan and cook over low heat until fruit is falling apart. Remove lid and continue to cook until water is evaporated.

  • Place oil or shortening in small high-sided skillet. Place over medium heat. Spoon equal amounts of filling into each pastry circle and fold in half. Seal pastry with a fork dipped in cold water.

  • Fry a few pies at a time in hot oil, browning on both sides. Drain pies on paper towels.

Cook's Note:

If you use shortening, like Crisco®, melt it so it's two inches deep.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 1.1mg; sodium 266.4mg. Full Nutrition
