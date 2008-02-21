Picante Chicken Stew

A good year round stew, but really good on a cold day. Easy to make and everyone loves it. Serve with flour tortillas if desired.

By Tonie McElroy

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot combine the chicken, tomatoes with green chile peppers, potatoes, sausage, salt, pepper, garlic powder and water to cover. Put heat on medium low, stir all together and let simmer 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until potatoes are cooked through and tender.

222 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 35.7mg; sodium 588.8mg. Full Nutrition
