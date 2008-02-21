Picante Chicken Stew
A good year round stew, but really good on a cold day. Easy to make and everyone loves it. Serve with flour tortillas if desired.
This was really really good. After reading reviews that it was a little thing, I used a combination of water and actual picante sauce, instead of just water. Next time I will put some beans in the mix.
This was really really good. After reading reviews that it was a little thing, I used a combination of water and actual picante sauce, instead of just water. Next time I will put some beans in the mix.
Really wasn't like a stew but more of a soup...:shrug:
Great meal for a cold, rainy day. I used leftover potatoes from another recipe called Amanda's Potatoes. It had a hint of sweetness that really added to the recipe. I would make this again. Plus the kids liked it.
Enjoyed this easy to make recipe. Would definitely make again. Made it spicier by substituting chunky hot salsa for the diced tomatoes with green chilies. Added 1 cube Knorr chicken boullion and 3 slices of bacon that were diced and sauteed with onion.
Very good. I was suprised by how good this recipe turned out. I followed it to a t, and it was very flavorful.
It was a nice and easy dish. I cooked it exactly as listed but I did add black beans with about 30 minutes left to cook. I served it with cornbread!
Very yummy! Made this last night after a very long day at work and it was so easy! I added black beans and substituted bacon for the sausage. I also added homemade chunky picante sauce for the spice kick. I ended up adding dried cilantro and cumin to the spice list to round out the flavors. I can't wait to make this again! I may try it with shredded beef.
11-14-18 used 1 whole chicken breast 1 lb loose sausage 28 oz can diced tomato 1 small can green chiles 4-5 potatos cut up small cooked for about 1.5 hr
