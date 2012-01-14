Cheesy Chicken
A delicious, quick recipe. Your family will absolutely love it! It is almost as good leftover, too - quickly heated in the microwave.
For a few basic staple ingredients, this was pretty darn good comfort food! Like most reviewers, I used two cans of condensed soup as well (celery & chicken). I spruced up the soup mixture by adding a generous amount of garlic/onion powders, an eyeballed amount of pepper and paprika, 1/2 c shredded cheddar cheese, 1/4 c shredded parmesan cheese and a 1/2 c french fried onions. Before I added the french fried onions, I spread a very thin layer of the soup mixture on the bottom of the baking dish before placing the chicken breasts over it. Finally, I covered with foil and baked 45 minutes (I used the thin-cut breasts). The last two minutes, I uncovered and topped with a few more french fried onions and broiled to get a nice crunchy top. Delish! Served with some frozen corn and garlic mashed potatoes. Husband already asked me to make this again, so it's a keeper for that reason alone. Endless possibilities on this recipe with cheeses, toppings, and veggies...love recipes like this! Thanks for the submission.--------UPDATE 1/14/12......made this again tonight, this time using 1 can cheddar cheese soup & 1 can cream of chicken. Even better!!!!!!Read More
This didn't taste as good as I thought it would, but no one complained about it. Thanks.Read More
This was a great recipe! I will make it again. I used Cream of Chicken soup instead of Celery, and also used sliced Cheddar Cheese- worked great! I would recommend loosely covering the dish so the croutons don't get too dry. I used a garlic-cheese flavored crouton, and WOW, was it great. We didn't have any leftovers.
This was simple and tasty. I had all the ingredients so I threw it together. You want to use two cans of cream of celery soup, a little more shredded cheddar with a little more croutons on top. I didn't really measure; I just threw all the ingredients on top of the chicken and covered it with foil. It came out pretty tender.
This was so quick and easy to make.. and delicious! My roomates loved it. I crushed the croutons and also covered the dish with foil while cooking which made the sauce creamy and delicious. The chicken was very moist! ;) I will make this again.
This is a very good recipe. I slightly seasoned the chicken with garlic and made it in the crock pot. I just threw all the ingredients in, and set it on high for 4 hours. I served the chicken over egg noodles.
Very tasty. I used a family size can of cream of chicken soup because I wanted extra sauce. I served the chicken and the sauce over egg noodles. Yummy!
I love this recipe!! I changed it a bit - used cream of mushroom soup, swiss cheese and stuffing mix rather than croutons and it was delicious. My only warning is that if your kids are picky about the way food looks they won't like this because it honestly doesn't look very apppealing.
This recipe is awesome. Moist chicken with a creamy cheesy sauce. Goes great with rice and whichever veggie you decide on the side. Super easy to throw together, not a lot of ingredients and super tasty..don't forget to spray yor baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Wouldn't change a thing.
My husband and 18 year old son loved this! I layered 10 chicken breasts (salt & peppered), 2 cans of cream of chicken soup, 8oz shredded Mozzarella and 8 oz. shredded cheddar, and topped with 1 pkg of Stove Top stuffing seasoned croutons. Cook as instructed on recipe.
Followed the advice of other reviewer and loosely covered the chicken. Husband loved it, I thought it was good too....but not wonderful.
My husband loved this recipe. Could have used a bit more cheese. I sprinkled poultry seasoning on it first, it didn't need it. I substituted cream of chicken soup instead of celery. Very easy to prepare!
Great easy recipe!! My husband loved it and I had all the ingredients in my kitchen. I used a can of Cream of Celery and a can of Cream of Chicken, I used a combination of mozzarella cheese and sharp cheese and instead of croutons, (because I was out) I used stuffing and it was delicious!
It was excellent. With the help of others, I added some of their ideas and it tasted great. However, I think I'm going to try a 8oz can of diced green chilli peppers. I think it would add to the flavor nicely. Thanx for the supper!!
I made this recipe with cream of chicken soup and the chicken tasted Great! this was a EASY wonderful tasting dish
Dish was pretty good to eat but not a pretty sight. My 5yr old wouldnt even touch it. Chicken was nice and moiste but next time I think ill do it without the croutons, i hate mushy bread. Overall though it was quite tasty.
This or a variable of this is a family favorite in our home. In our version we place the chicken breast on the bottom of a baking dish, cover the chicken with Velveeta Cheese, cover the cheese with Prepared seasoned chicken stuffing, then cover the stuffing with cream of celery soup and crushed croutons.
This is very easy. My husband loves it, (he thinks I cooked this all day). I haven't tried covering the dish while cooking to prevent dryness, but I will try that today, I am making this for like the 50th time.
This was really good. I too changed it up some and mixed one can of cheddar cheese soup with one can of cream of chicken soup. Nice change in the line up at my house.
Easy and quick. I did use cream of chicken soup instead as I hate celery and crushed Ritz crackers for the top.
Very tasty, especially with how easy it was. I will definitely use two cans of soup next time, though. We like to have a little gravy to spoon on top of the meat and potatoes. This didn't leave much for that! Overall, EASY and YUMMY!
Tastey! I used some good aged white cheddar instead of the package but, still very easy. I'll definitly make it again!
I'm giving this one 5 stars based on simplicity and taste. I wasn't expecting too much, but was pleasantly surprised--the hubby loved it. Next time I think I will use two cans of cream of celery and a dd a few more croutons!
Great recipe, I like the fact that you most likely already have the ingredients in your kitchen. I did make a few changes. I used already seasoned Italian chicken breast, quickly browned them in EVOO, and then placed them in oven to finish. I used a mixture of Italian cheeses + a bit of sharp cheddar. I took the suggestions and added garlic powder plus I added some roasted onion flakes. I served it with rice and a salad. My family loved it! I will make again for sure!
I will be making this again and again. Even my pickiest eater tried it and said she loved it. I replaced stuffing mix for the croutons and used 2 cans of soup.
Everyone enjoyed this. My son gave it 5 stars but I baked his without the soup since he doesn't like cream sauces.
We didn't care for this. The taste of the celery soup was very salty and strange, and we didn't care for the texture of the croutons.
Quite good! I altered the recipe a bit, using Cream of Mushroom soup, increased the cheese and added some green chilis. It took the chicken about an hour to cook at such a low temperature that the cheese went from the gooey to cooked stage, which was a bit disappointing. Next time I think I will boil and shred the chicken and layer it with the croutons on the bottom so they get soft instead of browning. But it was a good flavor combo and very easy. Four stars!
i too used 2 cans of soup....one cream of celery and the other cream of chicken. the chicken was super moist and my kids loved the cheesy, soupy sauce
Very good, simple supper. I added a can of cream of chicken as well, because I thought I needed it for the amount of chicken I was using, but it would have been fine without it. Also, I was out of croutons so I used stuffing mix. My hubby and three year old really enjoyed it. Will definetly make this again.
Very easy and good. I served with a salad and French bread - made a great dinner. Thanks for sharing!
Very good, but I changed it slightly. I browned my chicken in a bit of EVOO, seasoned with garlic & onion powder. Followed recipe from there except instead of croutons, I sprinkled in about 2-3 Tblsp of Hormel Bacon bits. Baked covered in foil for about 45 minutes & served over egg noodles. Pickiest child on earth loved it! Thanks for sharing!
I loved this easy recipe. I did however marinate my chicken in some italian dressing before hand. I also used cream of mushroom soup. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was so easy to make. It didn't call for salt, so I didn't even season the chicken, but I found I really didn't need to. My 14 month daughter loved it so much she even licked her plate! I didn't have croutons, so I just crunched up some crackers on top. Very good!
This was quick and easy and very good. I added some fresh celery to it. Served it with noodles. (and the microwaved leftovers are really good!)
My family loves this recipe. I am so glad because it's so simple. I use a bit more cheese and I used cream of mushroom soup. Thanks for this recipes!
Delicous ! No more words needed!
Great recipe!!! I can't believe it tastes so good, however, I made it with Cream of Mushroom and I had the Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese in it, as well as the stuffing that I used was the Turkey taste, and it just was sooooo good, my husband hates cream of mushroom and he just counld not stop complimenting this dish...thank you for this awesome recipe.
Great just like recipe is written. However, if you like extra cheese sauce, just add an extra can of cream of celery, chicken, or mushroom soup.
pretty good. easy and very little effort
Didn't make any changes to the recipe and IT WAS DELICIOUS!!
Definitely a keeper for an easy weekday dinner! I pared the recipe down for two and because the fresh chicken breast was so big, added 15 minutes to get he cook time and covered with foil during that extra time. I'll be adding seasonings in the future to suit our tastes and this recipe is a great base to start with.
IT WAS GOOD
This was so easy to make and my 2 year old and my husband just ate it all up! I will make this recipe again and again!!!
My mom used to make this for me when I was a kid - now I make this for my boys. We love this and it's very easy to make. cover the food with foil while it's cooking - otherwise the bread crumbs tend to burn
I don't often make casseroles and I wanted something easy. I figured my kids would like it. It was running and the croutons never softened. I will not try this again.
This recipe was the easiest and most flavorful I have ever made. You would think since there are only 3 other ingredients it would be bland but nope!! The croutons set it off and the crispy cheese ontop made it incredible!! Everyone should try this!! This will stay in my reciepe box for a long time.
Very tasty, unbelievably easy to make!! Thanks
Loved it! So simple. The one can of celery wasn't enough so I also added a can of cream chicken. Otherwise, just two extra cloves of garlic (but that's a personal preference on almost everything). Great recipe as-is :)
This was a really good PANTRY DINNER....I sliced chicken breast in half...put garlic/herb on both sides...put a can of cream of chix on them...and covered with crushed potato chips and corn flakes--mixed with sharp cheddar cheese....so, yeah a little off the original..but, ..this is good...chicken really moist and a nice tasting gravy...good reviews from my family...
I made some modifications to make this a bit more homemade. Instead of a can of soup I made a roux with 1/4c butter, 1/4c flour, 1c milk and 1c chicken broth. I poured that over the chicken, added the cheese and then made some homemade croutons with some leftover crossants that were going stale (cut and baked at 400 for 10 mins with olive oil and garlic powder). I added a little italian seasoning to the roux and salted the chix. It was very tasty like this but I think maybe some minced garlic and/or onion in the roux would make it even better. I love the creaminess of using a can of soup but I'm wary of the BPA in the liners of cans so I'm always trying to substitute. This worked well.
Love this recipe and will be serving to a group of 12 tonight for dinner. Always a big hit!!
I used 2 cans of soup and doubled the cheese, only because I like more sauce. Excellent, easy and fast recipe. You can play with the different soups to suit your taste...it's all yummy. Thanks for sharing. =]
Fast, quick, and easy! Great for when you don't have much time to cook. Tastes FANTASTIC, too!
Very simple to make, I changed it a bit, by chopping up the chicken and making it more like a casserole.
