Cheesy Chicken

For a few basic staple ingredients, this was pretty darn good comfort food! Like most reviewers, I used two cans of condensed soup as well (celery & chicken). I spruced up the soup mixture by adding a generous amount of garlic/onion powders, an eyeballed amount of pepper and paprika, 1/2 c shredded cheddar cheese, 1/4 c shredded parmesan cheese and a 1/2 c french fried onions. Before I added the french fried onions, I spread a very thin layer of the soup mixture on the bottom of the baking dish before placing the chicken breasts over it. Finally, I covered with foil and baked 45 minutes (I used the thin-cut breasts). The last two minutes, I uncovered and topped with a few more french fried onions and broiled to get a nice crunchy top. Delish! Served with some frozen corn and garlic mashed potatoes. Husband already asked me to make this again, so it's a keeper for that reason alone. Endless possibilities on this recipe with cheeses, toppings, and veggies...love recipes like this! Thanks for the submission.--------UPDATE 1/14/12......made this again tonight, this time using 1 can cheddar cheese soup & 1 can cream of chicken. Even better!!!!!!

