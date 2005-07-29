World's Best Key Lime Pie

This recipe would benefit from an update. A 6 oz store bought graham cracker crust is ~8.5" round, not 10" — so unless you're making your own deep-dish graham cracker crust be prepared to end up with two pie's worth of filling if you follow the recipe as directed. Additionally, this recipe calls for 16 oz Cool Whip but I bought a 14 oz container — still too much to fold in if you intend to make only one pie. I used 2 cups worth out of my 14oz container of Cool Whip for this recipe and then added 1/2 C sour cream. I used fresh-squeezed key limes for the 1/2 C of lime juice. When this amount is added to the reduced amount of Cool Whip, the flavor is good — but prepare for it to be quite tart. I still had too much filling left over but not an entire pie's worth using my reduced measurements. Next time, I may use 1 1/2 Cup of Cool Whip, 1/4 C sour cream and a smidgen less than 1/2 C of lime juice called for to better approximate the amount of filling that would be needed for a single store-bought crust. If all this sounds too complicated, just prepare to make two pies.