World's Best Key Lime Pie

Very easy, very good, light Key lime taste that still makes you pucker. Took me a while to perfect this one. No baking, no fuss - takes me 10 or 15 minutes to make.

Recipe by June

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together condensed milk and lime juice. Fold in whipped topping and mix until smooth. Pour mixture into graham cracker crust. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
495 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 61.5g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 256.4mg. Full Nutrition
