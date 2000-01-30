Tomato Pie I

Tastes like a BLT sandwich, only better. The basil is what makes it so delicious. You will not regret this one. Use any favorite cheese for this recipe.

Recipe by Donnak

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In alternating layers, fill pastry shell with tomatoes, basil, scallions, bacon, garlic powder, oregano, and red pepper. In a small bowl, mix cheese with mayonnaise. Spread mixture over top of pie. Cover loosely with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil from top of pie and bake an additional 30 minutes. Serve warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
468 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 35.3g; cholesterol 56.8mg; sodium 778.2mg. Full Nutrition
