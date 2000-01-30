Tomato Pie I

I loved this recipe! A couple of friends came for dinner and they were vegetarians so, of course I had to make a few alterations. No problem! I just didn't add the bacon. My husband asked me to add the bacon next time although, he said he it was just fine with out. I used Ruth's Grandma's Pie Crust from this site which always turns out great. I added sliced zucchini, bell pepper, spinach, a large spanish onion, & the tomatos (peeled and seedless). I used different cheeses: fresh mozzarella, fontina, provolone, parmesan, and asiago. Also, I always try to use as many fresh and organic ingredients as I can so, I used fresh oregano chopped very fine instead of the dried. Next time, for my husbands sake, I'll try the recipe exactly and follow it verbatim. Oh, and as far as the soggy crust goes, I pre-baked my crust and brushed it with egg to create a seal. It definitely helped. I had no mushy crust; The crust was flaky and all of the veggies made this a really juicy pie. Nothing will stop the juiciness of this pie and I like it that way!