Tomato Pie I
Tastes like a BLT sandwich, only better. The basil is what makes it so delicious. You will not regret this one. Use any favorite cheese for this recipe.
I really liked this! To keep the bottom of the crust from getting soggy brush egg whites on it and bake it alone first.
We love tomato pie! I find that baking the pie crust by the directions, removing from oven and immediately sprinkling 1/2 cup mozzerella cheese over bottom and allowing it to cool for an hour, seals the bottom of the pie and it will not get soggy. Hope this helps.
My family loved this one. I sliced my tomatoes and put them on a cooling rack over a sheet pan, salted them and let them sit for an hour to drain. Then I patted them down with dry paper towels. I served this at room temperature and everyone commented on how good this was. I had not one piece leftover.
Very good. I would recomend pre-baking the pie crust 10 minutes or so...helps if the tomatoes are a little to watery (I even salted and drained them). The flavor was good, my husband thought it needed more heat. While I was prepping it, I was thinking some canned green chili peppers would probably be a good addition (will add next time). As for peeling the tomato's, I have put them in a hot water bath in the past. Did some research, and found that turning them over an open flame (gas oven) for about 20 seconds total (don't "cook" the skin) was awesome. Very easy to peel.
I have made this twice in the past week. I sliced my tomatoes first and let them "drain" on towel-covered cookie sheet so juice didn't make my pie crust soggy. Also, baked pie crust for about 10 min. before layering ingredients and misted w/olive oil. Used fresh Thyme from herb garden. Delish!!!
SO good! It's even better when the fresh tomatoes are in season. Make sure your tomatoes are seeded and drained really well or the crust gets gooey. We've made this for several years and just love it!!!!
I substituted sour cream for the mayonnaise and pepperoni for the bacon. I also used shredded cheddar-jack cheese. Delicious--tasted like a thick, rich pizza. My husband ate half of this pie by himself! I did notice that it was a bit watery right out of the oven. I used a baster to siphon off the excess liquid after baking and had no trouble with sogginess after doing this.
A winner! You might try using Roma tomatoes to cut down on the wateriness because they don't usually have as much as regular round tomatoes. Of course because they're not as big, you would need more, between 6 and 8 depending on size. Loved it cold the next day too!
I discovered this recipe about four years ago when I started getting bumper crops of tomatoes and this is definitely one of my "go to" recipes to use them! Two things I recommend doing are briefly draining the tomato slices on paper towels to drain excess juice prior to putting them in the shell. *Also, prebaking the shell for 10 minutes helps prevent a soggy bottom due to the tomato juice that cooks out. Definitely a keeper recipe!
I had a hard time rating this recipe because it wasn't at all what I was expecting but it's all about taste and it gets five stars for that. Reading the other reviews I was under the impression this was going to taste like a deep dish pizza so I served as a main course. It was more like a good pile of tomatoes with cheese on top. I peeled, removed seeds and sliced. I let these drain for hours and even went through a half roll of paper towel blotting these every so often determined not to have watery pies. Water wasn't a problem but the bottom crust got so soggy that it didn't exist. I made one with bacon and one with pepperoni. Out of six people everyone preferred the pepperoni. everyone loved this but the only complaint was that it was not "filling" enough. I will make this again but use as a side or with garlic bread. Good way to use up tomatoes if you grow them in the summer.
We LOVED this recipe! I used mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil from my garden. I also used half of a jar of REAL BACON PIECES, since I did not have bacon to cook. I have emailed this to all my friends, and placed this recipe in my permanent file! THANKS!!
I've made this for years. It's one of my favorite all-time recipes. The slight differences I make are: use prosciutto or diced ham instead of bacon, omit red pepper, use mozzarella cheese or italian blend cheeses, and the most important...add about 1/8-1/4 tsp nutmeg to the mayonnaise. The nutmeg totally makes the meal!!!
Been making this for years---but--- by all means bake the crust first. I spread the crust on a pizza pan-bake for about 10 minutes or so and then layer with fresh baby spinach, purple onions, bacon crumbles, and lots of tomatoes. do this for 2 layers then top with the cheese and mayo. cook till cheese and mayo have browned some. It is devine---------------
This is a great recipe with a few changes. Coat the crust with beaten egg white. Always pre bake the crust, 10-12 minutes. I remove the seeds from the tomatoes to decrease the liquid. So wonderful with fresh from the garden tomatoes.
I loved this pie and all the people I shared it with asked for the recipe. I did read the other reviews and I baked the crust for 10 minutes and cut the tomatoes and let them drain for a bit. I will definately make it again.
I submitted this recipe and would like to point out that measurement were posted wrong and lemon juice omitted. I use 1/2 to 3/4 cup of mayo or miracale whip with a squirt of lemon or lime juice. Also used fresh and dry basil. Could also use fresh garlic. This basic recipe is easy to change up with other veggies and herbs and chesses. Thank You
This was really delicious. I also pre-baked the crust & salted the tomatoes to drain before adding. To save a few calories, I think next time I'll leave off the bacon & the mayo & add mushrooms. Great recipe, thanks!
A little trick I learned from my favorite cafe...pre-bake the crust and add a thin layer of your preferred cheese to the bottom. I'd definitely still salt and drain the tomatoes, but thought I'd share her tip!
I suggest using Roma tomatos. They are meatier and less jusy.
My family *loved* this recipe so much they fought over who got the seconds... looks like I'll be making 2 next time! I followed the feedback of many of the reviews and 1) prebaked the crust and 2) used tomatoes similar to Romas (but bigger and a little less juicy) and then salted/drained them for about 20 min, patting them dry. I could have drained them a little longer but the bottom crust was in pretty good shape. I also used mozzarella (string cheese in a food processor) since I thought it would go better with the Italian herbs. I served it with grilled Italian herb chicken - a great meal! Will absolutely be making this again!
If I could make a suggestion, try slicing the tomatoes and drying them out a little in the oven before making the pie.
Very yummy! Drained tomatoes on paper towels for a couple of hours -- also prebaked crust about 10 min, and shortened baking time by about 10 minutes b/c edges were getting too brown.
I loved this recipe! A couple of friends came for dinner and they were vegetarians so, of course I had to make a few alterations. No problem! I just didn't add the bacon. My husband asked me to add the bacon next time although, he said he it was just fine with out. I used Ruth's Grandma's Pie Crust from this site which always turns out great. I added sliced zucchini, bell pepper, spinach, a large spanish onion, & the tomatos (peeled and seedless). I used different cheeses: fresh mozzarella, fontina, provolone, parmesan, and asiago. Also, I always try to use as many fresh and organic ingredients as I can so, I used fresh oregano chopped very fine instead of the dried. Next time, for my husbands sake, I'll try the recipe exactly and follow it verbatim. Oh, and as far as the soggy crust goes, I pre-baked my crust and brushed it with egg to create a seal. It definitely helped. I had no mushy crust; The crust was flaky and all of the veggies made this a really juicy pie. Nothing will stop the juiciness of this pie and I like it that way!
This is sooo good! Reminds me of Uno's pizza. I didn't peel the tomatoes and it came out fine.
We enjoyed it -- I pre-baked the crust and squeezed diced fresh tomatos to get rid of extra liquid -- and happily ate the leftovers!
I don't respond to these very frequently, but this dish was delicious! Using my garden fresh tomatoes and basil, it almost had a similar flavor to a fresh, yummy Margherita pizza. I used the accompanying pie crust and even using butter instead of shortening was the best pie crust. I made the crust extra thick for the kids (par-baked) and like others, drained the tomatoes in paper towels, used Mozzerella and skipped the meat entirely. This is a keeper!!
Oh my word!! Unbelievably good!! i never even heard of tomato pie until i move to SC, but have made several recipes since. NOTHING compares to this one, to the letter! I cannot believe anything can be sooooo good!
What a fabulous way to showcase summer’s bounty of ripe, delicious tomatoes! Taking suggestions from other reviewers I sliced the tomatoes and then let them drain on a rack over paper towels for a bit and also brushed the crust with egg white and prebaked it for ten minutes before adding the tomatoes. They were both excellent suggestions because I had no problems with a soggy crust. I used fresh oregano instead of dried and along with the fresh basil it was perfect. I can’t wait to make this again!
I wanted to love this recipe, I really did. I have so many garden tomatoes! I took the precautions to prevent a soggy crust, but there was such a puddle of juice on the bottom of the pan that I don't recall finding a crust. The flavor was good though, especially the fresh basil. I used part-skim mozzarella and turkey pepperoni--maybe saved a couple of calories! I will make this again with Roma tomatoes, and probably not add mayo to the cheese. I have family members who are creeped out by mayo. Thanks for a great recipe; hopefully next time I make it I will have better results with the tomatoes.
This was very good! I did not allow the tomatoes to drain first, and will do so next time as it was a little soggy. However, I didn't use a pie crust - I used a crescent roll dough, and it helped because the crust was thicker. I believe the recipe for the dough was called "golden crescent rolls," and I got it on this website....after the dough rises the first time, simply roll it and use it as a pie crust in this recipe. It's delicious! I also did not use mayo because I don't like it. Instead, I used light sour cream, and it worked well.
I made this almost exactly as instructed. I used 5 good size ripe tomatoes, 1 tsp. cracked red pepper instead of 1/2 tsp., and 1/8 cup light sour cream 1/8 cup miracle whip, & 1 tsp. fresh ground black pepper. I made sure I salted and drained the tomatoes on paper towels according to others review. The pie ended up being not runny at all and delicious! A bit too spicy almost. I would make this again when tomatoes are abundant! I also baked the pie shelled coated with egg beaters for ten minutes to keep the crust crispier and it was. Yum! A tomatoe lovers dream.
Yum! This was an excellent way to use tomatoes from our garden. I would agree with the people who said to drain the tomatoes before making this, as they do get the crust rather soggy if you don't. There's no reason to peel them, though, so I didn't.
It's okay, but this is really just a deep dish pizza that uses a pie crust.
This was great! I was looking for recipes with tomatoes since I have so many from my garden this season. I didn't have a lot of the ingredients on hand but it still worked out great. I sliced the tomatoes thin (about 1cm wide) using a serrated knife. Sprinkled with salt and let them dry on a paper towel. I used a sweet yellow onion instead of green onions and sliced 1/2 wide rings. The bottom layer was onions. Then tomatoes. I sprinkled Trader Joe's Pasta Seasoning Blend (awesome seasoning with all the tomato stuff I have been making) over each layer of tomatoes. Onion, tomatoes, pasta seasoning, onion, tomatoes, pasta seasoning. Used TJ's 3 cheese blend mixed with the mayo. I was busy preparing other stuff so I wasn't watching it carefully. It probably could have been in the oven less than 60 minutes so I recommend watching it after 50 minutes to make sure the cheese top doesn't brown too much. Finally, if you let it sit for 10 minutes, it won't be soggy when served. Guests were suspicious when I said it was a tomato, onion, cheese pie but gobbled it up and asked for seconds. This recipe is a keeper!
Changed it up a bit by using Brie & Mozz, just what I had on hand and omitted mayo cause I was out. "Sweated" tomato slices with kosher salt & put between several layers of paper towels for about 30 mins, also pre-baked (homemade) crust so with these modifications I did not end up with too much liquid in the finished product, although next time I will pre-bake crust 15 mins instead of 10. I tried it hot & cold, prefered the cold. Very good savory pie!
I made this pie for dinner last night and it was a huge hit! The fresh basil in the recipe really did it for me! I had made a tomato pie in the past but it had lots of eggs in it and was more "custardy". This one was fresh and delicious and easy to make.
This was delicious! I used mozzarella instead of cheddar because that's what I had. Would definately make this again. My husband suggested I dice instead of slice the tomatoes next time.
Very good. I did not peel the tomatoes. Left out the crushed red pepper. I have used used either cheddar or mozzarella or mixture of both. Drained tomatoes while I was preparing pie crust. Baked pie crust for 10 mins before filling.
Way to much basil.Pre- bake your crust for at least 10 min. I don't really think that the prep time is worth the end result, just Okay. Otherwise, Thank You for Sharing.
THis came out beautifully !! I didnt have bacon so I used salami.It wound be better with bacon but still delish!MY tomatoes ,basil, and green onion, were fresh from my garden which gave it a huge kick. Also, I used -No Roll Pie Crest 1- found on this web site those two are perfect together.IMPORTANT TIP: Make sure you dried tomatoes on paper towel so the pie wont turn out watery!Thank you will make many more times!!!
I loved everything about it and so did my boyfriend! It was down two slices in only a few minutes, thanks so much for this recipe!
Wasn't sure what to expect, first time ever making this. Ended up being a big hit! Next time might add some ground beef into the pie.
this was good, but not really what I expected. I ended up chopping my tomatoes (do you know how difficult it is to slice a peeled tomato?) and I used half a sweet yellow onion sliced & sauteed in butter, instead of the green onions. Fresh basil really makes this (don't try the dried stuff)! Like another reviewer suggested, I like it with chopped peperronis, instead of crumbled bacon (but either is good, it's just that the pepperoni is less trouble). The topping is the best part -- spread it on thick! My main complaint is that the leftovers did not re-heat well -- tomatoes & basil became soggy! (like "Fresh Tomato Pie" on this site by Britt Terry, much better!)
We used garden fresh tomatoes but they were too juicy and sort of ruined the dish. I don't know if sauteing them first to get the extra juice out would help?
This was easy and delicious, and even my ultra-picky husband loved it. He said it was even better the next day! I will make again, but next time reduce the amount of cheese to 1 cup instead of 2. I used 1/2 mozzarella and 1/2 cheddar, but next time will use all mozzarella (cheddar was too salty and hardened up after the pie cooled). This is a winner!
Love this recipe! I have made this many times and even used stewed tomatoes in the winter time when fresh are not available. My favorite is made with Parmesan cheese ( The real Parmesano Romano) Expensive, but there is nothing else like it. Thank you for this great recipe!
this was really, really good! I used heirloom tomatoes and salted them so they would give off some of their moisture prior to assembly of the pie. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. My husband and I agree on five stars! Tomato pie sounds boring but this dish is far from it.
It was a bit spicy for the kids with the red pepper, next time I will just use plain balck pepper. But I loved it!
I just finished making this pie. It was dreadful. I baked the pie crust as directed. I dried the tomatoes on paper towels for 10 minutes after cutting. I used half sour cream & half mayo. It still came out watery at the bottom.
I so wanted this to be fabulous, but it was merely mediocre. As other reviewers suggested, I salted my tomatoes to get rid of some of the moisture, but it still turned out pretty soupy. Tasted better than it looked, but still not worth the fat and calories in my opinion.
Someone suggested using Roma tomatoes to cut down on the liquid. That's a good idea.
I've been making this recipe for years, from tomatoes from my garden and it's always great! My neighbor was Prego this summer and didn't want to cook one night I had two prepared so I sent one home with her and she had to have the recipe!
Like deep dish pizza!! I have made this recipe for YEARS now...and it is one of my most requested dishes!! In the winter time, I have used 3 regular sized cans of petite diced tomatoes---Drained VERY well...and it is just as delicious!! Mmmm! The BEST!
no bacon, added corn on the cob. tasty.
The taste was just ok...not a favorite with the family either. Won't be making again.
Love this recipe. I bake the empty pie shell 10 minutes and squeeze the juice out of the tomato slices to keep the crust from getting soggy. Use fresh basil if at all possible...it makes all the difference.
This was very good! I only used 3 tomatoes and should have used 4. Didn't have any green onions and it was still yummy. Also I forgot to cover it and it was still good at only 30 min in the oven, but probably will be better next time!
VERY GOOD! simple yet delicious..I did prebake crust for 10min.. and used ingred, but just sprinkled basil and oreg.on the layers didn,t measure,,though didn,t have scallions ,,so used reg,chopped onion..had family and friends over,,everybody raved about it,,my husband told me,,it is 1 of the best things I ever made,,I think that was a compliment,,lol!! and my son took it home..
Husband ate the whole pie himself
Ridiculously good! Great way to use up our over-abundance of tomatoes! Just wish I could have cut down on the fat content a bit :)
I can't imagine anything that would make this dish better than it is. I followed the other reviewer's suggestions- used roma tomatoes, well drained and prebaked the crust. The flavor of the fresh basil and bacon are incredible. This would make a grat brunch dish as it's similiar to a quiche. If my crust was soggy, I certaily didn't notice because I was too busy enjoying the flavors!
This is delicious! I used some tomatoes that we had left over from our Subway Party Platter and they worked much better than fresh cut up tomatoes, because they had drained more and kept the crust from getting soggy.
I did not like this recipe at all. The cheesy mayo topping was overpowering and unpleasant to the palate. It was so soggy including the bacon and there is nothing more disgusting than soggy bacon.
This was a hit! I followed recommendations for salting/draining tomatoes for one hour and patting dry, pre-baking the crust, and sprinkling cheese on the bottom right after you take it out (before any filling is added). Mine was not watery, perfect moistness.. delish! I am anxious to try this again, and may take more of a margherita/bruschetta approach with just tomatoes, basil, mozzarella (instead of cheddar) and garlic.. mouth is watering just thinking about it. A great recipe for sure!
Delicious! Reminds me of Chicago deep dish a little. Wish it was less watery, however. I buttered and pre-baked the crust for 10 min and drained the tomatos to prevent sogginess but it did not seem to do much. Husband went for seconds so I would still recommend this dish :-)
I added 2 eggs and about 1/3 cup of milk to the mayo/cheese mixture. It soaked all the way down to the onions and didn't just sit on top.
This turned out to be quite good. After reading the reviews, I used Roma tomatoes so the crust would be less soggy, I brushed the partially baked crust with egg white also to prevent the crust from becoming soggy. The crust was still a little soggy, even with all those prevention measures. I did everything else as the recipe stated, and it turned out to be a good appetizer for our Super Bowl party.
We never had Tomatoe Pie before. After making it yesterday, we realize that we have been missing out. Will be making again. I did use Roma's deseeded patted dry, salted and still had quite a bit of liquid. I did add a layer of fresh mushrooms, maybe that is where the liquid came from. Next time I will omit the mushroom.
Tomato pie is wonderful! I've been making it for many years. Lightly salting the sliced tomatoes and draining for aprox 20 min is essential to good texture. A 10 minute prebake on the crust is also important. I also don't use scallions, but shallots for the milder flavor.
Not bad...but not one i would rush to make again. I guess the tomatoes i used were to juicy because it ended up a little to watery.
excellent with pretty much the same changes as previous posters: I drained the tomatoes first so not too soggy and pre baked the crust for 15 min first. The amount of tomatoes I had on hand was not quite enough so I stole the idea of a previous poster and tossed some corn in there too to fill the crust....came out great.
Winter tomatoes aren't as good as summer however this is a way to enjoy the wonderful flavor in a recipe that doesn't matter about the texture, the flavor is still there. I can my tomatoes and I poured the juice off for breakfast and used the home canned, crushed tomatoe for this recipe. WONDERFUL!!
Good idea -- basil, tomatoes, cheese, bacon, pie, oh yeah -- but big disappointment on the taste of the mayo in it. I might make again, minus the offender.
Unbelievably good! I had never heard of tomato pie until moving to the Lowcountry, but had some homegrown tomatoes and basil I needed to use. I cannot think of one single thing i would change about his recipe!
i really wanted this to be 5 stars, and it WAS very good, but it wasn't awesome. ya'll might laugh at this, but i was trying to recreate a dish from my college dorms, lol! they called it "tomato basil tart" and it was SOOO good! so i omitted the bacon and used mozzarella cheese on this recipe, thinking it'd come out close to that dorm food. it was very tasty, but not as good as my good old dorms though. it did make a nice, light summer dinner served with garlic bread and some grilled zucchini though and i'll probably make it again. thanks!
¡Excelent! I made this just as its posted and it was very good, even my teenage daughters like it.
Kelly REALLY liked this one!
I did everything suggested - pre-baked the pie shell for 10 min. plus drained the tomatoes. The bottom still was soggy. Taste was good, but probably won't make again.....
This was really really good. I wasn't expecting much, but it turned out great! Only a few changes... I didn't have fresh basil, so used dried basil. And didn't have garlic powder, but I had Mrs. Dash tomato basil garlic seasoning, so used some of that instead. And we have a young daughter so I didn't add any red pepper, but we didn't even miss it. And I only had regular onion. Will definitely save and make this again!!
I'm not a big tomato fan (neither are my kids) but my husband really liked this one! Very quick and easy. I will drain the tomatoes on paper towels next time before adding to cut down on the wateryness of the finished product
This Pie is really good and easy to prepare. I usually use more mayo and basil. Also for a different twist try canadian bacon or pepperoni. Donna
The taste was delicious but a word of warning... DON"T EAT FRESH FROM THE OVEN... allow to cool at least a little bit otherwise it is extremely juicey.... also allowing the tomatos to juice out might not be a bad idea.... also baking the crust first will stop to bottom crust fromagetting soggy.... the recipe tasted great though... UPDATE UPDATE.... just ate the left overs cold from the refridgerator.... AMAZING
Made this pie yesterday, got rave reviews from my wife and In-laws. I did bake the crust for 10 minutes, and drain the tomatoes. will try next time with Romas
What a tasty dish! Very easy to make and a real hit in my household. The tomatoes were a tad watery, but we didn't feel it detracted from the pie.
Really tasty. I should have read the other reviews first and drained my tomatoes and/or prebaked my crust, maybe with an eggwash, or added a cheese layer on the bottom, because the crust did get quite soggy. I have 2/3 of the pie left (only because it's just me), so I poured out as much liquid as I could, and I hope it firms up some as it cools. Very yummy, though.
my mom loves it and craves it-don't blame her
This is an excellent recipe! We loved it, thank you very much!
Watch out for the oregano here. I think it overpowers the fresh basil a bit. I might opt for no oregano next time and maybe just some fresh ground pepper.
Awesome! Made a few changes because of lack of ingrediants on hand, but still everyone loved it! Since pie shells come in packs of 2, I doubled the recipe on everything but the cheese (forgot to get extra), but it worked out great. Didn't have basil, but threw in some of my favorite seasonings (garlic powder, S & P, oregeno & Cavendars). Drained the tomatoes & baked the pie shell for about 10 mins prior to keep it from becoming too soggy. Meant to add the crushed Red Pepper, but forgot, no one noticed, but I will try next time. EVERYONE wanted seconds of this dish & the recipe. I've shared it many times already. I wonder if store bought or canned tomatos would work when fresh aren't available? May have to try to find out!
Absolutely delicious! Blind-baked the crust for 10 minutes, added three jalapenos from the garden and some chopped garlic, used a great multi-cheddar mixture with a little sour cream in with the mayo... It was our garden in a pie! Used our red and yellow tomatoes, fresh basil and oregano. Incredible flavors, texture and GREAT value. Did not add any salt, and am very glad - would've been too salty.
My husband said this is a cross between lasagne and a BLT. I'm not a fan of tomatoes and I even thought it was great. We did cut back on the spices and used the ones we had on hand (basil, marjarom and thyme). We also used shredded 4 cheese combo in place of the cheddar. I highly recommend this pie.
Thanks Donna! I have made this twice in the last week! My son was home from university last week and LOVED this. I sent him back to his apartment with what was left (one wee piece). Made it again yesterday. Ohhh...brunch today...yum! I did drain the tomatoes on paper towels and the crust was great.
This recipe was amazing! I added fresh chopped portabello mushrooms and used shredded Asiago cheese instead of cheddar. My husband asked for a second helping he liked it so much.
What a great pie! Something different that all my friends thought was great. Didn't change a thing. Took two pies to work and they vanished. Had to hand out the recipe. Oh, remember to seed the tomatoes. Adds to much liqiud.
Yum! I stay with the recipe instructions and love this! I buy the refrigerated dough that comes two in a pack, and make two pies at once -- it is that good. It sort of reminds me of a deep dish pizza. You could throw in a couple extra veggies with it (or even some meat if you'd like) and it would be good too. But I recommend trying it for the first time just as it is written.
Very good. Especially for such a quick unique meal. A definite dish I will make again. Lovely with a grilled steak.
I loved this! I also coated pie with egg whites and put it in the oven for 10 minutes first. And I made sure I seeded the tomatoes and set them on a paper towel. My husband loved it so much he asked me to make it again! Today I used sausage and bacon because I didn't have enough bacon-still delicious!
Very tasty; I omitted the bacon and used 1/2 mozzarella, 1/2 cheddar. Also added a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic over the top just before baking. A nice way to use up the tomatoes from the garden!
Loved it loved it.
