Chemical Apple Pie (No Apple Apple Pie)

I was curious when I came across this recipe. I had only heard a reference to "Mock Apple Pie" on "The Simpsons" So I had to try it! I used 36 Ritz crackers, (1 "sleeve" of them, out of the box) otherwise followed the recipe. Well. I personally did not care for this pie. It was a VERY rich, sweet, sticky, gluey mass of cracker gel. It sort of resembled apple pie visually, but to me did not taste like apples. It tasted like sugar goo with a little cinnamon. Did I mention it was EXTREMELY sweet? In all fairness, one of my sons ate half the pie by himself. He had not been told anything about it, and when asked later what he thought, he had NOT thought it was apple pie, "just some kind of sweet pie"... "like pecan pie filling without the pecans". So much for sensory illusion. I would not make this again. It's REAL APPLES for me! UPDATE: A different son of mine, who was led to believe it WAS an apple pie, ate about a quarter of the pie. He described it as "Some kind of apple jam pie" ... "I expected there to be chunks of apple in it, but it was just jam like stuff" So, I guess the power of suggestion may have a lot to do with the perceived "Appleness" of this pie.