Chemical Apple Pie (No Apple Apple Pie)

This is a recipe for apple pie made without apples. It has all the characteristics of an apple pie with apples. If you didn't know better, you'd think that there really were apples in it. This is an old chemistry lab experiment to teach the limits of human senses.
Most helpful positive review
Rating: 4 stars
02/08/2006
The idea of mock apple pie repulsed me, but I had some leftover (stale) Ritz crackers from the Superbowl, so I thought I would give this a shot. I was really surprised. It does taste like apple pie. I read previous reviews about this recipe being too watery, so I added a half of a tablespoon of minute tapioca to it (which I put in my regular apple pies). I also increased the number of crackers used to 30. Those changes gave the filling the texture of canned apple pie filling. I also believe that no apple pie is complete without some nutmeg, so I added 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. This recipe only got four stars because of the nutritional information. Regular apple pie is much more nutritious, has one third the sodium (132mg vs 366), and about 200 calories less a slice. (255 vs 456 calories a slice) Not to mention the fact that apple pie has apples in it - which have a lot more health benefits than Ritz crackers. Needless to say, although this recipe was really easy and it does taste like apple pie, I won't make it again simply because of the nutritional information.
I laughed out loud after I took a bite of this - it's funny how good it tastes for what the ingredients are. The consistency (and flavor) of the filling is like watery applesauce. It's a fun thing to make - but I don't think I'll ever make it again. I mean, WHY would you make MOCK apple pie? Who do you serve it to? I just wanted to see if this recipe worked, and it did. If I were to make it again, here's what I'd change: Add about 5 to 10 more crackers - this filling is really watery. And maybe add some cornstarch as well - 1 Tablespoon or more? Otherwise it's a fun little recipe, but I'm sure your time in the kitchen is better spent on other things than making fake apple pie!
YUCK!! this pie turned out extremely watery, and tasted TERRIBLE!! it was way to sweet, and the boiled crackers with sugar was disgusting. It's also terribly unhealthy. It didn't fool my family. i will never make this again, and adivse you not to. i prefer all-american APPLE pie over cracker pie any day.
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2005
This is a great recipe. My great grandfather made a mock apple pie, and my grandmother made it for us when I was young. I think it's more historical than anything else. People made this before they had constant refrigeration and when apples weren't in season.
My first review ever on AllRecipes even though I've been on here for so long. My friend and I made this as part of our chemistry project ("The Chemistry of Baking") and everyone loved it. One of my friends actually said it was the best apple pie he ever had- real or fake. I'm not sure if I'd go THAT far, but was certainly tasty and fun to make.
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2005
This recipe is awesome, esp for people with an apple allergy.
I fooled a lot of people with this recipe. I made this pie because it was cheap and easy. I needed to make 12 pies and found it easy to double the recipe and make 2 at a time. I added extra cinnamon and I added nutmeg to the recipe! Everyone loved it and could not believe it did not have fruit of any kind in it! I would suggest a small sprinkle of pecans under the top layer to give it a little "crunch".
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2002
This pie is absolutely awesome! It fooled my whole family! It was neat telling everyone that I had NO apples in my apple pie! I will have to make this again soon! TASTES GREAT! I used Pilsbury ready made crust and it was fast and easy. TRY IT! :)
just a note on this Recipe, the original recipe calls for 36 ritz crackers, this could explain the watery problem with the pie, also it is very important to make sure (water sugar and tarter) comes to a full rolling boil (do not add crackers to this mixure as stated but break them into the pie shell.)let water mixture simmer for 15 minutes after full boil. Then cool completly before adding the mixture to the crackers in the crust. Then finish as the rest of the recipe states. Hope this helps you, if you ever want to try it again. When it's made correctly it's a really good pie!
We used this as a science project for our homeschooling family. It was so much fun! For what it is, it's a great recipe. I read many reviewers who said theirs turned out runny. To guard against that, I added 1 tsp of tapioca and allowed to completely cool before slicing. I had nice clean slices. I also used real apple pie spice instead of cinnamon alone.
My kids loved this. We made it for my husband. The kids nicknamed it Tricky Pie. They loved tricking Daddy to eat apple-less apple pie. DH loves apple pie and had no clue there was no apple in it. The kids want to make it when Grandma comes to visit. It's a fun novelty pie.
I was craving apple pie, late, and had no apples. So I tried this. It does in fact taste like apple pie. It is missing something though (other than apples!) Maybe nutmeg or some other spice. Pretty good to have no apples and helped my craving for the night! *EDIT* This was awful the next day unless it was warmed up and half of the cracker mix taken out of the crust
I've made this 'mock' apple pie. I call it the NO apple pie. I add a Tbsp of lemon juice with the cinnamon; gives it the tartness of apples. I also make a cracker crumble with more ritz crackers for the topping (crackers, brown sugar, cinnamon and melted butter).
I was curious when I came across this recipe. I had only heard a reference to "Mock Apple Pie" on "The Simpsons" So I had to try it! I used 36 Ritz crackers, (1 "sleeve" of them, out of the box) otherwise followed the recipe. Well. I personally did not care for this pie. It was a VERY rich, sweet, sticky, gluey mass of cracker gel. It sort of resembled apple pie visually, but to me did not taste like apples. It tasted like sugar goo with a little cinnamon. Did I mention it was EXTREMELY sweet? In all fairness, one of my sons ate half the pie by himself. He had not been told anything about it, and when asked later what he thought, he had NOT thought it was apple pie, "just some kind of sweet pie"... "like pecan pie filling without the pecans". So much for sensory illusion. I would not make this again. It's REAL APPLES for me! UPDATE: A different son of mine, who was led to believe it WAS an apple pie, ate about a quarter of the pie. He described it as "Some kind of apple jam pie" ... "I expected there to be chunks of apple in it, but it was just jam like stuff" So, I guess the power of suggestion may have a lot to do with the perceived "Appleness" of this pie.
OH MY GOODNESS!!!!! I had try and make this to see if it really tasted like apple pie. And guess what it does I did increase the crackers to 36 so it had a very good sturdy filling. Anyway who would have thought that crackers would make a great pie thanks.
Very Good, Specially since my sister is in a class who hae people ALLERGIC TO APPLES! I swear I wanted to hit the people who complained it didn't have apples... Um, DUH! Anyway all of the class LOVED it so thankyou very much. (I added a bit of carmel though)
I mainly made this just to see how it would come out. I was surprised at how apply it tasted. I probably won't make it again, just because there's too many other easy pies out there, but if I do, I will use alot more cinamon, and a little more butter. The pies flavor was kind of monotonous. All very sweet, and I couldn't pick up the cinamon at all. I'd use at least 2 tablespoons cinamonif I made it again, but all in all, not a bad pie.
I do not like apple pie, but I loved this recipe! While it was cooking, I enjoyed the smelled of an apple pie baking in the oven. After my husband had a slice, he kept saying over and over, "Are you sure there are no apples in this pie? It's delicious." I did add a small amount of applesauce on top of the mixture once I had poured it into the pie shell. Then I sprinkled the cinnamon on top of that, and lastly, put the top crust on it. It was subperb!
I was looking for a recipe for "traditional apple pie" and saw this one. I couldn't believe it so I had to make it. I fooled my husband! It is really pretty good!!! I'm baking another "real" apple pie and I'm going to see how many people I can fool on Christmas with it.
My son made this for a 2nd grade science experiment. It actually tastes very similar to McDonald's apple pies...so if you are partial to those (we are not), you will likely love this recipe! I gave it 4 stars b/c our friends tasted and did think it was apple pie.
I was so amazed! I thought that it was going to taste like Ritz crackers! But it tasted like apple pie and it was so good! I couldn't get my friend to eat it, because she disn't believe that it was apple pie, and when I paid her a dollor to take at least one bite, she ate 2 pieces after that one piece! LOL! Well thanks for submitting this recipe! It's fabulous!
This was ok and tasty for what it was but I was shocked to find that people tasted apple.... cinnamon yes but not apple, lol. The version I have of this is 50+ yrs old and used apple juice not water. Otherwise was the same... and tasted like cinnamon and APPLES. Lol!
Rating: 3 stars
11/26/2005
It tasted like apple pie, but I wouldn't make it again. It was like apple sauce in pie crust. It was funny, but real apple pie is much better.
I just wanted to point out to those who wondered why you'd make a mock apple pie WHY they were originally made. Pioneers invented it when supplis of fresh apples were scarce. I've also heard it was popular in the Depression when fresh fruit may have been to expensive for some. Maybe not the ideal apple pie but it has some very interesting history.
Was too watery so i added more crackers and some cornstarch, will try the tapioca next time. My husband is allergic to apples but loves them, this is a good comprimise. Will keep my eye out for low sodium crackers and will add vitamin powder instead of the cornstarch I added this time. Thanks for the heads up on the nutrition content.
I find it hard to believe but this was actually good. Everybody in my family was fooled, they were sure it was apple. I did follow the advice to boil the sugar/cream of tartar and water for 15 full minutes and then allow to cool, put the ritz crackers straight into the pie crust, then poured the cool mixture in. I used one package (which is about 36 crackers). The only thing I might do next time is cut the cinnamon and sugar back a tad. It was a LITTLE too sweet. But I was surprised and thrilled how easy this recipe was :-)
this is pretty interesting. i just made the filling. i didnt have buttery crackers, so i used honey bunches of oats. now its got this oat-y texture and a hint of honey. not bad, kinda like a granola bar. delicious!
This was really good although I almost didn't even try it. It's the name of the recipe that makes a person not want to try to make it. I don't think the word chemical should ever be in a recipe name unless it's a halloween recipe.
made this last night..added 1 teas. cornstarch w/ the sugar, and didn't have any cream of tartar so used about 2teas. of lemon juice added that with the water. and added about 10 extra crackers (townhouse), and thought it came out pretty good, although my husband said it was really sweet. i had a piece today and tastes even better! thanks for the recipe!
Rating: 4 stars
02/15/2005
Tasted great! was fun to see who I could fool. If someone gave it to me, I would not have known. I might have second guessed the texture, but not th taste. I see other reviewers asking why someone would want to make a mock apple pie, I think It would be good for someone who is allergic to apples :-)
Everyone loved this. Unless I told them, no one knew it was made with crackers. It is simple and QUICK to make especially when when you use a premade crust. I have made this half a dozen times already.
I tried this receipt because my family hate fresh fruit and vegetable, and most pies have some kind of fruit or natural thing in them. If you can turn a snack food into a fake fruit, it is a good thing for my eaters. It tasted real good, definitely almost as good as a hot McDonalds pie. I fool all the people with this pie!!! It's funny!!!
I just love this recipe, we had a potluck at work and after everyone ranted about how delicious my apple pie and apple tarts were, they would not believe me after I told them there were NO Apples. I am making it again to see if my boys can tell. I know they won't. Yummy
This was surprisingly delicious!!! It tasted like applesauce pie (The crackers didn't hold up as well as I had hoped) Everyone who tried it was surprised it was Ritz crackers and were quite impressed. I will definitely be making this again, though I was given the suggestion to use just one apple, sliced up and put on the top of the cracker mixture to help give it the shape and crunch of an apple pie.
Very good. Tasted very much like apple pie. I used Ritz Crackers. It was much better after it was completely cold (in refrigerator for a day or so). Delicious with Cool Whip topping. Fooled husband and son.
For what it was, it was a good pie. It actually tasted like an apple pie, although the texture was similar to applesauce. Probably won't make it again-just because I can make apple pie with real apples:)
I remember my grandmother making this when I was young and loved it. I have tried this recipe on many people and they are totally convinced they are eating apple pie. So have some fun this is a quick to make recipe. Go figure, I forgot to put the top crust on it. Still YUMMY
This was really good. I served this to my class(52 people) and everyone loved it. I used like 30-36 crackers, but after I baked the pie and took it out of the oven, I removed the most shown crackers. If you can't find the cream of tartar, use baking powder. I used it and it tasted delicious. :)
My wife and I really liked it. She is gluten free. Recipes worked out really well (as a gluten free recipes). Just the GF ritz style crackers are a little smaller and required longer in the water/sugar mix.
