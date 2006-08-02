Chemical Apple Pie (No Apple Apple Pie)

This is a recipe for apple pie made without apples. It has all the characteristics of an apple pie with apples. If you didn't know better, you'd think that there really were apples in it. This is an old chemistry lab experiment to teach the limits of human senses.

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (225 degrees C).

  • Roll out pastry and set aside. Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan.

  • In a small bowl mix together sugar and cream of tartar. Add mixture to boiling water. Stir, then add crackers, one at a time. Boil for 3 minutes, but do not stir.

  • Pour cracker mixture into pastry-lined pie pan. Sprinkle crackers with cinnamon and dot with butter or margarine. Cover with top pastry. Seal edges and cut steam vents in top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, until crust is golden brown. May need to cover top pastry partway through baking to prevent overbrowning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
456 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 64.9g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 354.7mg. Full Nutrition
