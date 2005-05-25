Ramen Cabbage Salad
This salad is fast and easy to prepare but does not hold well and is best if eaten immediately!
My grandmother just gave me this recipe and I absolutely love it. Her receipe uses prepackaged coleslaw mix, adds an extra 2 oz. package toasted slivered almonds, and beef flavored ramen. I've eaten this every night this week (I mix it all together right before eating). I make it with 1/2 torn up spinach leave and 1/2 slaw mix to make it a little healthier. Its really tasty with the spinach. However, if serving to guests I would probably skip the spinach b/c it doesn't look as pretty.
wow. this was really gross...Read More
Very tasty salad. Even my hubby likes it! I add extras to this salad i.e. almonds, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges, chopped green onions and cilantro. Pretty much anything goes. To make this salad into a meal, stirfry some spicy marinaded beef or chicken and serve on top of the salad.
This was good, but will let sit overnight to see if flavors intensify. Additions consisted of shredded carrots, a few slices of green pepper, a handful of almonds. toasted the almonds and ramen noodles before adding.
It needed some tweaking, but it was a good base (I already submitted to have a custom recipe made on it). I made it double, so I used a whole head of cabbage and two packages of ramen noodles. I recommend using the Oriental flavor because that matches right. I then, instead of sunflower seeds, used sesame seeds (eyeballed it), used sliced almonds, and also added four chopped green onions. For the dressing, as someone suggested, cut the oil in half, so I left it at a 1/2 cup, used about 5 Tbsp of sugar, and then used 4 tbsp of rice vinegar and 2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar, along with the seasoning packets from the soup package. It came out great and everyone loved it. The thing I didn't do, which I need to do and will do, is add salt and pepper (especially pepper) to taste. I needs that extra flavor and kick. That was added to my customized recipe.
Yum! I usually use a bag of cole slaw or broccoli slaw and change up the vinegar (cider, balsamic, red wine) for variety.
Great recipe. I also add 1/2 cup dried cranberries to the recipe. It makes it even yummier.
I liked this recipe for the versatility. I used the chicken ramen. Prepackaged chopped cabbage (purple and green with carrots)added green onion and celery and black pepper.I also used 2w types of olive oil mixed together. My husband wasn't too sure about the ramen but I was. I love the crunch. Pecans also work VERY well instead of sunflower seeds. Great as a summer MEAL!
Oh my! This is fabulous! I used both red & green cabbage, 2 sliced green bell peppers, 1/2 thinly sliced onion, 1/2 white vinegar and 1/2 balsamic vinegar. I didn't have sunflower seeds so I doubled the amount of almonds, which I had toasted. I brought this to a baby shower and it was the first thing to go and EVERYONE wants the recipe! Thank you Tamera for a great recipe!
I bought a bag of already shredded cabbage but didn't know how much to use so I used the whole bag. I think I should have used less because there wasn't enough of the dressing. Next time I'll double the dressing. Otherwise it was very good!
I make something very similiar-- great with leftover chix (shr/chopped) or rotisserie chix-- also use toasted almonds and sesame seeds, but sunflower sounds good too-- mix of red and green cabbage adds visual appeal-- try rice wine vinegar in place of white vinegar. I've never tried it with the seasoning pkt- use a little sugar and white pepper in the dressing instead. Great way to eat cabbage!!!
AWESOME!!!! We loved it...made just as directed (only doubled as it was for a potluck)..dh and I couldn't stop snacking on it! Next time I will try the suggestion of having some spicy marinated chicken, using a spicy chicken ramen packet, almonds, and maybe mand. oranges. yummmmm. oh, and thought we might try olive oil instead of veg. oil. YUM
I followed the recipe the first time and felt it only deserved 4 stars, as it was too oily for my family. The second time I added 1 cup shredded carrots and used only 3 Tablespoon olive oil (instead of 1/2 cup vegetable oil) and it made all the difference in the world. Next time I may try sesame oil and mandarine oranges.
My mom used to make this when I was a kid, and I was happy to find the recipe. I used a bag of chopped cabbage, and the recipe yielded enough to fill a large bowl. As others suggested, I decreased the oil. I kept the dressing separate from the salad (so it wouldn't get soggy) and ate on it throughout the week. Quick, easy, and yummy!
I really enjoyed this, but made some changes/additions because I thought the recipe as written might not have enough flavor. Instead of the sunflower seeds, I used mandarin orange. I used an equal ratio of oil, sugar, and cider vinegar plus I added about 1/2 tsp of the Oriental Seasoning from the ramen noodle packet. Next time I make this recipe, I'll add green onion. Oh..almost forgot to add that slightly toasting the crushed ramen noodles in butter was good, too.
Oh my , how can something so simple taste so good ? I used sliced almonds instead of sunflower seeds and red wine vinegar (per a friend's suggestion)instead of white . After tasting it , several times , lol , I added a small can of mandarin oranges . Now I know what my dish for Saturday's family picnic will be . Don't hesitate (like I did ) to try this dish , its delicious !
I received a similar recipe from a friend but lost it so found this one. I used a package of shredded cabbage with carrots and per suggestion of someone else, doubled the sauce. Per my friend's recipe, I used 2 packages of oriental ramen and mixed the seasoning packets in with the sauce. I also put in a little sesame oil and 1/s rice wine vinegar. I remember my friend's recipe said to let the dressing blend flavors overnight but I was hungry so ate it right away and it's very good.
Love those ramen salads but the seasoning pkts are very high in sodium and 1/2 c of oil is too much for this chubby cook. I omit oil based dressing and substitute a minimum of light toasted sesame dressing. Toasting the dry noodles and some sesame seeds boosts flavor a lot. Yum! Wish I had some cabbage to make some right now.want some right now....
A great foundation - you can enjoy simply as is or add other stuff. I added broccoli slaw, cranberries, chopped green onions, finely chopped celery, and shredded carrots - it was excellent. Best chilled for awhile - at least 2 hours.
Very fast and simple to throw together... tasted great... I added extra cabbage because it seemed like a little too much dressing... but good recipe
My cousin made a salad like this for a baby shower and it was so delicious I had to find a recipe. I followed the recipe except I did not have any nuts. I did add green onion and sesame seeds and it was marvelous! I also used "pork ramen" and the dressing was to die for! We brought this to a barbecue and it was devoured. After we left we went to the grocery store and bought more cabbage so we could make it again right away. Thank you for sharing :)
Made this last night, it was great. I didn't have any cabbage, so I thinly sliced 3 romaine hearts and mixed with half a bag of mixed salad greens. The dressing is perfect, esp if you add a touch of seasame seed oil. I also added mandarin organges and seasame seeds to the salad. Great with grilled teriyaki chicken.
Very good and easy to make! I used 1/2 package of shredded cabbage and carrots, 2 packets of the chicken flavoring, some green onions, sesame seeds, and used only about 1/4 cup oil. I also did not have plain vinegar, so I used 1 tbsp. rice vinegar (ran out) and 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar. I also added a couple splashes of sesame oil. Topped the salad with marinated spicy szechuan chicken and broccoli. Husband does not usually like cold salads, but he liked this! Will definitely make again!
I love Hawaiian food and this is really great. I tried it without the sunflower seeds since that's the way my favorite Hawaiian restaurant serves it - and it was really close to the restaurant's!
So good! I get a salad like this from a local deli and wanted to try and replicate it at home - this is perfect! Only changes were that I used half the amount of oil and split the vinegar with 1/2 white and 1/2 seasoned rice. Totally satisfied my craving - thanks!
I made this yesterday for my son's Boy Scout family potluck. I bought a package of shredded coleslaw mix. I knew it was more than a half of a cabbage and I wanted a lot of dressing. I made tripled the dressing but only put in 2 packages of the ramen seasoning and 1 package crushed noodles. Left out the sesame seeds and just chopped up one bundel of green onions. I made it a few hours ahead of time but didn't mix in the almonds or noodles until just before serving and had really good luck with it. Very tasty and easy. Thanks! :O)
I made this for a friend that just had a baby and saved some for me. We all loved it! Thanks for the recipe!
Good recipe. Did variations as most others did. Added sunflower seeds and use store bought Lite Sesame dressing. I also sauted chicken stir fry sized chicken breast in the dressing and added to salad.
I love this and I can get my teenage son to eat cabbage becase he likes it too. I use a package of slaw mix, rice wine vinegar and 2 teaspoons of sesame oil to give more asian flavor. Throw the seasoning out..too much sodium...
Boring - the only good thing I can say about this salad was it was crunchy. I cook primarily for my family so we can avoid the additives so common in processed food, yet not listed in the ingredients but in the directions was the use of the preservative laden ramen packet. I went ahead and used it since there didn't seem to be much flavor without, not enough flavor with it.
I left out the ramen seasoning packet, pan-toasted the ramen noodles & slivered almonds in sesame oil, added a can of (drained) mandarin oranges. Also, I found a low-fat version of the ramen noodles (which are normally very high in fat content). I substituted rice wine vinegar in place of the distilled vinegar. Excellent! Everyone who tasted it asked for the recipe!
I used a bag of cole slaw mix and added a handful of almonds and dried cranberries. Only used 1/4 c sunflower seeds (plenty). It turned out really delicious! My only complaint is that it was too oily. Next time, I'll cut down on the oil. I also used half sesame oil and half olive oil - awesome!
This recipe tastes better after it has been chilled for a couple of hours.
I love this recipe. I had it at a fam party once and have craved it ever since. This tastes just like the one my aunt made. She used almonds which I like much better than sunflower seeds but that was all I had tonight.
Yum! So easy, and fast too. My husband loved the simple yet tangy dressing, and we threw in some mandarin oranges, diced celery, and green onions. I used the oriental flavored ramen. Thanks--great recipe!
Always loved this when my sister made it. I made a double batch, I doubled everything but the oil (1.5x the amt) and needed more vinegar than double. YUM. Used asian noodle kind.
I would like it with more ingredients. Living in O! NE cost = $1.81 ... Can't beat that!
I add mandarin oranges and craisins. Always a hit! Plus I put the seasoning packet from the ramen noodles in the dressing.
I'll have to try this one again. I think I needed more dressing and I used a whole head of red cabbage instead of the green, which seemed to be too strong of a flavor. I needs to soak overnight I think too. Maybe next time it will turn out better. I'm not writing this one off yet.
yumm, yumm, yumm, AND yummmmmm! (one of the only cold salads my hubby will eat!)
This is delicious. I used half vegetable, half olive oil. I also used half apple cider vinegar and half balsalmic vinegar. My other recommendation is to mix together the cabbage and sunflower seeds, and let it marinate in the liquid ingredients in the fridge several hours. 10 minutes before serving, I crunched up and mixed in the ramen noodles, that way they remained crunchy, and by then the seasonings had melded into the other ingredients. I will DEFINITELY make this again.
I love this salad! Delicious and easy to make.
Took this to a potluck at work, and it was the first dish gone! Thanks for the great recipe!
Had this salad at a baby shower and then came here to hunt down the recipe. So, so good. Make sure you only make enough for the meal you're eating because it's not great the next day. A little soggy after being stored in the fridge overnight.
An unusual flavor - this is a great substitute for chips etc, when you have a crunchy/salty craving.
Tastey and loved by everyone I know. I add green onion and chopped fresh broccoli to the cabbage. I use Splenda instead of sugar because I can't have sugar and toast the noodles along with almonds, sunflower seed and sesame seeds. I've also found that using the Oriental flavor of soup mix along with sesame oil and rice vinegar makes for a more Asian tasting salad.
Just had this at a church dinner and it was the best salad there. Was told the recipe came from here and was made as written. The Ramen noodles were not crunchy, but I didn't know they were supposed to be and it was great as it was. I'll try it that way when I make it myself.
This is so yummy and versatile. My grandmother adds green onions and peas, and I added almond slivers as well. I also beg to differ on the comment that it doesn't hold well! It might not have the quite the same crunch the next day, but it's still delish :) (p.s. we add salt & pepper to taste also)
Had this a couple years ago and was pretty skeptical about trying it. But I am glad I did. This is really good. Made it for my family and they were skeptical also, but once they tasted it they liked it also.
This was great! For extra flavor, I used apple cider vinegar instead of white, and stirred in a can of cold chuncked chicken, and craisins. We used almond slivers instead of sesame seeds. All of kids ate it up. (I have four kids ages 7 down to 1)
A big hit at the office food fest. I added Broccoli slaw mix and mandarin oranges to it as well as using chopped almonds. Super Tasty.
Followed this exactly----To me it tasted like oily cabbage :( not sure what happened
Very Satisfying and delicious! Thank you for taking the time to share it with us.
Added broccoli, celery, dehydrated onion and garlic, and toasted sesame seeds. WOWSERS is this good!
Love this recipe and its so simple to put together. Kids love it too.
A nice, unexpected blend of flavors. My wife really liked it, but I had trouble liking the vegetable oil. Next time I may try coconut oil, instead.
This is really good! One of my husbands favorite salads. It always disappears fast when I make it.
This is a great dish to bring to a cookout or summer event. It is hard to stop eating this once you start. Toasting the broken up Ramen noodles in a toaster oven before tossing them into the dish is key though. I also toast the almonds first too. Delicious!
I make this as well...but Omit the oil completely. I use 2T of crunchy Peanut Butter and 2 T of water. I also sometimes add a spoonful of Orange Marmalade to the dressing instead of part of the sugar. The Marmalade gives it a nice zing. I always use Apple Cider Vinegar and usually a few dashes of soy sauce.
The dressing on this is so good! I used broccoli slaw instead of cabbage and also added some green onions-really nice color. Also, I waited until just before serving to add the noodles- they were nice and crunchy that way. To make a more low-carb friendly version, substitute the 3 T. of sugar with 5 single serving packets of splenda or equal and omit the crushed ramen noodles. It still tastes good!
I used 3/4 a head of cabbage, and 1/2 of the remaining ingredients (I prefer smaller amounts of dressing), using oriental flavor ramen noodles. It was by FAR the best cabbage I've ever eaten. I will be sure to make again.
Quick, easy and delicious! In addition to your ingredients I added pumpkin seeds, green onions, celery and dried cranberries. I used the prepackaged slaw with red and green cabbage. It was very colorful.
I love this salad! This is one of the only salads my family will eat! I make this all the time. Thanks!
I haven't made it yet but a friend of mine does and I love it. It's light, crunchy and very refreshing. Thanks to all the other commentaries for their suggestions for variations.
Everyone loved this side dish, even the picky eaters. It is simple and easily changed by the addition of ingredients on hand. Can't wait to make it again.
I was skeptical of using the entire ramen noodle packet - thinking it would overpower the cabbage/noodles. It was good with Italian salad dressing... My mother - in - law was familiar with the recipe, and she's reassured me that it's good made up just as it's written...I'll try it again soon! Thanks Tamera!
Simple and delicious
I love this stuff. I've never been a fan of cole slaw until I tried it this way. Now I'm hooked.
Delicious! And way too easy. I use sesame seeds instead of sunflower seeds. I just made it for a potluck last night and it was all gone and I got all kinds of compliments on it. I just added one bag of pre-cut lettuce, thinly sliced celery, added sesame oil to the dressing, and used the Oriental flavor ramen.
I made this it was good. My mom is diabetic I used sweet and low instead of sugar she loved it. I also made a batch with sugar its so easy I always have ramen noodles : )
This always goes over well at potlucks. People always ask for the recipe! Even though the noodles get soft it still tastes great!
One of our favorite salads!
Added toasted almonds
This was a good base recipe. I cut the sugar and oil down a bit. Added green onions. Next time I will try adding craisins or baby sweet peas. Thanks, it's a keeper.
I love this recipe. However, like others I toast the noodles and sunflower seeds. I also add a couple teaspoons of soy sauce for an oriental flavoring.
This recipe is really good. I will make it again. I made 2 change. 1) I use apple cider vinegar instead of the white vinegar. 2) I do not have the seasoning packet from the Raman noodles.
I made this recipe for Father's Day lunch and everyone raved and asked for the recipe. Very good!
I used a bag of shredded cabbage and added in some chopped green onions, only about 1/4 cup sunflower seeds and some toasted slivered almonds. I suggest substituting rice wine vinegar and found the dressing was great with only 2 Tbsp. sugar. Just fantastic! There wasn't a shred left in the bowl after our bbq.
This is pretty much what I remembered, except next time I will reduce the oil by half. It was a bit oily for my personal taste, but otherwise, it's a good recipe.
This recipe is perfect, but I added grated carrots and chopped greeen onions.
added 1t sesame oil, a tad more sugar, a tad less vinegar (used rice wine vinegar). good flavor.
Very yummy! I made it for a covered dish dinner, and everyone who tried it, liked it. I used the noddles, cabbage and slivered almonds only with the dressing. I made the dressing just as written.
Love it- I tweaked it slightly using roasted sliced almonds, a cabbage that I shredded, 3 carrots shredded, sesame seeds, cut the oil back by 1/3, and the coup de gras- wild onions (ramps) that grow in our forest, leaves and all! Very pretty, and tasty.
Fantastic! I made this salad this morning and put it in the frig to chill until supper. Hubby ate 3/4 of it before 5:00pm! (He can be rather luke-warm on some of the stuff I make but, this one was a real hit!) My only alteration: I added mandarin oranges. Thank you for the recipe!
I love this recipe and make it often. I use both toasted sliced almonds and sunflower seeds.
My family goes nuts over mad hatter salad, and this is an awesome weeknight version. It is also slightly healthier. I toast the crushed ramen in a tablespoon, (or two) of unsealed butter with sunflower seeds and slivered almonds.
Quick, easy and delicious! I used toasted almond slivers instead of the sunflower seeds. Everybody enjoyed this. Thanks!
Easy and Good! I added green onions, used both sunflower seeds and sliced almonds and put in cubed chicken. I prepared the dressing and salad separately and then combined just before serving so it wouldn't be too soggy...but I think the soggy leftovers taste pretty good too.
I cut three green onions including tops and added to the cabbage
Having this again tonight. Simple, easy and delicious. I do cut down on the oil and I use olive oil. Turns out perfect every time.
Such an inexpensive and easy recipe to make for a potluck. Very easy to have all the ingredients on hand too!
I made this for a camping trip. It is very much like a broccoli recipe I make. I thought it was good, but needs something added to bring more taste.
Love this dish. I wait to put my ramen noodles in until right before it’s ready to serve. They will get soggy and lose the crunchiness.
I make this recipe with broccoli slaw and coleslaw mix. I also add slivered almonds and crumbled bacon and sliced green onions.
Excellent, although I HIGHLY recommend using sesame oil instead of standard vegetable oil. That's what I used, and the result tastes just like the dressing that comes with "Asian inspired" salad kits. Also, a bag of coleslaw is a great substitute if you don't have a cabbage on hand or don't want to chop one.
a little less oil for my family
We had lots of ramen noodle packages in the cupboard and needed a salad for my son's Boy Scout camp. This was very good and easy and I love the noodles crunchy so didn't add those until 30minutes prior to serving along with the sunflower seeds! Thanks!
Great recipe and very delicious! We sometimes use a pre-cut broccoli salad mix instead of cabbage and love it!
I made this for a baby shower and everyone enjoyed it. I did cut back on the oil a bit and toasted the ramen noodles and some slice almonds. The recipe submitter is right, it does not hold up well so it's best to make just enough to eat for one meal.
