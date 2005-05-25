Ramen Cabbage Salad

It needed some tweaking, but it was a good base (I already submitted to have a custom recipe made on it). I made it double, so I used a whole head of cabbage and two packages of ramen noodles. I recommend using the Oriental flavor because that matches right. I then, instead of sunflower seeds, used sesame seeds (eyeballed it), used sliced almonds, and also added four chopped green onions. For the dressing, as someone suggested, cut the oil in half, so I left it at a 1/2 cup, used about 5 Tbsp of sugar, and then used 4 tbsp of rice vinegar and 2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar, along with the seasoning packets from the soup package. It came out great and everyone loved it. The thing I didn't do, which I need to do and will do, is add salt and pepper (especially pepper) to taste. I needs that extra flavor and kick. That was added to my customized recipe.