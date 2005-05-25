Ramen Cabbage Salad

183 Ratings
This salad is fast and easy to prepare but does not hold well and is best if eaten immediately!

By Tamera

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss together the cabbage, noodles and sunflower seeds or almonds.

  • Whisk together the ramen flavor packet, oil, sugar and vinegar. Pour over cabbage mixture and toss evenly to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 22.6g; sodium 81.8mg. Full Nutrition
