After watching that episode of King of the Hill where the family is at the state fair and Louanne is running around with an "Apple Brown Betty" I always thought that it was a type of cake. It didn't really look like a pie on she show but hey, what do I know about apple betty's anyways. This is a very tasty desert. I'm not sure I liked the orange juice, next time I will probably use lemon juice instead or just less OJ. It looked very nice in the pan, but when I sliced it up it just fell apart and was very runny. You definately want to wait at least an hour after taking it out of the oven to slice it up. The thing that I loved about this recipe was the easiness of it. I whipped it up when dinner was cooking, then 15 minutes after we were finished eating dinner the pie was done. Perfect timing. Overall pretty good recipe. Oh and thanks for the tip to use half white sugar and half brown! It added a very nice flavor.