Apple Betty

Everyone always raves about this pie. You don't have to make pie crust! You can control the sweetness by the amount of streusel topping you use.

By Barbara Milam

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9 inch pie plate.

  • Mound sliced apples in the pie plate. Sprinkle with orange juice.

  • In a medium bowl, mix the flour, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Scatter over the apples.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Serve warm.

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 82.7mg. Full Nutrition
