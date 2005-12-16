Apple Betty
Everyone always raves about this pie. You don't have to make pie crust! You can control the sweetness by the amount of streusel topping you use.
Easy and soooo good. I always get rave reviews when I make this dish. Don't slice the apples too thin though or they end up too mushy.Read More
I'm not giving this recipe a terrible rating because I'm sure I must've done something wrong to get the results I did. Okay flavor, really BAD presentation. I tried to about double everything - put the apples in the orange juice as I was slicing them so they wouldn't brown. Either I used too much orange juice (I only used a little over 1/3 cup) or having the apples in it caused them to release water while cooking because when I pulled this out of the oven it was SWIMMING in buttery water. I kid you not - rocking the pan from side to side make it look like the apples were floating on top of water. The topping had all melted and pretty much disintegrated in the water and it was just . . . ugly. And REALLY REALLY sweet. I even drained the watery part and just gave husband the apples and ice cream and he only ate about three bites. I'll probably try a different recipe next time since I couldn't make this one work. Sorry. :(Read More
super delicious. This tastes mighty fine. And so easy to make too. (ps substitute some brown sugar for the white and it will taste even better.) Still the best recipie around!
I have fixed this recipe a couple of times and everyone loves it. The only thing different I used 1/4 C.less sugar and used 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar.Also added 15 min. baking time.
EXCELLENT!!! i used a Cuisinart to slice those apples simply, uniform, and thin... it also whips up the crumbly topping nicely. I used 1/2 C brown sugar and 1/4 white. I added 1/2 t vanilla to the oj before pouring it over apples SO EASY, SO GOOD!!! I'll make it again...
This recipe was a last minute find and what a find! I made it for my church choir's annual "Welcome Back From Summer Break" picnic and it received many, many compliments. To those of you who advised doing the sugar as 1/2 white and 1/2 brown, thanks! The advise was well taken. Like many here, I also doubled the recipe and added a cup of raisins to the apple mixture (I like raisins!). The addition made for a very flavorful touch. Thanks for the recipe, Barbara! It is definetly going into the Recipe Box! -MEB
OMG brilliant. I followed some of the other review recommendation and did half brown half white sugar and it was absolutley fantastic. My fiance and i just couldn't help ourselves and ate it all out of the pie dish.
AMAZING! I peeled the apples first, doubled the recipe to make two, and used half white and half brown sugar. My husband could not get enough, it was great and really easy.
I wanted to try a recipe for an antique "brown betty" baking dish I got for a gift. This is quite good. I made it twice. Both times using half brown sugar. The second time I added 1/8 tsp. clove as I like the spice. A hit both times. I like serving it with half and half. It adds the dairy element without the extra sugar. Thanks for this!
The topping couldn't have turned out better. I used half white sugar and half brown sugar. I used cold butter -- no need to wait for it to soften. For the person who had soupy pie, maybe the wrong type of apples were used? I used Granny Smith, and they maintained their firmness. Another person commented not to slice the apples to thin, so I left mine a bit thick and cooked an extra 15 minutes as suggested, and they turned out a bit too mushy for my taste. Next time I will only cook for 45 minutes and leave the slices as is (I used an apple corer, which produced 6 slices, then I sliced those in half.) A little too much nutmeg. I would decrease to 1/4 teaspoon next time because it overpowered the cinnamon. Reheat from room temperature at 200 degrees for a 10 minutes and serve with vanilla bean ice cream!
Tastes GREAT!
YUM! I love this recipe, it was so easy! I made a couple changes. I did as people suggested and did half brown sugar half white sugar. I also put half of the cinnamon in with the sugar mixture and then the other half I added to the diced apples and tossed them around to mix it in to give the apples a bit more seasoning. Thanks for the recipe--it was a hit at my house!
This was absolutely wonderful!! The topping looked a little dry so I drizzled some butter on top before baking it. Thank you so much for this recipe, my whole family loved it.
This was a very easy, quick recipe. If you want something that tastes similar to apple pie but don't want all the work, this is your recipe. Topped with some vanilla ice cream and caramel syrup for a tasty treat!
So simple a college student can make this - and it comes out great. I use the precut apples from trader joes and pumpkin pie spice to speed up the prep time.
This was very easy and tasty. I didn't even peel the apples, was feeling lazy. (But I think I will next time, the skins in the dish are kind of unexpected texture that one doesn't think of in an apple dish.) I did do half brown sugar and half white sugar just because brown sugar just seems to go naturally with apples. And this seemed to make some of the topping crispy (the white sugar) and some of it gooey (the brown sugar). The time and temp were just perfect for me, and it had that very nice dual texture for the topping. The cinnamon and nutmeg were very subtle I might increase that a little for my taste. I will make this again and again.
This was delicious and so much easier than a standard apple pie! (Less calories, too! : ) I think the watery and mushy apple problems are the fault of the kinds of apples used, not the recipe. Make sure you use a baking apple- we used half Granny Smiths and half golden delicious. Wonderful! Red delicious won't bake well, so don't use them! Google search to find out what are good baking apples, if you don't already know, but don't blame it on the recipe!
This recipe is exactly the same as my mom's tried and true - and it was fabulous! Moreover, it had exactly the crunchy caramelized topping that my husband was hoping for. One change - I added about 1 more cup of apples - so 5 cups instead of 4. Otherwise, this is a great recipe - highly recommend!
I've made this more times than I can count. I love it more everytime. I've made a couple changes though. First I cube a couple slices of bread usually the heal no one eats. I spead them in between the apples and the topping. Last I drizzle honey lightly ontop. One of hubby's favorites!!!
This is not a recipe for you if you are hoping for apples with the consistency of apple pie. Like a few others, I would say that my apples were too mushy for my preference. I think the orange juice tends to boil the apples rather than bake them. If I were to make this again, I would avoid adding the orange juice or add a little flour to the apple mixture. While I did not like the texture as an apple dessert, I did blend the final product and called it, "baked applesauce. As a unique and creative baked applesauce, it was good.
I did as what everyone suggested with the brown sugar and it turned out fantastic. I left it in the oven for a bit too long and everything got crispy, but we still loved it. Will definitely try to make it again.
AMAZING!! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out delicious. Even my husband loved it and had me make another the same day and he doesn't usually like apples! Try this recipe!
apples came out nice, however the flour/sugar mixture became hard and clumpy. I did do the 1/2 brown sugar 1/2 white so that may have been the problem. Also, making it uncovered may have helped.
Another reviewer was right...presentation is lacking for this recipe. The topping disappears into the apples and actually gets soggy if you don't serve it while warm from the oven. It tastes good with vanilla ice cream but is too "gooey" for my tastes if it sits at all. Sorry, but I've made this twice...so I think I've given it a good try.
I made this recipe and added 1/2 cup of cranberries for little color..voila! I also used 3 tblsp of apple juice and a drizzle of honey. What a wonderful recipe and so easy to make as it is or add a few seasonal favorites. I am going to try it with pears and peaches next!!!
Delicious! I followed the advice everyone gave about using 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar instead of the 1 cup white sugar, and then also changed the 1/4 tsp of nutmeg to 1/4 tsp fine orange grind. Yumm! Everyone loved it :)
Really, really good. I used about 5 cups of apples,1/2 cup sugar, 1tsp. cinnamon,& 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, as we like it less sweet and more cinnamonny ;)
Easy as pie! (pun) It's actually simpler and better than pie. Variation: 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar. Bake for 60 minutes vs 45 minutes. This is my new favorite dessert.
Simple, Easy and Yummy! My fiance ate half of it in one sitting, and was devestated when he came home and found the dog had knocked it off the counter and ate the rest. I served it with vanilla bean ice cream with a little carmel sauce. The only change I made to the recipe was to use brown sugar instead of white.
A wonderful recipe! Everyone loved it. I used 1/2c. brown and 1/2c. white sugar... then used about 5 cups of sliced Cortland apples, since I had so many of them. I threw in a pinch of cloves along with the other spices and baked for 45 min. at 375F, just as the recipe states. It came out perfect, brown and beautiful :) Thanks so much, Barbara!
This is exellent! I used whole wheat flour and brown sugar. I used slightly less butter than the recipe called for.
So very good! I used 1/2 Splenda & 1/2 Splenda Brown Sugar Blend. I also used 1/2 white flour & 1/2 wheat flour. My husband was crazy about it & it has moved to the top of our favorite dessert list. Served with vanilla ice cream = YUM BEYOND BELIEF!
Fantastic! I left the skin on,used the food processer to blend the topping and then the slicer attachment to slice the apples. I added dried cranberries to the oj. Also used 1/2 the butter and cut the sugar in 1/2 too and used 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar. The reviews that say it is not a nice presentation.....I disagree, mine came out like a perfect crumb topping~beautiful!
After making this for dessert for a double date, my good friend called me a week later asking for the recipe because her boyfriend had a dream about "that apple stuff." LOL Definitely use some brown sugar to caramelize the streusel topping.
This is a very good base for Apple Betty, and with some minor adjustments it is a winner. First thing is I cook the apples (granny smith) on med high heat with a little orange juice, 2tblspoons of water, cinnamon, organic evaporated cane sugar (1/8 cup) and vanilla extract (1/2 tsp) for about 10 minutes (less time if you like your apples firm). Then I add the apples into the baking dish and spread the flour mix crumble over the top if it. I melt about 1/4 cup of butter and pour over the top and then bake...when there is about 10-12 minutes left I add crushed pecans over the top then finish baking. Talk about delicious....
~excellent!~ easy, fast (both very important in my life). I added fresh raspberries and used lemon juice (didn't have the orange juice) and only sprinkled the lemon throughout the apples. So tangy w/ that super sweetness from the crumble. I added cardamon as well to the dry mix (I adore it). This is excellent on a cool autumn day or anytime! Thank you so much for this recipe. I'll be using it for a long, long time to come.
Awesome!
My husband loved this, but my daughter and I thought it was too sweet. Next time I make it, I would cut the white sugar to 1/4 cup and put in 1/2 cup of brown sugar instead. I also found that it needed to bake for longer than the 45 minutes called for by the recipe. I had it go an hour, then broiled it for a couple of minutes to get it a little browner. Definitely more appealing that way. Otherwise, not too bad and very easy to make.
I made this with my two daughters and it is/was sooooooooo good. We took the advice of others and sprinkled a little cinnamon and nutmeg over the apples after we drizzled them with the maple syrup. We also had to add a little more flour (about 1/8 cup) to get the topping to a crumbly consistency. It took us all of ten minutes to throw the whole thing together including peeling and slicing apples. Thanks so much for the recipe. I would give it more stars if I could.
My mom has been making this all my life. Excellent receipe and so easy to make. It tastes great with many different types of apples, served warm with cinnamon ice cream on top. Delicious.
Absolutely incredible! My family and I loved this delicious dessert. I followed other reviewers and used brown sugar for half of the white, plus I added a dash each of cloves and allspice. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
Wow... the whole family loved this... and my daughter helped to make it. Even my hubby, who is definitely not an APPLE fan, loved it! Thanks for a great, quick and easy dessert! The only thing we changed was to make it in a 8X8" square pan instead of a pie pan... it worked just fine!
Can I give it 10 stars? Please!?! Wonderful!!! 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar, about 7 small granny smith apples, added 1 tsp vanilla to orange juice. Turned out wonderful. The crumb topping was nice and crisp and the apples were in a nice thick goo. Will make again and again!
Very easy to make-hardest part is peeling the apples! I cut back on the sugar and only use 3/4 cup. Can any of us just leave the recipes alone???? I had cinnamon ice cream which really tasted great.
A tiny bit too orangey, so I'd add less juice next time, but boy was this good with vanilla ice cream! Awesome!
Awesome! I love apple pie, but don't always want the hassle-- this is so much easier. Great a la mode, in fact ice cream is a must. Have made it twice now, and probably won't make any crusted apple pies again anytime soon-- the fruit is the best part anyway! I used granny smith apples, made all the streusel called for, and baked for about 50 minutes to get browned and bubbly on top. I also used allspice instead of nutmeg, because I was out-- would recommend using whatever spice you prefer in your apple pie. Bravo!
I've tried various apple betty and apple pie recipes over the years, and this is my favorite apple dessert dish. Everyone always loves this when I prepare it in the fall and winter. Some changes I make: I substitute half brown sugar, and I use a few pinches of cloves along with the spices. Wonderful!
Very delicious and so very easy. Been looking for a good, simple Apple Brown Betty recipe (as I remember it called as a child)for many years. This is it. Maybe next time I will add less sugar too. I only wish it was a little browner on top when it comes out of the oven. Maybe more butter might do the trick next time.
After watching that episode of King of the Hill where the family is at the state fair and Louanne is running around with an "Apple Brown Betty" I always thought that it was a type of cake. It didn't really look like a pie on she show but hey, what do I know about apple betty's anyways. This is a very tasty desert. I'm not sure I liked the orange juice, next time I will probably use lemon juice instead or just less OJ. It looked very nice in the pan, but when I sliced it up it just fell apart and was very runny. You definately want to wait at least an hour after taking it out of the oven to slice it up. The thing that I loved about this recipe was the easiness of it. I whipped it up when dinner was cooking, then 15 minutes after we were finished eating dinner the pie was done. Perfect timing. Overall pretty good recipe. Oh and thanks for the tip to use half white sugar and half brown! It added a very nice flavor.
Made with peaches and put in a cast iron skillet. It was really good.
Very easy recipe to make. Even for beginner bakers! I would use a bit more "crumble" mixture on the top, for personal taste, but otherwise this was excellent. Just a hint of cloves can intensify the taste as well.
This really is as simple and wonderful as it claims to be. Since it was a bit sweet the first time around I cut the sugat to 3/4 cup (which helped alot since I like to add all of the topping). I also added the orange juice little by little as I put the apples into the tin, this kept them fresh looking and was nicer when presented. EVERYONE loves this and always wants me to bring it to an event. Great recipe!!
Wow, this was so delicious! I used fuji apples and put them in a large ceramic pie pan that I sprayed well with PAM to avoid sticking. I followed the recipe exactly except I used whipped butter instead of stick butter to lower the sat. fat a little, but still used the 1/2 cup amount. The recipe said to cut the apples thin and I sliced them about 1/4 inch and they were perfectly cooked. I loved the added orange juice idea. Will make this again. Thank you submitter!
Loved this! Even DH can make it! Works just as well with lemon juice (diluted a bit)!
This recipe is amazing and so easy. I sprinkled a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg over the apples and added 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup white sugar (the first time I made it, it was too sweet) and it was absolutely perfect. This is a great way to impress guests with things that most people have around all the time!
A great recipe for non-bakers! Came out fabulous, everybody loved it when I served it at Thanksgiving. However, I halved the sugar called for, and it was plenty sweet enough.
This was very easy to make. I have never cooked with apples before and I did not peel them, would definitely peel them first next time. Will make again.
Delicious just the way the recipe states. I've made others and this is just delish...maybe it's the OJ???
Fast and super *easy* to make!!!! Also really delicious. I used a loaf pan and cut up more apples than the recipe calls for, and used slightly less sugar and it was still delicious. Guests loved it too. I will definitely make this again!!
This was very easy and good. The only thing I will do differently next time is use 5-6 cups of apples and not slice as thin.
This was REALLY good! Just like apple pie without the crust. Served warm with ice cream, it's awesome (and makes the house smell great too!) The only problem I had was that there was a watery liquid throughout the apples that was kind of weird. I'm thinking it was from the orange juice so next time I will leave that out. Also, I used 3.5 apples (4 cups worth) and next time I'll use more. I baked mine for 45 minutes and that was too long as the apples were a bit mushy. Overall, we really liked these and will definitely make again!!
loved it! especially the crispy top!!
YUMMY! I changed it a little bit because I don't like too many apples. I sliced up 3 large granny smiths and kept the rest of the recipe the same so I had lots of crumbly topping. Also I sprinkled some cinnamon on the apples before putting the topping over them. I served it warm out of the oven with some low fat whipped cream on top. My boyfriend and I finished it off in about 5 minutes.
This is a family favorite. I can make it very quickly using the apple peeler/corer/slicer that I have. My whole family thinks it's an extra special treat. And it's sooooo easy to make, and makes the house smell delicious. I generally use 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar, but last time I made it with just white sugar and it was still fantastic. I never measure the cinnamon or nutmeg, I just sprinkle it in until it seems right. But this is WONDERFUL!!! I haven't met anyone who doesn't like it! Great a-la-mode, too!
A Quick and Easy recipe. The orange juice made the apples a little to mushy, so I will omit it the next time. I would like to play around with some spices to sprinkle directly on the apples for more flavor [APPLE PIE SPICE]. The crumbled topping was very delicious and held the pie together very nicely after it cooled for about 1 hr. I love the idea of the pie plate, looks so much nicer setting on the table than a 9x13 baking dish. Gives your table a nice warm, comforting feeling while you eat. Presentation say's alot along with the wonderful smell. ENJOY.
I took this to a potluck and it was a huge hit. Everyone raved and asked for the recipe. I should have doubled it - there wasn't any left to take home! I did make two changes based on the reviews: I added 1/2 tsp. vanilla over the apples and did 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar for the topping. Excellent and easy dish, and will definitely make it again.
Very good the only thing i would change is cooking it for 40 min the apple where over cooked and it was almost like apple sauce . I would make this again
SOOOO GOOOD!!! I followed what other coments said and used 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar. My husband andkids loved it. Will makee again and again
I replaced the suger with 3/4 less splenda and it was fabulous! My hubby is diabetic and he has been requesting I make it constantly!!!
Very easy recipe and quite healthy too! Could use a little more spicing and maybe a dash of liquor, but it went awesomely with a dollop of vanilla ice cream!
Superior recipe! Adjust the amount of nutmeg/cinnamon to taste. I added more nutmeg, freshly grated. Everyone loved this desert.
Very good but a bit too sweet - perfect with vanilla ice cream on top. I used half/half brown and white sugar (might cut down the white next time to a 1/4 cup) and added 1/4 cup quick oats for texture. I also baked in a square 8x8 stoneware pan and the consistency was perfect - it lifted right out of the pan without falling apart. Will definitely be making this again.
DEFFINATLY A DO AGAIN!
Winner! Went with 1/2 brown & 1/2 white sugar as suggested. Also added 1/8 tsp ground cloves and threw in some cranberries. Used about 10 small red apples. Placed them in a bowl of orange juice while cutting and then drained (drank actually) the juice before baking since the apples were on the mushy side.
This dish turned out so yummy! I substituted half of the sugar for dark brown sugar and increased the baking time by 10 minutes. I also used an 8x8 square baking dish instead of the pie plate. Thanks for the recipe and all the helpful tips!
Delish! I didn't have any brown sugar and I was so glad to find this recipe that didn't call for any...and it was sooooo good! I halved the recipe and baked in in a banana bread pan and it was great...there was too much topping for it though. SO GOOD! Will make again.
This recipe was delicious and sooo easey to make! I love it! Follow it to the tee and wouldn't change a thing :-) Made them in individual serving plates.
so simple and so delicious! My family ate this one up! Cooked for Thanksgiving and it was hit with my extended family too!
So easy - smells great! This is really a winner. My only change is I used Simply Apple juice instead of orange juice. :-( Thanks for sharing.
This is the best apple pie I have ever had. My family enjoyed it greatly.
This was just okay for me. I'm not sure if I would make it again. I thought there was too much sugar and way too much butter. The apples shouldn't be too thinly sliced or they get mushy, and this needs to be eaten right away. Leftovers did not taste good at all.
This is a wonderful recipe! I doubled the recipe and placed the apples in a cake pan and then added the topping! It was simple delicious. Even my brother who hates desserts had two helpings! Thanks for such a great recipe! My kids loved helping me make it! My son even asked if we could make "Betty" again because she was so good! Thanks!
This dessert was soooo good, I made it twice in two days. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious. The second time, I made a healthier version by 1. cutting down the butter by 2 tbs, 2. using half whole wheat, half white flour, and 3. leaving the skin on half the apples. It was just as delicious. Thanks for sharing.
What a great easy alternative to making a full pie! Would probably use less sugar next time as we found it a bit too sweet. Thanks for the other recommendations for using 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar...I will try 1/2 cup white and 1/3 cup brown next time. Maybe a bit more cinnamon as well. Two thumbs up!!!
This was wonderful and very simple to make. I will definitely make this again!
HOly Wow!
I had some Fugi apples that had sat around too long and were getting soft. I knew I had to do something with them soon, so I grabbed this recipe off the internet. I used both brown sugar and white sugar...1/2 cup each. I also added 1 cup of dry oatmeal to the dry mix to make it more like an an Apple Crisp. It turned out delicious! The oatmeal gave it a more crispy texture, which my family prefers. I also cooked for only 35 minutes, because the apples were already soft, and didn't want to end up with mushy apples. PERFECT! I will make this again and again. Thank you
Absolutely the best Apple Betty I've ever had! I don't know how anyone's could have come out runny. Certainly wasn't from following this recipe. My Apple Betty came out thick, rich and DELISH! And I was not so careful to measure exactly either. Used more fresh OJ, less white sugar, more brown sugar, more cinnamon, lighter flour and it still came out perfect. And yes, my husband and I also finished it all in one night. Something we never do! This recipe is a keeper.
Very good. MY only complaint was that it said thinly sliced apples, and my thinly sliced apples did not hold up, so I'll do a thicker slice next time. The topping had great flavor!
Great recipe! We subbed sugar for Splenda and still good... I don't like apples or splenda. It was great!
I used golden delicious and Granny Smith apples but the thin-slicing made them a little soggy. Or maybe it was because I doubled the recipe and the orange juice didn't need to be doubled? Simple and good but, this round, not sensational.
LOVED IT!
This was really good. It tasted great when I made it!
This was okay. If you're looking for a very simple apple crumble recipe, this is one but it isn't anything outstanding in my opinion. There are better ones.
YUM!! This is absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe exactly as written with only one change: using 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar, as suggested by other reviewers. That was a good call. The brown sugar gives the dish wonderful flavor. I used Red Delicious apples, only because I happened to have them laying around. They worked fine- definitely a little sweeter than the dish would have been with green apples, but not overpoweringly so. The Apple Betty smells amazing while baking and tastes even better once it's finished. My husband and I polished off the whole thing between the two of us, I'm a little embarassed to say. I might not make this again soon just to spare our waistlines, but that would be the only reason. Great recipe!
This recipe is great, it's easy and turns out beautifully!
I have been making this recipe for at least for probably 2-3 years and it is always popular. I have many been asked for the recipe several times. I think the orange mixed with the apples makes a big difference. I try use the juice right from the orange when I have oranges around. I serve just out of the oven with some vanilla ice cream. Yum!
This was good, though it's really nothing more than an apple crisp with a lot of topping. Very simple to make. I added oatmeal to the topping, served warm with vanilla ice cream
Excellent recipe. I have been making this same Apply Betty recipe for years. Got it out of an old Betty Crocker Cookbook. It is a no-fail recipe. I use tart apples because of the amount of sugar and butter in this recipe. Pippin or Granny Smith apples are best. I usually don't have orange juice in my fridge so I often just use 2 Tablespoons of a sweet lemon like a Myers lemon instead. It adds the right amount of sour to the tartness of the apples and sweetness of the topping. I cut the apples about 1/4 inch thick. Yummy! Great with vanilla ice cream.
