Easy Blender Salsa

4.4
73 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 18
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

My family begs me to make this blender salsa during football season, with or without company coming over. It's so easy to make, that I don't mind. Use caution with the jalapeño pepper, however. I recommend using kitchen or disposable gloves. These amounts are the flavor my family likes, but you can use less or more jalapeño pepper depending on your tastes.

Recipe by KELLYDP

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
28
Ingredients

28
Original recipe yields 28 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour 1 can of tomatoes into a blender; add jalapeño pepper, onion, cilantro leaves, lemon juice, and salt. Blend until fairly smooth. Pour in second can of tomatoes and blend briefly. Adjust seasonings to taste by adding more lemon juice and salt. Let salsa rest for 1/2 hour before serving to allow flavors to blend.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
7 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 42.4mg. Full Nutrition
