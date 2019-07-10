Easy Blender Salsa

My family begs me to make this blender salsa during football season, with or without company coming over. It's so easy to make, that I don't mind. Use caution with the jalapeño pepper, however. I recommend using kitchen or disposable gloves. These amounts are the flavor my family likes, but you can use less or more jalapeño pepper depending on your tastes.
This is a super easy recipe. You can substitute Rotel (Original Flavor) instead. With Rotel you don't have to add any jalepeno peppers and Rotel is super cheap. I would definately use limes instead of lemons and adding a couple cloves of garlic will make this salsa even better.
This recipe doesn't work....I think the translation of 1/2 bunch of cilantro leaves is the problem. All I ended up with was a blender full of green juice. Even when I tried to redo with an 1/8 of what the cilantro it was flavoured like cilantro and so spice
This is a super easy recipe. You can substitute Rotel (Original Flavor) instead. With Rotel you don't have to add any jalepeno peppers and Rotel is super cheap. I would definately use limes instead of lemons and adding a couple cloves of garlic will make this salsa even better.
Try this recipe, you won't believe how easy or how good! I make it for my co-workers and they are always impressed. The differences in mine are the following: I use green onion instead of yellow, I add two cloves of garlic, I use lime instead of lemon juice, I add half a red or green bell pepper, I use a large can of whole peeled tomatoes including the juice. I put all dry ingredients in the blender first and the tomatoes on top. Do not over blend unless you like it like juice instead of chunky. Enjoy!
My family can't get enough of this stuff. I had a lot of jalapenos from my garden so I made several batches of this salsa, put it in quart size ziploc bags and threw it in the freezer. The salsa thawed out wonderfully, I just had to stir it and it was ready to go and it tasted great as well. We will never have a shortage of salsa again. Thanks!
My sister shared this with me and her directions were to add a clove of garlic (sliced), DON'T hold back on the cilantro, and to include the seeds of the jalapeno. No seeds = zero heat at all. The seeds add a little heat to bring it up to a mild.
OzarkPhotos
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2008
I give this 5 stars! Great base Salsa! You can add or subtract to suite your own taste. I added chilies, roasted red peppers, and garlic to mine, but that's just MY taste. Kudos To You!
This recipe doesn't work....I think the translation of 1/2 bunch of cilantro leaves is the problem. All I ended up with was a blender full of green juice. Even when I tried to redo with an 1/8 of what the cilantro it was flavoured like cilantro and so spice
Spicy and easy recipe! I used two cans of Rotel,1/4 cup onion,2 cloves of garlic, 1/2 green pepper diced,1 teaspoon fresh lime juice, 1 teaspoon cilantro spice, & 1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons red pepper flakes depends on how hot you want it.I did not but it in the blender but combined it all together. Spicy but great!
I make salsa for the first time this week end using this recipe. It was definitely a hit. My BIL asked for the recipe. I used my own fresh tomatoes from the garden, added garlic salt. I found the 1 jalepeno to be not hot enough so I added 1/2 can Rotel. I made another batch yesterday and used 1 Salsa pepper. Yowee! It was perfect! I will be making more of this!
WOW...this recipe was just too easy! It is hard to believe something so easy tastes this good!! I did also, add 3 cloves of garlic, but it was good the first time when I did not add it....YUMMMMMY:) P.S. Even my kids like it. Can't say that about alot of things.
I've only ever made salsa with fresh tomatoes and was pleasantly surprised how good this recipe is using the canned tomatoes (not to mention easier). I used 1 can fire-roasted tomatoes & 1 regular and that gave it a nice smoky flavor. Great recipe!!
Thank YOU! I am a native Arizona gal and I am always "attempting" salsa recipes, and something is always missing! This one--LOVE IT! Tonight I used canned diced tomato's "salsa style" with jalapeno already in it (since our garden jalapeno's were not quite ready). This is wonderful! A keeper for sure!
I LOVE easy basic recipes like this. I love this recipe as is (well, as is with garlic added), but I love it even more when I use whatever I have on hand and experiment. I think the only time I experimented and it turned out disastrous was when I used a can of stewed tomatoes combined with fresh tomatoes and it turned out a weird soupy liquid mess. As for the rest of the times (which turned out good) - I always have a jar of jalapeno slices in the fridge, so I usually use those (I basically just toss a whole bunch of the slices in with everything and add more as needed until it's the right heat for my tastes). I have also used frozen chopped onion, dried cilantro, and substituted lime juice for the lemon - and it still turned out great. My grocery store carries diced tomatoes with green chillies, which I preferred to use - although, I have used the "italian style diced tomatoes with garlic and oregano" which actually turned out yummy. Great recipe!
Made some additions - used 2 cans diced tomatoes and 5 large, fresh tomatoes, added 2 cloves garlic, red, yellow and green bell pepper and used 2 whole (unseeded) jalapenos. Love this salsa and will be making another batch for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
Easy Blender Salsa Haiku: "Oh yes, it's easy! (I used a can of Rotel, and a garlic clove.)" Tossing these ingredients in the blender and pouring the salsa into a bowl alongside tortilla chips, and Blammo, super-easy, tasty salsa.
This is very similar to the recipe that my husband uses to make salsa, but he does add at least 1 clove of garlic. He also uses one can of whole tomatoes and one can of diced because we like it a little chunkier. This is a great recipe--everyone seems to love it.
So easy, so good! I used fire roasted canned tomatoes and subbed lime for lemon juice. A little too much cilantro for my liking, but like the poster said you can really tweak this to your personal tastes. I'm hooked!
First time making salsa. Looking at other recipes, I also added a tsp of white vinegar. I also like it hotter, so did 3 jalapenos, but next time I'll definitely use 4. Glad I found this because I've been wanting to use my blender, but didn't have any recipes to try it on. Will certainly make again!
Linda Theresa
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2015
This was so goooooood! Then I heated it today and it was sooooo gooood. Thank you!
I used fresh chopped tomatoes instead of canned tomatoes and measured it out according to the recipe but I still also had the same problem with the cilantro turning the entire salsa green. What I ended up doing was double the tomatoes so it came out okay. Next time, I would probably use way less cilantro and onion. Other than that, the salsa was sweet and flavorful.
Made it as listed but just added some garlic. Loved it! The first batch was not hot at all because I removed the jalapeño ribs and seeds. I didn’t remove them for the second batch and it had a decent amount of heat. It tastes just like the salsa we buy from a gourmet food store near our house. Now I’ll be saving so much money. Great recipe, super delish and EASY! Thanks.
After mostly glowing reviews, I was quite disappointed with this recipe. I did follow other reviewer's advice and added garlic. The taste was actually quite good; I found the texture to be a big disappointment -- it was way to watery. I've made salsa using canned tomatoes before, but didn't have this problem. I think the issue was blending the first can of tomatoes until fairly smooth. If I were to make again (and I won't), I would finely chopped the vegetables and then add them to the tomatoes without blending the tomatoes.
I used canned diced tomatoes with Garlic and Basil already added and it came out great! The sweetness of the basil is an added bonus of flavor. The only other thing I did was add 1 small clove fresh garlic and a pinch of whole Cumin seeds before blending to a chunky consistency. Quick and so easy!
Easy to make and really good flavor. I only used one can of diced tomatoes, added an extra jalapeno, chile pequins, and serrano peppers. I like spicy salsa so this worked well for me and only took a few minutes to prepare and blend.
I made this while making tacos for dinner within 15 minutes. I used leftover canned stewed tomatoes, cut an onion into eights, and added green onion. I didn't have cilantro or jalapeno but it still turned out great! My stepdaughter said she likes it better than store bought - a compliment from a 17 year old... lol. Great and a keeper!
This is an awesome recipe for people who've never attempted making their own salsa. Nice and easy. I love to eat salsa & chips for a snack, but could never find a salsa from my local market that didn't disappoint me. (Like texture, taste or the heat level.) Any who, I found this recipe & gave it a shot. I really love it! BTW, not a big cilantro fan so I just added about 5 stems with leaves attached. Tasted, then added a couple more. I think this works best if the "bunch of cilantro leaves" part of the recipe is confusing to those of us who are more comfortable cooking with measured ingredients. I did add garlic, (as another reviewer suggested) 2 cloves- because we love the stuff. Wish I'd followed the suggestion from another review about roasting the jalapeno pepper before adding it... I do think that will make it a 5 star recipe for me. Thank you for posting this recipe & the additional suggestions!
It turned out good but next time I’ll be adding less cilantro and more spice, lemon/lime and salt. The recipe needs to be more specific with the cilantro. 1/2 a bunch makes it a bit confusing. The consistency was perfect for my 10 year old since he doesn’t like the chunks but my husband would have liked it chunkier.
Had a bunch of fresh tomatoes to use and decided to go with this recipe. At first, my salsa was watery, flavorless, and a pink color. Decided to cook off some of the water and condense the tomato flavor by simmering it down. PERFECT! (Added a pic of my bright red flavorful salsa!)
Delicious! I made a few changes, to fit it to my family's tastes. First, I used an Anaheim chilli instead of a jalapeño. Second, I fire roasted it both to get most of the peel off and to get a little char taste and did the same to the onion. Maybe next time I'll add some garlic and use a poblano.
Awesome recipe! I added 1 chopped clove of garlic and spicy Rotel instead of the jalapeno. I also used my hand blender on pulse instead of the blender or food processor; much easier clean up. I finely chopped the cilantro and spoon mixed it in at the end.
Fabulous salsa. Made it last night for the first time. Great flavor and super simple. Based on a few of the reviews, I added a few cloves of garlic for extra flavor and used crushed tomatoes as that was all I had. My girls told me I should can it and sell it at the farmer's market. Thanks for sharing.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.