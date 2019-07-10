Easy Blender Salsa

I LOVE easy basic recipes like this. I love this recipe as is (well, as is with garlic added), but I love it even more when I use whatever I have on hand and experiment. I think the only time I experimented and it turned out disastrous was when I used a can of stewed tomatoes combined with fresh tomatoes and it turned out a weird soupy liquid mess. As for the rest of the times (which turned out good) - I always have a jar of jalapeno slices in the fridge, so I usually use those (I basically just toss a whole bunch of the slices in with everything and add more as needed until it's the right heat for my tastes). I have also used frozen chopped onion, dried cilantro, and substituted lime juice for the lemon - and it still turned out great. My grocery store carries diced tomatoes with green chillies, which I preferred to use - although, I have used the "italian style diced tomatoes with garlic and oregano" which actually turned out yummy. Great recipe!