Mom-Mom's Jell Pie

Warning! If you follow this recipe exactly, you will end up with a gloppy disappointing mess. Never having made such a pie, I followed it to the letter, which was a big mistake. Sadly, it was only after I did some research that I discovered I should have made the Jello with half the water (1/2 cup hot and 1/2 cup cold) so the jello would be firmer and able to keep it's shape when cut in cubes. When you follow the directions on the package, which call for 2 cups water, it comes out too soft. But the worst mistake is with the lemon Jello. The directions for this recipe say to add sugar and pineapple juice to the lemon Jello and "cool until partially set." Cool? Where is the instruction to heat? The pineapple juice and sugar should be heated so the lemon Jello crystals can actually dissolve in it. Then add 1/2 cup cold water. Maybe I'll try stained glass pie again, but not with these recipe instructions. I did make one addition that worked out great - cut up mandarin oranges in the orange Jello. It made me cut down the water to compensate, so it was firmer. Good luck to other novice Jello pie makers! P.S. It was still delicious but not fit to serve company, and that's a lot of pie to eat myself as hubby refused to help me on the grounds it looked "wet."

