Mom-Mom's Jell Pie

This is the best and lightest dessert after a very filling meal...a major favorite at every party! Also very versatile! You can make it very festive by substituting different flavors for each holiday...use cherry and berry blue for the Fourth of July, orange and black cherry for Halloween, cherry and lime for Christmas!
This is great! I made it for the 4th of July and used red and blue jello only. Also good when ladyfingers are omitted and dish is served as a salad. A real kid-pleaser. Also can substitute cool whip instead of whipping cream.
Warning! If you follow this recipe exactly, you will end up with a gloppy disappointing mess. Never having made such a pie, I followed it to the letter, which was a big mistake. Sadly, it was only after I did some research that I discovered I should have made the Jello with half the water (1/2 cup hot and 1/2 cup cold) so the jello would be firmer and able to keep it's shape when cut in cubes. When you follow the directions on the package, which call for 2 cups water, it comes out too soft. But the worst mistake is with the lemon Jello. The directions for this recipe say to add sugar and pineapple juice to the lemon Jello and "cool until partially set." Cool? Where is the instruction to heat? The pineapple juice and sugar should be heated so the lemon Jello crystals can actually dissolve in it. Then add 1/2 cup cold water. Maybe I'll try stained glass pie again, but not with these recipe instructions. I did make one addition that worked out great - cut up mandarin oranges in the orange Jello. It made me cut down the water to compensate, so it was firmer. Good luck to other novice Jello pie makers! P.S. It was still delicious but not fit to serve company, and that's a lot of pie to eat myself as hubby refused to help me on the grounds it looked "wet."
07/01/2000
The only thing that wasn't quick and easy about this was waiting for the jello to set. There was also A LOT whipped cream- you could almost do with 2 cups instead of 2 and a half. Cool Whip would probably work good too! It was really yummy though and really light.
Unbelievable! This was recently in our newspaper as Crown Jewel Dessert. Someone wanted the recipe and the response of those that had the recipe was the highest ever received by the newspaper. It is a beautiful dessert to serve at a potluck.
I posted a photo of the presentation I made, which was two nine-inch pies, using vanilla wafers lining the pie pans to create the crust. I didn't have time to make or buy ladyfingers. I wasn't sure what to do with the dry lemon jell-o and pineapple juice, so I boiled half a cup of water, wisked the lemon jell-o into it, and then added the pineapple juice and chilled it until the cream was ready to add it together. Pretty good!
