Mom-Mom's Jell Pie

7 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is the best and lightest dessert after a very filling meal...a major favorite at every party! Also very versatile! You can make it very festive by substituting different flavors for each holiday...use cherry and berry blue for the Fourth of July, orange and black cherry for Halloween, cherry and lime for Christmas!

By Kristin Keeber

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 day 6 hrs
total:
1 day 6 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare cherry, lime, and orange gelatin according to package directions. Chill each flavor in an 8x8- or 9x9-inch square pan until firm.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix lemon gelatin with sugar and pineapple juice. Chill until partially set. In a large bowl, beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Fold in lemon gelatin mixture. Cut cherry, lime, and orange gelatin into 1-inch cubes, and gently fold into whipped cream mixture.

  • Line a 9x13-inch pan with lady fingers. Spread gelatin mixture into pan. Chill overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 39.4g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 98.9mg; sodium 166.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022