Raspberry Chiffon Pie II

Fluffy, creamy, and tart, this is a wonderful and unusual pie.

By Carolyn

30 mins
20 mins
2 hrs
2 hrs 50 mins
8
1 9-inch pie
Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine 3 cups raspberries and 2/3 cup water. Simmer over low heat until raspberries are soft. Press mixture through a sieve or strainer to remove seeds and obtain raspberry pulp.

  • Place gelatin and 1/4 cup cold water in a small bowl. Set aside and allow gelatin to soften.

  • In a medium saucepan, whisk together raspberry pulp, egg yolks, and 2/3 cup sugar. Bring to a full boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.

  • Add gelatin to raspberry mixture and stir until dissolved. Place pan in a cold water bath to cool completely.

  • In a large glass or metal mixing bowl, beat egg whites until foamy. Add cream of tartar. Add 1/3 cup sugar a little at a time, beating constantly until whites are stiff and glossy.

  • In a separate mixing bowl, whip cream until stiff. Gently fold together with cooled raspberry mixture and meringue. Spoon mixture into graham cracker crust. Chill at least 2 hours before serving. Garnish with whole raspberries.

331 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 48.7g; fat 14g; cholesterol 97.2mg; sodium 181.9mg. Full Nutrition
