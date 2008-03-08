Raspberry Chiffon Pie II

First of all, I liked this pie. It held its shape well and was flavorful, light and luxurious. My complaint (and the reason I took a star off) is with the lack of detail in the recipe. Specificity, I really wanted to know what the consistency of the raspberry/egg/gelatin mixture was supposed to be when it got folded in to the egg whites and cream. Mine ended up being like a very runny pudding. It was room-temperature, but not cold. I was so concerned that I was doing something wrong that I was frantically sprinkling extra gelatin over the mixture as I folded everything together. No one needs that kind of stress in their life! I pictured a sink FILLED with dirty dishes mocking me as I served my husband a pink soup in a pie crust for Valentine's day! As it turned out, the pie did just what it was supposed to do. I needn't have worried. Despite the fact that it was difficult to get the pulp separated from the raspberry seeds and despite the large number of dishes, I'll probably make this again.