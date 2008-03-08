Raspberry Chiffon Pie II
Fluffy, creamy, and tart, this is a wonderful and unusual pie.
We just made this for dinner last night and it yielded two 8 inch pies. We had a surplus of blackberries so we used those instead of raspberries. The consistency was perfect and it was a beautiful color. The taste was light and not too sweet with lots of blackberry flavor. We used an applesauce 'grinder' to get the seeds out of the blackberries and it worked well. Worth the work, thanks for the great recipe, we will be making this again.Read More
This is a great recipe! Followed it exactly and it turned out tart/sweet and very refreshing. I did have approx. 1 cup of filling left over, but that's okay. I put it in a bowl and tossed in the fridge and hubby ate it with a spoon. I would be happy to make this again. Thanks for sharing!
Pre baked a refrigerated crust and let it cool then followed the recipe using 2/3 of all the ingredients. It barely fit in the crust, but came out wonderful. I used fresh berries, but will try it with frozen when the fresh arn't available.
My grandmother always made this pie and I am so happy to have found this recipe so now I can make it. I used frozen raspberries, and added a tablespoon of lemon juice when I cooked them on the stove. I also poured the filling into a regular pie crust, since that is what I like. A bit time consuming and I had to dirty about every dish I own, but well worth it! Loved it. Very pretty pink color, and flavor is excellent. Only thing is, I had too much filling left over, so next time I'm going to use only 2 eggs.
What a great light summer dessert. I made a raspberry sauce to go with it. Awesome!
This pie was delicious. The only reason I gave it only 4 stars was my difficulty in straining the berries to remove the seeds. Using a strainer and a colander, the seeds still remained in the pulp. I tried everything to separate the seeds but finally gave up and made it with the pulp and seeds but not before my kitchen looked like an axe murderer had been through it. If anyone has any hints please let me know. Still worth it though!
A little time consuming to make but it definitely turns out very well. It is a light, cool dessert that is great for summer.
I have made this pie now at least 20 times if not more and wherever I take it I get rave reviews. I followed the recipe exactly and it turns out lovely. It's light and fluffy and worth straining out all the raspberry seeds. lol It's a great summer pie and this recipe always gives me two pies at a time.
Messy and a lot of work for something that tastes like I mixed raspberry jelly with cool whip
I am so in love with this recipe! I make pies pretty often but usually the basics (apple, lemon, pecan...) i'm very happy to have found something different that worked out so well. the only things I changed were the crust(made like a graham cracker crust but I used shortbread cookies), I used frozen berries, and left out the cream of tarter ( cause I was all out). the end result was perfect though, and it cut clean and pretty, exactly like the picture, which is always my favorite part. definitely making this one again
I had totally forgotten all about this wonderful refreshing summer dessert, my mother used to fix this often when I was a child in the 40's and 50's, it's funny how recipes go away and return and they're new all over again! I made this last week and I thank a few of you who mentioned the large amount of filling this recipe makes so I did mine in an 8 inch springform pan and let it sit in the refrigerator over night, it was tall and pretty, especially with a few blueberries on top. I like to beat an egg white, roll the berries in it then sprinkle them with sugar.
Light and delicious!
First of all, I liked this pie. It held its shape well and was flavorful, light and luxurious. My complaint (and the reason I took a star off) is with the lack of detail in the recipe. Specificity, I really wanted to know what the consistency of the raspberry/egg/gelatin mixture was supposed to be when it got folded in to the egg whites and cream. Mine ended up being like a very runny pudding. It was room-temperature, but not cold. I was so concerned that I was doing something wrong that I was frantically sprinkling extra gelatin over the mixture as I folded everything together. No one needs that kind of stress in their life! I pictured a sink FILLED with dirty dishes mocking me as I served my husband a pink soup in a pie crust for Valentine's day! As it turned out, the pie did just what it was supposed to do. I needn't have worried. Despite the fact that it was difficult to get the pulp separated from the raspberry seeds and despite the large number of dishes, I'll probably make this again.
Our family really enjoyed this pie. Because we don't care for graham cracker crust I made a pate sucre that worked very well. This is a generous filling so I put the leftover in small ramekins and just had them as a snack.
I made this last summer for a church potluck. So many people liked it, including my bosses.
This recipe is perfect! I can’t wait to reuse this and make many more!! Topped with a big dollop of cool whip but it didn’t even need it, it was perfect as is.
Incredibly good. I used frozen raspberries, reduced the recipe by about 1/4 and still used about 1/4 less sugar than called for and it turned out delicious. Instead of pouring it into a graham cracker crust, which is next to impossible to find here in Germany, I poured the filling into small molds and served as is. Fantastic, sweet, and tangy.
Made this for a dinner party recently. It was delicious! The amount yielded two, 9 inch pies. I did not change anything about the recipe. One note. The raspberry filling is very hot and even after cooking it I still chose to temper the eggs prior to adding just in case. Also I did end up needing to lightly beat the meringue and heavy cream to get out some residual lumps after folding in. Delicious and I will make it again.
Long and involved process. Not a pie for the lazy of heart, but omg is it totally worth the effort. A+ pie!
The family (husband and 6 kids) loved it. Followed the recipe, and it was wonderful. It was a little time consuming, but I am sure that it will go faster the next time I make it. This was SOOOO worth the effort, thank you so much for this recipe. A definite keeper!!!
it did take a lot of different bowls and mixing spoons and some time, and my kitchen was also a mess after. When I strained the berries all I got was JUICE, not pulp so I just cooked the egg yolks and sugar with the juice and it still turned out good. it fit perfect into my 9 inch pie pan too! it was a very good pie.
Great recipe just as it is but I got three pies out of this recipe! One was a little bit skinny. Worked out great for me because I use the whole box of Graham wafer crumbs and it made three crusts. I agree with the other ladies I dirtied every dish in the house LOL! Delicious pie if you love raspberries like me. Going to add some fresh in the mix before setting next time.
