Graham Cracker Pudding Pie
Mom's graham cracker pudding pie. Everyone loves it. Best served with a huge scoop of whipped cream!
I used instant pudding and did one layer chocolate, one vanilla. I also put crushed graham crackers on top. This was soo easy and would be good to make in a pinch. I will definitely make this again.Read More
This was very easy and could have been easier if instant pudding was used. The recipe calls for 2 5oz boxes of pudding and I used just one of the small 1.5 oz boxes and thought it was plenty!Read More
I am always looking for low fat desserts and this recipe gave me a guild line for a really terrific dish. I used reduced fat graham crackers in a 9x9 dish. I put two layers (with crackers in between) using fat free vanilla and Lemon puddings. Do not need to use cooked puddings, comes out perfectly with instant and much faster. Took me less then 10 minutes prep.
I made this with instant chocolate pudding, because that's what I had, and chocolate graham crackers. I added about 1/4 teaspoon of almond extract to the pudding and topped it off with whipped topping. After several hours in the fridge, the crackers were soft. It was fast and easy to make and we all enjoyed it. This would be a great summertime dessert.
This is a similar recipe to an old family favorite except that we continue the layers with butterscotch and vanilla with a layer of graham cracker between each. It has to be made with cooked pudding, not instant! Top with a layer of crushed graham crackers and serve with whipped cream. Yum!
I grew up with this dessert...it's an old favorite in my family for almost 50 years! I make it nowadays for my family with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla pudding and I sometimes use the chocolate flavored whipped topping! YUM!
i made three different versions of this - crackers with chocolate pudding, crackers with white chocolate pudding, and crackers with white chocolate pudding and chocolate frosting. the first one was too plain, the second too boring, and the third was just right. i didn't have chocolate pudding anymore so i used the frosting instead, and alternate the pudding and frosting to make layers. i also sprinkled with nuts as per my husband's request. delicious.
Quite good, and VERY easy! I thought the crackers would get really mushy, but they didn't - they got soft, but kept their shape and look very nice in layers when you cut into the pie. I used 2 packages of instant pudding, like the other reviewers, and since they were smaller, it fit in a regular pie dish just fine. I did 3 or 4 layers of crackers, and sprinkled some crumbs on top to make it pretty.
Like others I used instant pudding (1.5) and put crushed graham crackers on top. Was easy and pretty tasty.
Not much different than just putting cool whip on pudding. Was more "party" friendly though because you can cut it into peices like a cake.
This was perfect for my 5 year old's birthday. Everyone else loved it too. It's so easy and yummy! I didn't have as much pudding so I made it in a high pie plate and that worked just fine. I also dumped some mini marshmallows into the hot pudding. Made it more like a S'more pie. Very yummy!
LOVE THIS!! It is such a light and easy dessert. I layed chocolate, crushed graham crachers and vanilla instant puddings. It was fabulous!! Made the graham cracker crust, baked for 10-12 min, with about 3 T. butter. Let cool. Then add pudding filling. Let it set overnight. DELISH!!!
Very quick, very simple. We all liked it and plan to tweak it in the future (different puddings, etc.) The graham crackers were a bit too soft for my liking (I understand that's to be expected) - wish I knew something that would hold up a little better. Still a keeper (we too used instant, sped it up a lot!)
