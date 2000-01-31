Graham Cracker Pudding Pie

4.1
13 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Mom's graham cracker pudding pie. Everyone loves it. Best served with a huge scoop of whipped cream!

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Combine pudding mix and milk in a large saucepan. Prepare according to package directions.

  • Cover the bottom of a 9x13 inch pan with a layer of graham crackers. Pour hot pudding mixture over graham cracker layer. Cover pudding with another layer of graham crackers. Chill at least 4 hours before serving. Garnish with whipped cream and crushed graham crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 55.2g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 358.3mg. Full Nutrition
