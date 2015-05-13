Simply-Delicious Tamari Almond Green Beans

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I whipped this together for my wife one night and she keeps asking for it! It's a simple dish to make. The tamari and almonds go great with the green beans. I do not like green beans, but tend to enjoy a couple sometimes.

By HEYKEVBO

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Lightly spray a skillet with cooking spray and set over medium heat. Place the green beans in the skillet; cook and stir until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Add the almonds and tamari. Continue to cook and stir until the green beans are lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 4g; sodium 997.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

pomplemousse
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2009
I liked these better the first night--we had some leftovers tonight and I really didn't like it warmed up again. Best when first cooked... Too salty and soyish tasting the second time I guess. I'd put less tamari in. I prefer green beans amandine to this recipe but it's not too bad. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Rex Hutcheson
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2013
Didn't have tamari so used soy sauce. It turned out very well but next time I'll get tamari. Read More
Manobhiram Nellutla
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2018
nice and easy. I added soya sauce and honey in place of tamari. salt red chilli flakes and black pepper. Read More
Jackie Rosenwald
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2017
Used two packages of French green beans and added a little olive oil. Perfect with plain white rice. Read More
