Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie I
For the peanut butter lovers in our family!
This one wins five stars for taste as well as simplicity. I made it for my peanut-butter lover sons and they couldn't stop talking about it--AMAZING was the word I kept hearing. I wanted to take a picture of it for the website but it was gone too quickly!! One tip--when the recipe says "chill" on the crust, put it in the freezer for about an hour. That makes it much easier to put the ice cream/peanut butter mixture in it.
this is sooooooo good if you love peanutbutter!! The only problem i found is that you need to work quickly!! so keep that in mind and have everything ready... I added to the top of mine the chocolate that gets hard when you put it on ice cream- yummieeeeee.
Delicious (as long as you like peanut butter)! I used smooth peanut butter instead of crunchy. I also used no sugar added ice cream and Splenda instead of sugar. Because I used natural peanut butter, I added a little bit of Splenda to the ice cream/peanut butter mixture as well. Fantastic. Can't wait to try it with chocolate ice cream!
I used chocolate grahams, because that's what I had on hand...Oh my gosh, is this ever good. I used 9 "whole" graham crackers, it does not specify in the recipe what 9 means, 9 little rectangles or the entire cracker. This is easy and very tasty. I drissled chocolate syrup over each slice. Try this, whomever eats this will be impressed and want another piece!! By the way, I did not think this was too peanutty. I also used french vanilla ice cream.
This pie was incredibly easy to do and turned out terrific!! Just make sure you cut into small pieces, because it does get a little sweet at the end!
Delicious! It was a hit!!!
I thought that this was a great recipe to use as a base for adding your own touches. I used chocolate graham crackers to make the crust. I also mixed peanut butter chips and chocolate chunks, and swirled ice cream fudge topping, into the peanut butter ice cream. It was fantastic!
WONDERFUL pie!!! I topped it with Fudge ice cream topping warmed just before serving. OMG was it GOOD!!!
Great for a hot day. Add a little chocolate on top makes it look wonderful.
So Good! I added some melted milk chocolate to the ice cream and peanut butter mixture and it was amazing!!!
This is DELICIOUS. I used half chocolate and half vanilla ice cream, and put some chocolate shavings on top. My husband isn´t a huge dessert person and he loved this! And it´s so easy!
Instead of vanilla ice cream, I used Tofutti chocolate cookie crunch. It was heavenly!
OMG..this is divine! I just MELT whenever I take a bite...I started to take a picture and what do you know...the pie was GONE!!! It is great...I did do one thing, though..I drizzled chocolate sauce on the top with the peanuts...MMMMMM!
Unbelievably good! We don't really care for desserts but we were fighting over the last slice. I can only imagine what it would be like with chocolate shavings on top... Thanks so much, Carolyn!
Mm-m-m-m! My husband loves this pie. He couldn't stop with one piece. It's a delectable dessert, and handy to make ahead of time.
This is the best pie ever. I wanted to eat it all myself. I made for my 4th of July party and when I brought it out everyone attacked it. I thought I wasn't going to get any. I ended up just using an oreo cookie pie crust just to save time and it made it so good. I also topped it with hot fudge and peanut butter topping and chopped Reeses peanut butter cups. So freakin good. I can't wait to make it again. Just for me!!!!!!
I used an already made crust and creamy, rather than crunchy, peanut butter. I didn't have salted peanuts so I salted some nut topping and stirred that in with a 1/4 tsp of vanilla and 1 1/2 Tblsp of sugar. Served with cool whip, sliced bananas, stawberries, and blue berries for the 4th of July. Really very good!
This is heavenly!! I made it for a Memorial Day party, and it was gone in a flash. So simple and quick to prepare, too. I used eight grahams instead of nine b/c I didn't want to open another package to use just one, and the crust still came out fine. I will definitely be making this again and again.
Excellent, and very easy
I just buy a premade crust. I also add some grated chocolate on top of the pie. Wonderful recipe!!!
Delicious! So easy to make. I added broken Reese cups to the pie and that just put it over the top.
I made this pie for my husband's birthday and he loved it! This is definitely a keeper. Thanks for the recipe!
So good! It tasted like something that Coldstone Creamery created. I will definitely be making this again!!! I even used low fat ice cream and low fat peanut butter, and you couldn't tell! 5+ Stars!
Didn't have much time to prepare dessert for an impromptu birthday party. I used the Keebler premade graham cracker crust, vanilla bean ice cream and smooth peanut butter. I chopped 12 miniature Reese's cups and stirred them into the mixture before filling the shell. Then I chopped four more for the top. When I took the pie out to let it soften for serving, I put the Reese's hard shell topping on it. It was wonderful.
This was delicious, I made the vanilla ice cream rather than using store bought, and I also drizzled some melted chocolate over the top of the pie. My entire family loved this.
Have made several times and always a hit. At one party, a women I didn't know offered me special favors if I told her the recipe, so it must be good!
I love the crust. Be sure to press into a thin crust or it is difficult to cut.
It was definitely a hit especially on a hot , humid day! Everyone loved it and it was gone in one sitting!
