Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie I

For the peanut butter lovers in our family!

Recipe by Carolyn

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, mix together crushed graham crackers, 3/4 cup finely chopped peanuts, and sugar. Stir in melted butter or margarine. Press mixture into a 9 inch pie plate.

  • Bake crust in preheated oven for 8 minutes. Chill.

  • In a medium mixing bowl, mix ice cream and peanut butter together on medium-low speed until combined. Pour mixture into chilled crust. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup chopped peanuts. Freeze for at least 6 hours. Remove from freezer 10 minutes before serving.

Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 41.3g; fat 31.7g; cholesterol 44.3mg; sodium 415.7mg. Full Nutrition
