Grilled Salmon Steaks Italian-Style
I wanted to get more fish in our diet, so I experimented with different flavorings for salmon steaks. This combination seemed to always be especially delicious with a risotto and vegetable side.
I cant believe. It was so so easy to cook. I adapted recipe a little by grill the salmon on the skillet instead of broiling. No vegetable oil added when cooking on skillet. It was awesome menu.Read More
I cant believe. It was so so easy to cook. I adapted recipe a little by grill the salmon on the skillet instead of broiling. No vegetable oil added when cooking on skillet. It was awesome menu.
The husband loved it! He chose the recipe. Followed it as it is, only used home made italian seasoning. Fabulous! The son and husband would give this 10 stars if they could. This makes my hubby adventurous in eating as he is the first to review!! Very easy & delicious.
I really enoyed this easy flavorful recipe. I topped it with some bruschetta and fresh grated romano cheese for a real Italian treat.
Delicious! I used a thick fillet and broiled it, but used these Italian seasonings - nice change from our usual dijon/dill/lemon combinations. I will definitely make this one again!
My boyfriend made this for me once and I didnt think Id like it because I dont really like fish, But I loved it. Since, Ive tried salmon a few other ways and didnt really like it, but this I will eat anytime. We also grill it instead of broiling it and its delicious!
I have been trying to find something a little different and this worked just fine. The herbs browned nicely and I made sure the skin on the other side was crispy, so temperature is tricky. I also found that more salt was necessary at the end. Kosher salt is nice. I used lemon juice and it was OK. Next time I will try lime.
I tried it today and it was a huge hit with the hubby...he loved it and I do too.what an easy and fast thing to have....... thanks again for this great recipe- now one of my fav's
This recipe yielded salmon that was tasty, but not really special. I think the addition of lime juice was necessary. This recipe has room for experimentation and seems to be easily adaptable.
This was so easy and delicious! We couldn't believe how simple it was but a great combination of flavors. The lime was the final great touch. Wouldn't change a thing.
Yum!
Probably the best fish I've ever had. Cooked it on the bbq for about 5 mins a side at 450, as they were pretty thick steaks. Turned out great!
