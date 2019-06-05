Grilled Salmon Steaks Italian-Style

I wanted to get more fish in our diet, so I experimented with different flavorings for salmon steaks. This combination seemed to always be especially delicious with a risotto and vegetable side.

Recipe by Wolfman's Bro

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
13 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 steaks
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Season one side of each steak with the Italian seasoning, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper.

  • Lay the steaks with the seasoned-side down on the prepared grill. Cook on grill until the flesh flakes, turning once, 7 to 8 minutes. Sprinkle each steak with lime juice to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 34.2g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 100.4mg; sodium 179mg. Full Nutrition
