Winter Chicken Bake

Rating: 4 stars I've prepared this recipe a number of times, and I've made some changes that we think improved it. First, I omit the sweet potato (we don't like them). I add one chopped apple for each person (instead of one apple/two persons). I use baby carrots and cook them on the stove until they're about halfway cooked through, then drain them and toss them with the chopped apples. I omit the onion because it upsets our stomachs, but I season the apples and carrots with onion powder and pepper. A few times, I've added small red potatoes that I've quartered (depending on size) and tossed with the seasoned apples and carrots, but the last time I made this I baked potatoes (not sweet potatoes) to serve alongside. One thing I do now that I think is crucial to making this dish moist is to add some apple juice approximately halfway through baking. I pour it into the apple/carrot/potato (if using) mix in the bottom of the pan and stir it around. I check it again about 10 minutes later and add more juice, if needed. This keeps everything from drying out. I also use dried cranberries instead of fresh, and the apple juice helps a lot with 'plumping' them. All in all, both my husband and I really enjoy this dish in the winter. It's easy to prepare and compared to many other recipes, fairly healthy. Helpful (90)

Rating: 4 stars I chose this recipe because I was looking for something tasty that my family would enjoy that had a "red" theme for Valentine's Day. My wife & I have 4 daughters that have grown up and their taste pallets have matured but they are not big red meat fans. Chicken fit the bill. I used whole chicken breasts instead of halves. After reading several other reviews, I noticed many concerns about the cranberries and general dryness of the dish so I used the canned whole cranberries which would increase the moisture content. also Besides just brushing the breasts with bbq sauce, I used honey BBQ sauce and increased the amount to 1 1/4 cups & poured the remaining sauce over the dish. the result was fabulous. It not only increased the moisture content of the chicken, but it melded nicely with the onions , apples, carrots and sweet potatoes and made a delicious semi-thick sauce that could be spooned over the chicken at serving. Although I love onions, I will decrease the amount to one onion for a yield of six servings next time. Carrots were a bit much as well. I used 8 rather than the 9 that the recipe called for. I will decrease these to six. The sweet potatoes presented enough orange color and flavor for this dish. I needed 2 baking dishes to handle the large chicken breasts. (we love left overs) I served this with long grain and wild rice, a perfect compliment. All in all, this was a very tasty, well received meal and a keeper. I will make this again when we have guests over. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars Next time I make this recipe I will use more BBQ sauce (use Head Country if you can, it's the best!) and I will choose a smaller sweet potato than the one I did. I ended up needing to cook this for about 55-65 minutes but that was because my chicken was not as thawed as I thought. Also..... I left the apple peels and potato peels on in order for the fiber, and I enjoyed this dish just the same, I forgot I had done that in fact... So leave the peels on :D Overall, VERY tasty, very unique recipe, that is what I think. Helpful (41)

Rating: 3 stars I'm confused. All the other reviews are stellar but my socks weren't knocked off. It needs something-like a sauce. There is little to no moisture when its finished cooking and makes the overall impression of the dish less appealing. I will make it again however. It was tasty easy and healthy. I think next time I will pour 1/2 C. apple cider over everything befor baking to create more of a juice/sauce. Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars Perfect for winter nights. My only problem was the sweet potato dried out a bit. I used dried cranberries--careful to place them on top of the chicken/veggies if they are on the bottom they burn too easily. Quite a different type of dish for me I liked it! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVED this recipe. The flavors were amazing and the chicken turned out perfect. I didn't have carrots on hand so I used red and yellow peppers. I also served with rice and it was absolutely delicious! I can't wait to make it again. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my goodness this is a great recipe! The chicken is tender and juicy and the whole dish has a great taste. I only made a few minor changes... I added less than half a head of red cabbage instead of the onion (it's what I had so I used it!) Also I went ahead and boiled the carrots with the sweet potatoes and then I used canned whole berry cranberry sauce instead of plain cranberries. The recipe wasn't specific about what kind to use but since there were a couple of reviews that mentioned the dish was dry I went ahead and used the canned. My husband and I love to cook and we agree that this is one of the best recipes ever... perfect for a cold winter day! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe for 2 adults who like chicken sweet potatoes and cranberries. I really liked the whole dish the other person did not appreciate the cranberries with her vegetables. I used a lg. sweet potato that I peeled but did not precook and my chicken breasts were added right from the freezer to the recipe. I put the chicken on top of all the vegetables. and covered the casserole dish. Everything was ready in 60-75 minutes and the chicken was not dry because it was cooked covered. I will certainly make this again. Because my sweet potato was quite large and both carrots and sweet potatoes are orange starches the carrots were omitted this time. Helpful (16)