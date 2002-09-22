Key Lime Pie VIII

This is a wonderful key lime pie recipe! I have had people tell me it is the best they have ever had. Keep in mind it is a no- bake kind, so it does have a different texture than the traditional kind. I use the Nellie and Joes key lime juice you can get in the grocery store. Why use plain old lime juice when the key lime stuff is right there? I have made this four times. If you use the Nellie and Joes and like a tart flavor, go ahead and use the cup. If not, use 3/4 of a cup and it is still great. If you make it all low fat, I would stick with 3/4 cup of the key lime juice or else it turns out extremely tart. (but still good...)