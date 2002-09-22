Key Lime Pie VIII
This is extremely easy and the crust doesn't get all soggy the second day. Fat-free ingredients work well. Garnish each slice with a dollop of whipped topping if you like.
This is extremely easy and the crust doesn't get all soggy the second day. Fat-free ingredients work well. Garnish each slice with a dollop of whipped topping if you like.
This recipe was wonderful with a slight modification. Instead of using a tub of cool whip I mixed my own cream and didn't add any sugar to sweeten it. It cut down on the sweetness of the pie (and the recongnizable sweetened condensed milk flavor) and enhanced the tartness. This will now be the only recipe I use to make this pie.Read More
The lime flavor in this pie is great but I could taste the sweetened condensed milk which I do not like - This recipe was just OKRead More
This recipe was wonderful with a slight modification. Instead of using a tub of cool whip I mixed my own cream and didn't add any sugar to sweeten it. It cut down on the sweetness of the pie (and the recongnizable sweetened condensed milk flavor) and enhanced the tartness. This will now be the only recipe I use to make this pie.
my mom and i LOVE key lime pie and this was incredible! we also watch what we eat very carefully, so i used fat free sweetened condensed milk, fat free whipped topping, sugar free pudding, and a reduced fat crust...no one could tell it was low fat at all! they were amazed when i told them. i added 1 drop of green food coloring to give it the light green color. the presentation was lovely and this great pie was a real hit!
Love, love, love this recipe!! It was so easy, yet tasted like I slaved over it! I used the bottled Key Lime juice instead of regular lime and my sister and I (who are both avid Key Lime pie fans) thought the tartness was perfect, but my husband thought it a little too tart and added whipped cream to the top of his to cut the tartness. We all agreed the only way to improve this would be to melt white chocolate and pour a thin layer over the crust before adding the filling. I also used the graham cracker crust. I will be making this frequently this summer!
My family loved this! Some reviewers said only 3/4cup lime juice would be better so I started with that, tasted it, and decided to add more, so it was probably just under 1 cup. I also used real whipped cream (had some leftover), and a store-bought graham cracker crust. It was delicious, creamy, a pretty color, and not too sweet or too tart. There was enough filling leftover to make a little parfait. Mine was a bit gooey, I found it's better frozen and served straight out of the freezer.
So easy and Delicious. I used lemon pudding rather than vanilla pudding. I used 3 regular limes(not key limes) and 1 lemon. And used half the amount of cool whip called for. I kept everything else the same. The result was a thick and lite Lime Pie. I made it for dessert and my family of 4 adults ate the whole thing that night. HIGHLY RECOMENDED!!!!
I was very impressed with this "no bake" pie recipe! Super easy, my 11 year old basically made it. We used a store bought nilla wafer crust and it turned out fine. The only advice I would give is to make it a day in advance, it tasted better and was *thicker* the next day. Thanks for posting this! We will make it again and again,
Delicious! This is one of the best Key Lime Pies I've tasted. I used a graham cracker crust and only 3/4 cup of lime juice (I think it would have been a bit too tart with any more). Thanks so much for a great recipe!
As mentioned by an earlier reviewer - using the thawed can of frozen margarita mix in place of the lime juice makes this an incredible dessert. I also recommend making (and baking 8 min) your own graham cracker crust. And ditch the Cool Whip ....use fresh whipped whipping cream instead and you won't regret it. Note: only add 1 tsp powdered sugar to the whipping cream. This adaptation is VERY rich, but has just the right tartness and not overwhelmingly sweet.
I went into the recipe thinking that I would not like it as much as "easy key lime pie I" from this site. But let me tell you this is good! And I'm not sure which is better the easy key lime pie I or this one? Thanks for a keeper!
Great tasting! I was a little worried about the taste of the condensed milk but I couldn't taste it at all. This is a brilliant recipe (I used 1 cup of frozen Limeade concentrate instead of lime juice, so I guess I can only call mine Lime Pie). It was very delicious and better than store bought. The hubby loved it too and wants me to make it again this weekend.
Loved this. Not too tart or too sweet. I did use key lime juice but left out the zest. If you do use zest be sure to get only the green part, no white (the white is what will make it bitter). I did add a bit of green food coloring because it made it look good (who cares if it's not "authentic?" Those who won't eat it if it's green are acting like food snobs)and froze it for 3 hours before serving. Excellent and not too rich. Will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing!
One of the best Key Lime fakes I've ever made...easy! I used a prepared shortbread crust (which is smaller than 10") and I actually got 2 pies out of this with enough room to have a thin layer of whipped topping on the top....it was perfect for the cookout we had! I got raves for this one....thanks.
I have made this delicious recipe twice now. Used graham pie crust once and for a baby shower used little tart shells. I received constant praise each time a guest enjoyed one. They are really pretty with a little zest sprinkled on top & sooo easy to make. I only had 1/2 cup of fresh lime juice so used 1/2 cup of bottled too. WONDERFUL DESSERT!!!
Love this recipe. My family likes a very tart pie. Lemons also work very well.
I made this pie for a luncheon..A man there that travels back and forth to Florida said it was the best Key Lime Pie he had outside of Key West...I used frozen margarita mix.(non alcohol)I thawed it and used it right from the can...It was very very good...Key lime juice is very difficult to find where I live...The man did not know who I was or that I made the pie...so he wasn't just being nice..lol
My family does not like key lime pie, but they absolutely love this recipe. Instead of vanilla pudding, I subbed white chocolate pudding...will always use the white chocolate pudding every time I make it again! I used homemade sweetened condensed milk (equal parts of sugar and evaporated milk + a splash of vanilla) and fresh limes...I froze it for about 3 hours and served it with real whipped cream that was whipped with a splash of vanilla and a couple of handfuls of 10X sugar. Excellent, excellent pie!
Erm... how can you possibly think you can go from sweetened condensed milk to evaporated milk or 2% milk? They're completely different! Combining sweetened condensed milk with lemon or lime juice makes for a moussy "lemon curd" texture - even on its own, with nothing else added - that makes a yummy filling or spread. Replacing it with evap or 2% milk is an error, and the understandably sub-par results are surely not the fault of the recipe, which is both easy and delicious. I give it four stars only because I'm a bit of a purist and prefer real whipped cream instead. Whipped cream lifts it up to five. :)
The lime flavor in this pie is great but I could taste the sweetened condensed milk which I do not like - This recipe was just OK
My store-bought crust was in a million pieces when I got home. So I piled the filling high into 5 beautiful crystal wine glasses and topped it with whipped topping, a little bit of the crushed shortbread crust, decorated it with a slice of lime of the edge and it was beautiful! Made it exactly as printed -- it's tart-tart-tart ...and great-great-great! I'll make it again soon!
Absolutely delicious! My husband couldn't stop raving! I used a homemade graham crust, and freshly whipped cream in place of the Cool Whip (1 1/4 cups unwhipped). Per reviews that it was too tangy, I cut the lime juice to 3/4 cup. This was a beautiful color with the lime zest throughout. Wonderful! UPDATE: I served this on the dessert table on Christmas Day, garnishing each slice with a rosette of whipped cream and a small piece of fresh lime - it was the first thing gone! Everyone loved it and it is so refreshing in the middle of winter.
This was fabulous, so easy! They don't have key lime juice where i live so i had to squeeze the limes with a garlic press) I did however made my own crust and put a thin layer of melted chocolate on it, I also used reduced sugar pudding and topping. I gave this 5 stars because if it tasted absolutely delish with reduced sugar products I'm sure the real products were just as good!
Oh my, this was heavenly. I used regular limes, not key limes, and it was the perfect tartness. I made a graham cracker crumb crust to go with it. Was super easy and absolutely divine. Hope it lasts till tomorrow :-)
I brought this to my company picnic and I won a prize for best dessert! I used low-fat and fat free ingredients and it took all of 15 minutes to make. This is a fabulous dessert!
Great summertime recipe. Brought to Fourth of July picnic everyone loved it, especially after a big meal. I only used 3/4 of a cup of key lime juice, otherwise it's way too tart. Easy Key Lime Pie recipe (just leave enough time to set).
This was excellent! So easy and so flavorful! I did use a graham cracker crust and the filling was fluffy and smooth and filled it up nicely. I also put it in the freezer to chill it quickly and then decided to put it back in the freezer after serving some and when I had a piece the next day, it was fantastic frozen also. Thank you Charlotte for the wonderful recipe,,
This was wonderful and so easy to make. My husband said it was the best key lime pie he has ever had. I would agree, especially when comparing it to how easy it was to make. I also used fat free products and it tasted incredible. This one will be done many times over. Thanks for the recipe.
To die for! I only used 1/2 container of the whipped topping, it seemed to be more than enough! Great flavor.
I made two batches of this recipe side by side. But, I left out (inadvertantly) the pudding mix in one of the batches....and that batch was SO much better! I also tried this crumbling a graham cracker crust into individual size footed glass bowls. They were adorable and delicious (without the pudding!) Lastly,I found a *huge* difference in using fresh limes vs. bottled key lime juice. The bottled juice left a stong imitation lime after taste. I'll only use fresh lime juice now.
This is a fantastic recipe. It's tart, but not quite as tart as most key lime pie recipes I've had. What I don't understand is why some people put green food coloring in it. The way to tell a real key lime pie from a boxed kind is the color. I'd never touch a green pie because I'd assume it was artificially flavored. You remove the credibility of your pie by making it green.
Excllent taste, very solid, good texture, we thought it was a little too tart, so we cut back 1/4 cup on the lime juice.
So easy and so delicious!
Great base recipe, this turned out lovely and I am such a key lime pie snob! I did substitute key lime juice for the regular lime juice, and made my own whipped cream instead of the frozen kind. Fantastic recipe and pie, A+ (To others -- don't use food coloring, it should be its wonderful natural yellow color!)
This pie was good. I decreased the fresh lime juice to 2/3 cup which was more than enough. Also used a graham cracker crust. Everyone really enjoyed this pie.
Great recipe!! Came out just like the one at a famous resturant. Definately a keeper. I followed some of the suggestions and did substitute whipped heavy whipping cream for the whipped topping as I am not a fan of the frozen type. I used bottled lime juice and next time would reduce the amount slightly, and also tinted the pie a pale green shade. Make sure to chill well so the pie keeps its form. I was in a hurry and didn't have well formed pie slices.
This was so good! Key Lime pie is one of my hubbie's favorites. He loved this! I used real key lime juice and I think that makes a difference.
Absolutely the worst food I ever tasted! I figured with so many 5 stars I couldn't go wrong. Well it was worse than wrong. That much juice not only makes it sour, it makes it a very bad sour! The only person that could tolerate it was a smoker we figured it had something to do with damaged tastebuds. Of course this is just my opinion.
Key lime pie is one of many of my favorite desserts & I wanted to find a no bake recipe without eggs. Well, this was my first time making it & it was somewhat disappointing. It wasn't bad, it's just that it didn't taste like the key lime pie I'm used to at restaurants, etc. It was a little too creamy & WAY TOO SWEET! I think I'll try a traditional version with eggs, except bake long enough to not worry about salmonella! Any suggestions?
I've made this pie on many occasions and people always rave about it. Don't use key lime juice, it will make it too sour - use regular lime juice like the recipe calls for.
This is a good variation from the Real Key Lime pie. Key West would not serve it, however. And, people, PUHLEEZE.....Key Lime Pie is NOT green. It is the color of the juice. I would not touch a piece of green Key Lime Pie.
Loved it, loved it, loved it. I didn't have vanilla pudding; used frech vanilla instead. Loved it, loved it, love it Thank you
This is excellent for a short-cut key lime pie. I use only 3/4 C. of lime juice instead of 1 C. and I buy a HoneyMaid graham cracker crust.
A bit too tangy and not very sophisticated in the mouth if that makes any bit of sense.
YUMMY! I followed this recipe using Key Lime juice suggested by other reviewers. This was a GREAT pie, with just the right amount of kick to awaken your taste buds! Thanks for a great recipe! :)
I had no idea what Key Lime Pie was until a friend asked me to make one for his birthday instead of cake a few years back. I followed the directions exactly and he raved that it was the best pie he’d ever had! I've made this pie several times since then completely as is. It’s so cheap and easy to put together it’s great for get-togethers and pot lucks. It’s always devoured quickly. Thank you for the great recipe!
I'm giving this recipe five stars because it has such a refreshing and tart, but sweet taste. Although it is the only key lime pie recipe that I have ever made by myself, I'm sure that it is one of the best (if not the best). It was sooooo easy to make, and it only took about 20 minutes to prepare (no baking). I used small, already made, pie shells. Thanks for the great recipe Charlotte.
This was very delicious! I used one cup of real whipping cream instead of the whipped topping in orer to cut back on the sugar. I only put in 1/2 cup of lime juice too. It was a nice refreshing treat for my hubby who has been sick.
This pie was soooo good! I used a graham cracker crust, and it did not get soggy, of course the pie only lasted two days. I used just regular ole limes from the store. Our store don't carry Key Limes, and do we really want to put anything in our mouth's that come out of South Florida, anyway?? I did not want a recipe that had raw eggs, and this one was perfect! Thanks Charlotte for sharing this one with us.
excellent recipe! Used a store bought graham cracker crust, homemade whipped creme, and added a couple drops of green food coloring to the sweetened condensed milk. Perfect.
It was perfect. We omitted the lime rind, and it was great!!! I also added a bit of food coloring to make it green. :) Thanks for this recipe. It is the only Key Lime Pie I have ever made, and it will be the only one!!
I made this pie again and it's absolutely AMAZING!! If you don't like tart, then make with less real limes!! TRY IT!!
A few nights ago I got a small slice of key lime pie at a restaurant for $6 then decided to try making my own. This recipe was just as good - the taste is incredible (just the right amount of tartness), and even more incredible is how EASY it is to make. I used bottled lime juice and a store-bought graham cracker crust and garnished with thin lime slices. Thanks for sharing!
I thought this would taste a bit like instant vanilla pudding but it doesn't. It tastes very close to regular baked key lime pie and I didn't think it was too tart, although I did use regular limes. It's very easy to make. I had to add some green food coloring because otherwise it is yellow...which is fine too. I also used a graham cracker crust where I crushed 1 cup of graham crackers, added 3 Tablespoons white sugar and 5 Tablespoons melted butter. Mixed it together and pressed it into a 9 inch pie pan. I cooked it at 325 degrees for 5 minutes and let it cool before adding the filling. Great recipe. Thanks!
OMG this was soooooo gooooooddddd!!!!!! It was gone in three hours! I made no changes and it turned out the best. THIS IS THE BEST RECIPE I HAVE EVER GOTTEN OFF OF THIS WEBSITE!!!! Truly amazing! I will make this again, DEFINATELY!!!!!! :) :) :)
Thanks for the recipe, it was very good pie, but I was expecting something more I guess. I did like that you did not have to use so much condensed milk. Will use this recipe again.
Very good, but better w/ some changes. I made it the 2nd time with 3/4 cup of fresh lime juice and only 2 tsp. of lime zest - I also used a bought graham cracker crust. Much better, IMO. We like to eat it frozen - very refreshing on a hot day.
Another good key lime pie recipe. I didn't have a pie crust on hand, nor did I have a graham cracker crust, put I did have a box of 'Nilla Wafers ®. I wanted these for a "Girls Night Out" dinner, so I decided to make mini bite-sized pies. I put one wafer in a mini cupcake cake paper, mixed the filling ingredients as directed, and used my small cookie scoop to fill the cupcake papers. These set up nicely in the refrigerator and held their shape for 1 1/2 hours out of the fridge. Yes, they got soft, but they didn't "melt down". This was a fun way to serve this pie to a group of women. Everyone had a few of them and there were some for the ladies to take home. I got 42 minis out of this recipe.
I've never had key lime pie before I made this one so I don't know if it tastes "right" or not, but it's fabulous. Nice and tart. I love this recipe and have made it over and over.
Bill and Jaz both loved this one.
This was really easy and REALLY Good. I did not use a full cup of fresh lime juice or grated lime zest....Only about a 1/4 of a cup... ( i do not have a juicer) Then the rest was out of the little lime shaped thing you can get at the store....
This is a great recipe. The grocery store I bought the ingredients at was somehow completely out of limes, so I had to skip the zest and use bottled key lime juice, but it still turned out wonderfully and I got plenty of compliments. I'll definitely make this again.
This is a FANTASTIC recipe!!! It's so tasty and so easy to make. I used a pillsbury refridgerated pie crust, bottled key lime juice, and extra creamy whipped topping along with the rest of the ingredients...I wouldn't change a thing. It seems as though you are going to have too much filling once you start pouring it into the crust, but just keep going, it settles a bit after awhile and gives you a nice thick sturdy piece of pie. The only other recipe I've used for Key Lime Pie is one from the "Betty's Pies" (famous diner in Two Harbors, MN) cookbook, I think this one is better...sorry, Betty!
Wow! Sooo easy and sooo good! I made it even easier and quicker by using a graham cracker crust. (used FF sw. condensed milk, and Lite Cool Whip) Limes were 99 cents each so I only bought 2 and used bottled lime juice to make up for the rest. Still outstanding!
This is a wonderful key lime pie recipe! I have had people tell me it is the best they have ever had. Keep in mind it is a no- bake kind, so it does have a different texture than the traditional kind. I use the Nellie and Joes key lime juice you can get in the grocery store. Why use plain old lime juice when the key lime stuff is right there? I have made this four times. If you use the Nellie and Joes and like a tart flavor, go ahead and use the cup. If not, use 3/4 of a cup and it is still great. If you make it all low fat, I would stick with 3/4 cup of the key lime juice or else it turns out extremely tart. (but still good...)
This was a little tangy. Would have been nice to know how many limes to use for the fresh lime juice. I think it's like 10 limes.
This is a great pie - nice and tangy. It is so easy and so good. I will add this to my favorite recipes. Great made with lemon too.
This was very good!! everyone seemed to like it, my mom even took the leftovers with her to work the nexr day. I think the only thing I would change is instead of using a whole tub of whipped cream i would half it,I found I had way too much filling for the size of my crust I could have made 2 pies if I had done this. I did'nt find this pie to be either too tart or too sweet, perfect
we used fat free products due to some diet restrictions, a little freezer time would've helped with consistency but HOLY COW this was yummy. Will be making again for sure.
This was my first attempt at making key lime pie and it turned out amazing. This is a great recipe for someone like me who doesn't like to spend a lot of time baking and needs an easy recipe to follow.
My teenage son loves to make this pie for Thanksgiving. This is the fourth year he has made it. Easy and gets rave reviews every time. Thanks for sharing
Sooo Good!! My family loved this. I used low fat ingredients all around and it came out great!! I've made this multiple times and it always comes out great.
This was the easiest, and best Key lime pie I ever made. It comes out perfect every time. It was a big hit at the party. I did cut the lime juice down to 3/4 cup. Pure perfection Thanks for the great recipe!
This pie is very, very tart and the added lime zest makes it even more so, bordering on bitter. I used actual key limes, not the concentrated juice, and I added 4 ounces of cream cheese because so many reviewers said it was too fluff-like. This pie was firm as a result, but just too tart. Maybe half the called for amount of key lime juice and no lime zest would make it a perfect 5 star recipe. As prepared, none of my kids could eat the whole piece. I do like the idea of a key lime pie with vanilla pudding and whip cream, rather than egg yolks for safety reasons, so I will tinker with it. I have lots of hope for this recipe to turn to a 5 star with a little less lime. Please add the cream cheese if you want a firmer cream pie.
I love this version of the pie. It's very simple to make and very tasty. It doesn't take long at all. I added green food coloring to make it look green and to add it just for fun. Also, it's great with Redi-Whip on top. I will be making this dessert more often. Thanks Charlotte!
Excellent recipe, light and very tasty! Suggestion to add 3-4 drops of green food coloring.
Nothing special. I followed directions exactly except I added 1/4 cup shredded coconut as another reviewer suggested and no one like it. Everyone said it tasted just like eating a cool whip pie. It also didn't have any green color to it whatsoever, so I added two drops of green food coloring to give it more eye appeal. Still didn't help. Will not make again.
This was perfect. It is very refreshing, so easy and absolutely delicious! I used a graham cracker crust then drizzled it with some white chocolate that I heated up with a little whipping cream and butter. Instead of just garnishing with whipped topping sometimes cover it. I also added a little lemon juice to make it more tart and a drop of green food coloring! This is a great pie to make in quantities too! I have always made 3 at least at a time. One time I did not have the required amount of lime juice and I found lime pudding at the store, this came out great. Another time a spiced it up and used coconut pudding and added some chopped coconut to the mix and it was great for our luau! This is a recipe i make over and over by demand, and I can't get enough of it!
ooohhlala...I am a big key lime pie fan thanks to Marie Callendars restaurant while living in Arizona-well here in Ohio we dont have those but can buy the frozen ones from that company...but this just blew their doors off.Fast to make...inexpensive...and sub"lime " to eat :O) cant wait to make it again with homemade crust w/the addition of ginger...nummy!!!
The is one of the best Key Lime pies recipes I've ever tried. I love that it's nice and tart. The whipping cream on top really adds to pie. I did how ever change one thing. I used a shortbread crust (flour, butter and crshed pecans) It was yummy. I'll be making this several more times!
This was delicious, and it didn't taste like eating straight cool whip like I was worried it might. I used keylime, lime, and lemon juice. I added slightly less than the recipe calls for and it was just right.
Hubby had been begging for Key Lime Pie ever since I bought Key Lime Juice by mistake. I decided to try this recipe and he said it was incredible! I only made one change and that was to use a graham cracker crust. I even tried it and thought it was very refreshing and I don't care for the taste of limes. It wasn't too tart or tangy. I had extra filling so I put it on graham crackers and froze them for a frozen treat. Those were really great also! Definitely a make again recipe
wow! 1st time I ever made this pie! big hit at picnic! used 1/2 freshly squeezed lime juice, 1/2 key lime juice, lime rind, and used french vanilla pudding & extra creamy cool whip. everyone LOVED it! made homemade graham cracker crust! def be making this again!
How many limes does it take for 1 cup of juice? Too many so I used bottle juice and it taste the same as if I had used fresh.
I've tried other recipes and this is the BEST. I also like "Easy Key Lime Pie I", but I made both for some friends and this pie won hands down! It has a better "sour" twist to it. I followed the recipe to a tee and it was perfect. No need to tweek it at all!
As others suggested, I used 3/4 cup of lime juice and still found it a little bitter. My children would not eat it; they said it was too bitter.
Totally delicious. Once I had 1/2 a cup of key limes, I tasted the juice and it was soooo tart that I decided to use regular limes for the other half. I also only used 1/2 of an 8oz container of Cool Whip and it filled up a deep dish pan. I also used the Graham Cracker Crust recipe from the site.
The vanilla pudding and Cool Whip are very prominent flavors here. I disliked it for that reason. Everyone else that ate it thought it was definitely 5 stars! They were particularly thrilled with the mousse-like texture, which was in fact quite nice, really. I would not reduce the lime juice; keep it at the full cup unless you hate sour desserts, in which case, this might not be the right one for you :) I tinted mine green (spilled the green food coloring -- made it a horrible minty color) and garnished with lime zest. Don't garnish with lime zest overnight -- it looks funky the next day. Just an FYI on that one. Thanks for the recipe!
I made it according to directions for our annual Men's Pie Social - it was a hit! Excellent key lime flavor, none of that fake taste you get from using lime jello.
I cannot tell you how many times I have made this recipe, but every single time has gotten rave reviews! Yes, this is the slacker's version of Key Lime Pie, and the purists out there will be all up in arms over the pudding mix and frozen topping, but at the end of the day - it's AWESOME. I use the wee little limes from Mexico, since I live way too far away from FLA to get the real deal, and I give myself carpal-tunnel while reaming every single one of those little suckers for every drop of juice they will yield, but the mouth-watering tartness is totally worth it. Total Dessert Win, Every Single Time.
This was a good pie. Not tart enough for my taste. I used whip cream and not frozen whipped topping. Might try again to make it tarter...not sure how though.
The easiest and best Key Lime I have tried. This was a bit hit . I have found that a very full 1/2 c of key lime juice is sufficient. Only use key lime, there is a difference!!
WOW delicious! I did change a few things: I used 1/2 cup lime juice, 2/3 cup milk, vanilla pudding, 1/2 container cool whip and zest. It didn't fill the pie shell so I added a topping: 1/3 cup lite sour cream, tbsp lime juice and zest. It was a bit different but still VERY GOOD. Good frozen the next day too.
Wow! As is, this recipe is VERY tangy. I went over the reviews before I made it and it seemed to be pretty good. I made the pies and though I did notice that they were very sour, I made an unsuccessful attempt to mellow out the sourness by putting extra whipped topping on the pies. Though my family and I downed the pies, not one of us managed to keep a straight face while we ate it (we all kept laughing at each other's pucker-faces). Good recipe, but next time I'll definitely cut down on the lime juice. :)
By far the most flavor of the easy key lime pie recipes. I used the 9" graham craker crust. It fit fine. Next time I will bake one. The recipe is so easy it is worth it.
Made for Thanksgiving. Very easy, tart. I would cut down on some of the grated lime zest.
Easy and delicious! Everybody raves about this when I make it. I use a graham cracker crust, which is super easy to make, just crushed graham crackers and some melted butter. I get key limes, which are available at Trader Joe's if you have one near by. I use my garlic press to juice them. One bag of key limes makes a little less than a cup, but it turns out great. Be careful not to put too much zest in though because it will make it a little bitter.
Awesome and Easy! Quick Excellent Recipe!
I make these 4 at a time. Easy! Great tasting. I add green food coloring to make them taste better to the eye and use a chocolate graham cracker crust pie shell. People can't wait until spring (Lent) each year when I make a dozen for church. Don't tell anyone how easy it is!
This was OK. Simple to make, and a crowd pleaser.
strong lime flavor
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections