Key Lime Pie VIII

287 Ratings
  • 5 216
  • 4 46
  • 3 20
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

This is extremely easy and the crust doesn't get all soggy the second day. Fat-free ingredients work well. Garnish each slice with a dollop of whipped topping if you like.

By Charlotte Pierce

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 10 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together lime rind, lime juice, and condensed milk. Whisk in pudding mix and allow to set up 5 minutes. Fold in 8 ounce tub of whipped topping. Pour mixture into pastry shell. Chill at least 2 hours before serving. Garnish with additional whipped topping if desired.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 59.8g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 390.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022