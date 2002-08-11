Pumpkin Butter II

4.5
34 Ratings
This lovely spread will be gobbled up by children and grown-ups alike. Put it on the breakfast table during the holidays for a seasonal treat.

Servings:
80
Yield:
5 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 2 quart saucepan, combine the pumpkin, sugar, pumpkin pie spice and gelatin; mix well.

  • Place over medium high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring constantly for 5 minutes.

  • Transfer to sterile containers, and chill in the refrigerator until serving.

46 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 11.8g; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
