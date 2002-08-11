Pumpkin Butter II
This lovely spread will be gobbled up by children and grown-ups alike. Put it on the breakfast table during the holidays for a seasonal treat.
Great recipe! I reduced the sugar to no more than equal to the amount of pumpkin. And I substituted a cup of brown sugar as well. This was simple and quick!
I rated this 5 stars because it is a great base recipe. I made it exactly as stated, but next time will make some changes. I found it to be sweeter than I like, so next time I'll be lowering the amount of sugar by about half. I also like butters a bit thicker so will be cooking it a bit longer as well. But all in all, it is a wonderfully easy, quick, tasty recipe.
Wonderful recipe! Very quick and easy to make. I, too, substituted brown sugar for 1 of the cups of sugar and it came out great! A nice addition to my holiday baskets!
This recipie is fantastic. I brought a jar to work and everyone raved! I plan to make some more for the holidays. It is a little sweet, so remember that a little goes a long way.
This is a great recipe. I like my "butters" on the thick side, so I cooked it longer than the recipe states. And, I did use a bit less sugar. Using pumpkin spice rather than using two or three separate spices is a great idea. Thank you!
I'm a fanatic about trying new recipes for jams and jellies, so when I saw this recipe for pumpkin butter with such a great reviewer rating, I thought I hit the jackpot. You can't beat how easy it is to make, but I just thought it was way too sweet. I won't be making this recipe again.
Please see the article from the University of Georgia Extension Office. Canning guidelines are revised periodically, so it's worth a quick web search to make sure it's still safe.
I loved this recipe! It came out at just the right consistency. The only thing I changed was the amount of sugar. I used about a 1/2 cup less than this recipe called for. It's still plenty sweet!
This recipe is terrific!! I had bought some pumkin butter at when it ran out, I thought I would have to order more online and have it shipped. I tried this recipe instead and it is every bit as delicious.
My Daughter made this recipe and sent me a jar. It was delicious. Now I am making it for Holiday gifts. Thanks for a GREAT Recipe
I have yet to make this recipe, but I have read SEVERAL reviews of many different pumpkin recipes where people are substituting fresh pumpkin. I would just like to remind everyone that the pumpkins you use for jack-o-lanterns have MUCH less flavor than the smaller sugar pumpkins, which are used specifically for cooking. Also remember, the larger the pumpkin, the more bland the flavor.
Great recipe!
Deliciously simple! I too used brown sugar and a little vanilla extract. Thank you for this yummy recipe!!
this was really good. i reduced the sugar to 2 cups and it was still plenty sweet. i also made some for my dad with splenda and it was really good and diabetic friendly.
SO EASY! I used fresh pumpkin so I didn't measure anything. I just did it to taste. Because I ended up with what looked like more than 3 1/2 cups of puree, I used 2 gelatin packets. My little kids and husband think it tastes delicious!
This recipes has really good flavor and I am rating it only four stars because I used 1/4 of the amount of sugar called for and I still find the end result more than sweet enough. However, it has really good potential and I will be making it again and tweaking it again to our liking.
The first time I made this it was way too sweet for my taste. So I made it again today and it turned out great! This time I cut the sugar back. I used 1 cup of splenda and 1 cup of brown suagr and that was plenty. I also left it on the stove for 5 extra minutes based on other reviews because mine also wasn't thick enough for me the first time. I love my "tweaked" pumpkin butter :)
Very good! I used only slightly more sugar than pumpkin since other reviewers said it was plenty sweet. Tried substituting half brown sugar & half coconut sugar to make it more low glycemic for my diabetic husband with great results. As to canning safety, this is meant to be stored in the fridge.
I agree that the sugar needs to be cut back on this recipe by at least a 1/2 cup. Other than that, it is quick, easy and delicious!!
I reduced that amount of sugar to 2c and added 1 c of brown sugar. Using fresh pumpkin puree is a must. Great recipe! Thank you.
Good. I also used 1 cup of brown sugar and a total of 2 cups of white sugar and it was still very sweet.
So simple and quick but so delicious just like grandma's. I did half the suggested servings and still made a lot for 4 people to last a long time.
I can't make enough, I get empty jars back for refills. This is a great recipe! I have also substituted brown sugar for some of the white, and to cut down the sweetness I have also reduced the sugar by 1/2 to 3/4 c and it still thickens just fine.
I doubled the spices by accident, it turned out a little too spicy but still good.
Easy recipe. I read reviews and decided to use 6 cups of pumkin puree, 3 cups of sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Very sweet. Tastes wonderful. Definately a keeper!
Delicious! Although, I only used one cup of cane sugar and homemade pumpkin purée. I used pumpkin spice, allspice, ginger, cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg. Quick and easy and already sweet.
Easy. I had a pumpkin I needed to use up so I made a few batches of this. Very tasty! My family and friends are going to get mason jars of this fab pumpkin butter.
Waaaay to sweet! Even with cutting the sugar portion in half and adding a stick of salted butter. I also added double the gelatin.
Never heard of pumpkin butter, but pounced on this recipe since I have a 26-lb pumpkin to use up. This is ok, but apple butter is much better. Definately cut the sugar in half-- that must be a typo because it's plenty sweet with just 2 1/4 cups, and I LIKE sweet. Will not make again. ADDED LATER: I found a solution to use up the pumpkin butter that I did not like. Substitute it cup for cup in pumpkin bread, but use less sugar and spices than what the bread recipe asks for.
With only 3 1/2 cups of sugar, it was more than sweet enough. So, you could even reduce it to 3 cups and it would be fine. Other than sweetening to your own taste, this pumpkin butter is excellent and a welcome addition to the breakfast or lunch table.
