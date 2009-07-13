Fresh Apple Tarts

4.5
14 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These tarts are easy to make and bake. White sugar may be used in place of brown sugar.

Recipe by Punkin

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 tarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Pastry Dough:
Apple Filling:

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together flour, 1 1/4 cups sugar, and salt. Cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Mix in eggs and vanilla extract until dough forms a ball. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 1 hour but not more than 1 day.

    Advertisement

  • While the dough is chilling, prepare the apple filling.

  • In a medium bowl, toss diced apples with sugar and cinnamon. Mix in walnuts.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 16 3-inch tart pans. Remove tart dough from the refrigerator and let it stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before rolling out.

  • Knead dough briefly on a lightly floured surface. Cut into 16 equal portions. Roll each portion into a 6-inch circle, and carefully fit one circle into each tart pan.

  • Spoon an equal amount of apple mixture into each tart pan. Fold pastry over filling. Place filled tarts on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Melt apricot jam and brush over finished tarts, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 55.8g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 78.9mg; sodium 60.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022