Fresh Apple Tarts
These tarts are easy to make and bake. White sugar may be used in place of brown sugar.
I think part of the problem some of the users here have is because the recipe does not tell you to keep the butter as cold as possible - this is the clue to any great pie crust - butter should stay cold, cold, cold. The best thing to do is mix all the ingredients lightly then balling it up and letting the crust sit in the fridge (to get the butter cold again) and then quickly work the crust for the tart. Doing this the crust worked fine and tasted great.
this is the best apple tart i have ever had
Having just made this recipe for the second time, I'm wondering if this isn't actually my favourite pie crust. Here's my original review from a couple of months ago: I was very happy with these tarts, and I only made two minor changes to the recipe: I didn't have unsalted butter so I just didn't add the extra salt and I used maple sugar instead of brown sugar, but since the flavour didn't really come through next time I probably just use brown sugar. I should note that I did have to flour up the work surface and the rolling pin pretty well to keep the dough from getting to sticky, but otherwise it was great!
I thought these were lovely. Did not find the dough hard to work with, but then I often add more or less flour depending on how dry or sticky it is (usually need to add a little more).
I liked this recipe but I made a lot of changes. I used pecans, apples, brown sugar and maple syrup. I also used prepared tart shells and just pulled up the edges to make them fold over. They were a hit at my meeting.
What a great tart. Very pretty and easy to make. I used some allspice and nutmeg along with the cinnamon. Thanks for sharing.
I didn't make the pie crust, since I had a crust in the freezer I wanted to use up, so I'm not rating the crust today. I also didn't use a top crust as a result. This is a nice little recipe for apple tarts. I just made one apple tart instead of several. My only complaint is that the apples take a while to bake down and I'd like a little more sauce or something with it, but otherwise this is a nice recipe. When I am out of pie crusts, I'll try the crust and top crust from this recipe. Thanks for the recipe!
This was a huge hit in my family, I've cooked this twice and my husband gobbles them right up!
I used two teaspoons apple pie spice, one teaspoon arrowroot, left the peel on the apples and I used store bought rolled pie crust. I tossed the ingredients and used a 6 inch cake cutter to cut the tarts. I cut the excess dough into strips and latticed across the top of the tart. I covered the tarts with parchment after 15min and I increased the cooking time 10 minutes. I made 6 tarts. Easy mix..
Excellent flavor and easy to make.
Didn't make the pastry, but the apple part of recipe was Yummy!
