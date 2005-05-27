Hashbrown Casserole

Nice recipe that lends itself to variation. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and used only 3/4 of the hash browns (we only needed to serve 4 people), and replaced the cream of chicken with 1 can of celery and one of mushroom as I didn't have the cream of chicken. I also reduced the sour cream (non-fat) to about 3/4 cup, replaced the onion flakes with 1 small onion diced and sauteed in butter, along with about 1/4 red pepper diced and sauteed. Instead of adding the butter in the recipe, I splashed in some half and half cream for extra liquid. Like others I increased the sharp Cheddar and because my family doesn't like corn flakes, used Panko bread crumbs with a little grated parmesan and a little melted butter drizzled on top. Forgot the pepper so had to add it on my plate. I would have liked the corn flakes myself. I broiled the top a little to brown it. Next time I will add some mushrooms and see how it tastes.