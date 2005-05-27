Hashbrown Casserole

It is very easy to make, and everyone loves this casserole.

By Louise

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the soup, sour cream, butter, dried onion flakes, and pepper. Stir in the hash browns and 1/2 the cheese. Pour into the prepared baking dish, sprinkle with remaining cheese, and top with crushed cornflakes.

  • Bake 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 22.2g; cholesterol 38mg; sodium 544mg. Full Nutrition
