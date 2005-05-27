Hashbrown Casserole
It is very easy to make, and everyone loves this casserole.
Everyone seems to like this one. We have had a similar recipe in our family for years with the following changes: increase the butter by adding 1/2 cup of melted butter to the potato mixture and 1/4 cup melted butter mixed with the cornflake topping; 1 can of cream of mushroom soup (instead of chicken); 8 oz cheese; one small diced onion (instead of flakes) and 2 cups of crushed cornflakes for topping. The rest is the same although I usually bake it closer to an hour. I know the fat content just more than quadrupled but it's soooooo good.Read More
I added 1 can of cream of chicken 1 can of condensed cheddar cheese and used ritz crackers instead of cornflakes. Boyfriend thought it was great. I thought the hashbrowns could have been more crispy.next time I will cook the hashbrowns golden then mix with the ingredients and bake til the sauce is heated and see if it turns out better. BF said it was perfect just the way it was!Read More
This turned out really good, I made a few changes to the recipe, it's just my nature. I did 1 can of cream of mushroom, 1 can of cream of chicken, I diced up 1/4 of an onion, upped the cheese to 8oz, and upped the butter to 4tbl. I also added 4tbl of melted butter to the cornflakes. I didn't crush the flakes, and added roughly 2 cups of cornflakes with the melted butter mixed in. Turned out great, and golden!
Use real onion 1/2 to 1 c diced and sauted in small amount of oil or butter until transparent (quantity depends on how much you like onions, I like a lot and I also add a clove of crushed garlic to the onions in the last 2 minutes of sauteing.) The recipe needs a lot more cheese than that in my opinion, I put in at least a cup and a half (I like cojack best.)Also I like this best with chopped ham added. When I make it my way it gets raves at our church breakfast potlucks...
Sometimes I make this and it is awesome. Sometimes I make it and it tastes like feet. I don't know what I do wrong.
Excellent casserole. I added some fried crispy bacon and it was fantastic. This is a keeper.
This was delicious! I did tweak based on reviews though of it beling not cheesy enough and/or too dry. Here's what I did: * full 2 c. cheese in mix * used only 3/4 pkg of hashbrowns * used one cr. chicken soup and one cr. celery * added some 1/2 & 1/2 to mixture * used parmesean bread crumbs instead of cornflakes
I love this recipe. I was looking for a hashbrown casserole recipe for Thanksgiving and found this one. I am so glad I did. It was wonderful. It was very easy and tasted just like the ones my aunts used to make. I used a chopped onion instead of dry onion. I think it gave it a real kick. I will definitely make this again!
This recipe is very good, although I left out the butter and use the Cream of Chicken Healthy Campbell's soups. I have used a recipe like this over the years and I brown a pound of gound chuck, 1/2 a green pepper and 1/2 of an onion. We call it cheeseburger hashbrown casserole. We have also added polish sausage in the past instead of the hamburger.
Great recipe. I also, like many others added more cheese. I also split the recipe for just my husband and me. I added half a pack of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix. Instead of the cornflakes, I crushed up cheese and garlic croutons. Will definitely make again!
Very good and easy! Reminds me of the one at Cracker Barrel. Thank you!
Been making this for years. Many requests for this dish. My mother in law taught it to me. This is one of those dishes that looks like you slaved over it but its actauly pretty simple. Only changes, I use only 1 can cream of chicken. 8 oz sour cream. 2 C shred sharp cheddar. I always use real red onion..1/4 cup. Have also added bacon on occasion and sometimes use the cubed frozen hash browns instead of the shredded. We love French fried onions. So , I top with those instead of corn flakes. Going to make a batch right now ..yum!
Very good & the great thing about this dish is that you can prepare it the day ahead of time, cover, refrigerate then next day pop in over! I give it 5 stars
This made a good basic side that everyone seemed to enjoy. I did make a few changes, however: I replaced one can of soup with cream of mushroom, used fresh sauteed onion instead of flakes, and added a clove of minched garlic, about four extra ounces of cheddar, and a pound of browned sausage. It needed all the flavor these additions gave it. I made one batch immediately in the oven and it was kind of bland. I put the other batch in my crockpot and set it in the fridge for two days (frozen potatoes and all-- they thawed while in there) and cooked it for about four hours on low. It turned out MUCH creamier and more flavorful. I crushed croutons in melted butter for the topping. Thanks for the recipe! I'd make it again for a group.
Better than Cracker Barrel! Unfotunately, I have been put in charge of potatoes for the rest of my life. What's up with that!?
This recipe is a keeper! I always use a large shallow baking dish and cut the sour cream to 1/2 c. and instead of putting the 2 T butter in the dish along with the soup mix..I melt it first and stir in the corn flakes before putting them on top. (It helps the topping stay crunchy) This is a great recipe to add some ingredients to and make it your own. I've exchanged 1 can cream of mushroom, cream of potato or celery for one cream of chicken, used a real onion, added a few dashes of tabasco sauce or 1/2 t. cajun seasoning (it really wakes up the flavor) and also added 2 rashers crumbled bacon. Louise, thanks for sharing this wonderfully creamy side dish!
This is a wonderful side dish!!! My husband always volunteers it for his work and at cookouts. (Of course I'm the one who cooks it...lol) I like to use one can of cream of mushroom and one can of chicken. I also use frozen hashbrowns, extra cheese, use a little more melted butter, and I add melted butter to the corn flakes...this makes a nice buttery, crunchy topping. (The flakes get soggy reheated, but usually, there are no leftovers.) Great dish, and very easy.
This is great! I made it numerous times. I substitute crushed potatoe chips for the cornflakes.
I use only a cup of sour cream and more cheese...I also use 1 can cream of chicken and 1 can cream of mushroom. It's delicious...my family and co-workers (usually a regular at our carry ins) love it...definitely a keeper!!
Delicious and very easy to make! I did make the following changes: 2 c. chicken flavored white sauce instead of the soup, I doubled the amount of cheese and also used crushed cheddar chex mix for the topping instead of the corn flakes. Will definitely be making this again!
This recipe was good but I decided to change a few things: w/ 2lbs of hash browns, I only used 12 oz of Cream of Chicken, omitted the butter, used fresh diced onions, added 4 oz crumbled bacon & 4 oz cooked breakfast sausage meat. Instead of cornflakes, I substituted it for Panko breadcrumbs for a lighter crisp. The result? A dish that has everything you could hope for in breakfast, it was very filling and tasty. Best part is, those that I've made this for found it "addicting."
I made this for a neighborhood breakfast and everyone loved it!! I did however use real onion instead of the flakes and used a lot more cheese!! I had to cook it for over an hour to get it as crisy as I liked it. It was great!!!
Not bad with a few alterations. I liked that this recipe didn't require a ton of butter, like some other hashbrown casserole recipes. I scaled this recipe for 5 servings, left out the cornflakes, used real diced onions, added 1/2 pound more hashbrowns, and 6 more ounces of cheese. I also mixed in 1/2 pound browned sausage. I made this with low fat sour cream and reduced fat cheese, and it was certainly rich enough. I didn't expect the hashbrowns to get crispy at all (considering the wet ingredients), but if I make this again, I might experiment with frying the hashbrowns in a little olive oil first and reducing the cook time of the casserole to see if I could get them to come out on the crispy side.
This is the 3rd hashbrown casserole recipes I have tried from this site and DEFINITELY the best. I didn't change a thing in the recipe. For a recent holiday party, I baked them in the oven at home using my croc pot's stoneware then let them sit on low at the event for an hour before we ate - they were just as good, if not better after melting and melding for a while. Thanks for a great EASY recipe my family enjoys.
So good.. always reminds me of the Holidays! I made this the other night and the only thing I changed was omitting the onion (per taste) and maybe adding a little extra cheese on top. Definitely a winner for any occasion!
This recipe is so easy to prepare, it's great for potlucks. Make sure to take copies of the recipe, people will ask. The only thing that I do diffrently from the recipe is that I use the cubed style hashbrowns instead of the shredded, I also sauted a whole (med) diced onion in the 2 Tbs. of butter until translucent
I love hashbrown casserole, but this was not my favorite recipe. I think it was the cream of chicken soup that I didn't care for, next time will try a different cream soup, maybe cheese.
This was a great and quick way to add a little bit more to my holiday meal. It took almost no prep time, and came out delicious! I was asked for the recipe twice. *g*
OMG, this was the delight of my thanksgiving party, everyone was asking about the recipe. I added extra cheese on top when I baked it and it came out even better, absolutely a 5 star.
Very good. The kids love the crispy top. I made it exactly according to the recipe except using fresh onion.
We really liked this recipe. i did make it a meal and added shredded chicken, real diced onions versus the dried minced onion flakes and added frenches onions. Our 14 yo even had TWO servings.
This was very good! I did double the cheese, and I used ritz crackers on top though, just because we would never eat the whole box of cornflakes...
Great recipe! I doubled the cheese and used french fried onions instead of corn flakes.
A GREAT "company" potato dish!
I halved the recipe and used cream of broccoli soup, so maybe that was the problem. This was okay, nothing great. Hubby and kids put kethup on theirs, which i think is a bit of an insult, but it was a good side with baked ham and veggies.
I loved this! I put a little velvetta right into the mix, about 8 oz. And I used a real onion, which made it even better! My son (2 1/2 years) ate it right up!
We loved this! My family really enjoys to eat at the Cracker Barrel to get their hashbrown casserole. This one was even better and I can do it at home. THanks for the post. :)
Had this with our meatloaf last night and it was delightful! I didn't have the full two pounds of hashbrowns so I used one can of soup, sour cream with chives, no butter, fresh onions, salt and pepper, hot pepper and topped with crushed ritz crackers. The family really liked it. I think next time I will add some ham and have supper in one dish. This recipe can be done to personal likes with all different ingredients. Thanks!!
This was exactly what I was hoping for! Thanks for a fantastic recipe! It went perfectly with ham. I tried topping with cheez-its but wouldn't recommend it since they're a little too obvious.
this was pretty good, but when i asked my guests for feedback, at least two of them said 'it needed something'. i agreed, but im not sure what--maybe more cornflakes. also, i doubled the amount of cheese in the recipe and still felt it could've used more. and, as someone else mentioned, it took a lot longer to cook than the recipe stated..by the time it came out of the oven, everyone was almost finished eating. regardless, it was still pretty tasty and i'll probably make it again, but will probably tweak the recipe a little more next time..
loved it!!!
I've always loved hashbrown casserole, and this was the recipe I was looking for when I decided to make it for Thanksgiving. Everyone loved it, and I thought it was okay. Next time, I'll cook the hashbrowns a little first because they were crunchy. It was also a little dry. Next time, I'll add some chicken broth. Overall, though, it was good.
Really excellent dish. The ingredients are spot on. I did top mine with crushed potato chips in place of cornflake crumbs, just for some extra flavor.
This is sooooo yummy. I accidently bought hashbrowns with peppers and onions and really feel that's what made the dish. I took this dish to a birthday potluck. It was gone so fast and everybody commented on the zing. Will definately make again. Thanks.
Made just like it calls for and my family raved about it...delish!
I used light sour cream and reduced fat condensed cream of chicken. It came out great even without all the fat. It may have done the dish good to add some ham and green onions. Maybe instead of cream of chicken, I could add condensed cheddar soup. It might bring out more flavor. Like some others, I had to bake this in the oven for 1 hour 10 minutes.
Mmmmm...this recipe is delicious! I was out of the minced onion, so I finely chopped a small yellow onion instead.
WOW!! Now that was great! They asked for more. I didn't have corn flakes, so I let the kids crush up some snack crackers in a ziplock instead. And I didn't have shredded hashbrowns, so we used diced potatoes. Thank you! Donna :o)
A favorite and requested at all breakfast functions!
Very good. Makes a great side dish.
Very tasty comfort food. I chopped a small yellow onion and sauteed in the butter instead of the dried minced. Also added diced green and red pepper to the the onion and sauteed. Definitely added more cheese then called for and used Ritz crackers instead of cornflakes. Used low fat cream of celery instead of mushroom, also used low fat sour cream. My boyfriend loved it. I will make this again.
We crumbled some bacon on top with the cheese and used cream of potato soup instead of cream of chicken. It was super yummy!
I made this as an extra side dish for Thanksgiving dinner. It was such a hit it was gone before the usually popular mashed potatoes! The only changes were that I used freshly diced onion and because I didn't have cereal, crushed tortilla chips to use on top--very good and crispy! I will be making this again. Thank you.
Great tasting, even with less sour cream and no cheese.
I made this for Thanksgiving and got complements on it but think everyone was just being nice. cooked it for 45 minutes and the hashbrowns werent all the way done and it could've used more flavor
This was ok, but not what I expected. Not creamy at all, just kind-of spiffy hashbrowns. I probably will not make again, but only because I'm looking for something more dramatic.
This is a great recipe - although I've never actually made it with frozen hash browns. I always seem to make it on a whim when I only have potatoes, so I usually make 8 baked potatoes (with the skin on) in the microwave (arrange like bicycle spokes, cook 6-8 minutes, turn the potatoes over, cook 6-8 more minutes, and make sure to pierce the potatoes!) I let them cool just a bit, then grate them with a cheese grater. Most of the skin will naturally come off as you grate, and the little bit that doesn't just adds a nice color to the mix. I follow the rest of the recipe exactly. It is fabulous!!
Very yummy!Doubled the hashbrowns added ham,a can of cream of celery soup,a bit more cheese and sour cream and a dash of lemon pepper.I also omit the butter,and use low fat ingrediants and trust me we do not miss the extra fat.For the topping i used 1 sleeve fat free ritz crackers.Everyone loved it and there Was not any leftovers.I will make again again thnx much for the great recipe!
Works better for my family with cream of mushroom soup, fresh onions, and lots of extra cheese.
This is a wonderful recipe. Everyone who tries it asks for the recipe. I find that doubling the cheese int the casserole and also doubling the corn flakes improves the end result.
My family has made a similar recipe for years. Instead of Cream of Chicken soup we use Cream of mushroom. And the whole thing gets coated in bacon bits instead of cornflakes. It is a favourite at potlucks and picknicks or as a fast and easy side dish to any meal.
This was ok. I don't think I'm crazy about using condensed chicken soup if there is no chicken in the recipe. I would make this again but I'd use a vegetarian soup like maybe cream of celery or cream of onion/mushroom. Its just weird to have a chicken flavor to something that contains no chicken.
Very good. For added zip, miz in 1 or 2 cans of chopped green chiles, depending on how hot you like it.
This was a hit at our Christmas gathering! I added a can of cream of celery as well as the 2 cans cream of chicken. Also doubled the amt of cheese, added half container of philly savory garlic cream and used buttery crackers as topping. It was sinfully delicious!!
Easy and tasty! Thanks!
This is a great stand-alone recipe, but for a complete meal, I added diced chicken, broccoli, celery and carrots, but only 1# of potatoes because of the additions. I didn't have any cream of chicken soup so I used 1 can each of cream of celery and broccoli. Turned out great! Great recipe!
Delicious! My company loved this recipe. I used a combination of both cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soup. I also substituted 2 tablespoons of very finely minced sweet onion instead of the dried onion. I also added a little bit of bacon fat (very fattening, but so good!) and sprinkled the crumbled bacon on top with the corn flakes.
This was SOOO easy and great. I used chicken with green chilies and mexican cheese blend because that was what was on hand and everyone loved it. I also added real onion and used crushed potato chips on top.
I make something almost just like this. I always use crushed cheezit or cheese nip crackers instead of cornflakes.
I've been making this recipe for years and everyone in our family loves it. This recipe can be made ahead and frozen. It's so good!
This is just the greatest I have cook this many times and everyone just loved it fast and easy and really tastes great you will love it.
This was pretty good! I didn't add sour cream bc we don't like it and just added some milk. Also added sausage and will try with hamburger meat next time. I halved the recipe and also added a few extra seasonings.
Excellent and simple!
Sorry... this recipe was gross. I tried all of the changes suggested - more cheese, real onion, and it still was tasteless. Good thing I had a salad and rolls for fillers since my family left 3/4's of the dish on the table. This is one dish that shows not much went into preparation from the way it tasted.
Made this for Bruch on Christmas morning. What was nice was that I made it the night before and put it in the fridge. I didn't have any leftovers! I have also made this as a mid week side dish, my whole family likes it. But it's hard on the wast line. I have subbed w/ low fat/fat free ingredients (cheese soup, sour cream etc) and no one noticed the difference. A great recipe!
This was so easy to make, it tasted like a loaded backed potato, I didn't add the corn flakes as a topping i used bread crumbs instead and added some bacon bits.
Rave reviews on Xmas morning! For a lower fat version I used low fat soup and added a bit of fat free half and half for the cream. I think next time I might try cream of mushroom or celery instead. I ended up with chicken in a couple of bites.
THIS IS INCREDIBLE!!! Even my super picky 17 month old LOVED it! I made it dairy-free and substituted the cream of chicken soup for my own homemade "soup." Here's what I did (I only made half the recipe and used an 8x8 pan): I melted 3 tbsp. butter over med heat. Then added 3 tbsp whole wheat flour and 1/4 water and a bouillon cube. I let it get thick and I added a bit of rice milk (you could use any milk). I used that instead of the cream of chicken soup. Then I used dairy free sour cream and soy cheese. I cannot get over how AWESOME it was! I want more!!!
I loved this recipe with BBQ chicken. I doubled the cheese and drissled the melted butter over the top as noted. Campbell has a cream of chicken and mushroom soup combined that I used. I also used a little more corn flakes.
Made it for a potluck and EVERYONE loved it. I added some hot sauce in the mix knowing a lot of my coworkers like spicy / hot foods. Great recipe. Thank you.
I only used one can of cream of chicken soup and about 3/4 of a cup of sour cream, but I doubled the cheese. Also, I didn't have any cornflakes, so I used rice crispies. Just tossed them with a couple tablespoons of melted butter and a little garlic powder (they still go "Snap, Crackle, Pop" even when you pour butter on them). This worked out very well and we all enjoyed this casserole very much. I served it with meatloaf and sugar snap peas with mushrooms. Thanks for the recipe!
So easy to make and delicious!!! Have made twice already for office breakfasts and everyone loves it! I definite keeper!!
This has been a family favorite for years. Works really great in a large slow cooker, just leave on low for about 4-5 hours. Perfect!
I usually make this recipe for Easter Brunch and again for a New Year's Day Brunch. The reason I didn't give it five stars is because it's WAY too high in fat and cholesterol to make regularly. However, for a special treat it is SO YUMMY! I use the "O'brien" style hashbrowns -- the ones that come with minced onion and red & green bell pepper already included. They add extra flavor and color (but not any extra effort!) This is SO good with sliced ham, and it always gets raves from my guests. CHEERS and Happy New Year to everyone!
I really like this recipe. We changed it up by using cream of mushroom soup and wheaties or total on the top instead of corn flakes. It makes it just a little richer. We also use a cheese blend instead of just the sharp cheddar cheese. YUMMY!
Excellent recipe - I added some chopped green onion and it gave it a little zip Extremely easy and good to take to family gatherings
Nice recipe that lends itself to variation. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and used only 3/4 of the hash browns (we only needed to serve 4 people), and replaced the cream of chicken with 1 can of celery and one of mushroom as I didn't have the cream of chicken. I also reduced the sour cream (non-fat) to about 3/4 cup, replaced the onion flakes with 1 small onion diced and sauteed in butter, along with about 1/4 red pepper diced and sauteed. Instead of adding the butter in the recipe, I splashed in some half and half cream for extra liquid. Like others I increased the sharp Cheddar and because my family doesn't like corn flakes, used Panko bread crumbs with a little grated parmesan and a little melted butter drizzled on top. Forgot the pepper so had to add it on my plate. I would have liked the corn flakes myself. I broiled the top a little to brown it. Next time I will add some mushrooms and see how it tastes.
this was easy and very good. I added onions, peppers and garlic. I used organic crispy onions instead of the crushed cornflakes.
EXCELLENT, EASY AND A REAL WINNER. I DID NOT HAVE ANY SOUR CREAM, SO I ADDED 2 EGGS AND 5 TBSP OF MILK.I ADDED SOME CHOPPED HAM ALSO. DELICIOUS, WILL PROBABLY BECOME A TRADITION FOR OUR LEFT OVER HAM FOR NOW ON.
Made this for Christmas brunch & it was very good. Almost no leftovers. Added crumbled bacon and used one can cream of chicken & one can cr. of potato. Added a sprinkle of cayenne pepper and paprika to the soup/potato mixture. Didn't use the cornflakes, they didn't sound good with sharp cheddar but might try it next time, since even though this was very tasty it still seemed to be lacking 'something' that I couldn't put my finger on. Thanks for the recipe - will try it again & play around with the ingredients.
Great recipe! The family loved it as an alternative to mashed potatoes. I use a mix of colby and mild cheddar and it was great!
Great taste, very easy to prepare, and had all the ingredients on hand. Made at last minute to pop into oven with the chicken that was roasting. I halved the recipe for family of four...used one bag of refrigerated hash browns and one can of soup. Came out yummy.
classic favorite! have made many times and will continue to make many more times.
This was pretty good something different! i will use this recipe again thank you so much for sharing!
This is a nice easy meal. My husband just loved it. I didn't have any onion flakes so I added some onion chopped up really fine. I also added some chopped up ham and I think I liked it even better with the ham in it. I will be making this again for my family.
This was REALLY good... but I think it would be bland without the changes I made, which is why I only gave it 3 stars. I'm a vegetarian, so I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup, i sauteed a cup of red/green peppers and a cup of onion, with a couple cloves of garlic... it really needed this as it gives the dish all of its kick. I added a bit more cheese and it was delicious! My boyfriend likes some meat in his meals, and being veg, I won't cook any meat in a dish, even if it's in "his half". So I make a scrambled egg with pieces of ham and throw it on top of his piece and he LOVES it!!
This was really good and easy. I work with young kids and they were able to help out with this with out it being complicated, although next time I am going to add more cheese and garlic.
Excellent....I put in a few extras just to spice it up a bit but this was a happy family dish!
Made it for Easter and everyone loved it.
