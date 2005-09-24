Chocolate-Zucchini Cupcakes
Chocolate and zucchini cupcakes with nuts - what could be better? Use pecans in place of walnuts if you like.
These cupcakes are easy and delicious. I did make a couple of modifications, though. The recipe just didn't seem chocolate-y enough for me, so I doubled the amount and added 2 extra Tbsp of sugar. Excessive, perhaps, but mmmmmm. I substituted a 1/2 cup of applesauce for 1/2 the oil. I also added 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract and 1 tsp of cinnamon. I forgot to put in the nuts and didn't frost them. 4 for the original recipe - 5 for my revised one! - henry's girlfriendRead More
Wasn't that impressed. Maybe it was because I used applesauce instead of oil. Seemed like it was missing something. Maybe, I'll try once more and add vanilla as someone suggested. The frosting was the best part of these.Read More
Absolutely terrific! Per the other reviews I doubled the chocolate and reduced the oil to 3/4 cup (didn't need to add any applesauce to make up for it, but there is additional fat in the extra 2 squares of chocolate.) I grated golden zucchini with the skin on and used white whole wheat flour because I try to get as much fiber in as I can for my kids. I used white chocolate chips instead of nuts because my kids won't eat nuts. They turned out GREAT! Oh, and get this, I was gonna' make frosting, but my 11 year old son (who normally thinks frosting is the best part,) told me not to. I made a batch of mini-muffins with the batter first and sprinkled them with powdered sugar because the kids were hungry and I was running out of time. My son had one and said the powdered sugar was perfect, and frosting them wouldn't make them any better! Try them; you'll like them.
I made two small changes in this recipe--I cut the sugar back to a cup and I halved the vegetable oil and used one half cup homemade applesauce. Baked at 350, mine were done at 20 minutes. Mine did not turn out like cupcakes, they were more like muffins. Even so, the flavor of these was fantastic......even with the substituted applesauce. VERY moist. The whole family loved these. NOTE: I got 18 "muffins" from one recipe, not 24.
These are absolutely delicious! I think, after making these, I actually prefer these to regular chocolate cake, because they are incredibly moist and yummy! I made a few changes: First, I doubled the chocolate in these, to add a richer flavor as some other reviewers mentioned. Second, I used 3/4 C applesauce, and only 1/4 C oil. I am a health nut, and I can't in good conscience use 1 C of oil! The result was perfect, and these are de-lish!
These were easy to make, and they turned out really well -- very moist. I was looking for a cupcake recipe that wasn't too sugary (because I worry about all the sugar that kids are fed) for my son's third birthday. I left out the nuts because I wasn't sure if the kids would like them. I added a teaspoon of vanilla just to give the batter a richer taste -- I don't know if it really made a difference or not. I frosted them lightly with a simple buttercream frosting. Delicious! (And the chocolate color hides the presence of the zucchini from picky young ones.)
These were very good. I used applesauce instead of oil, and I made a silky chocolate butter frosting. Delicious!!
These cupcakes were great. I received an extremely large zucchini from my brother's garden and decided I needed lots of different recipes to experiment with and this one definitely made the grade. The cupcakes were moist and the chocolate frosting is a great addition. My husband was a little surprised when he bit into one because he thought they were just plain chocolate cupcakes, but he said they were good even with the zucchini added. This will be a great way to get the kids to eat their vegetables. Thanks for sharing.
Fantastic! My kids had no idea there was zucchinni in them at all! :) As per other reviews, I doubled the chocolate and used 3/4 cup applesauce & 1/4 cup oil. I din't have baking chocolate, so I used cocoa powder (2T unsweetened cocoa powder & 1 T vegetable oil for each chocolate square, and I used whole wheat flour. I will definitely use these again, and would even make them more frequently because it's a treat I can feed my kids that's special, yet more nutritious. I did use chocolate icing with sprinkles, but lightly--just enough to make the sprinkles stick. **update** These are also good without icing on top as just plain chocolate muffins! We now make these about once a month, freezing half for later in the month, and eat them as muffins for snack or desert. Wonderful recipe!
I made these for a social gathering and they were snatched up immediately. I had actually used whole wheat flour instead of white which seemed to give the cupcakes more of a muffin-like texture.
Wow! What a good cake! Everyone around asked for the recipe! It's even good without egg & nuts (removed because of my daughter's allergies). Good idea to use cupcakes.
GLUTEN FREE OPTION: I made this using all-purpose gluten-free flour and added 1 tsp. xanthan gum...Came out fantastic!!! I also threw in about 1 T cocoa and tsp. vanilla, based on reviews. Very good recipe!
These are not a deep, dark chocolate so swapping out the nuts for chocolate chips really made these double-chocolaty special. The zucchini is not apparent, except for the obvious moistness it contributes to the cake. In addition to great flavor and moistness, the top develops a little crust to it, almost like the outside edges of a cookie. I frosted these with "Mocha Frosting," also from this site. I wasn't sold on the nuts, nor did the "package of chocolate frosting" appeal to me. But the combination of the cupcakes, studded with semi-sweet chocolate chips and a milk chocolate frosting, was simply awesome good.
I followed the recipe exactly, and the cupcakes turned out great. in fact, i think they are the best ones I have ever ate. Will make again. and again.
These were really good muffins and a great way to use the zucchini in my garden. I used a buttercream frosting and topped them with baking m&m's. Thanks for a great recipe.
Thanks to reviewer Henry Smith for his suggestions on using 4 oz of unsweetened chocolate (I used 1 ghirardelli unsweetened chocolate baking bar), substituting a half cup of unsweetened applesauce for a half cup of oil (didn't miss it!), and adding 1 tsp of cinnamon was a way nice complement to the chocolate. I don't think you need any extra sugar if you are using frosting on these babies. I also left out the nuts and they were so light & chocolately. Rather delicious & fun to eat!--for kids or adults.
Wonderful recipe. I made this into a two layer cake and frosted it with a fudgy frosting. My family doesn't like zucchini bread and loved this recipe requesting it again.
These were terrific! I always substitute applesauce for oil, whole wheat for white flour, and Splenda for sugar when I bake (I used a combination of the Brown Sugar Blend and regular Splenda since I didn't have enough brown), and I also took the suggestion of doubling the chocolate. They were moist and flavorful without being overly rich or sweet at all, and with the Sugar-Free Frosting recipe from this site (Lite Cool Whip, neufchatel cheese and sugar-free choc. pudding mix) came out to about 170ish calories apiece! I'll be making them again for a charity bake sale - dieters need goodies, too! Might even try crushed pineapple instead of applesauce and omit the chocolate... :-p
These are chocolatel-y good! Doubled chocolate like everyone else (any less and chocolate flavor would be weak) and used 3/4c applesauce + 1/4c oil. Shockingly delicious! Will frost with Rich Chocolate Frosting from this site. Perfect birthday cupcake! The flecks of zucchini will totally go unnoticed!
this cupcakes are very yummy. I didn't frost them so they reminded me a little of zucchini bread.
really good recipe. My four year old made faces and gagging noises when I added the zucchini, but he loved the finished product. A word of warning though, if you're looking for a rich decadant type cupcake, this is not it. These are perfect for kids.
First time I made cupcakes, picked this recipe and loved it. Simple to make, and tasted great.
I'm always confused as to whether I should give a '5' when on the very first try, I make modifications. That being said, I do think this is a great recipe... with a few changes. First, call me crazy, but I'm not a big fan of chocolate zucchini cake, so I left all chocolate components out. Secondly, I cannot wrap my head around using a full cup of oil, so I used 1/2 c. of oil and one 8-oz. can of drained, crushed pineapple. The pineapple makes the cupcakes SO moist and garnered lots and lots of compliments! Furthermore, I added 1 tsp. of cinnamon for a great, spiced kick! Funny enough, I got 24 cupcakes and 2 mini loafs out of this recipe. To take the cupcake up a notch, I covered in cream cheese frosting. It's a keeper in my book.
Excellent, it's like a chocolate brownie, very moist. Made a few changes, 1/2 c. oil and 1/2 applesause. 1 1/2 t. vanilla. Half of the batter, I added 1/2 c. coconut and mini chocolate chips. Topped it off with a fluffy white icing.
We really loved this recipe. I made these for my 5 year old daughter's birthday party - the parents asked for the recipe, and the kids asked me to give their parents the recipe too! A huge hit. The only modification I made was to use 3/4c applesauce and 1/4c oil in place of the oil recommended, and omitted the nuts. I topped them with a quick homemade vanilla buttercream instead of store bought. Fantastic. The only thing I would "warn" about is that they are not super chocolate-y, so if you are looking for a chocolate fix you probably will not get it here. They do however have a delicious flavor, are very moist, and excellent texture. Try them!
These cupcakes were very tasty. I followed the recommendations of Henri Smith and used a 3.5oz Ghiradelli bittersweet chocolate bar, applesauce and cinnamon. I thought that the walnuts added a nice touch to the cupcakes but they would have been good without them also. Thanks for the great recipe!
Very Good! I doubled the chocolate (and used a Ghirdeli bittersweet bar) for extra chocolatey taste. No one could tell that they had zucchini in them and the texture was great! I left out the nuts since I was serving them to company and didn't know if they liked them. They were great with the Creamy Chocolate Frosting from this site. Thanks!
I was surprised how good these were. I doubled the chocolate and topped with cream cheese frosting.
These were very good! I frosted with cream cheese icing. That sweetness went well with the milder chocolate taste. Will make again.
I made these just as the recipe suggested, except that I doubled the amount of chocolate and didn't bother with the frosting. To be honest, I didn't get as far as the frosting, as my Labrador Retriever helped herself from the kitchen counter while the cakes were cooling and snaffled 6 before I realised. My family and Rosie the dog thought they were great!
These are great! I've made them a few times already and everybody loves them. I changed the recipe a little bit by adding a little cinnamon ( suggested below) and using half wheat flour and half white flour. They still turn out delicious!
These were just what I was looking for! I substituted cocoa powder, and doubled the chocolate as suggested. So, I used 6 T cocoa powder, and the full cup of oil to make up for not using melted chocolate. I also added a teaspoon vanilla and a half a teaspoon of cinnamon. Yum! I've eaten one plain so far, and it was perfectly moist and had great texture. I plan on topping them with lots of cream cheese frosting, which will probably cancel the healthiness of th zucchini, but will be so delicious!
These were great!!! They are not too sweet so the frosting adds whatever sweetness you need. I will make again!!
These cupcakes were great! My preschooler and toddler loved them. I pureed the zucchini and left out the nuts. Since I only had cocoa powder, I used 6 tablespoons plus 2 tablespoons of shortening to replace the unsweetened chocolate squares.
Nutty and flavorful!! Glad I followed the advice of others and doubled the chocolate. I also used half brown and half white sugar as it was what I had on hand. All else was the same, although I used homemade chocolate frosting. These were so delicious and the kids LOVED!
Yum! My first batch I followed the recipe exactly and loved them. The second batch I used white sugar instead of brown as I was out of brown sugar, and added 1 cup of miniature milk chocolate chips. They were so yummy! I topped them with homemade chocolate butter cream frosting.
Yummy! My kids love them :)
Wonderful. Couldn't tell there was zucchini in them at all. used half oil half applesauce because I had some leftover homemade applesauce to use up and that worked great.
Excellent. Moist. Very flavorfull. I increased the chocolate to 4 oz of unsweetened chocolate. I added 1/2 cup of applesauce and only 1/2 cup of oil. Didn't miss the oil. I also used Splenda brown sugar but cut the sugar down to 1 1/4 Cups. (Every little bit helps) I didn't have nuts so I put 5 chocolate chips on top of each muffin before cooking them. My kids and neice went nuts over this receipe.
These are incredibly delicious. My son gave them 10/10 because 5/5 just wasn't good enough. Following other suggestions I added 1/2 c. applesauce for part of the oil, cinnamon, vanilla and 1c. mini chocolate chips. I used the Cherry Cookie Chocolate Frosting. YUM...
These are great!! I recommend putting in the vanilla. This recipe is a keeper.
I've made brownies with zucchini before and wanted to give these a try. Very good with a few modifications... Used 4 (1 ounce) squares of unsweetened bakers chocolate. It still didn't seem as chocolatey as I was hoping. Used 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 cup natural applesauce. Left out the walnuts all together and frosted with homemade chocolate buttercream. They were good plain (and very moist) but I wanted something a lil richer in flavor. I think next time I might put the zucchini in a food processor to really pulverize it. The strands of zucchini were too large for me but it didn't subtract from their overall taste. I think in the end maybe the brownies I've made suit my taste more but it's all personal preference. I would still make these again.
I used about 3 squares of chocolate, 1 1/4 c rapadura, 1/2 cup olive oil, ~1/2 cup applesauce, and whole wheat pastry flour. They had a nice texture and the zucchini made them very moist. I think I may try adding a few chocolate chips next time, and probably move up to 4 oz of chocolate.
SOOOOO good! Made them for my husband to take to work and they were all gobbled up fast. So wonderful with the addition of the frosting on top.
Wow, these must be the best chocolate muffins I ever ate! Moist and chocolatey, but also crunchy because of the nuts. Really, really good. I made a few minor adjustments, like doubling the chocolate, using less oil and sugar and just leaving out the frosting (personal preference). They still turned out amazing and I'll definitely be making these again soon!
I am giving only 4 because I did make two changes - I cut back on the oil by 1/4 c, and I doubled the chocolate. But let me tell you - this was delicious. I mean, so good I literally may never make chocolate cake any other way again. It was moist, had a great texture, an absolutely fabulous flavor, and held up well over the next day or two. The cake didn't last longer than that! Definitely try these - if you look chocolate cake you will not be disappointed.
Incredible! So moist and delicious.
Henry Smith made the best call on doubling the chocolate! I also used 3/4 cup applesauce and 1/4 cup oil, and tossed in a splash of vanilla. These are AMAZING! But the best part? My four year old vegetable hatin' boy won't be hip to the fact that zucchini is in these, because with all that chocolate, you CAN'T SEE IT! Ha! Haven't frosted them and honestly, don't see the need. **Updated** Today, I made these again, and used (instead of oil) 1/2 cup baby food prunes and the rest applesauce), to help out the lil' guy. And, I frosted them with SHINY CHOCOLATE GLAZE for fear that the prune flavor may come through - but it didn't. File this tip away, parents!! You may need a trick up your sleeve in cases like this.
Family and guests loved it. I followed the recipe to a T but because a lot of them are watching their sugar intake, I decided not to frost it. Also, instead of muffin cups, I baked it in two small loaf pans. Great especially if you have kids who do not like to eat their vegetables.
Love this recipe! The only alteration I did was omit the nuts due to a food allergy in my son's class. This will not make or break the recipe. (I do love nuts..but they were great even without) I highly suggest anyone trying this recipe out...it will change even the most hated squash/zucchini haters hearts! Enjoy :)
Great recipe! I made mini cupcakes and brought to my daughter's Kindergarten class and they all devoured them! I didn't tell them about the zucchini:) I added the cinnamon as per somebody's recommendation and substituted the nuts for mini chocolate chips. Yummy! It made 72 mini cupcakes (reduce baking time to about 15 minutes)that looked and tasted great topped with a bit of pink icing and heart shaped sprinkles for Valentines.
They were very good. Gave 4 starts because I substituted stuff - instead of vege oil I used 1 mashed up banana and 1/4 cp coconut oil. Healthy and delic!
We thought these were pretty good...I did change a few things tho. I used powdered cocoa and followed the directions on the package to make it the equivilent to the chocolate squares, I also tossed in roughly 2 T of milled Flax Seed. My boys will not eat nuts if they can see them so I used my chopper to make the walnuts as small as I could. I also tossed in a package of dark chocolate choco chips. My kids have no clue about the zucchini being in them...and they eat them up every time. I make homemade choco icing (following recipe on the powdered cocoa box) sometimes we ice them, sometimes we don't. They are so moist and delicious! My step father is very picky about desserts....doesn't want to eat anything that is high in fats/sugar/etc. He LOVES THESE! He actually has requested these...he's never requested any desserts from me before! To make him even more happy I tossed in some cranberries at Thanksgiving. :) He loved them! I'm thinking I may add some cinnamon next time we make them. :)
pretty good - a little dry, maybe only cook 16 mins - used banana instead of oil - tried w and wo nuts, good either way - used cream cheese frosting
This makes a mildly sweet muffin with a delicate chocolate flavor. They are delicious alone without any frosting at all. I frosted mine with the following recipe because I did not have premade frosting on hand . . . 1/3 cup white sugar 1/4 cup water 1 cup mini chocolate chips Combine sugar and water on stove, heat to boiling. Whisk until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and add mini chocolate chips. Whisk until dissolved and smooth. Let cool to desired temperature and use immediately. Makes enough to frost at least 36 muffins generously.
I am only giving this a 3 because of the lack of flavour. Even doubling the chocolate wasn't enough we had to add some cocoa powder as well. Not bad but not great.
These are really good and I like the healthy changes substituting applesauce for oil and increasing the chocolate and adding vanilla. These aren't to-die-for, but they are great and I love using zucchini in it to add moisture and texture. These bake up beautifully and it made 24 perfect cupcakes that taste best warm and fresh!
I think that overall they were pretty good. I definitely added more chocolate and feel that it was a little dry. Next time I will add more oil/applesauce or even a box of pudding to moisten it up a bit. thank you for the recipe!
These were sooo yummy. By accident, I added double the amount of chocolate, but no complaints here! It made it even better. I also added a little extra zucchini and walnuts. Next time I'll try replacing the oil with applesauce and the flour with whole wheat. This is also fun to see what I can slip by my finicky older sister, who has sworn off most vegetables, as they are "disgusting". Ha! We'll just see how she stands up to these goodies.
Great cupcakes! I also altered the recipe is bit by increasing the chocolate to 3 ounces, using 1/2 c oil, and 1/2 c applesause, and 1/2 chocolate chips instead of nuts. They turned great and even my picky eater ate two cupcakes and never noticed the zucchini!
very nice moist cupcake, not too sweet, i did cut back on the sugar a bit, I had no walnuts so i added 1/2 cup chapped almonds and 1/4 mini dark chips, so yummy.
I am a huge fan of zucchini desserts so I was super excited to try this one!!! I followed the recipe almost exactly, except (like others) I used 1/2 cup oil & 3/4 cup apple sauce and a splash of vanilla. Turned out really yummy and moist! Everyone in the house was skeptical when I told them there was zucchini in the recipe, but after they ate 'em they were hooked. I used a cheese grater to grate the zucchini (came out in matchstick size) and you really can't taste it at all (if that matters).
Awesome recipe! Just enough flavor of zucchini and walnut to change up a basic chocolate cupcake. Kids and adults loved them alike!
These cupcakes are excellent! The only variation I made was I substituted unsweetened apple sauce for the oil and added another square of unsweetened chocolate.
Cupcakes with a hint of chocolate...The're excellent. I did'nt have walnuts so I added Pecans instead (delicious). I also added chocolate chips to half the batch and that definately hit the spot! No one knew that they had zuccini in them...for those picky eaters: these babies were a hit!
Very moist and yummy. The only problem is that they didn't have as much flavor as I had hoped. Maybe I'll add a little bit more chocolate next time.
This is a good recipe and a good way to use zucchini's. Most people just say 'what?' when you tell them what it is but then that thought vanishes when they taste it.
I used coconut oil instead of vegetable oil and whole wheat white flour. Was delicious!
I used Ghiardeli Semi-Sweetened chocolate and 'Enova' Cooking oil instead of vegi oil and they turned out a moist, shiny dark golden brown...these looked so delicious I hated to frost them. We tried both Chocolate cream-cheese frosting and regular cream-cheese frosting and both were perfect for a variety. Beating the egg and sugar mixture for the approprite length of time is essential, also. I would reccommend muffin cups for ease in removing from pan to cool. Pull out as soon as done and cool on a rack before frosting. YUM YUM!!!
I loved these cupcakes! The rest of my family does too! Like other people, I added 1 tsp vanilla. Will definitly be making these again to help use up all the zucchini I get! These cupcakes definitly need the icing... my mom and I tried them before I put on the icing to see if they really needed it... which they did.
These were delicious and moist and perfect!
I rated it 5 stars with the modifications. These cupcakes were absolutely delicious, i didn't even ice them (no extra sugar for the kids please :)) I subbed 3/4 applesause and 1/4 oil, subbed whole wheat flour for half the ap flour, and used half a bag (6oz) mini chocolate chips. My kids were begging for more.. they were so good!! Thank you for this delicious and healthy recipe.
Fabulous! I made several modifications: - Used 1/2 applesauce and 1/2 oil - Used 6 Tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder (didn't have chocolate squares) - Added 3/4 Cup dark chocolate chips - Used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1 Cup white flour - Omitted the walnuts. Perfect!!!!!!! The zucchini makes them very moist!
These were all right day one, much better the second day and actually pretty good when frozen and then thawed. I did increase the chocolate, used half oil and half applesauce and used half whole wheat flour. I would make them again but only with intention of freezing. Much healthier treat for my kids.
This was wonderful! I kept it the same, as I don't like to alter recipes (unless I don't have ingredient), and my daughter (very picky and doesn't like veggies), has been eating them like nothing! I did change frosting, using canned white frosting though. Made second batch as I needed more, using semi-sweet chocolate since out and no nuts, and came out a lighter brown color. Liked these much better. :)
Great! I used almonds instead of walnuts. And also have to say that the amount of ingredients in recipe were enough to make twice as many cupcakes as it was writen in it
Very similar to the Taste-of-Home cupcakes we used to make before we went gluten-free and threw out the recipe. Anyhow, these make great gluten-free cupcakes, with the following modification to the original recipe: Use 2 cups of Carol's sorghum blend (35% sorghum flour, 35% corn or potato starch, and 30% tapioca starch), plus 1 1/2 tsp of guar gum (or 1 tsp xanthan gum). I also went with 1/2 cup applesauce and 1/2 cup oil, and doubled the chocolate, although I actually thought they were TOO chocolaty (this from a chocoholic)... but I think I was used to the taste of home recipe that wasn't very chocolaty. I think with the original amt of chocolate they could pass as "muffins" (sounds healthier) but with the doubled chocolate they are definitely "cupcakes"... actually, they are more like brownies, as my 5-year-old son pointed out. BTW, I also had to increase the baking time considerably (~35 minutes). FYI: I made another gluten-free batch again substituting yellow squash in place of zucchini and 1 1/2 tsp vanilla instead of the chocolate, and all oil instead of my original applesauce substitution. They turned out GREAT. I might have considered putting vanilla frosting on them but the kids gobbled them up anyhow, so I didn't bother. They turned out carrot-cakish, so if I want a carrot cupcake I'll just use this recipe and throw in some carrots too.
These cupcakes were awesome. I followed some of the advise from other reviews and only used 3/4 c oil and added 1 tsp cinnamon. They were very moist and delicious!! Will make again and again.
This recipe was great. My six year old and made these cupcakes as a March Break activity. She was not so keen on the zucchini idea but forgot all about it when they came out of the over.
Excellent Recipe! You can't even taste the zucchini in them...and we put about an extra 1/2C in it! We cut out 1/2 of the oil as well because we added more zucchini, and of course, added 2 more squares of baking chocolate as did many other readers. Will Definitely make again!
Excellent - made just as listed and they turned out perfectly. I had to cook longer as I made bigger muffins. Thanks for sharing!
I used the same revisions that others mentioned (applesauce, cinnamon, etc) and these cupcakes were a big hit, even with my husband who normally loathes even the hint of zucchini. Very moist and flavourful. Baked perfectly for me at 20 minutes.
I don't know what I did wrong, but this came out with a very bitter, unpleasantly strong zucchini taste. My only theories are that I grated the zucchini too coarsely (used the grating attachment on a food processor-- so the pieces were roughly the size of matchsticks) or that the zucchini was too old. I'll try grating it more finely next time, but for now, I'm not all that impressed.
Tasty - had zucchini from the garden that needed to be used up... Made these for a bridal shower I was hosting. Didn't have much time, so just used store-bought icing for on top. I usually like chocolate things like this warm from the oven, but I find anything baked with zucchini tastes better the day after. I also didn't have enough chocolate squares, so instead I used 3 tbsp of cocoa (plus an additional tbsp of oil) for each square.
Nothing special. Bland in my opinion.
Wow, amazing!! I got so many compliments on these. So light and moist! I did double the chocolate, used 3/4 c applesauce and only 1/4 oil. I didn't peel half the zucchini, but next time I will as the green skin didn't totally dissolve!!
These were great un-frosted. I would prob. frost w/ vanilla or cream cheese frosting, as choc. might be too much. I substituted 3 Tbsp. cocoa pwd + 1 Tbsp. oil for each square of chocolate.
Pretty good but they were a little dry.
Quite good but I think they would be better if they were more chocolatey (a la Devil's Food Cake).
Tasty and easy. I used semi-sweet chocolate chips and also frosted them with melted chocolate. A great treat - especially if you've got guests who can't have dairy.
Delicious! Homemade frosting is a must, though. I made a chocolate cream cheese frosting and my family gobbled up these cupcakes.
Wow!! These were great with the revisions made by reviewer Henry Smith. You would never guess these have zucchini in them. Nice and chocolatey. I frosted mine, with milk chocolate icing and these put me in chocolate heaven. These were a different way of using up zucchini and better than other chocolate/zucchini cakes l have tried. Thanks for posting this one.
Seriously amazing. My daughter and I love these and you can't tell there's zucchini in them at all!
They were fine but I found them rather average.
These are very yummy!! I used the chocolate buttercream frosting recipe to top them off. I also added chocolate chips to the batter. Definatley quenches the chocolate/sweet tooth.
Wonderful! I was a little worried about using zucchini in chocolate muffin......but they taste great! I made some changes: doubled the chocolate and added a tbsp of unsweetened cocoa powder; didn't put walnuts. Cooking time is perfetct. They are more like muffin, not cupcakes.
So good and kinda healthy too!
I have to say that I wasn't overly impressed with the recipe. As I was putting it together I realized that there wasn't much chocolate in the recipe so I substituted 1/4 cup of the flour for cocoa and added chocolate chips and even then it wasn't enough for my tastes. I am rating it 3 because it is a good cake, but when I make a chocolate cake (zucchini or otherwise), I want it to be chocolatey.
Not enough chocolate! Texture was great!
