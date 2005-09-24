Chocolate-Zucchini Cupcakes

Chocolate and zucchini cupcakes with nuts - what could be better? Use pecans in place of walnuts if you like.

Recipe by jen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs with sugar for about 10 minutes or until thickened and pale. Blend oil and cooled chocolate into the beaten egg mixture.

  • In a small bowl stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; stir flour mixture into egg mixture until just blended. Stir in zucchini and chopped nuts. Using an ice-cream scoop, spoon batter into 24 paper-lined or greased muffin cups, filling the cups 2/3 full.

  • Bake for 20 minutes or until fork or toothpick inserted in a cupcake's center comes out clean. Let cool in pans on rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pans; let cool completely. Spread with chocolate frosting and garnish with walnut or pecan halves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 171.5mg. Full Nutrition
