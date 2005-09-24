Chocolate-Zucchini Cupcakes

We thought these were pretty good...I did change a few things tho. I used powdered cocoa and followed the directions on the package to make it the equivilent to the chocolate squares, I also tossed in roughly 2 T of milled Flax Seed. My boys will not eat nuts if they can see them so I used my chopper to make the walnuts as small as I could. I also tossed in a package of dark chocolate choco chips. My kids have no clue about the zucchini being in them...and they eat them up every time. I make homemade choco icing (following recipe on the powdered cocoa box) sometimes we ice them, sometimes we don't. They are so moist and delicious! My step father is very picky about desserts....doesn't want to eat anything that is high in fats/sugar/etc. He LOVES THESE! He actually has requested these...he's never requested any desserts from me before! To make him even more happy I tossed in some cranberries at Thanksgiving. :) He loved them! I'm thinking I may add some cinnamon next time we make them. :)