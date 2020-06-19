Super Easy Chocolate Cupcakes

1 of 63

Rating: 4 stars I used margarine and topped these with chocolate icing. They were gone in no time! The coffee and cayenne were a nice twist. Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for Mother's day. The cupcakes had a nice, thick flavor and the hint of coffee added an excellent taste. Made 18 cupcakes, and went excellent with the cream cheese frosting. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars I used margarine instead of shortening because that's what I had on hand.It was fabulous 18 cupcakes exactly and 24 minutes in my oven. Helpful (30)

Rating: 4 stars I ended up with 21 cupcakes because I didn't want to fill the cups too full. They turned out moist cakelike filling and very chocolatey! I topped them with chocolate syrup and sprinkles and they were delicious. Helpful (17)

Rating: 3 stars Not super impressed. They were ok. I definitely did not overbake but they still seemed a little on the dry side. Will not make again. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was just what I was looking for. I needed a tasty moist chocolate cupcake to serve to kids and adults at my son's 4th birthday party. What a huge hit! And I didn't even frost them just served with vanilla ice cream. I followed the recipe exactly except omitted the cayenne...wasn't sure the little ones would like it. Next time I'll add the cayenne back in. Thanks for a great and yes "Super Easy" recipe! Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe was alright. The texure of the cupcakes was great but I think the next time I make these I might have to add more cocoa because I could barely taste the chocolate. Over all this recipe was good but it was not what I had begun to anticipate from what I had read in the reviews. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Very moist dense cupcakes that baked up beautifully. The flavor is somewhat mild - next time I would add 1/4 c more cocoa. I do not use granules of coffee in recipes but instead substituted coffee made in a French press for the water. The coffee flavor isn't terribly intense and the cayenne was not noticeable at all (I used 1/8 tsp.). Those who like the heat with their chocolate should add more. All in all a solid recipe. Helpful (9)