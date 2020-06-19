Super Easy Chocolate Cupcakes

I used margarine and topped these with chocolate icing. They were gone in no time! The coffee and cayenne were a nice twist.
I made this for Mother's day. The cupcakes had a nice, thick flavor and the hint of coffee added an excellent taste. Made 18 cupcakes, and went excellent with the cream cheese frosting.
I used margarine instead of shortening because that's what I had on hand.It was fabulous 18 cupcakes exactly and 24 minutes in my oven.
I ended up with 21 cupcakes because I didn't want to fill the cups too full. They turned out moist cakelike filling and very chocolatey! I topped them with chocolate syrup and sprinkles and they were delicious.
Not super impressed. They were ok. I definitely did not overbake but they still seemed a little on the dry side. Will not make again.
This recipe was just what I was looking for. I needed a tasty moist chocolate cupcake to serve to kids and adults at my son's 4th birthday party. What a huge hit! And I didn't even frost them just served with vanilla ice cream. I followed the recipe exactly except omitted the cayenne...wasn't sure the little ones would like it. Next time I'll add the cayenne back in. Thanks for a great and yes "Super Easy" recipe!
This recipe was alright. The texure of the cupcakes was great but I think the next time I make these I might have to add more cocoa because I could barely taste the chocolate. Over all this recipe was good but it was not what I had begun to anticipate from what I had read in the reviews.
Very moist dense cupcakes that baked up beautifully. The flavor is somewhat mild - next time I would add 1/4 c more cocoa. I do not use granules of coffee in recipes but instead substituted coffee made in a French press for the water. The coffee flavor isn't terribly intense and the cayenne was not noticeable at all (I used 1/8 tsp.). Those who like the heat with their chocolate should add more. All in all a solid recipe.
I made them exactly as the recipe instructed and the batter was very thick and not at all pourable. They smelled unpleasant as they were baking and that was my first warning sign; they had a loose consistency once baked - and I didn't overbake - and tasted mostly like flour. The other people who I had try the first pan couldn't even tell what they were - I was asked what flavour they were supposed to be which is never a good thing.