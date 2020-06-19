Super Easy Chocolate Cupcakes

Rating: 4 stars
60 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 29
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 5

An easy chocolate cupcake that will cure any chocolate lover's craving. I find that, instead of using frosting, a bit of chocolate syrup on the top works best!

By Michelle

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 12 cup muffin pans or line with 18 paper baking cups.

  • In a medium bowl, beat the shortening and sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Mix in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in vanilla, instant coffee and cayenne pepper. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt; stir into the batter, alternating with the water, just until blended. Spoon the batter into the prepared cups, dividing evenly.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the tops spring back when lightly pressed, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in the pan set over a wire rack. When cool, arrange the cupcakes on a serving platter and frost as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 180.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (63)

Most helpful positive review

Ita
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2008
I used margarine and topped these with chocolate icing. They were gone in no time! The coffee and cayenne were a nice twist. Read More
Helpful
(47)

Most helpful critical review

Katie
Rating: 3 stars
11/03/2008
Not super impressed. They were ok. I definitely did not overbake but they still seemed a little on the dry side. Will not make again. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Reviews:
ConKitty
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2008
I made this for Mother's day. The cupcakes had a nice, thick flavor and the hint of coffee added an excellent taste. Made 18 cupcakes, and went excellent with the cream cheese frosting. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Roxanne M
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2009
I used margarine instead of shortening because that's what I had on hand.It was fabulous 18 cupcakes exactly and 24 minutes in my oven. Read More
Helpful
(30)
sarahiswright
Rating: 4 stars
09/28/2008
I ended up with 21 cupcakes because I didn't want to fill the cups too full. They turned out moist cakelike filling and very chocolatey! I topped them with chocolate syrup and sprinkles and they were delicious. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Shae's Mama
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2008
This recipe was just what I was looking for. I needed a tasty moist chocolate cupcake to serve to kids and adults at my son's 4th birthday party. What a huge hit! And I didn't even frost them just served with vanilla ice cream. I followed the recipe exactly except omitted the cayenne...wasn't sure the little ones would like it. Next time I'll add the cayenne back in. Thanks for a great and yes "Super Easy" recipe! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Jdweezie
Rating: 3 stars
02/06/2009
This recipe was alright. The texure of the cupcakes was great but I think the next time I make these I might have to add more cocoa because I could barely taste the chocolate. Over all this recipe was good but it was not what I had begun to anticipate from what I had read in the reviews. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Joanna Hammond
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2011
Very moist dense cupcakes that baked up beautifully. The flavor is somewhat mild - next time I would add 1/4 c more cocoa. I do not use granules of coffee in recipes but instead substituted coffee made in a French press for the water. The coffee flavor isn't terribly intense and the cayenne was not noticeable at all (I used 1/8 tsp.). Those who like the heat with their chocolate should add more. All in all a solid recipe. Read More
Helpful
(9)
M
Rating: 1 stars
12/13/2010
I made them exactly as the recipe instructed and the batter was very thick and not at all pourable. They smelled unpleasant as they were baking and that was my first warning sign; they had a loose consistency once baked - and I didn't overbake - and tasted mostly like flour. The other people who I had try the first pan couldn't even tell what they were - I was asked what flavour they were supposed to be which is never a good thing. Read More
Helpful
(9)
