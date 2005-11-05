Easy Black Bottom Cupcakes

I know the recipe said to fill the cups 1/3 full; however, cake mixes produce enough batter to fill the cups 2/3 full and this is what I did because my oven can only bake 2 dozen at a time and I didn't have time to run multiple baking cycles. I followed the most helpful review's recipe for the cheesecake part, which meant doubling the cream cheese. This made the cupcakes "overflow" and the cheesecake part wasn't as cooked as the cupcake part. It had a squishy texture but I didn't want to continue baking because the chocolate cupcakes would burn. I do think it is essential to add an egg to the cheesecake mixture but I think it is a mistake to use 16 oz of cream cheese if you are only making 2 dozen cupcakes. If I were do make these again, for the cheesecake mixture I would follow this other recipe instead, which requires less sugar and only 8 oz of cream cheese: http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Black-Bottom-Cupcakes-I Doubling the cream cheese wasn't the fault of this recipe but I'm only giving it 2 stars because the egg is clearly missing from the cheesecake mixture, the sugar needs to be reduced (shouldn't be 1:1 ratio with cream cheese) and the number of servings is either a) incorrect or b) you're only going to use half of the batter.