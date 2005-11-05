Easy Black Bottom Cupcakes

These black bottom cupcakes are made with a cake mix. Quick and easy for the baker on the run ...

By Roberta Stange

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cupcakes
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven according to directions on package. Line muffin pans with paper liners. Prepare the cake mix as specified on the box. In separate bowl, combine softened cream cheese and sugar. Make sure mixture is smooth. Fold in chocolate chips.

  • Fill the cupcake papers 1/3 full with the chocolate cake mix. Top with the cream cheese mixture. Bake according to box instructions or until the cream cheese mixture just starts to turn a light golden color.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 14.5mg; sodium 186.8mg. Full Nutrition
