Easy Black Bottom Cupcakes
These black bottom cupcakes are made with a cake mix. Quick and easy for the baker on the run ...
delicious, but definately need to double the cream cheese part. here's a recipe for that part: 2 packages cream cheese, 1 c. sugar, 1 egg, 1 tsp. vanilla extract.Read More
Before reading everyone's reviews I baked these cupcakes following the recipe exactly. I thought it was strange that a cheesecake recipe had no eggs, but I thought I'd give it a whirl. My adivce is follow the recommendations of just about eveyone else and get your own cheesecake recipe for the topping. The topping on this recipe is nothing but sugar and sinks into the cupcakes and hardens.Read More
I've made these a couple of times, a couple of different ways. I prefer them without the egg added to the cream cheese. I've also tried them with semi-sweet and white chips. The semi-sweet melt fast so the cupcakes have a gooey center (yum!). With the white chips, you end up biting into them and I don't like that. I also add a little vanilla extract to the cake mix so it doesn't taste so much like boxed cake. I think next time I'll make the cake from scratch. These would be great with red velvet cake, too.
The title says it all! These were the easiest dessert I have made in ages. I did as others suggested and doubled the cream cheese and added 1c sugar, 1egg and 1tsp vanilla. I also used the mini chips as well. The results were perfection. So moist and delicious. Best if refigerated till at least chilled. My guests devoured them! I only gave it 4 stars because of the additions. With the changes it's 5 stars for sure.
I'm a sucker for recipes with a cake mix. And this couldn't be easier! However, it needed to bake longer than the recipe called for. I also doubled the cream cheese, as other reviews suggested. And added 1 egg. That gave it the cream cheese filling taste I was expecting. Good for a last minute solution, if you have the ingred's on hand.
Easy to make and very tasty, but I do have one problem...not enough of the cream cheese filling! The recipe doesn't state how much of the cream cheese mixture to put on top of each cupcake. I used a dollop on top of each one and it really wasn't enough. Plus I had enough cake mix left to bake another dozen plain cupcakes. I'd make this again but double the cream cheese mixture.
These cupcakes were easy and tasty. I thought that they were better the next morning. I used 1/2 cup sugar and one egg instead original recipe. They were good, but almost missing something on top, but I think that icing would have been too much.
These cupcakes were delicious and easy. They made more than 2 dozen but that depends on how much you put in the paper liners. I personally would have liked more cream cheese filling in them. I will certainly make them again but I may use mini semisweet chocolate chips instead and make more cream cheese filling. Great bake sale item!
Whatever you do, DO NOT use fat free cream cheese, it doesn't look right, but it still tastes good.
We all know that Betty Crocker always turns out so this was a quick cake mix with a twist, thanks! i plan to use thsi recipe in the nursery that I work.
this recipe is almost identical to my great grandmothers recipe. i tried this one to see the difference and i would still go with my great grandmothers recipe which doesn't include the chocolate chips and changes the cream cheese recipe to 2 packages cream cheese, 1 cup white sugar, 1 egg, and 1.5 tsp of vanilla. in my opinion, the chocolate chips make it almost too sweet and doesn't showcase the cream cheese as it should. great recipe but i would make some slight alterations=)
Yummy... but not, "oh my god I could eat all these by myself" yummy. I made slight modifications only by doubling the cream cheese (at the suggestion of others), and using mini chocolate chips. Advice: When you dallop the cream cheese mixture, make sure you don't leave any cupcake batter showing or the batter will rise, and the cheese will sink... not very pretty. I ate these fresh from the oven, but given that the cream cheese is meant to be "cheesecakey", I'm willing to bet this makes a quick jump to 5-stars after sitting in the fridge overnight. Hubby gave it 3 stars, but tomorrow may be a different story.. ***Next day: Cupcakes are 100 times better. I actually made a cake out of this recipe, and the cake feeds off the cream cheese and turns out very moist. It tastes even better than the cupcakes***
Best cupcakes EVER!
These are great with modifications from other reviewers. Mine didn't look anything at all like the picture, my filling sank right into the cupcake. Man, it was so good. I added egg and doubled the cheese cake filling, also added mini chocolate chips. And I always add vanilla to a cake box recipe. I have done this with milk chocolate mix and dark chocolate mix. Next will be red velvet mix. You don't even need frosting on these baby's they are that good. Thank you for sharing!
I happen to like the reviews that add or subtract things b/c it helps me know what worked for them and what didn't. I was looking for this recipe but also like adding extra cream cheese and an egg and tea. of vanilla. These are great cupcakes!
Mini Cupcakes! I made mini cupcakes with this recipe. I added 1 t vanilla, an egg, and a second block of cream cheese like others suggested. I used a cookie scoop to fill the cupcakes -- about 1/2 scoop of cake batter and 1/4 scoop of cream cheese. It made 12 dozen mini cupcakes. I baked them for 5 minutes less than the cake mix box's recommendation for full-sized cupcakes. Because of the smaller size, the cream cheese topping did not sink all the way to the bottom, giving the cupcakes a marbled look. I made them in advance and froze them for about 2 weeks. They were yummy!
I like them and my son loves them. They just take some time to make
I am conflicted about these cupcakes. On the one hand, they taste good, but on the other, they did not turn out like they're supposed to. I followed the recipe exactly except added a little vanilla extract to the cake mix. When they baked, the cream cheese mixture sunk straight to the bottom of the cupcake so I ended up with "cream cheese bottom cupcakes" rather than "black bottom cupcakes." It's impossible to get them out of the cupcake paper unless they're cold. The good thing is that they taste pretty good and I like the texture of the cream cheese. It is very creamy. I don't know, maybe an egg would have made the filling not sink to the bottom? It would have changed the texture too which I'm not sure I would have liked. Also to me the amount of filling in each cupcake is just right. Next time I am going to experiment with leaving out the chocolate chips (I used minis but still don't like the crunchy texture of them when cold) and try just baking the cupcakes like normal and then piping the sweetened cream cheese into the center.
Easy to make and a very rich chocolate taste, but by themselves they are kind of ugly looking so I just did a basic buttercream to put on top and sprinkled with some mini chocolate chips to dress it up. They were eaten quickly. But they are so rich that most people could only eat one.
I baked this for my friend who loves the Starbucks Black Bottom Cupcakes, and she loved them. I doubled the cream cheese mixture and used the egg in the cream cheese as suggested. I then used about 1.5 or 2 tablespoons of cream cheese on each cupcake. I also added the 1 tsp vanilla to the cake mix. These were wonderful and relatively easy to bake.
I love the recipe it was sooo easy. everyone loved them. I made them for thanksgiving this year. I to use two packs of cream cheese.
These were SO GOOD. I did double the cream cheese mixture and it ended up sinking down inside the cupcake. (I was generous with the cream cheese.) I just threw them in the fridge and the next morning they were rich and delicious...and the cream cheese center firmed up perfectly. Truly the best cupcakes I've ever had.
Love these! The filling is wonderful, took me a batch to get the timing just right in the oven and I put a swirl of butter cream icing on the top.
Very Good! Followed others suggestions and doubled the cream cheese, let sit in the fridge for a few hours and these were delicious. Made 30 cupcakes for me, will make again. Thanks
I used red velvet cake mix and took suggestions from previous reviews and doubled the cream cheese and added an egg to the cream cheese mix. I also used mini choc chips, they turned out delicious!!!! I used a bag and tip to swirl a dollup of whipped cream cheese frosting and added a few mini chips on top and they turned out almost picture perfect! Cupcakes are very moist and yummy as well as quick and easy! I did use unsweetened applesauce in the cake mix to sunstitute for the oil. Yum!
I followed the recipe exactly. I had great difficulty spreading the cream cheese mixture over the top, it would sink. Didn't even come close to covering them. The cake mix baked right over the top. The cream cheese was in the middle of cupcakes. I will refrigerate them and see how they taste. I guess if I had two packages of cream cheese it would have helped being able to cover properly.
I gave these 4 stars since the cream cheese sinks and disappears, even though I added an egg. I made these for a bake sale, so the non-appearance of the filling is a disappointment. Maybe I would bake the cupcake for a few minutes and then add the filling? The recipe made 28-30 cupcakes.
They were good just not a favorite
Very impressed with these. I grew up with these cupcakes and never realized they were a regional thing until I moved. I used a devil's food mix with pudding in it and they came out very moist. I would suggest doubling the cream cheese topping because these are supposed to be more half cupcake/half cream cheese mix rather than just a bit on top. And let them cool before you judge them - these are an exception to the 'tastes best right out of the oven'. My boyfriend took a double batch (48 cupcakes) and they were gone by the time he came into work the next day!
This was pretty good. I diden't have chocolate chips but next time I will add them. I think it needs the sweetness. I changed the cream chesse topping by adding an egg and a dash of salt,and only half a cup of sugar.
I followed a lot of the other reviewers suggestions and used 2 packages cream cheese, 1 egg, 1 cup sugar and 1 cup chocolate chips. The result was double the "filling" I needed. I filled my tins by measuring 1/8 cup cake batter, 1/8 cup filling, 1/8 cup batter. The result was 27 cupcakes with enough filling leftover for 24 more cupcakes. I froze my leftover filling on a baking sheet in 1/8 cup amounts for next time, hopefully it's just as tasty after being frozen!
I had made these years ago and forgot how good these are! These are amazing and so easy and impressive too! Thanks for the tip on doubling the cream cheese mixture. There would never have been enough without doubling. I made these for a family reunion and they were a hit! I will be making these again!
I was told by my stepson that the whole class enjoyed these! Very easy to make.
As someone else mentioned, I added and egg to the cream cheese mixture to make it more cheesecake like. I also made them more like a "stuffed cupcake" and made the cups 2/3 full of chocolate cake mix, with a large spoonful of cream cheese mix. Very easy to make and delicious!
These were very good. I doubled up on the cream cheese mixture like many suggested. I think next time though I will not use such a choclatey choclate cake mix..I'm not a huge choc-aholic.Thanks for bringing back childhood memories from my grandma as she used to make these for me all the time!!!!
These cupcakes are very moist and delicious. They're a real treat that my whole family loves.
Pretty good, very easy. I would add an egg to the cream cheese mix next time and also soften the cream cheese more, mine was pretty thick and didn't stay on the top of the cupcake.
this is my second attempt on black bottom cupcakes. they just look so darn good! let me tell you, i think these are better than the "Black Bottom Cupcakes I" here on site. these taste so much lighter and much more modest on the topping. my niece and her pals just devoured them.
Came out perfect! I followed exact and only used 8 oz of cream and they came out tall and fluffy.
I tried this recipe but using other reviewer tips i add 1/2 c sugar 1 egg and 1 8oz and half of an 8oz cream cheese with a splash of lemon juice.For the cake i add a little brown sugar 1 tsp of vanilla 1/2 tsp of almond extract and did as the recipe stated.Even though the cream cheese sunk in the middlie it still was good.Oh and i add a piece of hershey almond toffet nugget (well half of a nugget)to each cupcake it was really good Thanks
I made it with some changes.
Tasted great but I had a problem... It was probably something I did but here goes: I filled the cups 1/3 way full with devil's food and then added a dollop of the cream cheese mixture, as stated. During the cooking process, the cream cheese mixture was enveloped by the devil's food and so the cream cheese mixture sunk to the bottom of the cupcake. (Maybe I beat the mixtures too long or at too high a speed.) (I followed the directions on the box though.) I used a hand mixer...) It's very puzzling. I always put them in the fridge overnight and they taste delicious the next day. Thanks for the recipe!
My cupcakes didn't look nearly as pretty as the ones in the picture, but they sure tasted good!
Definitely make extra cream cheese filling!
Awesome and easy which is important when your a single parent. I changed the cream cheese mixture a bit by adding 1 egg and 1/2 cup white sugar.
These were a great hit with the kids and adults. And they are quick and very easy to make.
Thanks so much for this wonderful recipe! I usually bake from scratch but I ran out of time. I'll use this recipe from now on. They were fantastic!! Disappeard quick!!!
I made these delicious cupcakes for a family reunion, and they were a big hit. I did not have a devil's food cake mix, so I used german chocolate. I also added 1/2 c. chopped pecans and 1/2 c. carmel ice cream topping to the cream cheese mixture. The kids really loved it! Thanks Roberta for sharing a quick and easy dessert! ! !
Thesed didn't turn out as good as I thought they would but...I must be a tough critic because I took them to a party and everyone loved them.. :)
I sure wish I would have read this recipe through because the final product really has nothing to do with the photo. These were just average. Like other reviewers stated, they really taste better the day after. Good. FYI-A similar recipe I liked more on this site were cheesecake brownies...also better the day after.
I made these for a party and everyone loved them. Thank you for a great recipe!
Due to time restraints, we substituted the cake mix, and used the topping and it worked very well.
I love these because they are so easy to make.
My husband loves these! I do double the cream cheese recipe as many have suggested. My only complaint is they do not look like the picture. My cream cheese mixture always sinks to the middle and I'm not sure why. However, despite the appearance they are delicious.
I'm not a good cook and/or baker but decided to make this recipe for a friend. I was surprised when I put the frosting on the cupcake and it fell to the bottom of the cupcake when it was done baking. I would suggest getting 2 packages of cream cheese and add another cup of choc. chips so you can frost it as well when cupcakes cool. The cream cheese frosting in the middle was delicious but I think next time I'll add the extra frosting at the end as well. They were great cupcakes! I'll definitely be making them again.
Does anyone know how to achieve this lovely display for the cupcake topping? In the picture, it looks like the cream cheese mixture was swirled on with a piping bag, but in the recipe, it doesnt call for this at all. Any suggestions? Thanks!!
Definitely double cream cheese with one cup sugar, egg and vanilla. Two teaspoon dropped into cake mixture.
I changed the cream cheese as suggested. That was fine..no egg. They do not look good. The filling collapsed and broke away from the cake.
I followed everyone's advice and added the 2 packs of cream cheese, egg, sugar, and vanilla extract. I had extra cream cheese left over, so I think 1.5 packs are good enough to use. The chocolate chips made a gooey center! All in all-they taste great!
These were really REALLY good, and SUPER easy! I did like others suggested and doubled the cream cheese, used one cup sugar, added an egg, and 2 tsp. of vanilla extract into the cake mix, and I had fresh lemons on hand so I squeezed half into the mixture. I also made the mistake of buying regular sized chocolate chips - no worries though because I just chopped them up and they worked fine. I bought a whipped frosting from the store and mixed the other half of the lemon into that. I got a good 3 dozen out of these and had extra cream cheese left over - I'm gonna use that for bagels :P,I will make these again because my family ate them up in a good 20 minutes...lol...they love their sweets! And maybe next time when I have more time I'll make the cupcakes from scratch.
Delicious. I also doubled the cream cheese filling and it was perfect for 24 cupcakes.
I know the recipe said to fill the cups 1/3 full; however, cake mixes produce enough batter to fill the cups 2/3 full and this is what I did because my oven can only bake 2 dozen at a time and I didn't have time to run multiple baking cycles. I followed the most helpful review's recipe for the cheesecake part, which meant doubling the cream cheese. This made the cupcakes "overflow" and the cheesecake part wasn't as cooked as the cupcake part. It had a squishy texture but I didn't want to continue baking because the chocolate cupcakes would burn. I do think it is essential to add an egg to the cheesecake mixture but I think it is a mistake to use 16 oz of cream cheese if you are only making 2 dozen cupcakes. If I were do make these again, for the cheesecake mixture I would follow this other recipe instead, which requires less sugar and only 8 oz of cream cheese: http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Black-Bottom-Cupcakes-I Doubling the cream cheese wasn't the fault of this recipe but I'm only giving it 2 stars because the egg is clearly missing from the cheesecake mixture, the sugar needs to be reduced (shouldn't be 1:1 ratio with cream cheese) and the number of servings is either a) incorrect or b) you're only going to use half of the batter.
Recipe was great -- does not have the cheesecake topping like I expected but very good none-the-less. My children and family loved the recipe -- would make again
