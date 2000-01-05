Brussels Sprouts and Chestnuts

4.1
10 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Although Brussels sprouts are often included in holiday menus, this fiber-rich vegetable deserves to be included in meals all winter long. Preparation Time: 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 - 1/2 cup servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Trim each sprout by cutting a little piece off the bottom. With a small paring knife, make an X in the top of the sprout. Repeat with all sprouts and place in steamer over 2 inches of boiling water. Steam the sprouts covered for about 10 minutes or until tender.

  • Remove sprouts from pot and allow to cool. Cut each sprout in half and place in a casserole dish. Layer the chestnuts on top of the sprouts. Place the oranges on top of the chestnuts. If using whole roasted chestnuts, follow instructions in step 4

  • Add the broth and pour over all ingredients. Drizzle the casserole with oil. Grind in pepper and salt. Bake for 15 minutes or until oranges are soft.

  • To roast whole chestnuts: Mark an X on the rounded side of each chestnut with a pairing knife. Place all the chestnuts on a baking sheet, and roast in the oven for about 30 minutes or until soft. Let cool. Peel, trying to keep the chestnuts as whole as possible.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 2.8g; sodium 43.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022