Bok Choy, Carrots and Green Beans
A refreshing stir fry. Preparation time: 15 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
This was an excellent quick & easy recipe! I didn't follow it exactly, but I almost never do. Firstly, I didn't measure anything. I approximated amounts and substituted ingredients based on what I had on hand. This recipe works GREAT for that! I used 1 large carrot, 3 bunches of baby bok choy, left out the green beans (didn't have any), and used 2 cloves of garlc and 1/4 onion in place of the shallots. I also used tamari instead of soy sauce. Otherwise, followed the order of cooking and used times as a guideline. If you've ever stir fried before, just follow your instincts. Had it over jasmine rice with chicken adobo (used a family recipe), and my fiance and I loved it! I will definitely use this recipe again! I think next time I might throw in a few other veggies, peanuts, and some tofu to make this a tasty vegetarian main dish. Great starting point!Read More
This turned out ok but the recipe timings are really off. The carrots and green beans took a lot longer to soften than the recipe states, and there's no way that minced shallots should go in first. I also suggest using sesame oil instead of peanut oil for a bit more flavor. I served it with 'Chinese Roasted Chicken' from this site. Nice meal. Thanks.Read More
This recipe was pretty good, but I agree with other reviewers that it could use more flavor. I doctored up my veggies with more soy sauce and a little terryaki sauce and some ginger and garlic and it was VERY tasty.
Everyone thought this recipe was very tasty. The combination of suculent bok choy and crisp green beans was delightful. The carrots were a nice touch. Needed a bit more oil then the recipe calls for, especially if you don't have access to a wok, and need to use a skillet.
Absolutely fabolous! Really low-cal, packed full of veggies and vitamins. Remember to use low sodium stock! Otherwise it'll be too salty. Oh and to add flavour, i added 1 crushed garlic clove at the beginning of the recipe. I think if your eating this by itself, as a stir fry it has too much liquid in it. But if you mix it with rice or noodles or something, they soak up the liquid so it isnt much of an issue. I served mine with some cooked white rice. Thanks for sharing!
This is really simple and tasty. I didn't have any shallots or green beans so I subsituted onions and sugar snap peas. I also added some bean sprouts. It turned out great. The kids thought it was ok, too.
With a few adjustments, not as bland as others have remarked. I sautéed garlic with the shallots, substituted snap peas for beans, used a little bit less than 1/3 c of tamari,and added about 1/4 tsp. of ground red pepper. Good over brown rice.
Nice mix of veggies. I was looking for BokChoy recipe--so this one fit the bill. We had to add Chinese BBQ sauce to add a bit a flavor. Next time, I'll start with a clove or two of garlic and add the BBQ sauce while everything is still in the wok.
This recipe was fairly flavorless, though not inedible. We did change the vegetables (on a low carb diet) and added bean sprouts and bamboo shoots instead. I had a bad feeling already when I saw the only seasoning was soy sauce. We will not make this again.
Great healthy side. We used frozen beans and added garlic. My 2 year old would not eat it.
Very good. I suggest doubling the bok choy for a stir fry with a bit more of the unique bok-choy character.
I skipped the green beans and used onions instead of shallots. It was a good, healthy side dish.
I added fresh garlic and some pepper flakes...every good
The veggies all stay sort of hard and ends up sort of tasteless. Not bad, but I wouldn't make it again.
Great starting point for a main dish... I had bought bok choy for the first time and wasn't crazy about it raw. I did like the flavor much better after using it in this recipe! I also added previously cooked chicken chunks and some pineapple chunks. Oh, and I subbed chicken broth obviously instead of veggie. Mmmmm.
This recipe is so tasty and quick! A great way to use the fresh spring veggies available at the farmer's markets. I have substituted snow peas for green beans and served with a side of rice noodles. Delicious!
Even my three young picky children ate it up with steamed rice. Definately a hit! Next time I might add more bok choy.
Easy and flavorful. I added extra ginger and served it with Chinese Pork Shoulder from this site.
I subbed sesame oil for the peanut oil and garlic for the shallot, just what I had on hand. It was a little bland - maybe a dash of red pepper flakes would have helped. Still it was colorful and everyone liked it.
Healthy, but slightly bland. For us, it made only barely 4 servings. I used frozen green beans and they worked fine.
This was pretty good for a low fat dish. I normally don't like carrots, but liked them in this. My kids really complained about this, but I am watching my fat grams, so next time I think I will make it and freeze individual portions for myself to eat later.
An ok veggie stir-fry. Needs a bit more flavor.
I couldn't find peanut oil at the store so I improvised with sesame oil, peanut sauce, and sake. I also used the white and green part of the bok choy. I liked this a lot, but don't really crave making it again, which is the only reason it didn't get a higher rating.
quick and simple, but tasty.
This was an excellent recipe! I prepared the ingredients in advance so cooking was a breeze. I used baby carrots and "chipped" them in a salad shooter.
I added garlic and ginger. I also used a bit of fish sauce and one more tablespoon of soy sauce. It was tasty.
This recipe is simple and terrific.
This side dish is very flavorful on its own.
I thought this was really bland for my taste. Was easy to make though. I would not make this again.
This was good but lacked flavor. A pinch (or two) of red pepper flakes helped a lot
Could use more flavor in sauce
It is a great side dish, I didn't use the broth but just water and was fine. I mixed the vegetables all together, and bok choy become too mushy, should have followed the recipe directions. I will make it better next time.
It was okay. In the future I think I'll just make my stir fry and add bok choy.
Healthy, tasty, and pretty. A bit on the bland side.
I agree that as written, this would have been pretty bland. I swapped broccoli for the green beans, used more bok choy, added some garlic, some five spice powder and some red pepper flakes. Now it had some flavor.
Yummy...this was sooo good. I made it as a main dish and just added fried rice. So much flavor...my 2 year old loved it!! I will definately make this easy, delicious dish again.
This was actually really good. The peanut oil adds subtle but good flavor. I also added some sweet onion and bean sprouts.
You definitely have to season it for it to taste good. Otherwise it is bland. Great concept combining these particular vegetables. I used Chinese and Thai seasoning and kept going until I got the flavor I liked.
Great recipe. I'm always looking for new veggie recipes. This is a combo of veggies that I wouldn't have though to put together. The result was yummy. Mild seasoning allows for the flavor of the veggies to come through. Ideally, with a medley, you should be able to taste the flavor of each veggie. After reading other comments (which I typically do with a new recipe) I made a couple of changes. 1 - Subbed Olive Oil instead of peanut oil 2 - Subbed Sweet Onion for Shallots (only because I always have Sweet Onions in the frig) 3 - Subbed Multi-Colored Baby Carrots. They are sweeter then large carrots. I sliced these lengthwise and steamed in the microwave before adding to stir fry to soften them a bit. 4 - Subbed Dark Green Kale for Bok Choy (because Kale is always available where I shop and Bok Choy is not) 5 - Subbed Aged Balsamic Vinegar for Soy Sauce (because I love Balsamic with veggies) 6 - Skipped the vegetable broth and added 2 Tablespoons of water (because veggie broth creates leftovers which need to be used within 7 days or frozen) 7 - Added 2 Tablespoons minced garlic, salt and pepper to taste. I added in this order: Oil, garlic, onions, beans, carrots all at the same time. Cooked for a few minutes. Added water and balsamic. Stirred, covered w foil and cooked for about 5 minutes. I folded in the chopped kale at the very end. I covered with pan with foil to allow for steaming during cooking. This helps the beans cook a bit faster but be careful not to cook to
I added some garlic in after the onions and some black pepper after the broth. Good!
This is a great main meal also, I just added some chicken, fried it up first, then in the simmer stage added the chicken and teaspoon lemon zest. Loved it! Hubby did too.
Good side dish, easy and tasty
it's good. Pretty mild in taste. Heads up: DO NOT saute the minced shallots on high for 3 minutes. It is fragile (especially when minced) and will burn almost instantly. You should probably not go higher than medium and let it sizzle for not more than a minute.
It was yummy!
Such fresh taste! I subbed zucchini for the bok choy, and chicken broth for vegie. So easy!!
