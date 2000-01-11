Bok Choy, Carrots and Green Beans

Great recipe. I'm always looking for new veggie recipes. This is a combo of veggies that I wouldn't have though to put together. The result was yummy. Mild seasoning allows for the flavor of the veggies to come through. Ideally, with a medley, you should be able to taste the flavor of each veggie. After reading other comments (which I typically do with a new recipe) I made a couple of changes. 1 - Subbed Olive Oil instead of peanut oil 2 - Subbed Sweet Onion for Shallots (only because I always have Sweet Onions in the frig) 3 - Subbed Multi-Colored Baby Carrots. They are sweeter then large carrots. I sliced these lengthwise and steamed in the microwave before adding to stir fry to soften them a bit. 4 - Subbed Dark Green Kale for Bok Choy (because Kale is always available where I shop and Bok Choy is not) 5 - Subbed Aged Balsamic Vinegar for Soy Sauce (because I love Balsamic with veggies) 6 - Skipped the vegetable broth and added 2 Tablespoons of water (because veggie broth creates leftovers which need to be used within 7 days or frozen) 7 - Added 2 Tablespoons minced garlic, salt and pepper to taste. I added in this order: Oil, garlic, onions, beans, carrots all at the same time. Cooked for a few minutes. Added water and balsamic. Stirred, covered w foil and cooked for about 5 minutes. I folded in the chopped kale at the very end. I covered with pan with foil to allow for steaming during cooking. This helps the beans cook a bit faster but be careful not to cook to