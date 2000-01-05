Barley Primavera

A variety of seasonal vegetables could be used in this recipe. Preparation time is 15 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 - 1/2 cup servings
Directions

  • Heat 1/4 cup of the broth in a saucepan over medium high heat. Add the garlic and onion and saute for 5 minutes. Add the carrots and saute for 5 minutes.

  • Add the remaining broth and bring to a boil. Add the barley, lower the heat, cover, and simmer until the liquid is almost absorbed, about 50 minutes.

  • Add the zucchini, parsley, oil, and lemon juice. Simmer for 5 more minutes; season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 1.4g; sodium 270.9mg. Full Nutrition
