Barley Primavera
A variety of seasonal vegetables could be used in this recipe. Preparation time is 15 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
Excellent side dish -- I even enjoyed the zuchini, which is a rarity for me! A little extra lemon gives it a great zing, and it was just as good as a leftover the next day!
I too played with the recipe a bit, but the basic idea is a great one: take a healthy, inexpensive whole grain that on its own isn't the most flavorful thing out there, and add a bunch of great flavor in the form of healthy veggies. I used onion, garlic, mushrooms, carrots, and canned tomatoes for the veggie mix. I also used only about 2.5 cups liquid to make the barley. For spice I used salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne, and some smoked paprika for both flavor and a very nice deep red color. I'll definately add this to my repetoire of whole grain entrees. Thanks!
I was hesitant to try this because Barley can be so bland but I loved it. I followed the recipe although I added another half cup of carrots in lieu of the zucchini and instead of a dash of regular salt I used onion salt. It was delicious.
I've made this recipe twice now almost exactly as written. I use whatever vegetables I have on hand. Adding the lemon juice and olive oil at the end makes a huge difference and I love this dish. It has a creamy texture like risotto. Definetly worth making.
This recipe was good but I didn't have zucchini so I used onion, garlic, carrots, and broccoli. I also used 4 and a half cups of stock to make the barley and added pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and ground coriander. I had some left over shredded chicken so I also tossed that in. The family loved it and we all gave this a 5.
Did not like, sure its good for you, but low on flavor and not interesting at all.
I give this dish a big "meh". It was a great way to use up my veggies -- I used yellow onion, carrots, chopped fresh tomatoes, and fresh green beans -- but I found it pretty bland. I ate it and the leftovers, but my husband wouldn't touch it so I won't make this again.
I've never enjoyed barley so much! The lemon juice really let this dish sing. I did not have fresh parsley so I used dried even that did not detract from the great combination of flavors.
Tasty. I used green beans instead of zucchini. I also added some cheese at the end for some extra creaminess. I am sure it can be adapted hundreds of ways but a great place to start.
This is a terrific side dish with small enough vegetables even kids will enjoy it. Goes great with chicken and is refreshingly different than rice, potatoes or stuffing.
Good idea, as I enjoy barley, but needs much more flavor.
Was good, not spectacular. I think it could use a little more flavor. I am still eating it, but my boyfriend only tried it.
I really liked this. I added spinach to it and it was great. I think next time I'm going to add beans too. Very versatile, you can make it to your liking!
Glad to find a yummy way to introduce Barley into our diet. Thank you. I used yellow onion as my red had gone bad. Turned out fine. I will add even more carrot next time.
I had to make a couple subs because I didnt have parsley and decided to try dill instead and used celery instead of zucchini. Turned out pretty good. Lemon is definitely the key.
this was pretty good, even my husband, who is not a big fan of vegetarian meals liked this one!
YUMMMMMY ! I added chicken whe the barley was half way done. Turned out GREAT !!!!!!!
Pretty good, but a little flat tasting. I did use bottled lemon juice so that may be the problem. I think green onions & extra parsley would be good additions would make this excellent. I paired it with "Simple Chard" from the site and the combo is really tasty.
I liked this easy to prepare recipe and the touch of lemon in it, but it was a teeny bit bland. I had to add spices and I will include more vegetables next time.
This recipe really wasn't that good at all. It turned into a bland slew; I was sorry I wasted the vegetables.
Made a few alterations myself. Used vegetable vs. chicken and broccoli vs. zucchini. Didn't use salt or vegetable oil and sauteed some mushrooms and shrimp to add for my pregnant girlfriend - perfect snack for gestational diabetes! Doubled the recipe with NO problem! Very tasty - finally a recipe for Barley that isn't bread or soup! Thank you!
I had never cooked this whole grain before and was looking for a template. I like that this recipe is so customizable. My zucchini had been left in the fridge a little too long and had gotten soft, so I tossed it, but used the carrots and added cilantro and tossed with cooked ground turkey, no lemon juice either. When the onions and garlic are well carmelized, they add enough flavor to tune up the earthy-grainy-ness of the barley. Pearled barley is so nutritious, low GI and a complete protein. One of the healthiest choices out there. I will def make this one again!
I thought this was quite good. I do think next time I will cut back on the broth because even after 50 minutes and he barley being tender I had too much liquid leftover. I went heavier on the veggies, added in some cumin and cayenne for a tiny zip and think some diced tomatoes would be another nice addition.
Very nice. The flavour was a bit subtle, more to my taste than my husband's, although he did say he would eat it again.
It can handle a lot more vegetables than what the recipe calls for (and a little more lemon). On the whole, I was impressed, though.
I made this last night with a few small changes. I used vegetable broth to make it vegetarian and tossed in a handful of baby spinach when I added the zucchini. It was so good and reminded me of risotto because of the slight creaminess and texture. I served it in roasted red bell pepper halves. Not only did it taste good but it looked good too.
Very good! I didn't have carrots on hand, so I added more onions. Next time I'll add more of a variety of vegetables and spices, but definitely a keeper!
My husband and I really liked this recipe. I did add extra spices that a previous reviewer recommended and I think it really made a difference. 2 1/2 cups of chicken broth rather than 4 worked well with the quick (10 minute) Barley I used.
While I love cooking with barley, I did not enjoy this recipe. The flavor just did not appeal to me. My boyfriend enjoyed it...just not for me I guess.
We really enjoyed this dish! I added fresh mushrooms, fresh brocolli, and red bell pepper. Hubby had 3 servings and said he could eat it all. He's NEVER said that about any side dish. So this is a big hit for us!
