Multigrain Seeded Bread

Sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, and pumpkin seeds are incorporated into the dough of this whole wheat bread and liberally sprinkled onto the crust, giving this bread a well rounded flavor and lots of texture. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robin Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2002
This bread is absolutely delicious! My husband doesn't like multigrain breads, but I can't keep this in the house. I've been asked to make it for some of his friends, too. Toasted, it's out of this world! I increased the amount of seeds in the recipe and it works out just fine. It is time consuming to make, but the effort is worth it!
The recipe may be good, but the instructions are lacking, I believe. I've attempted this recipe four or five times, and each time had the same problem as FUSSYLITTLECHEF. Namely, after combining the liquids with the flour and mixing, it never forms into dough. It remains a highly viscous and sticky goo. Now I know that it should firm up if you mix it, but no amount of mixing seems to fix this. I end up having to add another 1.5 or so cups of flour in order to get it to form dough. But then the bread ends up being quite dense (which may or may not suit your taste). Maybe this recipe is only for bread machines?? It doesn't seem to work well if you try to make it by hand.
This bread is absolutely delicious! My husband doesn't like multigrain breads, but I can't keep this in the house. I've been asked to make it for some of his friends, too. Toasted, it's out of this world! I increased the amount of seeds in the recipe and it works out just fine. It is time consuming to make, but the effort is worth it!
I used flax seeds instead of sesame seeds and this recipe is a keeper! I also poured about 1/4 cup of boiling water over the nut & oats mix to moisten them. I let them soak up the water while the bread was rising. This made the bread nice and moist.
My husband is German and it is difficult to get authentic German seeded bread even in NYC but this recipe was a must keep! It was perfect. We just dumped the ingredients into the bread machine on the whole wheat cycle!
The recipe may be good, but the instructions are lacking, I believe. I've attempted this recipe four or five times, and each time had the same problem as FUSSYLITTLECHEF. Namely, after combining the liquids with the flour and mixing, it never forms into dough. It remains a highly viscous and sticky goo. Now I know that it should firm up if you mix it, but no amount of mixing seems to fix this. I end up having to add another 1.5 or so cups of flour in order to get it to form dough. But then the bread ends up being quite dense (which may or may not suit your taste). Maybe this recipe is only for bread machines?? It doesn't seem to work well if you try to make it by hand.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2004
Excellent flavor and texture; I made this for a dinner party and it was devoured! Seeds reserved for the top didn't stick very well, so next time I'd probably keep less for the top and just add it into the bread.
Loved this bread. Will add a little more salt next time. Also used egg white wash on top of loaf, instead of milk and seeds adhered perfectly. Delicious! My diabetic husband loved it. I'll make this often.
good recipe, everyone in the house enjoyed the bread. as for the problem that fussylittlechef encountered, that is part of the nature of flour. all flour is different, one bag of your average unbleached will vary from the next. flour measurements are approximations, you have to judge the consistency of the dough, to sticky add more flour to dry add more water. if you've ever made more than a few loaves of bread you should know this.
I was very much looking forward to making this bread, because I love seeded breads. This particular recipe makes a very course, dense, bland, fairly dry bread. While others might like that, I much prefer many other recipes for this type of bread that have more moisture and elasticity. While we won't be making it again, if you do make it, don't worry about how gooey and viscous the dough is (others have commented on their concerns about this). Adding more flour would make it far too stiff to eat (it already leans in that direction). If you let it stay gooey, it bakes fine. I used a bread machine, and at first it appeared to be gooing up the bread pan without any hope of adhering as a loaf, but then it balled right up.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
04/24/2005
I followed this recipe to the letter and it turned out horribly! The dough was too wet and sticky to actually knead or form. I did manage to get it into the pan and baked it for 30 minutes and it came out flat and dense. A horrible waste of my ingredients.
I wanted to make two loaves so doubled everything but ACK! forgot to add double the yeast. The loaves turned out OK but slightly more dense than typical bread. I added 4 tbsp of pine nuts to mine. The house smelled wonderful after i finished baking!
I experimented with a number of multi-grain bread recipes and this one is by far the best. However, you have to be aware of a couple things before starting. First, one standard 4/16oz packet of yeast will not do. I use Hodgson Mill 5/16oz packets labeled "For all flours especially whole grain." Second, the dough this recipe produces after the first rising is a gooey muck! After some experimenting I found that the best way to roll it out is to first spray your cutting board with a non-stick coating of some sort. After that you can either use a rolling pin (also sprayed) or your hands to stretch out the dough before putting it in the baking pan.
Turned out really well in the breadmaker. I am diabetic and can't get wholewheat bread/flour where I live so make my own - used flaxseeds instead of sesame seeds. Used only ¼ cup regular flour and made up half a cup with stuff I had in the cupboard - soy flour, oat bran and wheat germ. Can cut into very thin slices & freezes well.
This makes a delicious loaf of bread. I have made it twice now and I did add more salt to the second loaf - the first tasted good but was definitely lacking salt. I increased the amount to one full teaspoon and it didn't inhibit the rise at all. I needed to add a bit more flour since I used my Kitchen Aid mixer with dough hook to knead the bread - it was a bit too sticky. I probably ended up adding another 1/3-1/2 cup flour as it was kneading. I also used egg white wash on the top as recommended by another reviewer, but I did this before the second rise allowing the seeds to adhere a bit better and any that fell between the bread and the sides of the pan ended up sticking to the sides of the bread. It does take a while to make with having to rise twice, but it is definitely worth the time. A keeper!
Pretty good. Nice and light. Just lacking a bit in the flavor department, not sure what is missing.
Judi
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2012
I was quite disappointed in the final product. While it tasted marvelous, it hardly rose at all. Therefore, I have a small, quite dense loaf that tastes really good. Can't have it all, I guess! I give it 5 stars for taste but onloy 3 for appearance - average of 4.
I made this bread today to go with some homemade chicken vegetable soup. I added pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, oat bran (couple Tbs) and old fashion oat meal (couple Tbs). I used whole wheat pastry flour instead of whole wheat. Also put in a little less than 1/2 teas salt - will use even less next time. It turned out great and not overly dense! I, too, had to add additional flour while kneading - about 1/4 cup plus two Tbs - and mixed everything to start in my stand mixer. I can't wait to try it again and maybe increase the molasses. It was a great hit!
I found this to be a pretty decent multigrain bread. Like other reviewers had mentioned, the dough is a bit wet, and needs a bit more flour. It is denser because of this, but not ridiculously so. I found that I had to knead my dough for 15 minutes to get it to the smooth and elastic stage; and it needed 3 hours on the first rise in order to double in size. I also baked this in a 8 1/2 by 4 1/2 inch loaf pan and that worked perfectly. I do think this bread could use more flavor. I think using milk in place of water; adding a whole egg; adding some fat in the form of either melted butter or olive oil; adding a few tablespoons of honey; and upping the salt by 1/4 tsp would go a long way in adding more flavor. Egg washing the top also makes the seeds stick better than brushing the top with milk before baking. Bake time 30 minutes was perfect! Thank you for the recipe!
The only substitution I made was flax seed instead of pumpkin seed, Turned out with a very nice texture and flavour. I found two tbsp of seeds for the top was a bit much so I had a bit left unused. I also added the yeast to the warm water and let sit for 10 minutes before adding it to the flour mixture. Some reviews mention that their loaf was very dense. Mine was denser than some but it wasn't a hockey puck - I liked the texture very much. Allowing the yeast to bloom in the water may have made a difference? Don't know.
Very good bread. The only alteration I made was that I used flax seeds instead of sesame seeds because that is what I had on hand. Served with a beef stew for a meal with extended family and everyone loved it.
My rating is only a 3 simply because of my errors in making this potentially great bread. I will make it again simply based on other reviews. My mistake was that I think I exhausted the yeast during the second rising by putting the dough near hot water making the environment too hot for the yeast. Another reviewer suggested a small increase in salt and molasses and I agree with this change. Look forward to making this again.
I love love LOVE this bread! it has such a great texture and flavor! the recipe as is...well, I don't like whole wheat flour. just use bread flour! I use my bread machine and just add whatever seeds/nuts I have on hand and use the light setting. if u like the famous early bird bread from the "whole" paycheck store, you'll love this bread!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.