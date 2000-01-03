Multigrain Seeded Bread

This makes a delicious loaf of bread. I have made it twice now and I did add more salt to the second loaf - the first tasted good but was definitely lacking salt. I increased the amount to one full teaspoon and it didn't inhibit the rise at all. I needed to add a bit more flour since I used my Kitchen Aid mixer with dough hook to knead the bread - it was a bit too sticky. I probably ended up adding another 1/3-1/2 cup flour as it was kneading. I also used egg white wash on the top as recommended by another reviewer, but I did this before the second rise allowing the seeds to adhere a bit better and any that fell between the bread and the sides of the pan ended up sticking to the sides of the bread. It does take a while to make with having to rise twice, but it is definitely worth the time. A keeper!