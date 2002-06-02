Vermont-Style Manhattan

Not bad. But here is another twist on this recipe. It's called a Seattle Manhattan. Use Jim Beam in place of the rum and add Starbucks Coffee Liqeuer. It adds a nice coffee flavor, but becareful too much and it will be way to strong!
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/02/2013
Maybe you'd have better luck if you didn't put Manhattan in the name. To me that only means one thing----a very good bourbon whiskey (I know rye is the one that is supposed to be used). This was pretty good. It is a good rum drink.
