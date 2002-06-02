Vermont-Style Manhattan

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is the best Manhattan you'll ever have.

By Linda

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 glass
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour rum and vermouth over ice cubes, place cherry in glass; stir, then sit back and enjoy.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022