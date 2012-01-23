An incredibly moist, rich, triple-layer, perfect chocolate cake with whipped cream filling and chocolate buttercream frosting. This was always a favorite in our house! You can garnish the cake with sprinkles, chocolate curls, or seasonal fresh fruit.
This truly is a PERFECT chocolate cake I can confidently vouch for with a 5-star rating and review. This cake is so good, left such an impression on me, that I remember the first time I made it in September 1977 as a birthday cake! It was a showstopper and an incredible hit – and *I* was proud. With a full cup of cocoa powder you can expect a deep chocolate flavor, the boiling water only serving to make that flavor bloom! Four eggs and a full cup of butter tells you the cake will be rich, moist and flavorful (just be very careful not to overbake). I use the filling from the original recipe, which calls for just 1 cup of cream, not a pint, 1 tsp. vanilla and 1/4 cup of powdered sugar. I use it only between the layers, not on top. I also make the original frosting – melt 1 c. chocolate chips, 1/2 c. half-and-half and 3/4 c. butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add 2-1/2 c. powdered sugar, mix well, then place saucepan over a large bowl of ice. Beat the frosting until it thickens and holds its shape. Add a little half-and-half if needed to make a desirable spreading consistency. Try garnishing the cake with chocolate curls and a few strawberries. This is an excellent, reliable, go-to recipe for a great chocolate cake that has stood the test of time!
I have given so many recipes on this site 5 stars, but this cake disappointed me in every way. I had my doubts when I tasted the batter. I was on a low budget and wanted to make it for Valentine's day for my boyfriend but it just did not work out.
Magnificent!!!!!! I can't BELIEVE anyone gave this cake a poor rating. They must've overcooked it or used substandard ingredients. I have made it several times now and everyone, i mean EVERYONE goes crazy!!! ADD MILK TO THE FROSTING AND IT TURNS OUT PERFECTLY, start with 1 Tablespoon and then keep the processor/mixer going and just go a drop at a time, until it's at a perfect spreading consistency. You an also add up to 1/4 cup cocoa for a more "chocolatey" frosting. truly amazing!!!!
This is my favorite chocolate cake recipe of all time. I make the cake part exactly to this recipe. I have been making it for 22 years, and it is always a very big hit. On the filling my recipe calls for only 1 cup of whipped cream with 1/4 cup powdered sugar, but I always wish I had more. I think it has gotten some negative reviews because the frosting is a bit stiff for the cake (which is sticky but so worth it) and tears it. I use a softer frosting (which I think taste better on this cake) that doesn't harden until you refridgerate it, which is close to "Creamy Chocolate Frosting" SUBMITTED BY: Jeannette Mack. But a few times when I was in a hurry I used a classic chocolate buttercream like the one in this recipe and it was fine. I think once I even used a store bought frosting and no one complained. Because the cake is sticky use two spatulas one for dipping in the frosting and one for spreading to avoid getting crumbs in your frosting. Get plenty of frosting on your spreading spatula, and avoid pulling it straight off the cake. Slide the spatula off keeping it level with the cake. Spread the frosting like you would peanut butter on soft bread. This is such a wonderful cake. Don't be scared off! It is so worth the effort.
I am not a cook, in fact, I haven't baked a cake since I was a kid, but it was my boyfriend's birthday and I wanted to make him something special and stumbled across this review. I was a bit worried about the one negative review on this page, but this cake turned out to be 'the best cake i've ever had' (one of the people at our birthday party) and in fact, was the main talking point of the 40 or so people that had some of this cake. It's rich, moist, easy to cook, and the fillings and icing were perfect!
Wow! I added a really large, melted Hershey bar and a package of chocolate pudding to this recipe, baked it in a bundt pan and frosted it with buttercream vanilla icing. I made it for my husband's coworker's birthday. The next day, another coworker, who had brought a piece home to his family, offered to pay me to make him one too! It was a huge hit! This is a really good cake by itself, but I felt I wanted a little boost of moisture and chocolate. These added ingredients make it heavy, so proceed with caution, but so yummy! I also used Penzey's cocoa - beware that if your cocoa powder is a lesser quality or old, it won't be as good! :)
I only made the cake and used it to make CUPCAKES. (Full recipe yielded about 46 regular-size cupcakes.) They were SO delicious and moist and wonderfully tender... they practically melt in your mouth. I used the recipe to make cupcakes that I hollowed out and filled with chopped reeses mixed with some homemade caramel. Topped with a peanut butter buttercream, and garnished with a mini reeses. I wish I wasn't so rushed... I forgot to take a photo! This recipe is a KEEPER!
I just made this cake for my father-in-laws birthday and it turned out absolutely fantastic! It was very moist and "chocolaty" - everyone loved it - I will definitely hold on to this recipe to make time and again!
This was a good cake. I got a lot of compliments on it. I had to give it four stars, however, as I was a little flustered while baking it -- it took 32 minutes, not the prescribed 18-22. I baked it in two 9" pans, as that seemed to be all there was batter for (and all I had), at 325 because they were dark, nonstick. They did stick to the pan a little, but nothing unsalvagable once the frosting was on. I did not use the chocolate frosting, but instead doubled the whipped cream recipe, using a few drops of peppermint extract in place of some of the vanilla extract. This gave a very subtle mint flavor to the frosting, which I used over the entire cake. I crushed 3 large candy canes and spread them over the top and finished the whole thing with large piped stars around the bottom and top edges. I got *a lot* of compliments both on the look and taste of the cake, and there was none left at the end of the evening. (I took it to a shared supper at church.) I will post a picture if I can figure out how. One other thing -- this was a tall cake. The star edging that I added bumped against the top of my cake dome.
I found this recipe on here years ago and it has been my favorite chocolate cake ever since! When I am asked to make a cake, this is the one I turn to without a doubt! I have probably made this cake over 50 times and it turns out perfect every time. People beg me for this cake and it is the only chocolate cake I will eat. This is a very moist but dense cake that is perfect for layering. I do not grease and flour my pans (as I find it typically gives a thicker/drier "crust"). I use the baking sprays that have the flour combined in them. I have NEVER had a problem with this cake sticking to the pan. I don't sift the ingredients either - just too tedious and it turns out just fine without the extra step. The timing is perfect, and I don't change a single ingredient in this cake. That said, I do not use this recipe for the icing/topping. I use my traditional chocolate buttercream icing: 1 cup shortenting, 1 cup butter, 2 tsp vanilla, 2 lbs powdered sugar, 6 Tbsp milk, 6 oz unsweetened chocolate melted - cream the butter/shortening, add the vanilla, slowly add the powdered sugar, finally add the milk and chocolate. This is the perfect icing for this cake! To decorate, I sprinkle mini chocolate chips on the icing between the layers and around the sides of the cake. My favorite way to eat this cake is cold - straight from the refrigerator. I find the icing turns kind of fudgey and it is one big pile of delicious.
this cake is absolutely DELICIOUS!!! the first time i made it i used mayan coacoa that I got from a specialty spice store, which made it even better. I found it necessary to double the chocolate icing recipe and half the whipped filling recipe to get the right amount. The major problem with this cake is that it sticks to everything, the pans, the cooling racks...making it very hard to assemble. But the taste makes it worthwhile.
I made this cake for my mothers birthday. It was great. The whole family got to try it and everyone thought it was wonderful. The cake has a great flavor and the cream icing and chocolate just add to it. Plus it looks very impressive.
This is the best recipe I have tried for chocolate cake. It is for chocolate lovers. I baked the cake in a 13x9x2 pan and put a chocolate buttercream frosting on top. It could easily be split into two layers but I didn't want to go to that much trouble. I will definitely make this again and again. Shon
The frosting seems to be missing an ingredient. It turned into a hard lump... not light and fluffy at all. The cake batter tasted amazing, however the baked cake itself didn't seem to have much flavor.
This was the 1st time I made anything homemade and it turned out excellent.. The directions were easy to follow. My husband and I really enjoyed this cake and it is one of the most moist cake we have ever had..
WHAT A WASTE! None of this turned out. I followed the instructions to a "T" and it was a disaster! The cake was crumbly - not dry, which was weird, but totally fell apart. The taste was NOT worth the effort of doing it "by scratch" rather than purchasing the mix in a box. My family couldn't even tell the difference. The icing was also a hot mess. Overall it was a giant waste of time, money, and effort. I'll stick to the box of mix and make our own frosting.
I made this recipe almost word for word, but made it 4 servings and just did one cake with a different icing. It was soooo good, the best chocolate cake! My husband - who HATES cake - liked this, so that is 5 stars easy :)
Excelent recipe, it's trully a perfect chocolate cake. Everybody loved it! I did only two layers instead of three and it turned out perfect, I also used a different chocolate frosting because the one on the recipe didn't taste so well
Best chocolate cake recipe out there. Love pairing the chocolate buttercream frosting with the whipped cream, it made the cake less dense and filling. My new favorite cake! Plus, it looks divine! However, it makes a BIG cake.
I've made this cake for many years. I always have problems getting the cakes out of the pans, so instead of greasing and flouring the pans, I grease the pans and then line them with wax paper. When they are cool, I just gently pull up on the sides of the wax paper and the cakes come out in one piece.
I don't know when it happened, but all cakes started tasting the same. "In my day" chocolate cakes tasted like this cake recipie. I'm so glad I found and made this cake. I have made it twice and it has been memorable both times without any changes. My only comment is to check the cake often around the time it should be done. A Dry cake. vs moist cake can happen in a matter of minutes.
I had already made my own buttercream and whipped cream filling when I came upon this recipe so I did not use those but my 5 star rating is based on the chocolate cake. I do not understand any negative ratings this recipe has gotten based on the cake, I followed the recipe exactly and the cake turned out amazing! It also got amazing reviews along the lines of best cake ever from all who tried it. I will definitely be making this cake again.
Great cake. I made two 9" square pans and baked for ten min longer and it turned out perfectly. The buttercream icing was too stiff, but otherwise this cake was easy to make and loved by the family. Will definitely make again.
Delicious cake! The frosting was the BEST chocolate frosting I ever made, and the texture was perfect.The only thing was that I had to make 2 batches of it because I wanted to cover the top of the cake too. And that whipped cream was delish. I had never made whipped cream before. The only thing was that I put it on the cake too soon and it melted. Good thing I had plenty of it! Overall it was great, and it was a hit at my dinner party. Thanks for sharing!! : )
Perfect flavor! Perfect cake! I always use parchment paper on the bottom of my choc cakes. I insulated the pans and they came out perfectly level and even layers. Rich flavor - I had just made a box cake that i doctored a few days before and this just blew it out of the water. I didn't use the frosting or filling. And FWIW -I made mine the week ahead and froze it. It was awesome.
This is probably the best home-made true bakery tasting cake I've ever come across - not purchased from a bakery that is. I grew up in in NE Philly and desperately miss the Italian bakeries up there - I still make my mom get me a bakery cake for my birthday every year when I go up there (of which I totally take back to TN with me :,) ). I am so glad that I found this and now whenever I'm craving a bakery cake I go ahead and make this. I do usually cut it down by a third though since I always feel a three layer cake is something for only very special occasions.
The cake part was good but not the best I ever had, sorry D: Also I had a really hard time with the frosting. I couldn't get the the frosting instead, just some chocolate goo with chunks of stuff in it. I added milk and that made it some what better. I wouldn't make this ahain...
First off, the frosting. I had to add some milk to get it to come together--either I had too little butter or too much powdered sugar, but I've never made frosting that didn't include a liquid. Without it, all I had were sweet crumbs. The cake! Exactly what I was looking for. Great chocolate flavor, dense but not like pound cake, moist--my biggest problem with boxed cakes is how I always end up with huge air pockets, but not with this! I used strong coffee instead of boiling water, and folded in a cup of mini-chocolate chips at the end, after my trial cake turned out great like that. I love that all recipes has a feature that lets you change the serving count, so I was able to make a single layer to try it out. UPDATE: I keep making this, and it keeps getting better! I just made it with egg substitute (oil, baking powder, flour, yogurt), but accidentally only put in the equivalent of half the required egg; the resulting cake was a bit crumbly, because there wasn't enough binding agent. I would suggest using applesauce for half the egg and the above substitute for the other half. I also use a different frosting recipe, because this one is just not good.
What an incredible cake! I can't rave enough about this one! I did not have ANY trouble with it while frosting it- I used a fluffy chocolate buttercream and it went on so smoothly! I filled my cake with banana pudding and slices of banana! this one is surely a repeat signature cake! Congrats!
Wish I had taken a pic, I made cupcakes with this recipe, it came out to about 3 dozen cupcakes. They were amazing, the kids loved them, they were chocolatey but not too sweet, Made them with my own cream cheese frosting and they were a hit. They are a bit sticky the next day but I kept them in the fridge overnight. I will be using this for Thanksgiving!!
This was incredibly rich!!! I put it in the fridge for a day and then added whipped cream on top. It was so good!!!! I used aluminum foil before I put the cake batter in the pans and greased that so it would be easier to pull out of the pan.
I have made this recepie twice. I found I needed to half the filling and double to frosting to make the correct amount. The frosting was delicious but I added milk or it was too difficult to spread. I had to grease the pans quite thick so the cake wouldn't stick. It tasted pretty good but I have to say it was just not moist enough. I will try a different recipe next time or figure out what to add so it will be more moist.
I love this cake! It came out perfectly, and that's saying something, since I'm not the most experience baker! Even my mom loved it, and she runs a bakery! The cakes came out fine from the pan, and besides adding extra milk and cocoa to my frosting, I followed the recipe exactly. I will definitely make it again! Don't listen to the people who said it was bad, they probably did something wrong!
The finished cake was delicious, but the cake stuck to everything - the nonstick greased & floured pans, the nonstick cooling racks, the filling, the frosting. . . Made it very difficult to assemble and didn't turn out as pretty as I would have liked. Also, I had to add some cream to make the chocolate frosting spreadable. Tasted good though!
Delicious! I followed the cake recipe exactly and it turned out perfect, but used a different chocolate frosting and omitted the whipped cream because I did not have any. I can't say anything for the frosting, but the cake is great.
My daughter has a milk allergy, so I had to replace the butter with Earth Balance Vegan Buttery Sticks, but other than that substitution, I made the cake (NOT the frosting - I have a separate vegan frosting recipe that I have to use for her) and it was amazing. This is one of the best chocolate cakes I have ever made and served, even with the butter substitution - and it's hard to find good recipes for sweets that are completely free from milk proteins. I will make this one again and I look forward to re-rating it after making it with butter and the frosting recipe as presented, though I'm sure it won't go any lower than 5 stars. Random tip for people looking for ways to improve their cakes in general: tne thing I do for every cake I make is to cream the butter/margarine for at least 5 minutes, preferably about 8. It really does make a difference in the texture of the finished cake.
These are good! I used half splenda and half sugar to reduce the amount of carbs so my daughter could have them! I made these into cupcakes for my birthday and frosted them with the peanut butter frosting from this site! Tastes just like a peanut butter cup!
this is a great recipe it will definetly become my go to cake. I like the idea of the filling between the layers the creaminess of the heavy cream added an almost luxuirious change rather than traditional frosting throughout the entire cake. I received alot of compliments and rave reviews. A definte keeper
awesome recipe easy to follow. my first time to make whipped cream. awesome experience. warning if your trying to make ALOT of whipped start out small. Because it takes forever to mix if you have too much mixture but definitely worth it.
I added chocolate chips to the batter, but besides that, followed the recipe and it came out perfect. It was like a brownie cake. Rich and dense in a good way. More substance than a box cake for sure. I made this cake for a friend's party and everyone there raved for days over it.
I have used this recipe over and over for birthdays. It always bakes up super moist. I usually use it in the wilton cake pans for decorating. I always get asked for this recipe and it has been a stand by for my for years. Awesome!
This was a very delicious cake. The only thing was that your directions were a little unclear. I made it for my coworkers, and they loved it! I am going to make it again to give to my Pastor for his birthday.
I wanted to make a cake without milk or buttermilk, and this was perfect! I only made the cake part of the recipe, and I put them into cupcakes, and they are awesome. This is definitely getting added to my recipe box.
This is my go to chocolate cake recipe. If you prefer cupcakes, I got a yield of 36 cupcakes and baked them for 16 minutes. I bake a lot, but this is my all time favorite chocolate cake recipe. The cake is moist, rich and dark and totally not too sweet.
Almost a five star. Real fudgy dense chocolate cake. Greased the pans and lined with parchment paper, as some comments said that the cakes stuck to the pans. They came out fine. The filling is light and a perfect compliment to the cake. I did increase by half the amount of chocolate frosting. Beating for 7 to 10 minutes creates the most light and fluffy frosting.
This cake is truly delicious. Decadent enough but not too rich! I made a different frosting as the other commenters had suggested but the actual cake recipe was as given. I did replace the water for coffee to add a layer of nuance in flavor.
It was underwhelming. I wasn't impressed with the overall flavor of the cake. It wasn't really sweet or super chocolaty. Not a good recipe for someone with a real sweet tooth and love for chocolate. Very moist though.
My family went CRAZY for this cake. As I write this, my kids are hollering "that was DELICIOUS, MOM!" "oooooh I LOVED your cake, Mom!!" from different rooms of the house. It was a HIT. Usually, my kids (3,5,7) aren't huge cake fans... they take a couple bites and leave the rest for the trash. Tonight, that was NOT the case. Each child asked for seconds (I had split the three layers between them.) I put some mini chocolate chips around the rim of the top and it was divine- a top coat of mini chips is not a bad route. The cream is absolutely delicious. My only problem was the chocolate frosting for the outside of the cake wouldn't turn into a frosting..... it stayed clumpy after a looong time of beating, so I added a tablespoon or two of cream and it turned out really well. My husband loves putting his cake in milk and was raving about how well the cream incorporated into the cake. This recipe is going to be honored by making it into my cookbook--which is the highest of honors in my kitchen :) My daughter, who is an avid white-cake fan, said, "THIS is the cake I want you to make for my birthday!" It's a very good recipe. Glad I came across it and gave it a try!
Seriously people, this IS the real deal!I made it for my Mom's birthday cake & it was amazing.I thought the cream & sugar for the top and filling for layers would be way too sweet but it was perfect.I almost couldn't believe I made it.
The best chocolate cake I've ever made. Some modifications: replaced one cup of hot water with decaf French roast coffee. Reduced sugar to 1.5 C. Folded in 2 egg whites beaten to soft peaks at the very end. Baked in a bundt pan for 55 min. I actually ruined my butter cream frosting by over mixing so I only used the whipped cream. It still was absolutely delicious. Moist and light, not dense because I added the egg white meringue. This is now my go to chocolate cake recipe!
Wanted a new chocolate cake recipe for "Chocolate Cake Lovers Day" last weekend and this was a great find! I made a half batch of cake for (2) 5" cake pans but I goofed on the eggs (used 4 instead of two). The cake came out rather dense but still delicious! Middle frosting was 1 cup whipped cream, 1 tsp. vanilla, and 1/4 c. powdered sugar. I cut the cakes in half, and did the final frosting with the buttercream from this recipe and family enjoyed it very much! I enjoyed the cocoa aspect instead of chocolate chips since those tend to keep me awake. Thanks for sharing!
Awesome! I finally found a "from scratch" chocolate cake recipe that is better than a box! I made cupcake sandwiches instead of a triple layer cake. I baked the cupcakes for about 15 minutes on 325 in a convection oven. I allowed the cupcakes to cool. Unwrapped them and cut them in half so there is a top and a bottom. Then I spread the filing on the top of the bottoms and put the top back on, frosted the top with the frosting like I normally would frost a cupcake. They are fantastic! My husband makes sandwiches out of everything so he loves these!
I just made this for my daughter's 17th and have to say YES-- it is a perfect Chocolate Cake. We used a different frosting recipe so I can not rate the frosting. The creme in between layers is exceptional.
Have made this in a bundt pan (much easier) and as a 3-layer cake (really elegant looking). It needs a very large mixing bowl. It does tend to stick in my aluminum layered pans but I use a spatula to scrape out the big pieces that stick to pan and put back together - works fine. Once cool, I put layers in refrig until ready to assemble. I use mascarpone filling (doubled recipe) between layers (from Tiramisu Layer Cake recipe)and Whipped Cream Cream Cheese frosting on top; both are from Allrecipes. If using the whipped cream/cream cheese recipe for frosting, make the whipped cream first and refrigerate until needed. The cream cheese/sugar/vanilla frosting starts out grainy but if I just keep beating it, it does smooth out. This whole concoction takes time to make but tastes great - moist and "chocolatey" and the filling and frosting are really good. I always make the day before to let flavors meld. Changes I made in recipe: 1)I use a tad less flour and a tad more cocoa, 2) I use one cup of coffee as part of the cocoa/water mixture, & 3)I add a cup of Hershey mini-chips - 1/2 goes in the batter and 1/2 gets sprinkled on top of layers just before I put in oven. I "bury" them a bit. Warnings: This is a very tall layer cake - needs lots of height in refrig.
I loved the cake and the whipped cream part of the recipe. As for the chocolate frosting, it seemed to be missing an ingredient (maybe milk?). In the submitter's defense, I will confess that I gave up on mixing the frosting after four minutes, not the full suggested 7-10 minutes. I had a fairly dry mixture that seemed to be showing no progress towards becoming anything even close to creamy. After reading others' reviews, I feel this had to be an error on my part rather than the submitter's. Nevertheless, I quickly chose an alternative chocolate frosting (a different submission in All-Recipes) and enjoyed the finished product immensely.
The cake is delicious, the filling is delicious, but the frosting is totally unworkable. when we go by the directions the frosting turns out looking like little pebbles, it never really turns into frosting. The problem is the proportion of dry to liquid ingredients. its as if an ingredient is missing or something. really not sure why i haven't seen more posts about this being a problem but at least the answer is easy enough. Just add milk to it a Tablespoon as a time and then it will cream up nice and fluffy and delicious. Other than this major misstep in the recipe it is absolutely delicious. everyone who tried it loved it.
I swear this is the same exact recipe for Hershey's chocolate cake. It's a good recipe, and it comes out the same every time. The batter is a little scary because it's very thin but everything works out.
So good. So easy. So eaten by all! This cake is quick and easy. Except using the three round cake pans. That is always a bigger hassle then just making a sheet cake. I would recommend making a sheet cake for family and the three tiers for company. I forgot to put down parchment paper in my pan so the layers didn't come out easily. This cake is also great because it uses standard pantry ingredients. I made my own frosting using cream cheese, sour cream and powdered sugar. I will make this again and again!
I love this recipe! This cake is so moist. I added some toffee chips to the whipped cream layers and to the top of the cake. I also added two tablespoons of milk and a teaspoon of espresso to the frosting - perfect!
This is a moist, fudgy chocolate cake. Delicious! Didn't need to make any changes to the cake. I made this with a crusting buttercream frosting, which helped me to make the edges smooth using the Viva paper towel method. The theme of the night was "Christmas in Eden, so I topped my cake with trees (ice cream cones dipped in chocolate, then dipped in dyed Rice Krispy cereal) and bushes (dried grape stems dipped in chocolate, then dipped in dyed Rice Krispy cereal) and a buttercream river (brushed with blue luster dust & a bit of white sparkle decorator's gel). Oh, and I froze my cake layers (wrapped tightly in several sheets of Saran wrap and a sheet of foil). To defrost them 2 hours before the crumb coat, I unwrapped them, put them on a cooling rack and put a clean kitchen towel over them to absorb any condensation as it defrosted. I would definitely use this recipe again. Very good!
