Perfect Chocolate Cake

This is my favorite chocolate cake recipe of all time. I make the cake part exactly to this recipe. I have been making it for 22 years, and it is always a very big hit. On the filling my recipe calls for only 1 cup of whipped cream with 1/4 cup powdered sugar, but I always wish I had more. I think it has gotten some negative reviews because the frosting is a bit stiff for the cake (which is sticky but so worth it) and tears it. I use a softer frosting (which I think taste better on this cake) that doesn't harden until you refridgerate it, which is close to "Creamy Chocolate Frosting" SUBMITTED BY: Jeannette Mack. But a few times when I was in a hurry I used a classic chocolate buttercream like the one in this recipe and it was fine. I think once I even used a store bought frosting and no one complained. Because the cake is sticky use two spatulas one for dipping in the frosting and one for spreading to avoid getting crumbs in your frosting. Get plenty of frosting on your spreading spatula, and avoid pulling it straight off the cake. Slide the spatula off keeping it level with the cake. Spread the frosting like you would peanut butter on soft bread. This is such a wonderful cake. Don't be scared off! It is so worth the effort.