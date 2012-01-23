Perfect Chocolate Cake

165 Ratings
  • 5 127
  • 4 22
  • 3 6
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

An incredibly moist, rich, triple-layer, perfect chocolate cake with whipped cream filling and chocolate buttercream frosting. This was always a favorite in our house! You can garnish the cake with sprinkles, chocolate curls, or seasonal fresh fruit.

By BCMASON

Gallery
29 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch 3-layer cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 9-inch round cake pans.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together cocoa and boiling water. Set aside to cool. Sift together flour, baking soda, salt, and baking powder. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then stir in vanilla. Add dry ingredients alternately with cocoa mixture. Mix only until combined. Divide evenly between the prepared pans, and spread the batter evenly.

  • Bake 18 to 22 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick inserted into the centers comes out clean and cakes pull away from the sides of the pans. Cool cakes on a wire rack.

  • In a medium bowl, whip heavy cream and vanilla. When cream becomes thick, add confectioners' sugar and continue to whip until stiff but not too grainy. Divide into thirds. Spread one third onto each of 2 cooled layers. Stack the layers onto a nice plate, putting two creamed ones on the bottom. Place the plain layer on top. If there is a hump on the top of the cake, trim it off with a long serrated knife.

  • Meanwhile, prepare frosting: Beat butter, confectioners' sugar, vanilla, and cocoa until light and fluffy, 7 to 10 minutes. Frost sides of cake, leaving a ridge that sticks up over the top edge. Spread the remaining cream filling over the top of the cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
746 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 99.2g; fat 38.2g; cholesterol 170.4mg; sodium 513mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/27/2022