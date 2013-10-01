German Apple Cake II
Apple cake with cream cheese frosting.
Excellent cake. I've made this for years and everyone who tries it loves it. One thing to mention, the batter will be VERY thick, so it doesn't "pour" very well over the apples. It's best to scoop it out and drop it by spoonfuls and then spread it over the apples. The results are well worth the time.Read More
The cake is definitely beautiful, and definitely moist--which is a bit of an understatement. Very rich and dense with apples, it is actually too "moist" for my liking. Topping the cake as is with a heavy cream cheese frosting was just too much. This probably would have benefited with the addition of one more egg or maybe just less apples. I would have preferred this more "cakey."Read More
My son had to make a German recipe for his German class. We decided on this recipe because I had most of the ingredients here at home.Not knowing how it would turn out,I followed the recipe and the finished product was SO wonderful. I wished he didn't have to take it to school. This is one of the best recipes I've gotten from this site. Thank-you Michele for submitting it.***Tip*** If you use a Kitchen aide, the mixing process is a piece of cake. LOL Also using 8oz of cream cheese for the frosting gives it alittle more cheese cake like taste. 5 star recipe !!!!!!!! Midge
This cake was sooo incredibly good! Normally for me, if a dessert doesn't have chocolate in it, I don't consider it worth my time and effort. I made an exception with this cake to use up some apples and I'm so so glad I did. For those worried about the time consuming nature of chopping, dicing, and slicing -- I suggest the use of a food processor. I chopped the apples in fairly large chunks and pulsed them in the food processor until they were small but not turned to mush. I did the same with the walnuts. This saved a huge amount of time and still gave the cake all of the "chunkiness" it needed. This cake is very similar in denseness and sweetness to a good carrot cake, but even better in my opinion. Definitely take the time to try this!
I had a couple of oops moments as I tried to make this cake. I only had 1/3 cup of oil, so I used my son's applesauce cup in addition to. My husband is from Austria and his biggest complaint with american desserts is the amount of sugar we use, so I cut that in half. I added a cup extra of apples. At the end of it was a wonderful dessert that everyone loved. I would do this again.
The day I made this, it was very good. The next day, it was OUTSTANDING! The only change I made was substituting cake flour for all-purpose. I followed another suggestion about pulsing the apples into smaller pieces - great idea! My boyfriend loved it so much it's his new favorite cake.
A friend brought this to a party. She asked me if I had tasted it and said it was "to die for." She was right! I hounded her until she sent me the recipe. I have made it several times and everyone loves it! When I was out of town, I was delighted to find the recipe on my wonderful Allrecipes site. Thanks for sharing! My friend suggested icing the cake while it was hot. That works well.
I've made this twice, and it is a definite "make it again!" dessert. Since I've made it twice, I doubled the frosting ingredients to have a thicker frosting on top.
This cake is awesome!! I made 4 of these for a luncheon at work. Everyone loved them and I've had sooo many requests for the recipe. And they're just as good without the frosting...in fact one of the cakes was devoured "naked". The most "difficult" thing about this recipe is peeling the apples! Will definitely make this again and again!!!!
Rich, moist apple cake. I added about 3/4 cup of yougart to the batter before baking. Also I used a whole 8oz pkg of cream cheese to make the frosting. This recipe is a keeper!
Wunderbar! Count me in as one of the raving lunatics who are crazy about this apple cake. I brought this to a going away party for a couple moving to Germany. It was the only dessert item on the buffet table. Everyone loved it! My daughter called it "simply amazing" (as she was snacking on the remains for breakfast the next morning). I made a few adjustments and I'll do the same when I make this again. I used half vegetable oil and half applesauce, as I do whenever the recipe allows. I also added 1 tsp of pumpkin pie spice since I was a bit short on cinnamon. I didn't use the walnuts in the cake batter, but toasted them and sprinkled liberally over the frosting. Finally, I baked in a Bundt pan (sprayed and dusted with sugar.) Danke schoen, Michele!
I made this for my office and they all loved it!! Even my husband, who doesn't care for fruit cakes, said that I had better not lose this recipe. It is wonderful. I didn't make any changes to it next time I may add a touch of brandy for a little bam!
I made this yesterday and it's gone today. Yummy! I glazed it with a simple sauce. 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup butter, 1/8 cup cream, boiled for about three minutes and then drizzled on top of the warm cake. I'll try the cream cheese icing next time.
this cake recipe is a keeper and this is not the first time i've made it!! i actually screwed up this time and i was making it for my honeys birthday! I forgot to add the nuts, which i was using pecans because i was out of walnuts a rareity in itself, so i just chopped the pecans and put then on top which wasn't nearly as good as baked in and still the cake was gr8!! lol!! one of those "murphy's law" days!! all in all this cake is moist and fruity and delicious! a real treat!!
If you like carrot cake, you'll love this rich and moist apple cake. The nuts give it a crunchy texture, the frosting is creamy and not too sweet. Make it for large gatherings and cut the pieces smaller, a little goes a long way. Be sure and refrigerate left overs.
Made this cake last night. I used advice of other readers and used 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup white sugar, 3 teaspoons cinnamon and used 3/4 cup applesauce and 1/4 cup oil. It was good when it first came out of the oven. I covered it after it cooled and this morning the cake was more moist as other reviewers mentioned. Its an okay cake but I'll probably won't make again. PS Brought it to work and the guys love it. But then they like anything anyone brings.
Wonderful cake for autumn! For those that didn't think it was "appley" enough, perhaps it would help using baking apples. I mixed a couple of golden delicious with a couple of cortlands. I also cut the oil to 1/2 cup and next time I will use half of the sugar. I topped it with caramel ice cream topping. WONDERFUL!
Excellent recipe. Add a little extra flour if dough is way too sticky. A recipe that family will request again and AGAIN! Incredible flavor. Made a cream cheese glaze, a little lighter to go with dense cake.
I have never had so much luck with a recipe. Everyone who tried it asked me for the recipe. I followed the recipe exactly! I will be making this again and again.
A great cake - I made the recipe 3 times so far as it is written and it turned out great. I did have to watch the cooking time and I had to go the full time to get the middle done.
I was in the mood for a good fall recipe when it started snowing for the first time this year in Iowa. This hit the spot; it was delicious. I had a lot of apples to use up, so I think I put in about 5-6 cups of apples. It still turned out well. Very flavorful and moist. The only change I made was: added about 1 t pumpkin spice, 1/2 t nutmeg.
Great cake and easy to make with ingredients most have on hand. It is moist and nice for a fall or German themed party Here are a couple tips: Use Granny smith apples-many reviewers said it was a little sweet so this tart apple does the trick. It definately need the full baking time or a couple minutes more. I also might pulse the apples in the food processor next time so they blend into the batter more. I would use just 4 medium apples-don`t worry about measuring out 4 cups. I little freshly grated nutmeg is a nice addition as well.
I made this cake for a German theme party and have been making it ever since. It's wonderful. The only changes I made is I use two apples instead of four to give it more of a "cakey" taste. I also double the recipe for the frosting since.
I have been making this recipe for years. I make it all, except the frosting,in one bowl. Wet ingredients first, mix well, add dry ingredients, mix well, add apples, blend them in. It has never failed and is a family and friends favorite. I put the frosting on as soon as it comes out of the oven. I usually use Granny Smith apples but others work well. Dried cranberries or raisens added with the apples , 1/2 cup, is a very nive addition
Made this in a bundt pan. Used 1/2 oil, 1/2 applesauce, didn't bother with icing. Added 2 tablespoons Capt Morgan Spiced Rum to chopped apples. let them sit while preparing other ingredients.Good stuff. Tasty cake. Batter definitely needs to spooned into well greased pan.
A very good recipe. I added 8 ounces of cream cheese for the frosting and then sprinkled cinnamon over the top to give it a little something special. Also, there is too much sugar in it for me so I cut it by a third and it was wonderful.
I made this and the flavor was great but it was really really moist to the point of falling apart. I think I will leave the icing off next time as it was plenty rich without and almost too rich with.
This cake is awesome!! Every time I make it I get so many compliments. My only issue has been that since the batter is incredibly thick before putting in the apples, the egg beater doesn't work very well. In fact, I've actually broken my egg beater from trying to mix this batter. Once you stir in the apples it thins out the batter again so you are able to pour it into the pan.
This is an excellent cake!! What I did differently is that I grated the apples instead of dicing them and I did without the frosting. This cake doesn't have a 'normal' batter consistency compared to other cakes, so don't think you did something wrong. To me the cake tastes better if you let it cool....overall it's wonderful!
This is an absolutely delicious cake! I made it for my son's 8th birthday, and he's requested it multiple times since then. Extremely moist- definately not a finger food, doesn't work as cupcakes (they were really tasty, but messy!)
Baking this cake as I write this. Smells wonderful. I cut the sugar down tov 1 1/2 cup and the oil to 1/2 cup. I cup of oil is way too much for this recipe and 2 cups of sugar makes this oversweet. The apples will sweeten the cake enough. Also 4 cups of apples was a lot compared to the amount of batter. I am skipping the icing. I used a cinnamon and sugar mix and sprinkled that on top of the cake. I made this a Christmas party tomorrow. Hope its good
This took a bit of work with preparing the apples but the final result was outstanding. My co-workers tore this apart in 5 minutes!!!
Was a big hit with my parents. Mom wanted the recipe right away! GREAT frosting too.
This was a fabulous cake. It was moist and cinnamony and there was just something about it that was so good. The frosting was especially cream cheesy and the perfect amount.
One bite and my guys gave THUMBS UP! We had to make another in less than 24 hrs.
I made this, for the oil i used apple sauce. It was really good. Made the house smell wonderful.
I was pleasantly surprised. This was a very good cake. I am so thankful that someone wrote about how THICK the batter would be. After reading many other recipes, I made two adjustments which made the batter more pliable. One, I used three eggs instead of two. Two, I added a teaspoon of water. Lastly, I used half white sugar and half brown sugar, and I used pecans instead of walnuts. I will definitely be making this again - maybe with raisins and walnuts. It is a great way to use apples.
My husband LOVES this cake ALMOST ...as much as APPLE PIE!!And that's really saying somethig! ?
This cake is really, really good!! The first time I made it, I halved all the ingredients and used a 9x9" pan for 45 minutes. The second time, I used half the vanilla extract in the frosting to really taste the cream cheese flavor, and it came out good, too! Thank you for such a good recipe! I'm adding this to my recipe collection! :)
This cake was very very sweet and so moist I couldn't cut it into pieces.. I will not bake it again
Pretty awesome! Definitely one to make the day before to enhance the flavor! Don't expect a fluffy cake, this one is dense and moist!
This was so moist and delicious....and so easy! I am not a huge fan of walnuts, so I left those out, but i bet thre crunch from the nits would be great. I used premade cream cheese frosting, cause thats what I had, and frosted it when it was warm. The frosting soaked into the top of the cake, so yummy! My husband said it might be his favorite desert I have ever made him! He told me to write on the recipe not to alter in any way (he knows i like to try new things with my recipes). I might just add walnuts to half the cake next time! This is a keeper, and I will be bringing it with me to many holiday parties this fall! Thanks for the great recipe!
Last year I found this when I was looking for recipes to use up my apples. It has been a favorite ever since. Every time I bring it somewhere I come home with an empty dish and I've handed out the recipe. Amazing recipe!!
My fiance and I made this for an Oktoberfest party with cream cheese frosting and it turned out absolutely perfect! Everyone at the party loved it, it was a total hit! We will be making this again soon!
I cut the recipe in half and baked in a 8x8 glass baking dish. The cake wasn't as sweet as I thought it would be and wasn't as moist as I thought it would be based on the other reviews. Was more like a brownie or cookie than a cake. The cream cheese frosting was good, but it overpowered the flavor of the cake. Still a good dessert for using up apples, but thought it could be better.
Very good made it twice in three days , crowd pleaser. Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar mixture before baking. It doesn't need the heavy frosting. Would definatlymake again.
If I could give this 10 stars I would. It is a very dense cake and the frosting makes it even richer so be prepared for that, (I usually make this for my work, hubby's work and parties because a little goes a long way!) but also be prepared to be asked to make this cake again and again. This is my most requested cake by far. It is so good and perfect to make in the fall. You will love this. If the frosting is too much, the cake is good enough to eat on it's own. Just try this! Yummy!
Super Good! Try it!
I liked it...it looked really good, but it was TOO sweet. Whenever I bake, the treats never last long in my house but this was different...my family didn't like it very much because of how sweet is was, but I personally liked it a lot. Wasn't much of an apple cake though...more of a sugar cake.
Wow! This was good. I added one extra egg as recommended. I also sub'd in a 1/2 cup of Brown sugar for 1/2 cup of white. We had just picked fresh apples. My son and I diced up the 4 cups instead of using slices. This helped it pour. I then used two 9inch cake pans and filled them half way. I let them cool for 20 minutes in the pans and then loosened them a little with a spatula. Let them cool for 20 more minutes, sliced in half horizontally and made a 4 layer cake. I made about 5 times the icing to cover it all and fill the layers. Holy cow. Take me to heaven!
Even thought I cut back on the sugar and oil this was still way too sweet and oily for me. Thanks, anyway for sharing.
This was a really moist cake recipe. Thanks!!!!!
did not like this at all...too heavy and dense...
Fantastic! Easy, very moist and a hit with everyone. Will make this again!
Hubby needed a potluck dessert for an office contest and seeing all the good reviews on this, I made it for him. It won first prize! I followed some of the other reviewers' suggestions, so thanks to them, too. I used half cake flour and half all-purpose; four Granny Smith apples soaked in a couple tablespoons of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum; cut the oil in half w/half applesauce; used just a little more than half the sugar originally called for.
Moist for sure, and I agree that it likely doesn't need the icing (everyone loved it here just the way it came out of the oven). If you find it too moist, perhaps try 4 cups of apples - peeled, cored and diced (as suggested by the recipe) rather than 4 cups of peeled, cored and diced apples (which is what I used). Sort of like the difference between one cup of whipped cream and one cup of cream, whipped (the latter equal to 2 cups of whipped cream of course).
This cake was amazing. Not only was it easy to make but it turned out better than I had planned. I made it for a potluck luncheon at work and they couldn't believe that I had made it! I'll be making this cake again and again. Thank you!
Super recipe. I added coconut to the frosting, otherwise followed recipe. Perfect!
Not a bad cake, but not outstanding or anything, as I would have expected based on the reviews. I agree with another reviewer that it wasn't exactly very "apple-y" - really, it was too sweet to even notice the apples much. Very moist and easy to make, but not a massive hit. Just good.
I cut the sugar by 1/4. and yes I will make it again.
I made this as a bundt and used the icing recipe on it and it was great! I couldn't put walnuts in them as my hubbie can't eat nuts, and I put in an extra cup of apples and used unsweetened apple sauce instead of oil. (I use applesauce in all my cake recipes, less fat.) It was wonderfully moist. On the icing, my store doesn't carry the 3 oz packs of cream cheese, only the 8oz, so I just added a bit more butter, vanilla and sugar and it was the best cream cheese icing I've made. The extra was just enough for a bundt. I might try the original amounts next time, thinning it to a glaze though as is usual with a bundt.
Now a family favorite, made it every Fall!
I made this cake today for the first time. As such, I followed the directions with no modifications. I can say that at least for my husband and me this cake is among the most delicious things ever to pass our tastebuds! The flavor and texture were perfect for us. The cake is amazingly moist and flavorful ...and the cream cheese frosting knocks it out of the park!
This cake is very easy to make, super moist, and turns out really well. However, nothing about it screams, "apple cake" to me. It might as well just be a super moist sugar cake. The problem is that the batter doesn't taste like apples... You would expect an apple cake to taste like apples. So while it is, indeed, easy to make and not that bad...it just doesn't taste like you would expect an apple cake to taste.
Had to use up apples,Sweet Tangos, and this looked like a good one. The only changes I made was to grate the apples, faster and more uniform, and used pecans. I had made some applesauce from these apples earlier and so used 1/2 cup of that and less sugar and oil. Turned out fantastic. Will definitely make again.
This cake is a keeper. I have added raisins to this recipe. Aside from that I have followed the recipe to the letter. It is delicious. I have made it with and without the cream cheese frosting.
I make this exact same cake. The ONLY thing I do different is, I frost while cake is still quite warm. The frosting partially melts into cake and we also eat it warm. Incredibly rich but OMG so good. Making it for potluck tonight.
My goodness! This may be the best tasting cake I’ve ever had. I have made it twice and my husband has made it several times. It always tastes fabulous. I love it that it’s moist too. I highly recommend this recipe.
I just made this recipe....followed to the letter but made it as a bundt. It was a complete flop. Took it out of the oven, toothpick comes out clean, waited for it to cool. Went to invert it on a plate and it was like stew. No idea what happened. Oven is accurate, convection baking. Supposed to be taking it for dinner tonight. What a mess :-(
It was easy and tasted great
Delicious! I'm usually a box cake kind of girl so initially I was nervous making a cake from "scratch". Low and behold it was soo good. Everyone in my house loved it! I will say that I miss judged and took the cake out 5 mins shy of 50 minutes and the middle of the cake wasn't as cooked as the rest, but it was still very good! I will be making it for an Octoberfest come this sunday!
It was so moist and delicious. It may be the best dessert I ever made. My kids and husband ate it up in no time. I will definitely make this again. Thank you for this amazing recipe!
too oily and to much suger
Only change is that I used ground Saigon CInnamon instead of regular cinnamon.
Everyone loved it. Easy to make, very moist (not too moist) great cinnamon flavor. Will definitely making this again.
Have a quick question! What kind of apples did most choose for this recipe? I used Braeburn apples. I just picked something because recipe didn't say which ones were preferred.
We have an abundant granny smith apple tree going off in the backyard so we made this to bring to a dinner with friends. My husband and I were co-making the recipe and neither realized that we completely omitted the oil - 1 cup worth- until we were driving to our friends. Neither of us said anyting and eveyrone loved it. It was a little crispier on the outside, but still moist and chewy -- kinda like corner/edges but all thoughout the cake. We slathered it with cream cheese frosting so that helped bind it, but it was delicsious. I'm making it again tonight and will continue to leave out the oil. I'll add 1/ 2 a cup of plain or vanilla yogurt instead. We cut the sugar in the cake by about 30% (cake and frosting) and it was plenty sweet.
YUM YUM YUM...... This was so goooood. Very moist and was gone before I knew it..
I suggest using bunt pan for cake. Cake mixture is more on the doughy side. I did not add nuts to the batter. Scope dough into pan, then do layer of apple slices. Cover with rest of batter. After icing cake I sprinkled walnuts on top.
I just finished making and eating this cake. My entire family loved it! This is definitely going in my recipe rotation.
Totally awesome recipe! It's a keeper. The mix seemed a bit dense when placed in the pan, but turned out perfectly. I used pink lady apples. The cream cheese frosting was good but the cake would be just as good without it. My next experiment will be trying to do this recipe as muffins without the frosting.
