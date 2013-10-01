German Apple Cake II

Apple cake with cream cheese frosting.

Recipe by Michele Starkel

Servings:

24
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and four a 9x13 inch pan. In a medium bowl, mix together flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs, oil and sugar. Beat until foamy. Add flour mixture and beat well. Add vanilla and stir in chopped apples and walnuts. Pour into a 9x13 inch pan.

  • Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Allow cake to cool, then spread with cream cheese frosting.

  • To make the frosting: In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, softened butter, confectioners sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat until smooth, then spread on cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 187mg. Full Nutrition
