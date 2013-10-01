German Apple Cake II

We have an abundant granny smith apple tree going off in the backyard so we made this to bring to a dinner with friends. My husband and I were co-making the recipe and neither realized that we completely omitted the oil - 1 cup worth- until we were driving to our friends. Neither of us said anyting and eveyrone loved it. It was a little crispier on the outside, but still moist and chewy -- kinda like corner/edges but all thoughout the cake. We slathered it with cream cheese frosting so that helped bind it, but it was delicsious. I'm making it again tonight and will continue to leave out the oil. I'll add 1/ 2 a cup of plain or vanilla yogurt instead. We cut the sugar in the cake by about 30% (cake and frosting) and it was plenty sweet.