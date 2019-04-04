Homemade Flour Tortillas

I wish I could give this recipe more stars! I've been using Tortillas I from this site and thought it was the best one I had found ... until this one came along. I love the fact that you don't have to use boiled water, and that you don't have to let it rest for 10 minutes. This was fast and easy to make. I halved the recipe and divided the dough in 8 golf-size balls and rolled out as thin as I could (about the width of a dime). It felt like I was rolling pizza dough instead. I lightly floured my rolling pin and surface when it was a bit sticky, and rolled from the center out, rotating the dough 90 degrees ever so often. I got smooth edges, but if the edges are jagged then too much lard/shortening was added. I cooked each tortilla for 10-20 seconds on the first side and a little less on the second size. The I wrapped them in a clean dishtowel and stored them in a shopping bag. THE BEST PART OF ABOUT THIS RECIPE IS THAT THE TORTILLAS ARE PLIABLE! Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe, LaDonna!
To be a really chewy, soft tortilla, these need much more lard/shortening - at least 1/2 cup. Following, this recipe exactly I ended up with very brittle, tasteless tortillas that didn't bubble up well in the pan. I did a bit more research and found a video recipe by Food Wishes - it's the money!
I wanted to make quesadillas, but didn't have tortillas, and didn't feel like running to the store for some. I 1/2ed this recipe because I didn't need very many. My husband LOVED them!!! And I was wondering how he'd react, as he's very picky. He thinks these really are so much better than store bought. I did substitute shortening for lard, and used hot water. The dough is nice and stretchy, and I could roll them very thin with a wooden roller. So delicious. I was surprised though, especially with my baking experience, that 1/2 the recipe made only 4, 8-10 inch tortillas. I guess 2 cups of flour doesn't go far in this recipe, but there really aren't any other ingredients so I guess that's it. So good though. You won't regret using this one.
This recipe turned out great! It was easy. I didn't have lard, shortening or even margarine so I used butter. The tortillas turned out fine, but I couldn't get them as thin as the ones you buy at the store they were a bit bready. I liked them like that. I made half the recipe and I did get 12 tortillas. I had left overs so the next morning I warmed them up and spread some butter and sprinkled a little cinnamon sugar over them. It was delicious with a cup of coffee. I will be making these again using shortening. Thanks for the recipe LaDonna!
This recipe is so simple and easy! I only made half the recipe and used vegetable shortening since I had no lard on hand. Like another reviewer I also used hot water. The dough was very easy to handle and roll very thin(although I've never really managed to roll out an actual circle, just oblongs-oh well!). The dough is on the sticky side, so I was very generous with the flour while rolling out each tortilla, but this didn't affect the final result. Best tortillas ever, including restaurants! My husband is from Texas and is pretty snotty about Tex-Mex food, and he could NOT believe how great these were, still talked about it the next day. My 3-yr old daughter told me again and again how good they were. So it's a keeper! Thanks!
Great, simple recipe. I used 1/2 white and 1/2 whole wheat flour and shortening instead of lard. They turned out tender and yummy. The only thing I will change next time is extra salt. The WW flour needs just a bit more salt I think.
I want to thank all of you for making, eating, enjoying and rating this recipe. I am the submitter of this recipe. I grew up making these tortillas with my mom. I live in NM and i got the recipe from a wonderful lady whom I've know all my life. She used to cook her tortillas on a cast iron stove lid. When I got married I got a lid from my mom as a wedding gift. I hope you continue to enjoy the recipe.
Excellent Tortilla recipe. I know because that's how my Grandmother made them, and she was 100% Spanish. I learned from her, and am so glad I did, as the store-bought tortillas (most brands) don't even come close to authentic.
One of my great great grandmothers was Mexican, so I was itching to try my hand at making homemade tortillas. I'm so glad I tried this recipe because it's perfect! I followed the recipe exactly except I subbed margarine for the lard (what I had) and I made 16 tortillas instead of the 24. What I love most about this is that it doesn't use so much fat in it (only 2 tbsp as opposed to 3/4 cup like I saw in some other recipes). The taste and texture is good as well. I just had one with salsa on it and it was delicious! Thanks!
Amazing tortillas! Forgoing the extravagance of a press, we rolled the dough out with a thick wooden dowel and cooked them on an iron skillet. Mixing the flour with your fingers is a great stress reliever and works far better than trying to use a mixer. We used extra virgin coconut oil instead of lard, which has the same consistency as lard (below 76 degrees), but is packed full of good LDL's. There was no coconut taste, so we have found a new substitute for lard in tortillas. These tortillas were far better and cheaper than store bought, which are filled with unpronounceable preservatives and hydrogenated oils.
This recipe turned out really well. It is a great way to have fun in the kitchen if you have the extra time. My boyfriend said these reminded him of Indian flat bread. They would make excellent gyro or falafel sandwiches.
I have a few tips to making these the best tortillas they can be. First off, I used butter because I don't like lard or shortening -- and they still taste GREAT! Next, be sure your dough is a tiny bit sticky -- if it's too dry your tortillas won't roll as thin. I used my dough hooks with my hand mixer to get the dough in a ball, then plopped it onto the counter and kneaded it for just a few minutes. Instead of using flour on the counter (or on your rolling pin when you roll them out), spray the counter with PAM. When you do this it makes it so you can roll them as thin as you'd like and they'll still peel right off for you to throw on your griddle. You want to roll them as thin as you possibly can, if you don't they will be more like gorditas than tortillas (which is great for the times you want gorditas!). I put the leftover tortillas onto foil and them roll them up, placing the whole roll into a ziplock baggie and into the refrigerator. They are great to have on hand when I don't have half an hour to make them brand new.
This is a very good recipe for homemade flour tortillas. Growing up my friends and their families would always make authentic mexican food (all from scratch), one of them being fresh homemade flour tortillas. They did everything by feel with no recipe. The only difference is they had lard! However, I did not have any lard so I improvised an used 1/3 cup Crisco butter flavored shortening. It still came out pretty good, tasty, pliable, fresh and homemade. Everything else I followed to a "T". I used only half the recipe since I was only making for two people. Even with half of this recipe, I ended up with almost 15 small tortillas. I was trying to make smaller tortillas for tacos tonight. I rolled into small golf ball sizes, flatten it out with a rolling pin, turned the tortilla slightly to my left (90 degrees?) each time, flatten some more, inch by inch a circular shape will form. I made this as thin as possible. Placed one tortilla in a hot pan for 45 to 60 seconds, or until I see a small bubble form, then I flip it over to the other side for 45 seconds. I take the tortillas out place them in the center of a clean dish towel and fold the corners over to keep them warm until ready to serve. This is the only way I know how to make homemade tortilla, from watching my friends and their moms and grandma's. The rest just takes practice rolling out the shape to a nice circle. Homemade flour tortillas are always better than store bought.
Tortillas are quite possibly my favorite food-versatile, flexible, and abso-friggen-lutely delicious. For the longest time, I was scared as heck to make my own. Surely it would be obscenely difficult. Nope. Easy peasy and abso-friggen-lutely delicious! Thanks LaDonna for a great recipe! I used shortening instead of lard, but they still turned out wonderfully! I've made tortillas a handful of times since the end of December! Love them!!!!
I, literally, just made theses and I felt it important to comment on others who have reviewed this recipe to say that the tortillas came out too hard... One, you must make sure that you whisk the dry ingredients well before adding the lard. Make sure that you mix the lard well enough that it looks like corn meal! Thirdly, pay attention to your flour. Add a little at a time. I halfed this recipe and found that I had almost a little over a 1/4 of a cup of flour left over. You need to know how to tell when you don't need to add anymore flour. -The dough will actually tell you itself, when it isn't sticky anymore and you can hold it in your hands without it sticking to them. I, then, kneaded the dough for several minutes, lightly sprinkling flour on it as I kneaded the dough. rolled them into balls, coated them with olive oil, rolled them in flour and let them sit for an hour (per another reviewer's suggestion). Also, when rolling the balls out flat, make sure you coat your rolling pin each time with flour and flour your service, and don't be afraid of rolling them too thin. They will contract when you place them on heat. If your tortillas are coming out too hard or crispy, then you are cooking them too long and your pan isn't hot enough. The first one I made came out hard and crispy because of this. They only need about 1 - 2 seconds per side. Maybe 3... If you can get the cooking length down, you should have no issue with this recipe!
Excellent taste and far easier to make than you might think. They are also not all that time consuming and are a lot of fun to make. I make three modifications to the recipe as written. I use warm water, shortening instead of lard, and I let my dough rest about ten minutes before rolling it out. This makes rolling much easier and the dough will keep it's shape much better once rolled.
I can't believe this recipe has so many rave reviews. Soft tortillas need MUCH more lard/shortening than 2 tablespoons. I wisely added 6 more tablespoons of shortening to make pretty good tortillas. Otherwise it would have been a waste of ingredients.
I make my own homemade tortillas all the time without a recipe and I wanted to try this recipe to compare. You will not be disappointed!! My husband could not tell the difference!!! The only thing I did differently was I used 2 tsps of salt. Quick note: lard makes these better but you can substitute shortening if you have to.
I cut the recipe in half to make 12 and used vegetable shortening instead of lard. These are very quick to mix and cook. The longest part is the rolling of each ball of dough, so a tortilla press would have helped with that. My first tortilla was dry, thick, hard, tasteless, and would not fold. I was ready to dump the rest of the bowl! Then, I decided to make ONE MORE and got it right!!! I found that if I rolled the dough balls tortilla thin, then lifted them and further stretched with my hands, they bubbled and rose on their own in the pan. I found that heating the pan on 7 was best, but then turning it down to about 5.5-6, once heated, worked best to avoid rinsing the pan half way through. I also spritzed the hot pan as needed with olive oil. The rest of the tortillas were soft, folded, and had a good flavor! They are a little thicker than traditional, or store bought, tortillas though. I just hope now, they will keep until tommorrow! EDIT NOTE: I tried them again using vegetable oil, to make them healthier, and I used a tortilla press. The tortilla press was easier to use. All I had to do was stretch them paper thin just a bit more.
I made these tortillas last night for my family.We used them for quesadilla's,I didn't feel like running to the store so i used shortening instead of lard They turned out pretty good.It said they make 24 but they made 12 small sized ones, Maybe due to the i fact didn't have a roller.Next time i will try lard to see if they taste any different!Over all my family was pretty happy with them!
These are GREAT. I used them for flatbread so I left them a bit thicker. For me, it worked better to cook them over high heat for about 20 seconds per side; when I cooked them over medium-high heat, the edges crisped more than I wanted. I also substituted shortening for the lard with no problem. I will DEFINITELY use this from now on instead of storebought flatbread! **Edit: I made these a few times as classic tortillas and found this to be helpful: Sometimes the tortillas seem a little hard/crunchy/inflexible when they come out of the pan. Just lay them on a plate and keep them sealed tightly with plastic wrap. I guess they steam a bit under the plastic so that they're soft and floppy within 30 minutes or so. :)
Tips: Keep warm inside a towel and wrap the towel with foil. Cook for less time on 2nd side. Do not refrigerate and will keep for 3 days in a ziplock bag. Reheat in a skillet. Use warm water. Mix dry ingredients in a food processor, add lard pulse to combine, turn on and pour in warm water through the opening. Stop food processor when dough ball forms. Finish kneading by hand. I had 2T of water left over. Dough shouldn't be overly sticky. Use plenty of flour when rolling out.
This was a really easy recipe. I cut the recipe in half and used shortening instead of lard. It made 12 regular sized tortillas. For everyone who thinks that this recipe does not make 24, you are not rolling them thin enough! They should not be thick and resemble pitas or naan. When rolling them out they should be thin enough that you can almost see through them. Hope this helps.
I lived in Mexico when I was younger eating only homemade tortillas so I really know how good homemade tortillas should taste. These hold up to my standard very well! These were very good and very pliable. I did have trouble getting them into perfect circles but that will improve with time. I made half the recipe and it took me exactly 30 mins from start to finish of clean up. I was able to get 11 medium tortillas out of half the recipe. I will definitely make again! And soon!
These were fantastic! Easy to make. I used Crisco and they tasted fine. Have to get a tortilla press though so I can make them faster! Hubby loved them and he knows tortillas! I made cinnamon sugared sopaipilla's with the leftovers.
I made tortillas for the first time today.! I grew up with a mother who always made tortillas and I've lived on my own for a couple years now buying store tortillas ! I thought it was time that I made my own, and what a great easy recipe to use! I loved it:) After I made them I told my mother and she gave me some pointers she said do only one teaspoon of baking powder. I'll try her way next time and see what happens, but great recipe!
It's so great being able to make them homemade instead of buying them. I did use unbleached, white whole wheat flour from KAF. I didn't have lard, so I went against the recommendation of the author, but they still turned out good. I'm sure with lard they are even better, but I just never have it around. If you're having trouble rolling them round, place the balls between parchment paper (no flour needed) and be sure to use a long wooden roller, like for pizza dough. Then turn it 1/4 turn with each roll. Oh, and be sure to roll from the middle out. Thanks for the great recipe! Lynette
I just made this recipe but I used coconut oil since I don't agree with shortening or lard both very bad for you.... But coconut oil is great for you soooo many health benefits. Try it!!! I'm sure you will love it.........
Wonderful recipe! I was raised in Texas and had home made tortillas (thanks mom!) all of the time by using White Wing Flour. That's a "just add water" mix. When we were stationed in Germany the commissary didn't carry it so I had to make due with what was around. Lots of trial and error, calling home to grandmothers and aunts to figure out what "until it looks right" meant and the horrible outcome of Quaker Oats flour. Yuck. I've been through quite a few recipes over the years but once I found this one I was able to stop looking. I use butter or lard interchangeably. Simple, easy to make in big batches and they freeze beautifully! Spread them out on the counter on a dish towel, rotating until they're cool, then put a meals worth in a gallon size freezer bag. Do not bag them when they're still warm, they'll stick together! To heat them up just put them on the grill like normal. Perfect!
This recipe was exact and delicious. I like how the tortillas turned out fluffy, without having to use boiling water. The dough rolled out nicely and I got about 20 tortillas from the mix. Hint to beginners: when rolling out the tortillas, place your hands on top of your rolling pin- not the handles (works better). Roll the dough in a ball and press your palms against the countertop- and each time your roll out from the center- turn the dough clockwise- repeat- you will get a round tortilla. Thank you for the recipe! I will make these again and again!
I didn't want to go to the store and needed a quick easy recipe. This has to be one of the easiest recipes ever. I made the dough early in the day took about 5 minutes. I separated the dough into 12 parts then just put them in a gallon size baggie and refrigerated until later that day. When I made them I did use 1/4 cup of Crisco not lard they easily made large 12" tortilla's. My family could not believe that I made them they were better than store bought supper soft. I don't think I'll be buying tortillas again. There is a million different things you can do don't be afraid to add flavor or spice and if you make extra and cut the tortilla into triangles prior to cooking fry them up and make tortilla chips to go with dinner. The were just as good and soft the next day did not even need to be heated. MUST TRY!!
These were easy to make and very delicious! I used them for my Breakfast Tacos, and my husband I couldn't get enough! I look forward to using them with our next taco dinner!!!
this recipe is exactly what I was looking for. I dd substitute half butter and half shortening as lard isnot readily available here. we didn't miss it. they tasted excellent. I made a half batch and got exactly 1 dozen 6" tortillas. I used my hands to stretch them, much as I do pizza dough, then rolled them to even them out and make them thin. I only cooked them for a few seconds per side, then placed them in between layers of damp paper towels. I wrapped the stack in foil and placed in a 250 degree oven to warm them up before dinner. I froze half, and they thaw and reheat WONDERFULLY. thank you! much better than store bought.
And to nikki... Lol again... Another thing my mother in law does is ... after she kneads the dough, she'll divide it into little balls about 1"-1.5" in diamater and with a little bit of corn oil on her hands she'll coat the ball... Then put all the little balls in a bowl and cover with a plastic bag for about an hr... After the time is up she'll pull out one ball at a time and roll it in flour then roll them out... But remember to only roll once then turn ....It really works ;)
Fabulous! I have made these 3 times. Always good and so yummy. I use butter because I dont have lard. Doesn't seem to matter. Mix the dough and knead it with your hands. You dont need any fancy equipment. Be sure to roll them *paper thin* with a rolling pin. As thin as you can get them. Cook them on a flat skillet/iron gridle until they are bubbly and browning a bit. I flip them once. Then stack them on a plate as you cook them and keep them covered with tinfoil. The steam will keep them moist and take the crunchy texture away. I have used them to make enchiladas and they are very pliable and turn out great! For me, this recipe makes 10 very large tortillas (burrito size).
hmmm...just finished making this very timely item...it tastes...slightly chewy, crunchy in some places, soft in others, slightly thicker than store bought because i couldn't get it very thin even using a marble roller...i used vegetable shortening instead of lard and used olive oil in the frying pan to cook the tortillas, i didn't know if i was supposed to or not as it was not in the directions but i figured that that flour would eventually start to burn on the pan . the next day it was greasy and heavy....not liked at all...will not make this again.
Like others, I didn't intend to make homemade tortillas but found myself wanting tacos for dinner but not badly enough to go to the store! These are super easy, came together very quickly and we loved them! I had planned on halving the recipe but after reading the reviews about how small the tortillas come out, I made the full batch and cut into 12 portions. The size was perfect, a nice 8-10" tortilla. I also used 3 Tbsp of shortening and the tortillas didn't come out dry as others mentioned. Oh,I did have a helper who rolled them out while I 'fried' them, see if you can get someone to help you!
Excellent tortillas and much easier to make than I expected. I didn't have lard so I substituted 2 TBS butter. This made them less authentic, but the flavor and texture was excellent. I put them in a folded kitchen towel as I was making them and they stayed warm and soft long after dinner. When they cooled, I put them in the fridge, still in the towel. The next day, they're still soft and taste great.
Easy! I forgot tortillas at the store so I tried this recipe and they came out much better than store-bought. The only change I made was that I used organic coconut oil instead of lard and a bit more than the the recipe called for. It made for a much healthier version. I have an iron tortilla skillet that I use to heat tortillas which worked out great for these - I highly recommend getting one or a flat iron for these.
I've grown up eating tortillas, especially being from South Texas and being half Mexican. I used butter, about 2 1/2 TBS and a little less than the 1 1/2 cups of water, maybe about 1 1/4 cup. I also used a tortilla press, so I didn't have to roll out and flatten the tortillas. It was extremely quick and super easy. Thanks so much for sharing! We live in the Middle East and authentic tortillas are NO WHERE to be found, except for my home, now ;-). Thanks again!
These taste great, are easy to make, and are much cheaper than storebought (and without all the additives!) I have difficulties rolling them out in a circle but that doesn't really matter. It is important that the pan be quite hot or they take too long to cook and end up crisp rather than pliable. I tried them with part whole wheat flour but that, too, makes them less flexible.
This can be alittle tricky, You really need to have the stove on med-high to high heat and only for a few seconds per side. If you have it at a lower heat setting they will turn out dry stiff and brittle!
The best my husband has ever had...and he's Mexican! The only thing to watch out for is how you cook it. Cook on med-high only for a few seconds each side. 1/2 of them I cooked on med-low & they turned out hard.
We were making burritos tonight, and I had my husband run into the store to grab the ingredients. The national-name tortillas he ended up buying contained a full gram of trans fat per tortilla - and if you're going to eat more than one, like I was - you'll end up consuming several grams of trans fat. Not cool! So, I ended up searching AllRecipes and made this recipe, though I scaled down the recipe to just 4 servings. (Undaunted, he ate the other ones.) Since this was a 'tortilla emergency,' I was forced to substitute butter for the lard (which I wouldn't use anyway, even if it tastes best). I had to add just a touch more water to mix my dough, but the tortillas came out well....pliable yet crisp. By themselves, they weren't particularly flavorful, but with toppings they were great. It only took me probably 15-20 minutes from start to finish since I was only making four. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
yes they are better than store bought. i made as directed, but cut recipe to 1/4 for 2 of us. no sense running to the store to buy stale ones when you can have the best fresh ones so easily! i like to spread butter on mine and eat with a piece of cheese.
This is an amazing recipe I wish I could give it 10 stars.. These taste a lot better than what you get in market.. I usually cook for two so I scale it to yield 8 which actually makes 4 tortillas.. If you want to make the amount listed double the recipe or at least increase it by a third.. Try this out you won't be disappointed..
Great recipe. My husband made me a large wooden tortilla press so I could make flour and corn tortillas. I used this recipe and had great success with it . I found that the tortilla would shrink back when removed from the press . I let the dough rest covered for a half an hour and they did'nt shrink back as much.
I have tried and failed to make flour tortillas several times. This recipe finally made the grade! I grew up in a home where my grandmother made tortillas almost every day. Like many ladies of her generation, she cooked by using a little of this with a little of that, roll it like this and pat it like that. As many times as I watched this process I never quite got the knack. The search is over. I only changed a couple of things. The first was that I used Crisco shortening like my grandmother. For the first batch of tortillas I used exactly two tablespoons. The texture of the dough was just a tiny bit off. The next time, I measured two HEAPING tablespoons of the shortening and this was just right. My husband loved the first batch but I thought they were a little tough. the next time I was careful to not over knead or over handle the dough. After I kneaded the dough into a big ball I let it rest in the bowl under a clean damp dishtowel for about ten minutes while the comal heated up. After resting, I formed the dough into balls and rolled them out on my floured board. They came out thin, pliable and delicious! A hit with the family for sure! Since I made two dozen, we heated up them up the next day for burritos. Now to work on making perfect circles every time, and not the map of Texas.
Wow! These are amazing! I didn't have lard so I used cold butter and they turned out perfectly. They look just like store bought but taste a million times better. EDIT: I have made these a million times now and I actually like using vegetable oil more than lard or butter. They turn out the same no matter what you use.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2012
This is a solid recipe that can be cut to fit the number of tortillas needed. I only needed 6 and the recipe was perfect using the calculator. I only gave it 4 stars because I really think the dough should rest before rolling. Resting 15-30 minutes results in s dough that is easier to roll out, keeps it shape without snapping back and is light after cooking.
Loved loved loved these. Taste like naan or fresh pita bread, but thin and durable, like a good tortilla should be. Halved the recipe, but needed 2 tbsp of shortening to get right consistency before adding water. I won't buy flour tortillas again.
the flavor was good and the texture was almost right. Keeping in mind I've only tried making tortillas once before with no success, so it just may be my technique. My result of this recipe was a little dry and not very pliable. They didn't bubble. but again it could just be me. Hope you have better luck. I'm going to be testing different recipes until I can come as close to my mom's tortillas as I can.
I did not care for this! the dough was way to dry you need more lard people. Please don't think that this is what homemade tortillas are like. They are supposed to be light and fluffy and melt in your mouth.
Wonderful recipe! Followed exactly. Got 16 tortillas that were about 8 inches. I'm sure someone more adept with a rolling pin could have gotten more (or someone with a tortilla press!). Tastes incredible. Very pliable.
I have been making homemade tortillas for 47 yrs and about 27 yrs ago I decided to substitute the lard with butter, my husband loves the new flavor the butter gives, I have been using butter instead ever since.
Big secret in making tortillas. If the get crackery and can seem to get over that. Use warmer water add a pinch of yeast. It will make sucessful tortillas all the time. These cost pennies to make at home. Soon you can whip out dozen in 5 min with practice.
Very good except I used warm water and also allowed the dough to rest after neading and again after forming the balls about 10 minutes each time or one beer however you want to set the time is up to you this is the way it was done by my wifes Family and has been passed down for generations good eating!!!!!!
As is, the recipe is okay. 2 TBSP of lard did not get my very far with the water...The snap back on the dough was to strong to roll out as far as I needed with having to make 24 count. Plus there was so little lard, that it never reached that "fine cornmeal" state. A 2nd batch was in order. It took at least 4 TBSP of lard and another 1/2tsp of salt as well. Once I did that, it turned out similar to a recipe my mom used to make. BEST TIP I can tell you on how to get equal amount of dough pieces on a recipes such as this is: weigh you dough prior to cutting and proportioning out. Once the dough is weighed divide out how many you need to make this recipe work to serving size. My dough weighed 36oz / 24= 1.5oz per portion. Will make again with my adjustments.
Out of all the tortilla recipes I've tried off AR, these are hands down the best. With the original recipe, I made 24 tortillas about 8 inches diameter. Not sure why some people had trouble with this but it does make the number of servings as stated. Also, the dough is very flexible and forgiving. My 5 year old daughter even made 3 on her own. I did use shortening because I didn't have lard and used hot water.
Nowhere near enough lard in this. The tortillas end up hard instead of how they should be. For 4 cups of flour, it should be closer to 8-12Tbs. Also, when mixing in the water, it should be warm/hot. Finally as a tip, rolling them out between Saran wrap or the like, will make it far easier to get them thin.
I followed one reviewer's suggestion and used just under 1/2 cup of lard instead of 2 tablespoons and that worked beautifully for me. I feel like without it it would have been too dry. Also added a splash more of water, probably a half a teaspoon or so. This made 18 smallish tortillas for me.
Great recipe..I used 1 1/2 times amount in recipe and got 18 8 inch tortillas..I did make 24 round balls like recipe said and used Crisco butter flavored shortening..also, hot water...To make into tortilla shape , I rolled out with rolling pan, then used an 8 inch saucepan top to cut out a perfect circle. Also, refrigerated before cooking a few hours..you can safely stack on top of each other..when you flour the dough balls before you roll out,this adds enough flour so tortillas don't stick on top when stacked together.
This just turned into a big sticky mess for me. I have never attempted my own tortillas before so I wasn't really sure what to expect but what I came up with needed a LOT more flour just to be able to work with. It was still really sticky when I tried to cook one but it just didn't work out. The taste was close to a pancake mix pancake. I don't know what I did wrong as the the instructions and ingredients were simple. It just didn't work for me. I am giving it three stars because it must have been my error somewhere but I will not be trying these again.
This was great. I realized after making the dough my rolling pin was no where to be found so I ended up just pressing them out pretty thin but not pretty. I'll make this again when I get a press or a rolling pin. Made a great "budget" dinner that wasn't pasta again.
This recipe can be scaled up or down, and the dough can be divided into whatever size you like depending on how big you want the tortillas to be. Working with this recipe you can easily substitute half the all-purpose flour for corn meal or whole wheat flour. I've tried with both variations; the corn meal produces a more fragile tortilla but the flavour and texture is out of this world. Whole wheat is my favourite variation. I will never buy tortillas from the store again; these are simply too easy and too tasty.
-I added some frozen spinach, pepper, oregano, and garlic powder for a bit of difference to ordinary salad wraps. -I also subbed one of the cups of flour with whole wheat. -And used 2 TB butter not lard. -As soon as each one was done I immedietly threw it into a ziplock and sealed it shut. They stay very soft that way.
I ended up getting 16 tortillas out of the recipe. I cut the dough into about golf ball sized pieces and then rolled them flat. In order to get the nice round edges, roll your dough into a nice ball, flatten with the palm of your hand, then roll out. Make sure you have enough flour so that the dough doesn't stick, and rotate 1/4 turn after each roll. Roll from the center out, but don't leave the dough with your rolling pin at the edge. My husband said that they were bland, but other than that, everyone liked them. Just an average recipe.
My Spaniard husband, whose never had a homemade Mexican tortilla, loved these. The flavor was great, but I had a hard time keeping them thin enough. When I took them off the press they shrunk up and got thicker.
I've been using recipes from this website for quite some time but never really stopped afterwards to write reviews about them. This is the first time I thought I should really write something. This recipe is absolutely delicious! And so easy to make! We had a burrito night so I divided a full recipe into only 8 balls. I wanted them big so I could roll them up even if full with meat, guacamole, beans, sour cream, cheddar cheese... The only thing I changed, like other reviewers, was the fact that I used hot water. I had fresh lard on hand so I used it to follow the recipe. I didn't have a skillet big enough for the size of my tortillas so I used a electric pan for cooking them. It worked perfectly. As soon as I was taking them out I wrapped them in a clean dry towel to keep them moist. I'll be using this recipe again and again! Thank you for the recipe!
I used shortening instead of lard (because frankly, eww!) and these still taste great. Use really hot water as well. Cooking on cast iron is a must! These are quick and so easy, I won't ever buy store-made tortillas again. I will say, this recipe doesn't make as many as it says, unless you make very tiny tortillas. But it's worth making another batch!
If you're having trouble rolling out circles, look at the back of your largest round dinner plates to see if they have a circular "foot" molded into the ceramic. If so, put each lightly floured ball onto a cutting board and then press it out round with the bottom of your dinner plate. If it's still a little thick just roll a bit more after pressing it out trying to keep the round shape. Pressing out the dough instead of rolling works a bit better if you do have a slightly higher lard content. You can also try pressing out rounds just by pressing them out flat on your floured surface using a lightly floured cutting board. (This method makes it a little hard to get the thickness even, though.)
These were pretty good, but I will definitely add more salt next time. Mine didn't roll out very thin, so I picked them up and stretched them a bit and that worked well. I agree with another reviewer who said to heat the pan to 7 and then cook on 5.5 or 6 - I started out at 5 for the first one and it took forever to cook and ended up too thick. I might also add a bit more lard next time (I halved the recipe, and will probably go with a heaping tablespoon instead of just a tablespoon). Halving the recipe made 10 medium sized tortillas.
these tortillas turned out pretty good (for my first try) i think i might need to work on making them thinner. it seemed liked no matter how thin i made them, they still puffed up quite a bit. they tasted pretty good though.
I usually don't post a review when I don't follow the recipe exactly but this one still turned out great! I used the Smart Balance butter that has olive oil in it in place of the lard and half whole wheat flour. They still turned out great. I scaled it down because I was worried about how well they would keep but they were still soft after a week and gone after that!
Great and tasty. I'm in trouble now that I know I can make them instead of buy them. The trick to make them thinner is to stretch out the tortilla after rolled. Made mine a little thinner for the family, but I like them thicker.
