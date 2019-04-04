Homemade Flour Tortillas

Traditional flour tortillas - homemade and much better than store bought. Do not substitute vegetable oil or shortening for the lard.

By LaDonna

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk the flour, salt, and baking powder together in a mixing bowl. Mix in the lard with your fingers until the flour resembles cornmeal. Add the water and mix until the dough comes together; place on a lightly floured surface and knead a few minutes until smooth and elastic. Divide the dough into 24 equal pieces and roll each piece into a ball.

  • Preheat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Use a well-floured rolling pin to roll a dough ball into a thin, round tortilla. Place into the hot skillet, and cook until bubbly and golden; flip and continue cooking until golden on the other side. Place the cooked tortilla in a tortilla warmer; continue rolling and cooking the remaining dough.

Editor's Note:

Use these homemade tortillas to make quesadillas, or when learning how to fold a burrito.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 138.4mg. Full Nutrition
