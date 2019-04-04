Homemade Flour Tortillas

I, literally, just made theses and I felt it important to comment on others who have reviewed this recipe to say that the tortillas came out too hard... One, you must make sure that you whisk the dry ingredients well before adding the lard. Make sure that you mix the lard well enough that it looks like corn meal! Thirdly, pay attention to your flour. Add a little at a time. I halfed this recipe and found that I had almost a little over a 1/4 of a cup of flour left over. You need to know how to tell when you don't need to add anymore flour. -The dough will actually tell you itself, when it isn't sticky anymore and you can hold it in your hands without it sticking to them. I, then, kneaded the dough for several minutes, lightly sprinkling flour on it as I kneaded the dough. rolled them into balls, coated them with olive oil, rolled them in flour and let them sit for an hour (per another reviewer's suggestion). Also, when rolling the balls out flat, make sure you coat your rolling pin each time with flour and flour your service, and don't be afraid of rolling them too thin. They will contract when you place them on heat. If your tortillas are coming out too hard or crispy, then you are cooking them too long and your pan isn't hot enough. The first one I made came out hard and crispy because of this. They only need about 1 - 2 seconds per side. Maybe 3... If you can get the cooking length down, you should have no issue with this recipe!