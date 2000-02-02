Chocolate Raspberry Cloud

This pie won First Place in the Pie for the New Millennium Category at the American Pie Council's 2000 National Pie Championship. Emily chose this recipe because it is quick, easy, and impressive for special occasions, just right for the busy lifestyles of the new millennium. To make this recipe even quicker, use a store bought chocolate cookie crust. When ready to serve, drizzle raspberry syrup on each plate.
This dessert is incredible. Instead of making it into a pie though, I doubled the ingredients and prepared it in a 9 x 13 pan. While I was making it, I knew it would be good, but was I wrong-it was FABULOUS!!!!! Everyone that had it mmmmmed and aahhhhhed their whole way through each bite. Outstanding recipe, thanks for sharing.
I was compelled to make this dessert after reading all the reviews. I'm a good cook who truly enjoys spending time in the kitchen...but there wasn't one person in my household of 5 who liked this dish. In fact, it sat around uneaten for quite awhile, and I ultimately threw away the last half. Considering how much we all like chocolate and desserts in general, I was really disheartened. I can't help but wonder if I did something wrong. Or perhaps that's the way it's supposed to turn out...but it's just not to our taste. And considering the numerous trips I made to various grocery stores in order to get all the ingredients, it was quite a letdown...for whatever reason.
This is excellent! The hardest part of this recipe was waiting the 12 hours to cut it (we only waited 8) and finding the Raspberry Syrup in my area. I never did find the syrup so I used the Raspberry Sauce (by The_Tattooed_Chef) from this site and just made it a little thicker and it worked perfectly. This is light, airy, and delicious. Everyone loved it. I will be making this again. Thanks for sharing!
Very good! I'd like to try to make a healthy version of this. But it looked really beautiful... I used red food coloring in the whipped cream, and put raspberries and grated chocolate on top. Everyone liked it.
This was really good. My kids thought I was crazy putting cookies in for the layer, but I let it refrigerate overnight, and it was perfect. Yum! (I made it for Valentine's day, and decorated it with chocolate hearts.)
Excellent and simple. To make it even faster I used an Oreo cookie crust. Be sure to let it refrigerate overnight before serving. We were piggies and tried to eat it right away and it wasn't very good.
This was a very quick. I would add just a few drops of red food coloring to give a little more pink color. It's very impressive and all the cookies do fit in. Good after several days. Would make it again. Beverly
If you like whipped cream you'll love this one. I only made 2 changes: I broke the wafer cookies up before I layered them with the whipped cream because I thought when you cut into it a large area would be collapsed. Also it needs a little red or pink food coloring - it just looks more raspberry-ish. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Be sure to refrigerate it for a long time before serving - those cookies come out the texture and flavor of those ice cream sandwiches that have the soft cookie on the outside. Thinking I'll just do a vanilla bean flavoring / syrup instead of the raspberry and call it ice cream sandwich pie. AWESOME! Everyone loved it.
The family loved it. I only gave it 4 stars because a)it was really rich and b)I had a hard time finding the chocolate wafers -- ended up using oreo cookies without the filling.
I made this for Valentine's Day this year. My husband loved it, and since then I've made it at least 5 more times, always with rave reviews and requests for the recipie. Thanks for something easy that tastes so unbelievably good!
Very tasty but time consuming to create. The heavy cream didn't sweeten up as much as I expected and gave the dessert an odd flavor. The fresh berries and syrup garnish disguised that but still I wonder if whipping cream wouldn't have been a better choice. My guy thought it was very good and worth the effort!
Delicious. However, it does not need the full half cup of sugar if you're using raspberry filling with sugar added. I used maybe a tablespoon and it came out delicious. Make sure to use powdered sugar for the best texture. The second time I made it I used extra chocolate crumbs for layering and it came out even better.
This recipe wasn't too difficult to make, and turned out very well. I doubled the recipe and made two pies, which I took to a family reunion. Of all the desserts there, it was the first to be eaten. I grated a small amount of dark chocolate into the whipped cream that I used to top the pies just before serving instead of using chocolate curls, and garnished them with raspberries and blackberries to give them a red, white, and blue look for Independence Day. I will definitely be making this recipe again.
This pie is outstanding especially if you are looking for a quick and easy recipe that tastes wonderful. Like others, I added red food coloring. I made it twice and left out the sugar the second time since we found it a bit too sweet the first time. Actually, both were fine!!
I loved this dessert. I garnished it with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips. My guest loved it as well. They couldn't figure out how it was made. They thought it was very complicated. they didn't believe me when I told them how simple it was.
As far as taste goes, this was pretty good. It’s strong on the sugar wafer side, but I was disappointed in how little of the raspberry flavor came through. If I made it again I would probably consider a layer of raspberries. I did have them on top of the pie, but by far my best tasting bites were the ones that had at least two raspberries in them. The other issue I had with this pie was the awkwardness of cutting pieces. Definitely difficult to make a round pie out of rectangle-sized wafers. Even if it were in a 9x13 or square dish, cutting through any part that has a wafer ends up entirely destroying the shape of the pie. I like the concept (and taste for the most part) of this pie enough to keep in my favorites, but the next time I’ll definitely make changes to add more raspberry and help with structuring.
Was just a tad too sweet for my family so I will cut back a little on the sugar next time. It was delicious and worth making again!! I did add a few drops of red food coloring because it wasn't very pink with just the syrup.
I made this pie for my boyfriend on Valentine's Day, and he ate the entire thing by himself within a couple of days! He couldn't get enough! The pie's light pink color, chocolate crust, and delicious taste made it the perfect gift for my sweetheart.
This cake is really geart ! easy to make delicious to eat i love it !
This was excellent! I would definitely make thhis again!
I didn't care for this recipe at all. I was really excited to make this pie and even made one for my neighbor. You would think, with all the ingredients involved that it would be fabulous. I didn't mention to my family that I didn't care for it, just to see how they would react. My 7 yr old daughter rated it a five. My husband gave consistancy a 2 and taste a 4. Maybe I did something wrong??!!! I thought it was pretty good before the 12 hours in the fridge. Also.... my neighbor never called to rave about it!
Very disappointing. Made my own raspberry syrup as one review suggested and when I added it to the whipped cream it curdled. I guess it should be mention ed the syrup should be refrigerated first? Very sad this didn't work.
