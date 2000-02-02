Chocolate Raspberry Cloud

This pie won First Place in the Pie for the New Millennium Category at the American Pie Council's 2000 National Pie Championship. Emily chose this recipe because it is quick, easy, and impressive for special occasions, just right for the busy lifestyles of the new millennium. To make this recipe even quicker, use a store bought chocolate cookie crust. When ready to serve, drizzle raspberry syrup on each plate.

Recipe by Emily Lewis

Directions

  • To Make Crust: In a small bowl, mix together crushed cookies and melted butter. Press mixture into a 9 inch pie pan using your hands or the back of a spoon. Refrigerate until firm.

  • To Make Filling: Whip 2 cups of cream until soft peaks form. Continue to whip while slowly adding sugar, followed by vanilla extract. Whip until stiff, then stir in 1/2 cup raspberry syrup.

  • Spread a layer of whipped cream mixture 1/2 inch deep into bottom of pie crust. Cover with a layer of chocolate cookies. Cover with another 1/2 inch layer of whipped cream mixture, followed by more cookies. If desired, slightly overlap the cookies, dipping them in whipped cream mixture before placing them in pan. Continue alternating layers until cookies are gone, and finish with a layer of whipped cream mixture. Cover carefully. Refrigerate at least 12 hours before serving. Pie will keep up to 3 days.

  • Just prior to serving, whip remaining 1/2 cup cream and cover pie with a fresh layer. If desired, garnish with fresh raspberries, mint leaves, and chocolate curls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
591 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 68g; fat 34.7g; cholesterol 94mg; sodium 358.2mg. Full Nutrition
