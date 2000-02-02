Chocolate Raspberry Cloud

As far as taste goes, this was pretty good. It’s strong on the sugar wafer side, but I was disappointed in how little of the raspberry flavor came through. If I made it again I would probably consider a layer of raspberries. I did have them on top of the pie, but by far my best tasting bites were the ones that had at least two raspberries in them. The other issue I had with this pie was the awkwardness of cutting pieces. Definitely difficult to make a round pie out of rectangle-sized wafers. Even if it were in a 9x13 or square dish, cutting through any part that has a wafer ends up entirely destroying the shape of the pie. I like the concept (and taste for the most part) of this pie enough to keep in my favorites, but the next time I’ll definitely make changes to add more raspberry and help with structuring.