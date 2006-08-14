Old-Fashioned Carrot Cake

4.7
819 Ratings
  • 5 702
  • 4 86
  • 3 12
  • 2 11
  • 1 8

Here's an old-fashioned carrot cake that's got more carrots than spice. Pecans can be substituted for walnuts.

Recipe by MARCEA

Gallery
169 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 to 18 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking pan. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix together sugar, oil, eggs, vanilla, and buttermilk. Stir in carrots, coconut, vanilla, and pineapple. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt; gently stir into carrot mixture. Stir in chopped nuts. Spread batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 55 minutes or until toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean. Remove from oven, and set aside to cool.

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine butter or margarine, cream cheese, vanilla, and confectioners sugar. Blend until creamy. Frost cake while still in the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
616 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 83.5g; fat 30.2g; cholesterol 70.4mg; sodium 540.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/26/2022