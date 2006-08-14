Old-Fashioned Carrot Cake
Here's an old-fashioned carrot cake that's got more carrots than spice. Pecans can be substituted for walnuts.
Here's an old-fashioned carrot cake that's got more carrots than spice. Pecans can be substituted for walnuts.
First, I gave this recipe only four stars simply because, while it turned out wonderfully and everyone loved it (Did a dry run cake by recipe exactly and it was gone in 50 minutes at work), but it did not have the exact flavor I was looking for. With that said, this is a great recipe. It was literally my first attempt at baking from scratch and with a few adjustments, I have truly found my carrot cake for life!! Adjustments I made include: no coconut (hate'em), 8oz can of pineapple with juice, whole wheat flour instead of white, replace one cup of white sugar with light brown and additional 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla (be sure to use pure vanilla extract, not imitation), add 1 teaspoon of allspice, 1/3 cup of oil and 1/2 cup of sour cream, 2/3-3/4 cup of raisins, and finally, I lightly sauteed my shredded carrots in a bit of unsalted butter, 1/4 cup sugar and sprinkle of cinnamon and set it aside. I use this with the Cream Cheese II icing on this board (less the unsalted butter used to sautee the carrots). Several people stated it was the best carrot cake they have ever tasted. But, more importantly, it had the full combination of flavors I was looking for, nothing overpowered and it had a full, warm taste. It was a cake I would eat or serve without the icing, but the icing is a perfectly compliment. Because it suited my particular tastes, I'd give my recipe five stars, but I wouldn't have found mine without yours. My sincere thanks to you. Who knew I could bake!!!Read More
I was going to make this for my anniversary because it sounded very nice. The batter seemed perfect but when it came to baking it, it never set. It was carrot pudding and i had to throw it away. I wouldnt recommened this recipe to anyone.Read More
First, I gave this recipe only four stars simply because, while it turned out wonderfully and everyone loved it (Did a dry run cake by recipe exactly and it was gone in 50 minutes at work), but it did not have the exact flavor I was looking for. With that said, this is a great recipe. It was literally my first attempt at baking from scratch and with a few adjustments, I have truly found my carrot cake for life!! Adjustments I made include: no coconut (hate'em), 8oz can of pineapple with juice, whole wheat flour instead of white, replace one cup of white sugar with light brown and additional 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla (be sure to use pure vanilla extract, not imitation), add 1 teaspoon of allspice, 1/3 cup of oil and 1/2 cup of sour cream, 2/3-3/4 cup of raisins, and finally, I lightly sauteed my shredded carrots in a bit of unsalted butter, 1/4 cup sugar and sprinkle of cinnamon and set it aside. I use this with the Cream Cheese II icing on this board (less the unsalted butter used to sautee the carrots). Several people stated it was the best carrot cake they have ever tasted. But, more importantly, it had the full combination of flavors I was looking for, nothing overpowered and it had a full, warm taste. It was a cake I would eat or serve without the icing, but the icing is a perfectly compliment. Because it suited my particular tastes, I'd give my recipe five stars, but I wouldn't have found mine without yours. My sincere thanks to you. Who knew I could bake!!!
Oh, how I wish there was an option of 10 stars! This recipe is awesome! It is extremely easy as well. I made one late the other night and the next day while I was at work my mom had the first piece. She called me up and said, "Angela, don't ever make this again!...I can't stop eating it. This is the best carrot cake I've ever had.". And believe me, if anybody knows carrot cake, its my mom, its her favorite. Then, I made another for work, and one guy just raved about it. I can't tell you how many compliments this cake gets. And its sooo easy. The batter is ready in 10 minutes (15 if you grate the carrots by hand). Cooking time was right on. It even came out well in one of those cheap alluminun pans you get for like $1.50 at the grocery store. The only thing I changed was I used a 20 ounce can of pineapple in its own juice(although I didn't realize until after the fact, it came out so well, I will continue to use this size). Also, the frosting was delicious, but I used one batch of frosting for both cakes, so if you only make one, start with half the recipe for frosting.
I have made this recipe more than a few times and it has turned out consistenty and reliably well each time. Not too sweet, too dense, oily or spicy as some carrot cakes can be. The frosting is a tried and true basic cream cheese frosting. Easy to mix and fool proof, this could easily be your go-to carrot cake recipe. I baked this as cupcakes - 1/2 recipe yields 12 cupcakes, 350 degrees, 25 minutes.
This carrot cake is the best in the whole world. The cake is especially moist, and the frosting is very creamy and sweet. I think if you're looking for a delicous carrot cake, i think you've found it! :)
Amazingly simple and so delicious. I've made it twice for two different groups and it's a crowd pleaser. Nothing left but crumbs. I'm not a coconut fan, so I skipped the coconut and used 3 cups of carrots instead of 2, but all else I followed to the letter. This one's a keeper!
My fiance LOVES carrot cake, and yesterday was his birthday so I decided to look for a carrot cake recipe. He was very specific that he wanted pineapple, coconut and lots of nuts in his carrot cake. I made this cake with a few modifications and he LOVES it! Says that it rivals his favorite carrot cake recipe. And he took some to work today and got rave reviews as well! Here are the modifications I made: I used 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar, I only used 1/2 cup of canola oil, I used 1 cup regular flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour, I used 3/4 cup chopped walnuts AND 3/4 cup chopped pecans, and I added several teaspoons (six or so?) of pineapple juice (from the crushed pineapple) to the frosting. I'm sure this will get made again soon!
I wish I could give this more stars! This was the BEST carrot cake I've ever made! Came out so moist and with perfect flavor. I did leave out the coconut because my kids won't eat it, and I used a 20 ounce can of pineapple because I wasn't paying attention. I liked it so much, I'll keep those changes. Also, I made it as a layer cake with 2 8inch pans, and I've never had a cake come out so perfectly even. Try it with this icing instead: 2 blocks cream cheese (8 oz each, has to be regular because low fat itsn't stiff enough), 1/2 cup butter softened (beat with cream cheese until smooth), 2 cups powdered sugar (add gradually), 1 teaspoon vanilla, amaretto to taste. PERFECTION!!
This cake came out especially moist and delicious. It was a hit, however the cake is very busy and it has nuts and chews in every bite! If you want a mellow carrot cake, please do not try this recipe..
Delicious! And easy! This cake is extra moist. I was surprised by how easy it was.
While this was a very good cake, I rate it 4 stars. It was very moist and/but heavy. This was just not the best carrot cake I have ever had. I made it exactly to the recipe except for substituting in pecans. The frosting was excellent and I will make that again. My guests did ask for a piece to take home with them though! :-)
I was going to make this for my anniversary because it sounded very nice. The batter seemed perfect but when it came to baking it, it never set. It was carrot pudding and i had to throw it away. I wouldnt recommened this recipe to anyone.
this was so good but i did not add the pineapple it was the best carrotcake i had
Loved this cake! My husband said it was the best he's tried. Other than adding raisins, I followed the recipe and baked it in 2 9 in cake pans for 45 mins. It was moist, not overly sweet, and had a nice texture. I've shared it with friends and family and will make it again.
Heavenly!!! Very moist!
This is EXACTLY what I was looking for in a carrot cake! I usually go to the natural food store and get their vegan carrot cake, but they quit making it all year around. I tried this recipe, and it tastes even better than what I got at the store. (No, I'm not vegan, but replace the eggs and dairy milk and my vegan friend said it's still fantastic) I also added a 1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper to the frosting, because I like sweet and spicy.
I was looking for a no-raisin, spiced carrot cake recipe. As I mixed this recipe, I expected it to be heavy as a brick, but I had faith in the rave reviews I saw and they are here for good reason. This is the best carrot cake ever. I first made it with the frosting recipe included, but that was way too sweet. When I substituted Cream Cheese Frosting II, it became not just great, but perfect! We were at a party last night and now I know everyone's birthday because they want this cake.
Tasty cake! I'm all about the pineapple instead of raisins. The pineapple came in a 20 oz can, and I used all it. Omitted the coconut (not a fan of flaked coconut) and added another cup of grated carrots instead and put a couple tablespoons of pineapple juice in the butter cream frosting. I'll make it again and recommend it to my friends.
Oh my! Best carrot cake ever!! I added golden raisins and used pecans instead of walnuts, but those were the only changes I made. I also baked in two 9" rounds, for about 40 minutes. I took the advice of others and used Cream Cheese Frosting II, which made this just about the most perfect thing I've ever made.
There were so many people that rated this as 5 star that I tried it. Not once but twice in the same day. BOTH times the cake came out doughy, yak! I thought the first time I did something wrong. The second time I was much more careful and even tested my oven temp. with an oven therm. I'm reluctant to blame the recipe BUT, it was expensive and awful. I threw both cakes out.
not as dense as others but it was soooo good i gained like 5 lbs cuz i ate like half of it and i doubled the recipe to make a "sea-life" tiered cake
This is not your traditional carrot cake but hands down absolutely delicious. I doubled the recipe and made 4 round cakes, 2 - 8" and 2 - 10" as well as three full jumbo muffins. I didn't have 2 cups of walnuts and added just one, and added just about 2 full 20 oz. cans of crushed pineapple with the liquid, (which didn't effect the outcome at all). I sprayed Pam and dusted the pans before baking for about twenty minutes to a beautiful deep golden brown. I would suggest definitely checking them with a toothpick as looks can be deceiving and no one wants a dry cake. The frosting recipe filled the two layer cakes and just about covered the 8" two tiered cake, covered the 10" layer cake and I had a little left over to pipe a border (I posted a pic of the ten inch layer cake completed). Next time I would make a half recipe more to have more left over for piping. This tastes DELICIOUS chilled, much better than close to room temperature. I made these for birthdays so I had a slice last night and a taste this morning and it definitely is better served cold. I would mess with this much, maybe next time add a little allspice, that's it. Enjoy!
I made this for a baby shower, and I got so many rave reviews from people saying it was the best carrot cake they'd ever eaten. This is fabulous!
Best carrot cake ever - never a piece left - no restaurant compares to this dense and moist dessert.
As usual I did not have all the ingredients so I substituted a couple of things. I used sour cream instead of buttermilk and I used raisens instead of the nuts. Cake was very moist and tasty. The frosting was perfect with it. Next time I will not use the raisens.
I loved this recipe. I accidentally did not drain the pineapple and after the 2 cups of flour it was a little watery for batter, and thought it was ruined. BUT, after about a half cup of flour more and a pinch more salt and baking soda, it turned out fine. Not just fine, but amazing. Also, I like raisins in my carrot cake and added a half cup to this recipe. Cooked in two 9" round pans instead of a 9x13. It was done at 52 minutes, and it was PERFECT!! Dense, moist, and absolutely delicious. It was the hit of my dinner party. Personally, I have to wonder if the pineapple juice made the cake.
Made this for a wedding reception. It was a hit! Use the Whipped Cream Cream Cheese frosting recipe if you are making a sheet cake. That way, the frosting flavor won't overpower the wonderful flavors contained in this cake. Beautiful recipe!!
This was by far the BEST carrot cake I've ever had. It was super moist and delicious! I made it for a co-workers birthday. I was a little nervous about baking a cake for the gang without testing on friends and family first (especially after reading the review where it was the most god-awful thing she's ever tasted), but it was a hit! Everyone is still raving about it and I made it 2 weeks ago!! I followed another reviewers suggestion and added a 20oz can of pineapple and a splash of pineapple juice.
The cake turned out fabulous. I made a few changes, though. My cake came out very moist and delicious, by accident too! I didn't read it correctly, and I didn't drain the pineapple, and I added a little too much milk, maybe less than a 1/4 cup. Also, it's a very big cake, so it will last for a good week+; I would suggest it for a party; your guests will be delighted. =)
I love this recipe...I've made it twice now and both times it has come out perfect. Moist and yummy! It also freezes very well.
Love this cake. I have mutiny on my hands if I don't serve this at every birthday or other party!
We love this recipe. I added 1/4 cup sugar, 2 cups coconut, 3tsp cinnamon. I also add nutmeg, cloves and ginger. Lastly, I increased the cream cheese to 2 packages. Delish!
I had to do changes on this recipe like I do on most because of High Altitude. I decreased the sugar by 1/4 cup and the baking soda to 1 3/4 teaspoon. I increased the flour to 2 1/2 cups and I increased the oil to 3/4 cup + 2 tablespoons and 3/4 + 3 tablespoons cup buttermilk instead of just 3/4 cup also double the vanilla that is called for.
The cake needs a little more cinnamon and the icing a little more vanilla otherwise a fantastic recipe.
Wow, this recipe was the best I have ever made. It was very moist and the taste was amazing. I have been looking for a Carrot Cake recipe for years and I finally found it. I will add this to my favorite recipes. Thanks a million
OMG!!!! I can't say anything that hasn't already been said. I made just as stated, except that I only had 1/2 C of walnuts, and 1/2 C of pecans so that's what I used (I couldn't really tell, but the cake was so good I will probably do this again next time)! This was one of the best carrot cakes I have ever had. I dream about this cake. Be sure to drain the pineapple very well. I put mine in a mesh stainer and push it down with a spoon to get all the juice out.
This was a great cake, but I do think I will cut back on the oil to 1/2 cup. Our personal preference was the texture was just a little too greasy. I also soaked raisins in boiling water while I did everything for the cake and added them in at the end. Thanks for sharing!
Simply outstanding...better than the best cake I've had! So moist and rich it almost doesn't need frosting! I took some previous comments and made changes also...changed oil to 1/2 cup, addded 1/4 cup sour cream for more moisture, added 1/2 cup raisins due to preference, so to compensate I just took a little out of the pineapple and coconut portions. The first batch I had to make without coconut and it was still fantastic. No complaints!
really good! next time i will use less sugar, add one more carrot, and slightly saute them first. The coconut and pineapple are a staple in a deliciously moist carrot cake! jus sayin.
I made this recipe as cupcakes for a fellow teacher at the preschool where I work. I made them this way so our class could easily celebrate her birthday. She raved about them and wanted the recipe. Even the 3-year olds LOVED these cupcakes! One even said...you are the best cooker ever! This is probably the best carrot cake I have ever had. I would not make them as cupcakes again, only because they do not rise enough even when filling the cups all the way, so they look a little scimpy for cupcakes (although they were still quite adequate as a serving). But they tasted so good, I will definitely add this to my permanant collection and make again and again (in a regular cake pan). Frosting was fantastic!
This is an amazing recipe. Be very careful about the type of frosting you put on this. The cake is wonderful and rich.
This was an amazing carrot cake! I have never heard of adding pineapple or coconut, but it came out deliciously. I made it for Christmas, as thought carrot cake seemed a good Christmas type of cake, sweet flavors but not to heavy. I poured my batter into two 9 inch cake pans and they baked up perfectly! the cake was heavy and moist. But the fact it was a dense/heavy cake made it easy to feed many people, as you don't need a big slice. The cream cheese frosting with this recipe went perfectly. I did piping on the edges and a nice spiral pattern, got rave reviews for looks and taste! My family and friends loved it!
My first time making a carrot cake and it turned out perfect! delicious!!
This cake was excellent. I will not try any other recipes because this is what I was looking for in a carrot cake. It was moist and baked up perfectly. I did not use coconut, and was afraid of the pineapple because I didn't know if people would like it or not. I'm so glad I used the pineapple because I think it may have been what made it so moist. You really couldn't even taste it. I also used 1/2 cup oil rather than 3/4. It didn't seem to need all of it (maybe could have even used less). I also used the joy of cooking recipe for the frosting. YUM YUM YUM
This has to be THE very best carrot cake in the world. I have made this cake over and over again and have always had rave reviews. I followed the recipe to the t and have never had a complaint. Thanks for making my baking a hit.
This is very good! I didn't change a thing. Very moist, and yummy. I didn't have the proper sized pan and I ended up with a lot of frosting leftover -- but that gives me a good excuse to make some cookies to finish that off!
If I could give more stars I would. This cake rocks. My grandson now eats carrots disguised as cake. He loves it and so does the rest of the family!!!
yumyyyyy! Moist, fluffy, and the frosting was amazing!!! Taste a lot like pineapple, though, but it was very good. Thanks for a great recipe...
Amazing! Followed the recipe exactly and it was moist and delicious! It was a big hit on Easter and I will definitely make it again! Thanks for sharing!!!
Excellent recipe.
this recipe is amazing,is the most perfect cake I`ve ever make,is delicios and it does`nt take to long to made it.Thanks for this recipe.
This recipe did not work for me. The only thing I did differently was use fresh pineapple which I chopped in a blender (but didn't drain). The batter seemed wet, so I even added a bit more flour, but the end result was still a carrot pudding rather than a cake. I'm an experienced baker so I'm not sure what happened. The taste was decent, though.
this was my first scratch carrot cake and my husband said was the best that he'd ever had! I think that i had one piece of the cake- he wouldnt share!
I think everyone has their favorite type of carrot cake, and this one is mine. This cake comes out moist, chunky and not overly-spiced. The icing is rich and creamy, and there is plenty of it. I had to substitute milk/lemon juice for buttermilk (not a staple here in Japan), but it turned out fabulous, just the same. All in all, pert near perfect!
Thank you Marc for an easy and tasty recipe for carrot cake. Right now, I have only given it 3 stars, but after experimenting with the recipe over the next few days, I may come back and edit my review. The only thing I did differently, as far as ingredients, with the cake was use a 20 ounce can of crushed pineapple and I substituted pecans for the walnuts. The cake was the perfect amount of sweetness and spice and flavor. I was however disappointed in the texture of the cake. It was tough and didn't rise much at all. It is probably mostly due to my fault (used a 15X10 pan instead of a 13X9). Next time, I will either bake a little less time or use the smaller pan. I might try adding a tsp of baking powder as well to see if it will help. I did not make the frosting that was published with this recipe, but used the Cream Cheese Frosting II on this website (highly recommend that one!).
This recipe is very close to my son's Hawaiian Wedding Cake recipe. Very good!
HEAVY/DENSE: I didn't read the reviews so I didn't know that it was so dense. It's like a fruit cake. Not what anyone was expecting, but other communities have carrot cakes like this, I see.
excellent carrot cake!!! I made mini cup cakes and won 1st place in my office bake-off. If you plan on making cupcakes make sure to chop up the pineapple a bit more and use finely chopped pecans. I used toasted coconut on top ... YUM!
Great recipe...baking time was accurate and the flavor was great. I added a handful of golden raisins and some allspice and freshly ground nutmeg. Also a little lemon juice is a great secret ingredient in the cream cheese frosting. Very moist and perfect balance of spices. This what carrot cake is meant to be!
I've made this cake two years in a row for my husband's birthday and each time family and friends rave about how great it is! I follow the recipe exactly, except for the icing. I cut the amount of sugar in half. Thanks for such an awesome recipe!
This is an amazing cake ! My carrot cakes are never moist and the carrots and other fruits always end up in the bottom. This time it was different, this recipe is great. My boyfriend was happy with it too. I made a few changes like doing one and a half cup of sugar and the other half of brown sugar. Since i dont like walnuts nor coconut i ignored them, and then i crushed the pineapples in the mixer. LOVED IT
Made it exact and it turned out perfect! I made this a few months ago and people still remember and ask if i can make it again!
I did not have coconut or walnuts available, so I put in extra carrots to make up the difference. I am sure it would have been incredible without the poor cook's substitution, but even without this was a killer recipe. The cake is amazingly sweet and moist, and I think that a lot of the credit is due to the pineapple. This is not just the best carrot cake I have ever eaten, but it is the best cake period.
I made this cake for my husband for Valentine's Day, since carrot cake is his favorite. I was skeptical about things like pineapple and coconut, but the resulting cake was moist and delicious, and my husband thought it was amazing - one of the best carrot cakes he has ever had! Clearly, I will be making this one again!
Very satifying and carrot-y! The pineapple is a must and the icing is very creamy and delicious. My family devoured it and I will be making it again.
Delicious and moist! I used a slightly smaller pan so it was very thick and added a dash of cloves and nutmeg. I love this recipe!
I used this recipe to make cupcakes! Best Carrot Cake I've had to date! I baked them for 30 minutes at the same temperature and they turned out perfectly.
Easy to make, very tasty. Just what I was in the mood for! (I did not make the frosting, so can't comment on it)
Yummy! Easily adaptable to your needs; for instance, prefer whole wheat flour, and no coconut. Thanks for the great recipe!!!
Not the best ever but good. I would give it 3.5 stars for flavor but I love the moistness of it so leaned to 4 stars. My husband, on the other hand, said it's the best carrot cake he has ever had so there's another reason for 4 stars. I made it exactly as written. I don't care for the texture created by the coconut so I will leave it out next time. Still it seems like something is missing...just can't quite put my finger on it. The frosting is absolutely perfect.
Turning out quite nice. I subbed in chuncky apple sauce for the pineapple. I think the topper is the frosting, without it the cake is very mild, not very sweet and doesn't taste much like carrot to me at all, but still good.
Excellent carrot cake - I omitted the coconut and the nuts!
I made this for my Dad's 50th birthday party, and it was a HUGE hit. I did make a couple changes to the recipe. 1) I added raisins. 2) I only used coconut in the cake I made (as not everyone in my family likes it). I did mini cupcakes without coconut, and baked for about 20 minutes. I made a round cake in a corningware dish, baked for 1hr 20 minutes, split through middle, and added a layer of cream cheese icing. These cupcakes/cake were moist and delicious both ways prepared!
absolutely perfect with the best cream cheese frosting I've tried in a while... I used pecans instead of walnuts.
Recipe was very good. Made the frosting w/ 3 cups of sugar instead of four and it was plenty sweet. Didn't have any trouble w/ the cake being dense like some other reveiws.
I made my first carrot cake with this recipe for my husband's birthday cake. It is VERY rich so if you're looking for a light and fluffy cake, this is not it: one small piece was plenty for each birthday guest. As other raters mentioned, the texture of this cake is different than most carrot cakes that I've had---it's really moist but it is dense. It calls for grated carrots, but I put them in my chopper instead of grating them. That worked just fine. I would definately make this one again.
I have baked many carrot cakes in all my years and this is the best by far. It was a huge hit with my family for Easter dessert and not a morsel left. Thank you for a great recipe. I made it with the exact ingredients but used 2 - 9" round pans and baked for 40 minutes.
My husband really likes carrot cake. So, I found this and read all the reviews. For his 37th birthday I made it and he loved it! We had friends over and they wanted 2nds. Super moist and the frosting was fantastic! It's definitely a keeper!
This is hands down the BEST carrot cake recipe ever. My friends and family beg me to make it for special occasions.
I made this for my grandson's birthday, as Carrot Cake is his favorite. This was a big hit with the whole family! It is a heavy, very moist cake. The family said that the frosting was too sweet, but that was remedied easily by scraping some of the frosting off. I will make this again, but I will add more spice (cardamom) this time to give it a little more spice taste, and less sugar in the frosting. Thank you for the wonderful recipe.
used the frosting from this & did sam's carrot cake and it was perfect!
Hands down the best carrot cake. Everyone raves about it everytime I make it. I do sub pecans for walnuts.
Very easy. Got tuns of compliments. I left out walnuts.
This was delicious. The only change I made was to use just 1/2 c. vegetable oil, which I do not believe hurt the taste at all.
This is my absolute go-to recipe for carrot cake and cream cheese frosting. With that said, I must say that 15 oz of pineapple is too much for making a traditional round cake with more than one layer, as it is too moist and will cause the top layer to collapse. A word of advice for more flavor - split white sugar into half and use brown sugar as the other for more depth. Drain and pat the pineapple well to ensure that the cake doesn't topple. Sift the flour to create more air in the cake since a whisk can only do so much. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight if making cake layers and don't bother trying to make the frosting absolutely smooth - cutting the cake to make smooth sides WILL NOT WORK. There are too many thick, chunky components to do so. As cupcakes, the amount of pineapple in this recipe will do well. Everyone that knows my cakes agrees that this recipe is hands down the best carrot cake ever. Thank you, Marc, for adding it to the website!
Great recipe! Came out perfectly! The cream cheese frosting really compliments the cake. I added a couple of drops of lemon juice to the frosting as suggested by another person and I agree, it added just a bit of a zing! This recipe is a keeper!
Tried this recipe because of the high ratings, loved it! It will definitely become one of my "go to" desserts.
This was one of the BEST carrot cakes I have ever had! It seemed like a lot of "extra" stuff added, so if you are looking for a very basic carrot cake, this is not the recipe to use. But I found the addition of pineapple, the pineapple juice & coconut to really compliment the taste & the pineapple is what makes it so moist & soft. The batter seemed sort of runny, but it baked & rose perfectly. Everyone who has tried this has asked for the recipe & requested more! The only thing I would suggest- do NOT use all of the frosting! The frosting tasted great, but there was just toooo much of it for the cake. I left the rest in a side dish for others to add more if they wanted. But this is a keeper- thank you for the great recipe!
This was awesome carrot cake! Made exactly as written except left out the coconut (hubby is not a fan) and left some of the juice in the pineapple (just let the juice drain out of the can, didn't squish it down). VERY moist and loved the chunkiness of it! Very rich though with the frosting--a small piece is more than enough! But SO good!
I love this Carrot Cake! Finally, here is an actual Carrot Cake and not a Spice Cake with a little bit of carrot shavings in it! I added 1/2 Cup of softened/drained Raisins and some powdered Nutmeg and Cloves to taste (just to give the Cinnamon a little kick). I baked it as a Sheet Cake and it came out perfectedly; it was wonderfully and moist and heavy. And of course the Cream Cheese Frosting is my family's favorite and needs no further adjusting...unless you want to double it!
This recipe is of "bakery quality". I added raisins and pecans to the recipe and made it in cake pans to serve as a layer cake. I highly recommend this cake for anyone who is a "carrot-cake" lover.
I think less oil preferably 1/2 cup makes it less greasy I do agree with others on this matter. Its a great cake otherwise :)
Love this Carrot Cake. Made it exactly as it is written, used Pecans not Walnuts. Have made it 4 or 5 times now and get nothing but rave reviews.
Both my husband and I were terribly disappointed with this cake. However, I still give it a 4 star as it is most likely a personal preference as opposed to a flaw with the recipe. Neither of us liked the texture of the pineapple in the cake and felt it was too overpowering. I will keep looking for a cake that suits our tastes.
I want to give this cake 4 1/2 stars because I don't give out 5 star ratings very often. It was really nice, especially with the cream cheese icing in the Joy of Cooking. Moist and flavorful. This was my first attempt at carrot cake, so I was fairly impressed with it. I think maybe my taste has been too conditioned on boxed carrot cake...the slight chunkiness wasn't the best for me.
My husband and I love this recipe!!! It was easy to follow, and came out beautiful. The creamcheese frosting really sets this recipe off!!!!! I will be making it again!!!
Excellent recipe; substituted half the coconut with currents. Busy, but fabulous; very moist, disappeared immediately.
Not only was this recipe excellent it give me a great base to make a "morning glory cake". All I had to do was change the 2 tsp of cinnamon to 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1 tsp of nutmeg (yes I really love nutmeg)and add 1 cup of raisins. No other changes were made, the cooking time remained the same
This Carrot cake is super moist and delicious, brandy soaked golden raisins were added for extra love. Thank you for the excellent recipe.
This carrot cake was SO delicious! One of the best I've ever had and it was easy to make. My husband is very fussy about his food so I didn't think he would like it because it has a lot of texture, lots of chunks and bits in it, but he loved it! His only complaint was that the icing was too sweet. I don't even think it needed frosting though, it was was that good!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections