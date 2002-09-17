Gumdrop Cake
This is a very easy and colorful Christmas cake. It would make a fantastic centerpiece dessert for a Christmas buffet.
I was a bit timid about trying this following its first review but I did and it is wonderful. I used milk instead of water (why use water in a cake??) and I substituted almond flavouring because I thought it would compliment the gumdrops...I WAS RIGHT. I took 20 minutes off the time to make it 1 hour and 10 minute rather than 1 1/2 hours...just right. Then I drizzled glaze over the top and it was a real winner.
This cake was very dry. I would reduce cook time to 1 hour and then test with toothpick. I would also double the amount of gumdrops used. Good basic recipe, I am tinkering with it to make better.
After reading the reviews, I decided to change the recipe slightly. I used 3 1/2 cups of flour only reserving 1/4 cup for the gumdrops. I used gumdrops only and yes, I did add the black ones, my grandkids love them. I omitted the extracts and used 2 tsp. of pure, organic lemon juice instead and incorporated the grated lemon rind into the flour mix. I also used milk as was suggested by another reviewer and baked it for one hour only and it was done to perfection. The cake just came out of the oven and looks absolutely beautiful. My husband came home and said it looked like it came from a bakery! Lucille D
I followed the receipe except I didn't have gumdrops. I used 3/4 cup of small diced dried fruit and 3/4 cup of chopped walnuts. My family really likes the cake but they all said it tastes like a coffee cake.
Nice Cake, reminds me of the gumdrop cake my mother made as I was a child in BC Canada. Making it with Dried Cranberries little orange zest, extra gumdrops.. drizzled with icing... YUMMY
Just fabulous. Best fruitcake ever. I do not see how you could be a fruitcake hater after tasting one of these.
This cake is so delicious that I threw away my old recipe. Also substituted the lemon flavouring for almond and feel it is perfect. This will definitely be one of my "must haves" for Christmas.
I really liked the way the cake turned out. I used less sugar than the recipe called for (as usual for me - I used a little more than half of the amount called for) and with the extra gum drops I added it made for a nice sweetness level. I used a bundt pan (which is the same as a tube pan...). The cake was done in an hour and 20 minutes. At that I found it was a little overdone so I'll try checking it at the hour and fifteen minute mark next time. Very simple ingredients and easy to follow instructions. I will definitely be making this again but may try it with cherries next time.
