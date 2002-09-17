Gumdrop Cake

This is a very easy and colorful Christmas cake. It would make a fantastic centerpiece dessert for a Christmas buffet.

By susan

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees (175 degrees C). Grease and flour 10 inch tube pan. Set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time.

  • In a separate bowl, sift dry ingredients together and fold into creamed mixture alternately with water. Coat raisins and gumdrops with flour. Stir flavorings, gumdrops and raisins into creamed mixture.

  • Mix well and pour into prepared pan. Bake for 1 1/2 hours.

Per Serving:
626 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 105.6g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 104.6mg; sodium 584.3mg. Full Nutrition
