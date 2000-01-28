Chocolate Cream Pie

As other reviewers have noted, I used 4 egg yolks and 4 heaping TB of corn starch + some. I added some extra cocoa for laughs, too :) I forgot to add the butter at the end, but it didn't seem to matter...I used 1 cup of half and half to begin with along with 2 and 2/3 c milk so I guess that's why. I made my own graham cracker crust using the Graham Cracker Crust I here on Allrecipes. I cooked it a long time. If this pie isn't solidifying for you, you didn't cook it long enough. It was a very very thick pudding texture while still hot in the pot, so I know it'd be solid enough when it cooled and stiffened. I used the 4 leftover egg whites to top this with swiss meringue. I let the pie cool as much as my time would allow and topped the pie, then set it in a hot toaster oven for just a few scant minutes. It was a perfect topping for this pie! My secret ingredient for this was half a Tahitian vanilla bean that I left in there to cook along with the rest of it instead of using extract. The reviews I got were so deliriously happy they are not appropriate for a family forum...lol. I've already had 2 people tell me to make this again. Great recipe, so simple if you don't have a lot of time to fuss. Will make again very soon so my mom and I can have a pie all to ourselves. Thank you Cecil and Allrecipes, you are awesome!