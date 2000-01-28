Chocolate Cream Pie
This is an old family recipe my grandmother used to make me when I was a little boy.
this has a wonderful flavor - though the first time i tried it, it wouldn't set and i just ended up with a chocolate pudding. The second time i tried it, i increased it to 4 tablespoons of corn starch and that solved the problem. I don't know if that's an altitude adjustment (i live over a mile above sea level) or if it's just a general improvement The other adjustment i would recommend makes the pie filling absolutely heavenly. I reduced the amount of milk to 2 3/4 cups and add 1/4 cup of Bailey's Irish Cream. That made this pie the best cream pie i have ever had.Read More
I used 4 heaping tablespoons of cornstarch, an extra egg yoke, 2 cups cream and one cup of milk. It turned out fabulous. I also added 1 tablespoon of extra strong coffee to bring out the chocolate flavor. This recipe takes a while but the flavor is so much better than boxed. I will be using this whenever I want to prepare something extra special for my family.
I made this today for our Thanksgiving dinner as an alternative for those that don't like pumpkin pie and everyone loved it. First chocolate cream pie that I've ever made from scratch and I couldn't be happier with the results! I used 4 TBSP of cornstarch—and whole milk [if that makes a difference]. I also let it cook a few minutes longer, rather than removing it from the heat as soon as it started boiling. Served it in a chocolate cookie crust with whipped topping.
ABSOLUTLY wonderful! I've made many pies, but never a chocolate cream, and I'm so glad I came across this recipe. I used 4 generous tablespoons of cornstarch and it thickened up nicely. I tried using a rubber spatula but that seem to create clumps, so I found that a wire wisk worked much better. Be sure to keep stirring! Also, instead of a regular pie crust, I used a store-bought chocolate graham cracker crust. I was practically licking the pot clean by the time I was done cooking. Add some whipped cream and chocolate curls and I know I'm going to have one happy father-in-law tomorrow! Thanks for this recipe!
First of all - delicious! Thank you so much for sharing. I made a few changes based on previous reviews. I used 4 yolks, 1/4 cup cornstarch (which is 4 Tbsp), and I added 1 Tbsp of coffee because it was morning and I had it. The biggest change I made is I made this in the microwave! It is so easy - don't be scared to try it. (got the idea from a review of coconut cream pie on this site). I followed the directions but mixed everything in a microwave safe bowl. Once it was time to cook it, I put it in the microwave for 1 minute increments, whisking after each. I repeated the process until the filling thickened (about 12 minutes for me, but I have a small microwave - should be 8-10). This is much easier than standing at the stove constantly stirring. For my topping, I made my own whipped cream but I stablized it so it'd last longer. I sprinkled 1 tsp unflavored gelatin over 1 Tbsp cold water. Microwaved it for 30 seconds. Meanwhile, I poured 1 pint of whipping cream into bowl of mixer. Whipped starting at low moving gradually to high speed. Added gelatin, 1 tsp vanilla, and 3 Tbsp powdered sugar. Whipped until cream held peaks. (Don't overwhip or the cream will curdle). Best chocolate cream pie ever (and so easy,too!).
I finally found a chocolate cream pie recipe that uses cocoa instead of baker's chocolate! This is a delicious pie. I was concerned after reading another review of this recipe, but I tried it anyway and am glad I did. It only took 15 minutes to cook on my stove, set up beautifully, and tastes great!
This recipe took quite awhile to prepare as the time it took to come to a boil was about 30 minutes. This is 30 min. of constant stirring. The pie was not as firm as I like and it was a little too bitter. I may try it again with less cocoa in it. The kids didn't care for it much.
Love this recipe. This is the third Thanksgiving in a row I've made it; see a tradition developing to appease my chocoholic husband : ) Do use 4 tablespoons of cornstarch, and it's not necessary to stir *constantly* while waiting for it to come to a boil, just keep the heat moderate and stir frequently with a whisk, making sure to get the bottom and sides of pan to make sure there's no sticking or lumping going on. And puh-LEEZE use real whipped cream--don't insult this lovely from-scratch pudding recipe by dolloping Cool Whip on top : )
Excellant recipe! My family loved it! Since it was Thanksgiving I modified the recipe using 2 cups cream and 1 cup skim milk. Will definately make again and again and again...
chocolate cream pie isn't a big thing over here in england but i remembered it from visiting family in louisiana so had a go. this recipe was A M A Z I N G!!! really, really good. so simple to follow - tho i did follow others by using slightly more cornflour (starch) and a biscuit (cookie) base - i added a bit of coffee essence with the milk too. i shall definately be making this again.
Absolutely the smoothest choc. pie I've ever made. I used homemade whipped cream topping and it really made it great. So simple I will never make it another way. Perfect chocolate flavor also. All my dinner guests raved about it - it was so good.
Just made this pie today and my family loved it.I tried it out on my chocolate expert,my 15yr. old son.I didn't have any cornstarch so I used plain flour.This is an easy recipe.Will make again.
One word: WOW!!! This was delicious. I followed other reviewers advise and added 4 tbsp of cornstarch and I used 4 egg yolks. I also had 1/2 can of sweetened condensed milk that I didn't want to throw out so I just threw that in as well and decreased the milk by about 1/2 cup. YUMMY
Just made this to take to grandma's, yum! I added a teaspoon of instant coffee to intensify the chocolate but otherwise followed exactly and had no problem with it setting. My two little girls literally licked the pot clean! :)
I made this for my boyfriend when he said chocolate cream pie was his favorite. I took the advice from a few other reviews and used 4 tbsps of corn starch and a whisk for mixing. It worked out GREAT! My boyfriend said, "No disrespect to my mom but this is the best chocolate cream pie I've ever had!" Just like him, this recipe is a keeper! =)
It did take some time to cook the pudding but I thought it was the best flavored I have ever made. My family loved it and ate it until it was gone
This was amazing filling! I used 4 egg yolks and dark chocolate cocoa powder. Used 2% milk and thickened up just fine after about 10 minutes. Alternately used a whisk and spatula to stir. Made into mini chocolate cream pies and topped with homemade whipped cream.
YUMMY YUM YUM !!! Will satisfy your 'chocolate fix' for sure......I used 2 whole eggs - 1 C. sugar - 4 TBLS. cornstarch & 2 1/2 C. 2% Milk and it set up perfectly.........happy desserting !!
I tired making this last night. I did the option of adding 4 tablespoons of cornstarch as some suggested but it is still looking like liquid in the pie shell. How long does it take to solidify? Should I put it in the freezer? I'm ready to try this pie but looks like it won't thicken.
What a great recipe and no ingredients that I had to run to the store for - rich, chocolate taste and good creamy body to the filling. Thank you!
Ok, I don't know if I like did something wrong or not but I followed it exactly and it turned out like pudding.
This pie is the BEST chocolate pie I have ever made and tasted! I followed other reviewers advice, and I used 4 yolks and 4 heaping Tbs of cornstarch, and also only used 2 3/4 cup milk (I used 2%). It was so chocolatey, thick and sweet. My family loved it! And it never got watery like other homemade pudding pie recipes I've made. This is definitely my go to chocolate pie recipe! Thanks so much Cecil for submitting it!
It's rare that I give a recipe less than four stars, but this one deserves it. Let me start by saying that this pie has a great flavor. Unfortunately, the recipe itself just doesn't make sense. Only 3 Tbsp cornstarch and 3 egg yolks? Obviously not enough to thicken 3 C of liquid. I increased the cornstarch to 1/3 C and used 3 whole eggs and while it set just enough to hold its shape when cut, it still didn't set firm enough to my liking. The recipe also makes a lot of filling - which is nice for those of us who like to lick the bowl ;) but 1 C of whipped topping isn't really enough to cover the top properly. I used 1 C whipping cream to make fresh whipped topping and it did the trick. All in all, the recipe as is needs improvement, but I will tweak it and keep it on hand as a good base recipe.
I was really looking forward to making this and there really isn't anything wrong with it, I just ultimately found it a bit boring. Tasty though. The chocolate filling is VERY sweet - a bit too sweet and I never say that. I didn't have the time or inclination to make a pastry crust, so I made a chocolate cookie crust, and I made my own whipped topping, flavoured with vanilla and lightly sweetened with confectioner's sugar. I also didn't have quite enough milk so I used 1 cup of cream. Good but not sure it will be a repeat recipe for me.
After reading a few reviews, I decided to bake this with tweaking this recipe a little bit: as mentioned I added 4 egg yolks, 4 heaping spoonfuls of cornstarch, 2 cups of heavy cream and 1 cup of milk. I followed the rest of the recipe as it was. I did have to stir it for a good 10 mins at least, I didn't time myself, but you will see that the mixture thickens up and becomes non liquid - so you know it's ready! I wanted to make mini cakes, so I put the mixture in a pastry shell (I used Keebler ready crust Graham pack of 6, this made 12 mini cakes!). For the topping I decided to make a meringue topping, 4 egg whites, 1/8 cream of tartar, 6 tablespoons of sugar and beat until soft peaks form. Put the meringue on the mini cakes and bake at 350 for about 5-6 mins til golden. Let them cool down in the fridge. ....Let me tell you, they were delicious!
This pudding was fabulous!! I did add 4 T cornstarch as other reviewers had mentioned, and put this in a oreo crust. Will definately make again, thanks Cecil!!
I wish I could give 4 1/2 stars to this recipe. I followed the directions exactly, but really should've heeded the advice of those that said to increase the corn starch to 4 Tbsp. It was such a soft set. The taste was extraordinary, but chocolate is just a bit too thin. 4 Tbsp next time, and it is a 5 star pie.
I followed the recipe exactly as it is written. It took forever to boil and then never set. It was like chocolate soup. Even if it had set, I would not have liked it. Way too sweet!
Delicious. Made it with some espresso and a mint chocolate cookie crust. Tasted like a super rich and creamy peppermint mocha.
I used 4 Tablespoons of corn starch and cooked the mixture for 3 minutes once it reached a boil. This would be a good pudding with the 3 Tablespoons of corn starch. I also stirred all of the dry ingredients together in the pan, added the egg yolk and the milk (2 cups half & half 1 cup non fat milk). I used baileys for the extract. Yummy. This was so good and easy. It is VERY rich and chocolatey. I used Penzeys cocoa and it was almost too dark for my husband the milk chocolate fan. But I love it!
For taste, this is more than 5 stars! Absolutely rich and WONDERFUL, HOWEVER, I wish I would have read the other reviews first. I only used the 3 TBSP of cornstarch as called for and it did not properly set up. I will make this again and increase the cornstarch to 4 TBSP. FANTASTIC pie!!! Thanks for the recipe!
My family asks me to make this every year for Thanksgiving! It is always gone super fast! So good and easy! This was the first time I had make a chocolate pie from scratch, and it turned out great!
SOOOOOOO good! Follow this recipe and no doubt you will have a crowd pleaser for sure!
Absolutely fantastic! I've made this a few times now, and after a few tweaks, I've gotten nothing but compliments. Changes: 4 egg yolks instead of 3.. and 4 heaping tablespoons of cornstarch (for me, it didn't set right w/ just 3). Use whole milk. I add choc. shavings on top when I've had it on hand. Otherwise, follow exactly. Perfection!!
I used 4 egg yolks and 4 heaping tbs of cornstarch. I used 1 and 1/4 C sugar but will use only 1 C next time. I added a little more than 1/2 C cocoa since we love our chocolate. Boiled it for a good minute or two. Poured it over a graham cracker crust. It set perfectly and was delicious!
Yum yum yum!! I even forgot to add the vanilla but the end result was a dark chocolate flavor. I also decided to use a pretzel crust which added a wonderful salty complement to the chocolate. I will definitely use this recipe again and again!
I made this for Easter Sunday dinner. The flavor was good but it did not set up totally. When I cut it, it was kind of runny. I attempted to add more corn starch after i read some of the reviews, when I was stirring over the heat, but then I ended up with corn starch lumps. The flavor of the pie was fabulous. I made whipped cream for the top with another recipe I got off here.
This pie is fantastic!! I made this for my daughter who loves chocolate pudding and she thought it was great. It is smooth and silky an I only had to stir it on the stove for about 15 minutes. I used 4 tablespoons of cornstarch instead of 3 and used 2 cups of whole milk and 1 cup of half and half. It's wonderful!
WOW!! I made this using 1 1/2 the recipe for my 10 pie dish using 6 egg yolks and 6 Tbls. cornstarch. Also used a can of sweet & condensed milk & 1 cup 1/2&1/2 with the rest being milk - because I only had skim milk. I'm sure following it exactly like the recipe would have been just as marvelous!! I also made REAL whipped cream for on top - why put frozen foam on that beautiful pie! This was my first chocolate cream pie - my church home fellowship group will go crazy - now I plan to make it for Easter for my family.Thanks Cecil!!
Super easy to make, and so much better than making from a box.
AWESOME TASTE! I grew up and whenever our large extended family got together my mom's job was to make the sweet tea and the chocolate pies. This pie tastes just like what my mom makes. I didn't give it 5 stars ONLY because I had to increase the cornstarch so much. I wanted to make sure it set as we are having some international guests over for Thanksgiving. I would increase the cornstarch to almost a 1/2 cup - or just double it depending on how many pies you are making (I made a double batch as I made 2 pies). 1/2 cup of cornstarch for 2 pies did the trick. GREAT GREAT GREAT taste though! THANKS!!!!!!!!!
Delish! This recipe stands alone, or is a great base for add-ins; coconut, bananas, etc. Make sure you let this get to a good boil in order for it to set properly, the egg yolks must cook! This one is always a hit!
Extremely RICH and creamy! Delicious pie; if you love dark chocolate I highly recommend trying this pie! YUM. On a side note, I did change the milk to 2 3/4 c. and added 1/4 cup Irish cream liquor, which took it over the top! And then, since it was an Irish Cream kind of night, I decided to add a splash of it into the whipping cream while mixing it up! If I did that again, I'd add some sugar to it too (I didn't this time, and although it was good...well, perhaps I have a bit of a sweet tooth ...) Thank you so much Cecil for the amazing recipe! Well done!
I have been making chocolate cream pies for many years because they are my husband's favorite. This was the best chocolate cream pie I have ever made, hands down. Rich chocolate flavor. Topped it with fresh made whipped cream. It was to die for. I used 2 whole eggs instead of the 3 egg yolks. Did not effect the taste or consistency. This recipe will replace all previous recipes I have.
Not sure where I went wrong. Followed the recipe exactly, but it had a bad taste....
what is the deal with this recipe?? I made it exactly how it said and all I got was soup in a pie shell. Did not set in the least, even after 3 days in the fridge!
Great pudding recipe....I cooked in microwave stirring every couple minutes till thick!
Excellent and easy. I doubled the recipe and made 2. Very chocolatey and tasty.
I made this following others suggestions of an extra T of cornstarch, and extra yolk, and a mix of cream and milk, and it was a runny mess. The flavor wasn't terrible, but it wasn't spectacular either. Will not make this again! I don't know why it didn't set up. It must need tons more cornstarch.
Whoa! Way too much sugar!! I was so disappointed. It made us feel sick it was so sweet. I ended up scraping it out of the pie shell and adding tons of milk and a little salt and cornstarch and brought it to a boil, AGAIN!, to make a less sweet pudding. It is STILL too sweet. I would reduce the sugar to 3/4 cup or less, or even better just find a better recipe!
I have made this twice now on two consecutive weekends, Christmas and New Year's, and it was a huge hit with everyone who had a piece of this wonderful pie. I used 4 tbsp of cornstarch as suggested by some others, but followed the recipe exactly otherwise. I stirred constantly with a wire whisk and it came out silky smooth with not one lump. This was my first experience with from-scratch chocolate pie, and I will never, ever use the pudding and pie filling mix again. Not only does it taste fantastic, it is way too easy to taste this good. Thanks for a wonderful recipe! This will be a must-have on our dessert list for every holiday.
Yummy! Much better than a box pudding pie and very easy too!
I have made this recipe many times, and it always turns out great!! It is super easy and tastes great!
Very good pie. I used 1 tsp strong coff33 and the 4 T of cornstarch. Used 2 C 1/2/ and 1/2 & 1 C whole milk. I am no longer willing to "stir constantly until thickened" on a burner for any recipe. I use the microwave in short bursts and whisk well about every minute after the first 3 minutes until it's the desired thickness. Took about 5 minutes total in a high power microwave. I also preheated the milk for about 3 minutes on 70% power to make it mix well before I added it to the egg/sugar/cornstarch mixture. Used a high grade cocoa (Penzey's) and it was silky and nicely chocolately. Set up easily.
This is what I've been looking for. I've tried all those recipes with chocolate chips and chocolate bars. They were ok, but what I was looking for was a cocoa powder recipe. And I finally found it, and loved it! I did add 2TBLS more of cornstarch and a tad more cocoa. This is a fabulous recipe as a pie or pudding! Yummy, thankyou so much for this recipe!
This is the best chocolate pie recipe!! My husband (who never requests sweets) asked if I would consider making a Chocolate Cream Pie - he had a flashback to his childhood and remembered his mom's chocolate cream pie. I looked around and found this recipe. I used the exact measurements shown in the recipe except for the cornstarch. I followed recommendations made by other bakers and creamed the sugar and eggs with a little milk until it got a pale yellow color and then added the balance of the ingredients and mixed it again until silky smooth. Also from recommendations was to increase the cornstarch to 4 TBS, cook for a tad longer after it came to a boil and to stir, stir, stir with a metal whisk while the mixture came to a boil. I let it sit to partially cool for 15 minutes and poured it into the prepared crust while still warm - this kept the silky consistency and didn't clump up. I let it cool down more and then put it in the fridge over night. Topped with sweetened vanilla whipped cream and I was in heaven. I do not get excited about cream pies at all but OMG - this is amazing and made a believer out of me!!
It was a total disaster. After reading various comments I decided to "go safe" and added an extra tablespoon of cornstarch. The result was a runny mess with a suspicious flavor. I might try it again, just for my mother-in-law's and my pride (she's a fabulous cook, and helped me with this disastrous recipe), but I must insist, the resulting goo didn't even taste good... :-(
The filling was pretty much just chocolate pudding. I would have expected something thicker or richer considering you are making it from scratch. It was good, just nothing extraordinary.
I absolutely love this chocolate pie. My mom asks me to make it every holiday season. I also add an extra tablespoon of corn starch when I use this for pie and make the recipe as written for pudding. I also like to add 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of cinnamon to add a little something extra. Yummy!!!
i took others advice and added another tablespoon of cornstarch. thickened up great. this is so yummy!
Yummy! Very rich and creamy - I used a graham cracker crust and let folks put their own whipped cream as they went. A big hit - thanks
A really simple yet excellent chocolate cream pie. The eggs I used were on the small side, so I added two extra yolks and also upped my cornstarch another scant tablespoon. I brought the pudding to a boil (stirring constantly) - which did take quite some time, I'll admit, but I'd doubled the recipe and so possibly that added to the boiling time. I also used whole milk and heavy cream (2 cups milk and 1 cup cream per pie). The pies set up perfectly in the fridge and I added slightly sweetened homemade whipped cream to the tops before serving. Really, really delicious. This recipe is going in the Keeper File.
Amazing, this came out so good. I followed some of the advice on here and cooked it alittle longer and it set perfectly. My husband and boys loved it.
this was awesome!! i'll definitely make it again!
This is an awesome recipe. Super easy, I used and oreo cookie crust instead of a pastry!!! I made the whipped cream from scratch it was a hit!!! Only thing is STEP 2 continuously stirring while waiting for it to boil, I had to put a chair next to the stove b/c my feet started hurting. . . OH AND FOR STEP 1 Put the sugar in the bowl first THEN the yolks it will mix better and for the cornstarch, cocoa and salt; add cornstarch and salt first, mix completely THEN add the cocoa. Then add about a half a cup of milk mix completely then continue to add milk til its all in , it will be very thin like water almost (I used fat free milk) but will thicken when you put it on the stove. . .
You forgot the flour !! it did not set, was liquid the next day,, Just cornstarch ?? thats not enough Levening ..
This is pretty good. Very easy to make, and a lot better than using box pudding. I would make again. I did not use cool whip, but made it myself.
AWESOME! I made this for my husband's birthday. Chocolate pie is his favorite. He loved it, said it was better than his mom used to make, lol. I used 4 egg yolks, 4 cornstarch. I will definitely be using this recipe again.
This was very good, and reminded me of the pie my aunt used to make for the holidays when I was a kid. I used just a tad less cocoa than the recipe called for, and 4 TBSP of cornstarch, and it was perfect. And I agree with sandjo, if you are going to make chocolate pie from scratch, take a few minutes to make your own whipped cream - no fake whipped topping! I just put heavy whipping cream into my Kitchenaid, add vanilla and sugar and let it whip. (If you let it go too long though, it will quickly turn into sweet butter.) Updated 11/24/11 - I've tried other chocolate cream pie recipes, but always come back to this one. Everyone who tries it requests it again or asks for the recipe. One friend even commented that she didn't think she could ever eat a chocolate pie made with pudding mix again after this far superior one!
I added an extra tablespoon of vanilla, and it turned out absolutely wonderful! Next time, I will add a cup of cream in place of milk, but even as it is, I think it is rich and sweet and it set perfectly. I made mini pie shells and brought these into my class and they LOVED them!
As other reviewers have noted, I used 4 egg yolks and 4 heaping TB of corn starch + some. I added some extra cocoa for laughs, too :) I forgot to add the butter at the end, but it didn't seem to matter...I used 1 cup of half and half to begin with along with 2 and 2/3 c milk so I guess that's why. I made my own graham cracker crust using the Graham Cracker Crust I here on Allrecipes. I cooked it a long time. If this pie isn't solidifying for you, you didn't cook it long enough. It was a very very thick pudding texture while still hot in the pot, so I know it'd be solid enough when it cooled and stiffened. I used the 4 leftover egg whites to top this with swiss meringue. I let the pie cool as much as my time would allow and topped the pie, then set it in a hot toaster oven for just a few scant minutes. It was a perfect topping for this pie! My secret ingredient for this was half a Tahitian vanilla bean that I left in there to cook along with the rest of it instead of using extract. The reviews I got were so deliriously happy they are not appropriate for a family forum...lol. I've already had 2 people tell me to make this again. Great recipe, so simple if you don't have a lot of time to fuss. Will make again very soon so my mom and I can have a pie all to ourselves. Thank you Cecil and Allrecipes, you are awesome!
Amazing pie!! Just like my momma used to make!
This was delicious!!! I did up the cornstarch to 4 tablespoons per suggestions, and I also added a couple tbsp of instant coffee, though I really couldn't taste it. When it started bubbling, I kept cooking it for a couple minutes too. This pie set up beautifully, and tastes amazing. Definitely a keeper.
My family loved this recipe. I was even told that it was better than my great-grandmothers. Which is quite a compliment. I followed the directions just as they say and I wouldn't change a thing. My only suggestion would be to use homemade whipped topping. GREAT RECIPE!
My four-year-old thought this was the best! However, after cutting into it, the filling got thin, watery, and runny. Just thought I would let everyone know in case you are serving this as leftovers.
I added an extra tbsp. of corn starch as others suggested. The pie was good but way too sweet for me. My husband and son loved it.
This recipe is epic! I used it to make a chocolate banana cream pie, and it turned out amazing. I accidentally used 3 whole eggs instead of just the yolks, but I don't think it made a difference. I also followed other reviewers' recommendations and used 4 tablespoons of cornstarch instead of three. I will definitely be making this again!
I used 4 heaping T. of cornstarch like the other commenters recommended. It set up just fine, though it did take forever to boil (don't all puddings?). It was sickenly sweet--waaaaaay too much sugar. I love sweets and chocolate and sugar, but even I couldn't stomach the cloying taste in my mouth. Won't do this again.
This is very good but does need more cornstarch, it doesn't get thick enough. The flavor is just like my Mom used to make. But if it doesn't get thick enough makes a great pudding.
I followed this recipe to a "T" except for the cool whipped topping. I used the egg whites to make meringue. The instructions for boiling did not say how long to boil. Once it started thickening I poured it into the unbaked pie crust and baked at 350 degrees for 10min. until the meringue browned. After pulling it out of the oven I noticed that it was runny like pudding. The taste was great, a lil too sweet though. I made another one and followed Jay's review and used 1 more tblsp of cornstarch. I must had over cooked it for it was chewy. I may try this recipe again but will make a few adjustments.
The chocolate filling wasn't firm enough- I'm not sure if adding more cornstarch like others suggested would help. The filling was delicious on its own as a pudding, but not the right consistency for a pie.
I used 4 heaping T. cornstarch instead of 3. I cut the milk to approx 2 3/4c. The mixing was a royal pain with the sugar and egg yolks. I could not get it to cream, just lumps so I warmed up 1/4c. of the milk (room temp in microwave) & beat that in with the sugar & yolks & got the smoothest consistency. Then added the other ingredients. It was luscious.
This tasted good but the pie did not set, Needs more corn starch. I'll try it again with more starch and a little less milk to see if that works
Delicious. We followed the recipe exactly. I forgot how chocolatey homemade pudding can be; but we loved it! Very easy pie to make, just be sure to cool completely before eating - makes it easier to cut (we were too anxious).
YUM!!!!! This was fantastic! I used half dark cocoa and half regular cocoa. Made the best chocolate pie ever! Mix the liquids first then add the rest. Easier and cooks very smoothly then. Do not rush the boiling. I let cook for a bit longer until it was as thick as a very thick pudding. Try this you won't regret it!
add a little extra cornstarch, and prepare in advance - it needs to set for a little while. top notch flavor, though!
Did 4 TB of cornstarch, thickened up just fine. Delicious!
Mine too came out a little runny the first time around - I doubled the cornstarch and used whole milk the 2nd time around, and it came out perfect! Great recipe!
The best chocolate cream pie ever! I was surprised at the easiness of the receipe! My family adored it! It's been requested on a weekly basis!
This is a great recipe! My family loved it! I used 4 tablespoons of cornstarch as others had suggested and used 2 cups skim milk and 1 cup whole milk. I also used a graham cracker pie crust and spread the cool whip over the whole pie and sprinkled chocolate chips all over. Looks great and tastes even better! :)
Great! Very easy and tastes wonderful!
fantastic!
Very tasty pie! It didn't set as well as I would have liked, next time I will let it boil a bit longer.
Wonderful recipe!!!! Smelled heavenly while cooking and taste great. As suggested in previous reviews, I used 4 tablespoons of cornstarch and I used 1 cup of cream to 2 cups of low fat milk. My son LOVED it; this recipe is a definite keeper.
This is chilling in the fridge, but we've scraped the pan clean to eat what was left behind! I substituted 1/2 cup of milk with sweetened condensed milk b/c I was afraid using all skim milk wouldn't let it set. I decreased the sugar to 1 cup so it wouldn't be overly sweet with the condensed milk and upped the cornstarch and egg yolks to 4 as suggested by previous reviewers. Can't wait to try this tonight!
My husband is a chocolate pie LOVER and so I usually cut corners and just use pudding mix and a ready-made graham cracker crust to whip up an easy dessert for him on the weekends. He always raves over it when I make it. This pie though - he couldn't get enough of! Since I can't get pudding mix or graham crackers in Australia, I decided to give this recipe a try - and WOWIE! It's soooo worth the extra work and not cutting corners! It was the perfect after Thanksgiving pie!
My family LOVED this! Made with 4 T. cornstarch and I used 2 cups of milk and one cup of half-half. I wisked once in a while and it cooked up in about 10 minutes. Used store bought whipped topping too but it tasted great!
wow this came out great! Everyone said it was the best chocolate cream pie they ever had! Thank You!
Really good and really chocolately
