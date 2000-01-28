Chocolate Cream Pie

694 Ratings
  • 5 462
  • 4 102
  • 3 65
  • 2 36
  • 1 29

This is an old family recipe my grandmother used to make me when I was a little boy.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
78 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream together egg yolks and sugar. Mix in cornstarch, cocoa powder, and salt. Add milk and stir gently.

    Advertisement

  • Pour mixture into a large saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until boiling. Remove from heat. Stir in butter or margarine and vanilla extract. Cool slightly, then pour mixture into pastry shell. Chill before serving. Garnish with whipped topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 57.7g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 301.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/26/2022