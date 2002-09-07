Simple Stir Fry

The simplest stir fry recipe on our site so far! Simplicity is beauty, so try this recipe - it's a beautiful thing! Serve over a bed of hot cooked rice if desired. Delicious!

By Mar Mitchell

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
  • Melt butter/margarine in a medium skillet over low heat. Add chicken, onion and green bell pepper and saute all over low heat for 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally and turning chicken pieces. Season with paprika, garlic salt and seasoned salt to taste.

  • Cover skillet and let cook until chicken is done and juices run clear, about 15 minutes. When chicken is cooked through add soup and water and let simmer, stirring. When liquid has reached the consistency of a sauce, the dish is done.

Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 96.4mg; sodium 1102mg. Full Nutrition
