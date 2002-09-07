Simple Stir Fry
The simplest stir fry recipe on our site so far! Simplicity is beauty, so try this recipe - it's a beautiful thing! Serve over a bed of hot cooked rice if desired. Delicious!
I cannot say enough good things about this recipe! First, it is so versatile...you can add and subtract veggies as you please. Second, it is so easy...highly recommended for first time stir-fry cooks. Lastly, and most importantly, it was soooo good. We all loved it. My 5yr old devoured her helping as did my hubby and roommate. Served over brown rice and next time, I will have to double the recipe because we couldn't get enough! Thank you for sharing this recipe Mar!Read More
This is definitely not a stir-fry...more like a soup fry. I did not care for this at all, but my baby girl did eat a lot of it..so it wasn't a complete waste. I didn't have any cream of mushroom, so I substituted cream of chicken and threw in a jar of mushrooms. Maybe that's what went wrong. I also added some ground pork because I didn't have quite 1 pound of chicken. Usually stir-fries are "dry" not moist. If your short on time and don't have much in the cupboard..then maybe. Just make sure you have the pizza guy on speed dial.Read More
Like the other cooks, I used olive oil instead of butter and sauteed small chicken strips in three cloves of garlic, 1/2 an onion, paprika, salt, pepper and soy sauce. When the chicken was no longer pink I added one can of mushroom condensed soup (no water. Serve this over rice for a delicious meal. My fiance hates to be experimented on, but he loved it. No leftovers. Very quick this way.
This recipe was bland! What a waste of chicken. Yuck, how could anyone call this stir-fry? UGH! Never again.
This is not a stir-fry recipe. Using a can of cream of anything soup is just unheard of when cooking stir fry!
I used carrots,onion,small can of mushroom pieces,frozen brocoli and frozen green beans and mushroom soup w/ a 1/2 can of milk instead of water. Also salt,pepper and minced garlic. Severe over herb and butter Lipton's Rice. I guess some people lost thier taste buds because i thought this dish tasted great!
This was edible, but certainly nothing near a 5 star recipe. I found it very bland and unappealing. If you do make this, definitely do not add the water.
This was very easy and quick! I used golden mushroom soup and did not add any water. Also, I added soy sauce, fresh garlic, green onions, and mushrooms. My husband had two big helpings so I know I will be making this again soon!
I'm not so sure I would call this "stir-fry," but is is certainly a keeper! I make this regularly, and everybody loves it!!
My husband and I cooked this up and it was an instant hit! We didn't add the water and we didn't add in the salt. We wanted the sauce to be chunky and we figured the soup had enough sodium. It was great and very easy to make!
With a limited amount of time to prepare and eat, this was great. After placing the chicken on a bed of rice I added cut-up steamed broccoli, asparagus and beans around the rice to give it color. I also used an orange bell pepper instead of green. Everyone loved it - thanks.
This recipe had no taste. I was expecting more besides chicken "boiled" in soup. This was definitely not a stir fry!
Tastes great! Except I wouldn't really call this a stir fry since it's so saucy. I put lots of veggies in it and served it with white rice. Yum!
So easy, and pretty delicious! My family loved it! I made one modification--I put in only half a can of water with the soup, otherwise it gets a little too soupy.
This recipe is not bad but there's something missing. My family ate it without complaint but will try to spice it up a little next time I make it.
This turned out great! I added carrots and used olive oil, green onions and fresh garlic. I cut the chicken into really thin strips so I didn't even need to cover and simmer. Also, I used less water than the recipe called for. Served it over brown rice. YUM!
This was FANTASTIC!!!! so quick and delicious over rice. I didn't add the water, and I used red peppers instead....
Not a fan, not a lot of flavor, it just was very salty. We ate it but it wasn't for us. Thanks for sharing anyway.
My husband is not as wild about this dish as I am, so I make this when he's not at home. I absolutely crave "Simple Stir Fry"! I use two green peppers instead of one, and serve it over brown rice. Simple and delicious! Thanks Mar Mitchell.
This was so good. Its easy to think that more ingredients equal more flavor but this is wonderful! Thank you!
This recipe is one of the best ones I've had off allrecipes.com. I've made it several times in the past 3 weeks. My fiance loves it sooooo much. He just asked for it again for dinner tonight. The directions are very easy to follow. I followed them exactly. The only thing that I substituted was the can of condensed cream of mushroom soup (fiance is not so crazy about mushrooms) to fat free Campbell's cream of chicken, and I serve it over linguini. What a wonderrful dish; thanks Mar.
A great recipe for all experience levels. It was easy enough for a beginner like me to perfect on the first try, and customizable enough to never be boring. It was one of the first things I cooked for my boyfriend and now he makes it for himself all the time!
Shockingly enough, this turned out to be an enjoyable meal. My husband actually liked it too. As I was making it, towards the end, I didn’t think it looked right, but it turned out just right. And it’s easy for beginners.
Delicious!!!! After reading the reviews, I decided to change it a little. First, I doubled the recipe to feed my family of 5. I added fresh garlic and stir-fried the chicken in olive oil instead of butter and didn't use the green pepper. I added the seasoning's as it stir-fried a few minutes then added the soup mixture and cooked until the chicken was tender. I served this with rice and my family loved it right up to the last piece of chicken. Very quick and easy!!!!
An okay recipe but certainly nothing exciting - the kind of thing I come up when I don't know what else to make (you don't need a recipe just common sense) It tasted fine and filled us up but I question why it is called a stir-fry, not enough veggies and the sauce was a gravy.
our family (including 2 toddlers) enjoyed this quick, easy recipe. I used several suggestions including reducing the amount of water; also used stir-fry veggies in addition to green pepper and onion and served it over brown rice.
So easy so good. served it over white rice. Already had all the ingredients in the house. will definitely make again
delicious! and easy. served on whole wheat spaghettini
I used the advice of a few others by using olive oil and fresh garlic. Plus I didnt add the water, and I added a little extra of the other seasonings. If youre worried about it being bland, taste as you go. I also used a bag of frozen stir fry veggies. Served over white rice. YUMMMMMMMMMMM
This was great! I added Broc, mushrooms, onions. Also a little soy sauce. Served over rice. Perfect!
Thanks for this delicious recipe! I substituted olive oil for butter, and added a little heat to the final product. I had all the ingredients at home, which made it a cheap fix for me. It is in no way a stir-fry, however, which is why when I copy this into my recipe box it shall be named 'This is Not a Stir Fry'.
I gave this recipe 5 stars because it was so fast to make, & hey it gets me of all people to eat veggies :) I was really not so sure of this recipe at 1st because of the cream of mushroom soup but it was great & it didn't taste weird or anything. I did make a few changes: Minced Garlic paste instead of the powdered, no bell peppers (didn't have em) I added a bit of soy sauce, for veggies I threw in a package of stir- fry veggies. Turned out great! I love this website!
good
This was a very easy recipe with simple ingredients. My family loved it. Will be making again and again. Thanks Mar
I got to admit I was skeptical, but decided to try it and it was a hit with the family. I give it two thumbs up!
Whom ever rated this 5 stars is out of their mind or have no tastebuds in their mouth. I should've listened to others when they said "this recipe is bland" I agree. Plese save your chicken and use it on another recipe.
This was one of the BEST!! My husband loves it, my daughter (after she picked out the green peppers) liked it & I love! I added carrots & used cream of celery soup (since that is all that I had on hand). Try it, you'll like it!
My husband loved this one. Very easy to make, and DELISH when served over rice.
my husband and I both HATE mushrooms, but this stir fry was still fantastic!
Great recipe. I kept finding things to put in it and ended up with quite a feast! Minced pickled ginger and fresh garlic. Carrot and green pepper, diced. I just had a wonderful time with this and the taste was soooo good. Thanks for sharing it!
Very nice dish simple, healthy and tastes great! What more could you ask for
very skeptical... but it actually turned out extremely well and was oh so easy, especially when we had company, they all loved it...thanks!
Very easy to make. A little bland -- definitely add soy sauce and salt to add some flavor.
If this recipe had a different name such as "Chicken and Vegetables in Gravy" and wasn't so salty, I would have given it a better rating. This is good served over rice. Again, cut back on the garlic salt and seasoning salt and/or use low sodium soup.
Didn’t make this. I’m just surprised at how many people don’t know the difference between soup and stir fry.
I was surprised that the kids really went crazy over this one.
I had a pound of Pork Stir I used instead of chicken.
